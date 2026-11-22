My 1994 Dream: A Regularly Updated Libertarianism Treatise

[PFS Blog cross-post]

The other day I was telling a friend what I would do if I didn’t have so many other projects to get to first: take on a project I toyed with about twenty years ago. Libertarianism: An Encyclopedia, or Libertarianism: A Treatise: a systematic, regularly updated guide to all things libertarian. A multivolume work. Not “Kinsella’s libertarianism,” but all of it: the arguments for rights, the rival foundations, the disputes, the applications, who said what and where.

Then I went digging through my old files and found that my memory was off by a decade. I first sketched the idea in June 1994, when I was a young patent associate at a Philadelphia law firm, just beginning to write on libertarian theory, and floated it by email to Tibor Machan and Jan Narveson that July. So this is a thirty-two-year-old dream, not a twenty-year-old one.

I suppose I sensed even then that I would keep writing and developing my own theories. I had already started, with the estoppel theory of rights I first laid out in a 1992 article, and I kept at it over the next three decades, culminating in my 2023 book Legal Foundations of a Free Society [LFFS]. But stating my own views is one thing; objectively stating others’ views, and the general state of libertarian thought, and in a comprehensive, systematic matter, is another. They are just different types of works. LFFS is the former, and makes no bones about it, like the books on libertarian theory by most authors which states their own theory (Hoppe, Lomasky, Machan, and so on). The Universal Principles of Liberty, which I published in 2025 with input from several like-minded colleagues, was an attempt at the latter: a concise statement of core libertarian principles rather than only my own approach to libertarian theory. Of course, the Principles are phrased in my own way and rest on my own views. But they try to state objectively the principles implicit in most libertarian thinking, even where others use different concepts or terminology. That’s why the Principles avoid areas “where there is still significant disagreement among libertarians,” such as abortion, as well as more detailed applications, and why they contemplate supplemental principles and scholarly commentary. I’m now working on both: my own annotated commentary on the Principles, and proposed supplemental principles—both clearly in my own name, not presented as speaking for libertarianism as a whole.

What I envisioned in 1994 was that second kind of work on a much grander scale: a comprehensive, regularly updated treatise or guide to libertarianism, covering all the significant literature—treatises, theories, approaches, books, and articles—modeled on the commercial legal treatises I used in practice, such as Harmon’s Patents and the Federal Circuit, Texas Jurisprudence, and the Louisiana Civil Law Treatise series (and later the Digest of Commercial Laws of the World, which I would go on to edit; more on all of these below). There was already a sizable libertarian literature then, larger than it had been even in the late 1980s, so the task would be daunting, perhaps one reason I didn’t attempt it seriously. But modern libertarianism was only a few decades old, and the corpus was far smaller than it is today. There would be far more material to include now.

I was also inspired by earlier efforts to survey that literature, such as Literature of Liberty, with its bibliographical essays and short reviews of books and journal articles. Those kinds of efforts inspired me, a couple of years later, to start a short-lived “Libertarian Literature Review” section in the Journal of Libertarian Studies, which Hans-Hermann Hoppe had recently taken over as editor. It gave short descriptions of recent scholarly articles of libertarian interest, drawn from non-libertarian journals. Today the field of libertarian scholarship is vastly larger, and the ways of publishing it have changed completely.

Below is the story: the original idea, what the treatise would look like, why I think it may finally be feasible, and why I’m still not going to start it any time soon (if ever).

1. The Idea: A Libertarian Treatise with Pocket Parts

If you went to law school or worked in a law firm before everything moved online, you know the genre. The law library was full of treatises: single-volume hornbooks, multivolume sets on contracts or oil and gas or patents, national legal encyclopedias like American Jurisprudence 2d and Corpus Juris Secundum, state encyclopedias like Texas Jurisprudence (“TexJur”), and the American Law Institute’s Restatements. The best of them were not static books. They were subscriptions. Every year, or even every quarter, the publisher would send a “pocket part,” a paper supplement slipped into a pocket inside the back cover, updating each section with new cases, statutes, and articles. Other treatises were looseleaf: the update was a stack of replacement pages, and some paralegal or librarian would pull out the stale pages and file the new ones.

It struck me that I had never seen anything like this in any other field: not in engineering (my undergraduate field), not in philosophy, not in economics—probably because they are expensive and law firms can afford them because their clients in effect pay for them. And it struck me that libertarianism could use one—and that I might be uniquely suited to try it. On July 19, 1994, I emailed my friend and mentor Tibor Machan—who two years earlier had published my first scholarly article in Reason Papers, on an estoppel-based theory of rights inspired in part by Hoppe’s argumentation ethics—to bounce the idea off him. Here is the heart of it:

There are hundreds of treatises in the law, written to cover various specialized or general areas. Many of these are updated annually or even quarterly, with “pocket parts”—pulp paper inserts put into the inside back cover that supplement various sections of the main text with more recent cases or laws etc. Some treatises are in “loose leaf” format such that each update merely delivers new pages to replace outdated ones in the volume. I’ve never seen such a nice treatise in any other area, like engineering, philosophy, economics, etc. However, these treatises are very useful research and teaching/learning tools, and I’m beginning to wonder if something like that might be useful for libertarian theory. It could be a treatise simply entitled “Libertarianism,” and could be basically a systematic presentation of the main libertarian ideas, with discussion of course of areas of dissent, ambiguity, gray areas, etc. Then if a new article or treatise is published on a given area of libertarian theory (or natural law theory, one could say), in the next supplement to the treatise the more recent writings could be added as references in the footnotes or even incorporated into the discussion in the text.

I noted that the libertarian books I had read—Tibor’s own, Nozick, Lomasky, Rothbard, Rand—were mostly presentations of each author’s own theory, not systematic and comprehensive surveys of the whole field. Even Mises’s Human Action, though systematic and comprehensive, was his own particular take on economic science. Rothbard’s For a New Liberty billed itself as “The Libertarian Manifesto,” but it was Rothbard’s own theory. What I wanted was something different:

I am envisioning perhaps a multi-volume loose-leaf treatise updated at least annually, that could be a standard reference text for anyone writing on libertarian theory—it would have discussions of various thinkers’ views on the interesting issues, all grouped in systematic fashion.

Something closer to what I had in mind was Leonard Peikoff’s recent effort to systematize Objectivism in Objectivism: The Philosophy of Ayn Rand. What I proposed, I told Tibor, was “a systematic restatement/codification/presentation of the current state of libertarianism (sort of like Peikoff’s book on Objectivism attempted to systematize and codify objectivism).” I knew it would be a big job:

Sometime down the road, on the order of decades, probably, I might consider looking into this, although very probably I would have to get assistance from several other co-authors. I’ll probably never be competent enough or have enough free time to do such a thing on my own.

“On the order of decades.” Well, I got that part right.

2. Narveson Weighs In

I also sent the idea to Jan Narveson, author of The Libertarian Idea. He replied the next day, July 20, 1994:

Hi, Steve [sic] – I’m thinking about your interesting suggestion. There should be a modest body of theory that all libertarians would agree about. Where they disagree is on (1) the right account of foundations; that is not specifically a Libertarian project, but rather a general philosophical project. Many libertarians have embraced what they claim to be some version of “natural rights.” Others of us don’t like such talk, generally, and I have been unique, but perhaps am no longer, in proposing contractarianism as the only respectable foundations for political theory, and in proposing that libertarianism is what issues from those. At any rate, there is disagreement at that level. (2) There is also, entirely unsurprisingly, a good deal of disagreement about specific practical issues. For example, I think libertarians are not at one about abortion. (3) But there should be total agreement on the defining properties of libertarianism as a general outlook: I take it that a libertarian by definition believes that everyone (at least, every adult) has a (negative) right to maximal general liberty, and fundamentally nothing more. At some point I’d like to work on such a thing. I can’t do anything right now, though. Please keep in touch.

If Tibor replied, I don’t have it. He passed away on March 24, 2016.

I wrote Narveson back the same day, giving more detail on how the thing would work. The model was the legal encyclopedia:

Typically treatises summarizing varied bodies of law—like the legal encyclopedias Am.Jur.2d (American Jurisprudence, 2d ed.) and CJS (Corpus Juris Secundum)—often must summarize the law in all 50 U.S. States. What they do is state the majority or predominant position, and sometimes have references or footnotes to minority views.

So the treatise would state the predominant libertarian view in the text and note the dissenters in footnotes or cross-references. My 1994 example was something like: “Under libertarian theory, the only function of the government is ___, although some libertarians favor anarchy.” Today I would write that example the other way around. I pointed him to the Restatements of Contracts and Torts, Am. Jur. 2d, White & Summers on the Uniform Commercial Code, and Williams & Meyers on Oil and Gas (which summarizes all fifty states’ oil and gas law) as examples of how such works organize a subject and handle minority and dissenting views.

I even worried about the economics:

I believe once the treatise was done, it could be gradually revised and improved with supplements, and it would be fairly easy to update it. I know that legal treatises that are popular sell for a lot—say, $100 or $200 for single-volume treatises; and the annual or quarterly supplements (automatically mailed and invoiced to most subscribers/purchasers) cost a lot, like $50 or so each. Of course the legal market can bear it, which may be why legal research tools and materials are so good. I don’t know if there would be enough of an economic demand for such a thing for libertarianism.

As it happened, I would soon learn those economics firsthand and that the prices were actually often much greater, not that my motivation for the libertarianism treatise was to make money. Thirty years later, the problem has solved itself. More on that below.

3. What the Treatise Would Look Like

My 1994 notes, titled “LIBERTARIANISM: A Treatise on the Modern Natural Law of Individual Rights” (pdf) and marked “Conceived June 1994,” sketch the contents. (Another page of notes uses the subtitle “A Treatise on Individual Rights and Limited Government.”) The plan was roughly:

Introduction. A brief overview of modern libertarian thought, with a summary of libertarian positions—maybe even a short “restatement” at the head of each chapter.

A brief overview of modern libertarian thought, with a summary of libertarian positions—maybe even a short “restatement” at the head of each chapter. History. Classical precursors (Locke, Smith, Bastiat, Spooner, and the rest) and the modern movement: Rand, Rothbard, Mises, Hayek, the Libertarian Party, the think tanks, the paleo-libertarians, the Objectivists and neo-Objectivists.

Classical precursors (Locke, Smith, Bastiat, Spooner, and the rest) and the modern movement: Rand, Rothbard, Mises, Hayek, the Libertarian Party, the think tanks, the paleo-libertarians, the Objectivists and neo-Objectivists. Thinkers. Short summaries of the major libertarian theorists and popularizers, and their main theories.

Short summaries of the major libertarian theorists and popularizers, and their main theories. Libertarianism and philosophy. Its systematic nature and its relation to other fields of philosophy (Rand’s view that it is one part of a broader philosophy versus the view that it stands on its own).

Its systematic nature and its relation to other fields of philosophy (Rand’s view that it is one part of a broader philosophy versus the view that it stands on its own). Foundations. The rival justifications for rights—natural rights, utilitarian, contractarian, pragmatic—and the role of reason.

The rival justifications for rights—natural rights, utilitarian, contractarian, pragmatic—and the role of reason. Government. Anarchists versus minarchists, and how each view relates to the theory of rights.

Anarchists versus minarchists, and how each view relates to the theory of rights. Theory versus practice. E.g., those who treat rights as merely prima facie.

E.g., those who treat rights as merely prima facie. Applications. A long list: property, contract, torts and causation, punishment, blackmail, libel and slander, intellectual property, abortion, immigration, drugs, taxation, the draft, money and the gold standard, antitrust, zoning, the environment, international law, and on and on.

A long list: property, contract, torts and causation, punishment, blackmail, libel and slander, intellectual property, abortion, immigration, drugs, taxation, the draft, money and the gold standard, antitrust, zoning, the environment, international law, and on and on. Strategy. How to get from here to there; which principles apply in a non-libertarian world; second-best questions like immigration under a welfare state, or whether using government roads or receiving government money is legitimate.

How to get from here to there; which principles apply in a non-libertarian world; second-best questions like immigration under a welfare state, or whether using government roads or receiving government money is legitimate. Appendices. A master bibliography and sub-bibliographies by chapter; a table of works cited by author; lists of periodicals, think tanks, and thinkers; short bios of the “top 100” thinkers; abstracts of key articles, like the case summaries in Robert Harmon’s patent treatise Patents and the Federal Circuit; a glossary; and a detailed name and subject index.

Yes, intellectual property was on the list, even though I had not yet published anything anti-IP—that came in 1995—though I was obviously in the middle of researching about and thinking about it. In any case, it was definitely ambitious.

4. Why Only Libertarianism Could Have Such a Treatise

The most interesting part of my 1994 email, to me, is the argument for why this would matter. I thought libertarianism was uniquely suited to this kind of treatment, precisely because it is coherent and strives for consistency:

Although the “established” or respected doctrines like liberalism and conservatism have been around a lot longer, I don’t think such a treatise is even conceivable there, partly because of the greater diversity; but partly because their ideas are incoherent, and attempting to systematize them would reveal that they could not be, because they are not well thought out. … The very existence of a Libertarianism treatise, given the absence (and implied impossibility) of a Socialism treatise, or Liberalism, or Republican treatise, would I think give libertarianism more credibility and make it be taken more seriously academically—especially if such a treatise is produced in a field with a much smaller number of thinkers, relative to conservative or liberal thought.

I still believe this. Consistency is what distinguishes libertarians from everyone else. It is also a mark of the kind of law libertarians favor. Legislation need not be consistent: as I put it in a recent talk, “there is no reason to expect one statute to be compatible with another.” But organically evolved law tends toward coherence, because “When a judge decides a case he tries to take past law into account and to make his decision compatible with this.” A body of thought that strives for consistency can be systematized and restated; one that doesn’t can only be catalogued. Rothbard said he had come to believe “that libertarianism is indeed a discipline, a ‘science,’ if you will, of its own, even though it has been only barely developed over the generations.” A discipline has a literature, and a mature discipline has reference works that organize that literature. Libertarianism, now some sixty or seventy years old as a modern movement, has a large and growing literature, but nothing that organizes it the way a good treatise organizes a field of law.

5. Commentators, Codes, and Treatises

There’s a deeper reason this appeals to me, and it ties into what I’ve been saying for years about law. Legal systems have long been developed and organized less by legislators than by private scholars. The common law has its treatise writers and Restatements; the civil law has its doctrine, the commentators who have been called the “oracles of the law.” As I argued back in 1995, there is “a significant role for codification in a free society, but only for private, not legislative, codification.” A private code has a built-in safety valve: “If the civil code were a private, unlegislated codification, judges could simply ignore its illiberal provisions.”

I’ve come back to this theme in talks ever since. Rothbard recognized that “a legal code is necessary to lay down precise guidelines for the private courts,” and he hoped his own Ethics of Liberty would serve as “a prolegomenon to what I hope will be a fully developed libertarian law code of the future.” I agree, with a caveat. A libertarian legal order needs, as I put it at PorcFest in 2021, “a private codification,” with “legal scholars to restate, present, categorize, and publicize the law”—but “we can’t sit down and come up with a code that’s all-encompassing and hyper detailed from our armchairs.” In a free society, I argued at the 2025 Property and Freedom Society meeting, judges “would regard previous private law as a starting point, perhaps with a presumption of validity”—the Roman law, or “the common law as embodied in, say, the restatements of the law, the American Law Institute, or the European civil codes”—while testing it against libertarian principles.

Private commentators have long done much of the work of organizing, and even codifying, the law. The Scottish legal historian and Roman law expert Alan Watson, with whom I corresponded briefly before his death in 2018, gave one interesting example: what he called “Nutshells,” teaching manuals for beginners but with “a wide scope, covering at least the whole of private law.” The archetype is Gaius’s Institutes, “a beginner’s textbook” by a second-century jurist so obscure in his own day that, as Watson put it, “Gaius was a Nobody.” He became famous because his beginner’s textbook was so useful. Blackstone’s Commentaries was another: Blackstone was “the English Gaius,” and “also America’s Nutshell.” As Watson explained, “private Nutshells have filled a void caused by the lack of interest on the part of governments and the principal subordinate law-makers to systematize the law, far less to communicate it in an approachable form.” Even Napoleon’s Code civil took its structure from an earlier French Nutshell; Watson called it a “statutory Nutshell.” Nutshells—or what my former law professor Alain Levasseur liked to call a précis—are just one example of how private scholars help organize the law. Treatises, digests, encyclopedias, and restatements are others.

Earlier this month I wrote that “What we need is something like a private codification or restatement.” The Universal Principles of Liberty is one piece of that: “a concise private codification of the principles any just legal order must respect.” The Principles themselves anticipate other such aids: where they are “silent or unclear,” arbiters may consult “Codifications, restatements, and respected scholarly commentaries” that are consistent with them.

The treatise I had in mind in 1994 would have been just one more aid of this kind: a particular type of scholarly reference work. It wouldn’t be a code, a substitute for principles, or my own theory, but a tool for organizing the body of libertarian theory and its literature, much as the treatises I used in practice organized their fields for the lawyers and judges who relied on them.

6. What Happened Instead

Life, mostly. Law practice, a family, and a lot of other writing. But looking back, I can see the treatise idea popping up again and again in different forms.

As noted above, I soon found myself editing real legal treatises, most notably the Digest of Commercial Laws of the World, which I edited for years—with Paul Comeaux, then by myself, and from 2011 with Patrick Tinsley—as it passed from Oceana to Oxford University Press to West/Thomson Reuters. The Digest is similar in some ways to libertarianism treatise I had envisioned: a multivolume looseleaf set covering 47 jurisdictions, each country chapter structured around the same 22 points of comparison, and updated with about eight releases a year. So I learned firsthand how the sausage of a regularly updated treatise gets made.

I also wrote a few actual legal treatises trying to organize and make more coherent one area of law, international investment law.

And as noted, in 2023 I finally published LFFS, after about fifteen years of starting and stopping. But it’s a collection: twenty-five chapters based on articles published over almost thirty years, pieced together “in a fairly systematic form.” It runs about 800 pages; even the core theory chapters alone come to about 400 pages. It is not a treatise, and it is my theory, not the whole field.

The closest I’ve gotten to codification of libertarian texts so far is the Universal Principles of Liberty, and the preceding Plank 2.1 of the Libertarian Party Platform in 2022.

During these past years, I never got around to surveying all of libertarian thought in my grand encyclopedic treatise, but finally published my own, LFFS, in 2023. But these are different projects. A treatise on my own libertarianism is just a book (or a précis). It is not an exhaustive or comprehensive treatment of all libertarian thought, though I do my best in my own book to engage with much of the relevant scholarship. The other that I dreamt of in 1994 is yet to be undertaken.

7. What Exists Today

Since 1994, some things have come closer. There have always been good one-author overviews: John Hospers’ Libertarianism (1971), which I hadn’t yet read when I wrote Tibor (I wondered whether it might be “similar to what I’m describing, although maybe without the update feature”); Rothbard’s For a New Liberty and The Ethics of Liberty; Narveson’s The Libertarian Idea. Randy Barnett’s The Structure of Liberty (1998) was, as I wrote at the time, “the first broad and systematic treatise on legal theory written from a thoroughly libertarian perspective.”

The closest thing to what I had in mind is the Cato Institute’s Encyclopedia of Libertarianism, edited by Ronald Hamowy and published in 2008: more than 300 signed entries by 163 contributors, $125 in hardback, and later put online free at Libertarianism.org. It’s a useful reference work and a real accomplishment. But it is an encyclopedia, not a treatise: A-to-Z entries rather than a systematic, cross-referenced exposition of the theory and its disputes. And it was frozen in 2008. One reviewer noted at the time that it had “no entries for libertarian thinkers younger than Charles Murray, who was born in 1943.” No pocket parts. Since then the literature has grown enormously: argumentation ethics and its critics, the IP debate, the title-transfer theory of contract, estoppel, Bitcoin, private law and private cities, and much more. The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy has a decent, periodically revised entry on libertarianism, but it’s one entry.

So the thing I described in 1994 still doesn’t exist.

8. Why It Might Finally Be Feasible

Three things have changed since 1994.

First, the economics. I worried whether libertarians would pay $50 a pop for supplements. But there’s no need for paper, printing, postage, or invoices. The internet makes the marginal cost of a “replacement page” essentially zero. And the whole thing can be free and public domain. I’ve dedicated my own work to the public domain, and a treatise like this ought to be CC0 too: free to copy, translate, excerpt, and build on, with no permission needed. No copyright, no subscription, no paywall. Fitting, for a treatise on libertarianism.

Second, the update feature. In 1994 I assumed updating would be the easy part, and online it’s easier still: a “pocket part” is just a dated revision. Each section can carry a version history and a changelog—“§ 7.3, revised March 2028: added discussion of X’s critique; see note 41”—so readers can see what changed and when, and can cite a specific version.

Third, the labor. This was always the real problem. In 1994 I figured it would take decades and several co-authors. The mountain of material is enormous: decades of the Journal of Libertarian Studies, Libertarian Papers, Reason Papers, the Quarterly Journal of Austrian Economics, the Libertarian Forum, hundreds of books, and countless articles, blog posts, podcasts, and debates. No one person can read it all, let alone digest and organize it.

But this is exactly the kind of thing the newer AI tools are getting good at. In 2025 I fed LFFS and some of my other work to several AI models and asked them to draft Libertarianism: A Treatise in my voice, as a step toward the plan “to take the core material from LFFS and use it to write a new book from scratch.” (Note this was not the work I envisioned in 1994, but a book presenting my own libertarian theory, based on LFFS; the title I used in this little experiment simply happened, by coincidence, to be the same as the one I had envisioned in 1994, which I had mostly forgotten about.) “The attempts were not very good.”

But the tools are improving fast, and with the right workflow, I think it could now be done, or at least in the near future. Give a capable model a mountain of material and a detailed outline; have it draft each section in Restatement style, with the predominant view in the text, minority views and objections in the commentary, and full citations in the notes; then have a human editor (me, or whoever) check, correct, and approve it, the way the ALI’s Reporters do for the Restatements. Then every quarter or year, or more often, feed it the new literature—or have it find it itself—and have it propose updates: new references for the notes, new arguments for the commentary, flagged sections where the debate has moved. The editor reviews and approves. No pocket parts needed.

In other words, the “assistance from several other co-authors” I thought I’d need in 1994 might partly come from a machine.

9. How It Might Work

Some rough thoughts, subject to change:

Treatise structure, not encyclopedia structure. Parts, chapters, and numbered sections (§ 1.1, § 1.2 …) with stable numbers, so people can cite them the way lawyers cite “Williston § 4:1” or “Restatement (Second) of Contracts § 90.”

Parts, chapters, and numbered sections (§ 1.1, § 1.2 …) with stable numbers, so people can cite them the way lawyers cite “Williston § 4:1” or “Restatement (Second) of Contracts § 90.” Black letter, commentary, notes. Each section opens with a short statement of the principle or position, followed by explanation, illustrations (hypotheticals, in the Roman-law tradition), majority and minority views, and a note with the sources.

Each section opens with a short statement of the principle or position, followed by explanation, illustrations (hypotheticals, in the Roman-law tradition), majority and minority views, and a note with the sources. Fair to everyone. This is the key difference from LFFS. The treatise would present natural-rights, consequentialist, contractarian, Objectivist, argumentation-ethics, and other approaches; anarchists and minarchists; and the internal disputes over abortion, immigration, punishment, inalienability, IP, and so on. Where I have a dog in the fight, I’d try to state the other side as its best defenders would. Yes, even the pro-IP libertarians would get a fair hearing. (In the minority-view section, perhaps.)

This is the key difference from LFFS. The treatise would present natural-rights, consequentialist, contractarian, Objectivist, argumentation-ethics, and other approaches; anarchists and minarchists; and the internal disputes over abortion, immigration, punishment, inalienability, IP, and so on. Where I have a dog in the fight, I’d try to state the other side as its best defenders would. Yes, even the pro-IP libertarians would get a fair hearing. (In the minority-view section, perhaps.) Heavily cross-referenced and indexed. Including a table of authorities (works cited, by author), a glossary, and short biographies of major thinkers—all items on my 1994 list.

Including a table of authorities (works cited, by author), a glossary, and short biographies of major thinkers—all items on my 1994 list. Online, versioned, and public domain. A website with dated revisions and periodic downloadable editions (PDF, EPUB, maybe print-on-demand), all CC0.

A website with dated revisions and periodic downloadable editions (PDF, EPUB, maybe print-on-demand), all CC0. Open to suggestions. Readers and scholars could submit corrections, missing sources, and new arguments, with the editor deciding what goes in.

10. But Not Yet

I do not envision getting around to this projet anytime soon, if ever. I have about five or more other larger projects and books I want to complete before I even think about whether this is worth doing: Copy This Book; Hoppe: A Précis; the annotated commentary on and Supplemental Principles for The Universal Principles of Liberty; maybe a condensed, written-from-scratch version of LFFS; maybe even a libertarian novel; and many other planned articles or chapters; and so on. So this goes back on the shelf, where it has sat, more or less, since 1994.

And “whether it’s worth doing” is a real question. Would anyone use it? Would scholars cite it? Would it actually help libertarianism be taken more seriously, as I argued in 1994, or would it just be a very large website that a few nerds like me consult? I don’t know. But I still like the idea, and I wanted to get the history and the concept down in writing in case I never get to it.

Conclusion

In 1994 I thought a systematic, regularly updated treatise on libertarianism would be a useful research and teaching tool, that only libertarianism was coherent enough to support one, and that it would take decades and a team to produce. Thirty-two years later, I still think the first two points are right. The third may finally be changing.

If someone else wants to take this idea and run with it before I get to it, go ahead. It’s not mine to withhold: after all, nobody owns ideas.

Cover Mockups by Three AIs

Just for fun, I asked three AI tools to mock up a cover for the book I haven’t written:

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