KOL448 | David Pearce (Tufty the Cat) on nChain and Patent Law

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 448.

This is my discussion with European patent attorney David Pearce, of the Tufty the Cat European IP blog (twitter). He and I were co-founders and members of the Advisory Council for the Open Crypto Alliance (2020–22). We discuss Craig Wright, nChain and bitcoin related patents, and so on (see video below).

Like this: Like Loading...