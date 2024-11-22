KOL449 | Together Strong IP Discussion (Matthew Sands of Nations of Sanity feat Econ Bro)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (86.1MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 449.
My discussion/interview by Matthew Sands of the Nations of Sanity project as part of his “Together Strong” debate series.
Stephan Kinsella is a libertarian writer and patent attorney in Houston, Texas. He has published widely on various areas of libertarian legal theory and on legal topics such as intellectual property law and international law. His publications include Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Papinian Press, 2023), Against Intellectual Property (Mises Institute, 2008), and International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide (Oxford, 2020).
The Libertarian Standard (TLS)
