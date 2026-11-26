KOL508 | În Dodii Interview: Libertarianism, Law, and Intellectual Property

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 508.

Cross-posted at PFS Blog and C4sif.

This is my interview with the Romanian libertarian podcast În Dodii (“In Jest”), released as “#323 | Interviu cu Stephen Kinsella despre libertarianism și proprietate intelectuală” (Nov. 23, 2026; recorded Nov. 4, 2026). Earlier this fall the În Dodii panel (Gabi Munteanu, Vali Berceanu, Costel Stăvărache, and Alex Chiriac) spent sixteen episodes, #306–#321, reading through and debating my Legal Foundations of a Free Society; see my posts on that series below. This time they had me on to discuss it with them directly. Costel, the panel’s resident IP skeptic, couldn’t make it, so the others put his objections to me for him. (În Dodii also hosted the Romanian translation of Against Intellectual Property back in 2012.)

We started with definitions: what libertarianism is, why minarchists are inconsistent libertarians, and why I now usually say “anarcho-libertarian” or “Austro-anarcho-libertarian” instead of “anarcho-capitalist” (and Jeff Tucker’s and my half-joking idea of calling ourselves “classical libertarians”). Then law: how it emerges from decentralized dispute resolution, as in the Roman law and the common law, rather than from legislation (LFFS ch. 13), and why patent and copyright could never arise in such a system, since both are creatures of statute (the Statute of Monopolies of 1624 and the Statute of Anne of 1710). Then they pressed me on IP: a scientist publishing a Latin anagram of his discovery to establish priority, the family that kept its obstetric forceps secret for a century, and, on Costel’s behalf, the claims that ideas can be “rivalrous” even if not scarce and that you “homestead” ideas by arranging words. My responses: credit and attribution have nothing to do with IP (copyright actually encourages people to hide their influences); the patent bargain is a myth, since inventions that can be kept secret are kept as trade secrets anyway; information is always the impatterning of some physical thing someone already owns, so owning an idea means owning a universal, like owning “red”; IP is a negative servitude, a second homesteading rule that takes away existing owners’ rights; and creation is a source of wealth, not of property rights.

Along the way we covered reification, the two senses of “scarcity” and of “ownership,” why selling does not imply ownership, why the most recent expression of consent is the one that counts (voluntary slavery again), the Voluntaryist Constitution and the Liberland constitution (whose draft now refers to my Universal Principles of Liberty), and whether liberty is better pursued through politics or education. My answer: neither will persuade the 98% of people who aren’t interested, but liberty is still possible. My hope is for a soft landing in which the state atrophies into a museum piece, like the British monarchy.

Shownotes

00:00 Introduction. The hosts introduce me: retired patent attorney, Against Intellectual Property, the Universal Principles of Liberty, Rothbard at 100, and Kinsella on Liberty.

The hosts introduce me: retired patent attorney, Against Intellectual Property, the Universal Principles of Liberty, Rothbard at 100, and Kinsella on Liberty. 01:42 What is libertarianism? Individual rights defined as property rights in one’s body and in scarce resources; the state should be extremely limited or nonexistent. The term covers both minarchists and anarchists, though each thinks the other inconsistent.

Individual rights defined as property rights in one’s body and in scarce resources; the state should be extremely limited or nonexistent. The term covers both minarchists and anarchists, though each thinks the other inconsistent. 03:14 Anarcho-capitalist or anarcho-libertarian? Capitalism is the economic system of an advanced free society, not the whole of it, so I prefer “anarcho-libertarian” or “Austro-anarcho-libertarian.” Jeff Tucker’s dislike of “libertarian,” why “classical liberal” doesn’t fit, and our idea of “classical libertarians.”

Capitalism is the economic system of an advanced free society, not the whole of it, so I prefer “anarcho-libertarian” or “Austro-anarcho-libertarian.” Jeff Tucker’s dislike of “libertarian,” why “classical liberal” doesn’t fit, and our idea of “classical libertarians.” 07:12 Still an anarchist. I use “anarchy” all the time and criticize Randy Barnett for preferring “polycentric.” Consistent anarchists are libertarians, and consistent libertarians are anarchists.

I use “anarchy” all the time and criticize Randy Barnett for preferring “polycentric.” Consistent anarchists are libertarians, and consistent libertarians are anarchists. 08:21 How law emerges in a free society. Law as the practical rules discovered in resolving disputes, from informal arbitration to the Roman law and the common law. Why that private law is largely libertarian (self-ownership, homesteading, contract), and the mistakes that crept in through the state, public law, economic illiteracy, and Locke’s labor theory.

Law as the practical rules discovered in resolving disputes, from informal arbitration to the Roman law and the common law. Why that private law is largely libertarian (self-ownership, homesteading, contract), and the mistakes that crept in through the state, public law, economic illiteracy, and Locke’s labor theory. 15:19 Why IP could not emerge from decentralized law. Patent and copyright both came from statutes, the Statute of Monopolies (1624) and the Statute of Anne (1710). Judges can’t decree legislation; they can only discover rules that resolve the dispute before them.

Patent and copyright both came from statutes, the Statute of Monopolies (1624) and the Statute of Anne (1710). Judges can’t decree legislation; they can only discover rules that resolve the dispute before them. 17:40 Does law need the right philosophy first? Roman slavery; why I disagree with Ayn Rand that rights had to wait for the Enlightenment; realism, and the caveman who knows he sees a horse without a theory of epistemology.

Roman slavery; why I disagree with Ayn Rand that rights had to wait for the Enlightenment; realism, and the caveman who knows he sees a horse without a theory of epistemology. 22:45 Intuitions for IP? The hosts’ examples: the scientist who published a Latin anagram of his theory to prove priority, and the family that kept its delivery forceps secret for a hundred years.

The hosts’ examples: the scientist who published a Latin anagram of his theory to prove priority, and the family that kept its delivery forceps secret for a hundred years. 26:52 Credit and attribution are not IP. Newton and Leibniz, the marginal revolution (Menger, Walras, and John Bates Clark), and the section on credit in my Rothbard at 100 chapter. Copyright encourages dishonesty, since artists are afraid to admit their influences.

Newton and Leibniz, the marginal revolution (Menger, Walras, and John Bates Clark), and the section on credit in my Rothbard at 100 chapter. Copyright encourages dishonesty, since artists are afraid to admit their influences. 29:46 The myth of the patent bargain. Inventions that can be kept secret are kept as trade secrets anyway; patents are filed for things that selling would disclose. The first innovator’s natural advantage, and why the state has no business extending it.

Inventions that can be kept secret are kept as trade secrets anyway; patents are filed for things that selling would disclose. The first innovator’s natural advantage, and why the state has no business extending it. 33:00 Consistency. Why most people tolerate inconsistent laws, and why consistency is the libertarian’s driving force. Judge-made law tends to be consistent; legislation needn’t be: antitrust versus patent, and the First Amendment versus copyright.

Why most people tolerate inconsistent laws, and why consistency is the libertarian’s driving force. Judge-made law tends to be consistent; legislation needn’t be: antitrust versus patent, and the First Amendment versus copyright. 36:14 Values, intuitions, and judgment. Society requires a base level of empathy and a preference for peaceful solutions; Hume’s is-ought gap (as Hoppe holds); law as a practical art; Mises’s Verstehen; juries and proportional punishment.

Society requires a base level of empathy and a preference for peaceful solutions; Hume’s is-ought gap (as Hoppe holds); law as a practical art; Mises’s Verstehen; juries and proportional punishment. 42:01 Reason changes intuitions. Even as a former patent attorney, I’ve found that if someone copied my book and put his name on it, it wouldn’t bother me at all.

Even as a former patent attorney, I’ve found that if someone copied my book and put his name on it, it wouldn’t bother me at all. 42:43 Can ideas be rivalrous? Costel’s question about reciting someone else’s poem for money. The two senses of “scarcity” (rarity versus lack of superabundance), of “ownership” (right versus possession, as with Bitcoin), and of “property”; Hoppe’s Garden of Eden; why I moved from “scarcity” to “rivalry.”

Costel’s question about reciting someone else’s poem for money. The two senses of “scarcity” (rarity versus lack of superabundance), of “ownership” (right versus possession, as with Bitcoin), and of “property”; Hoppe’s Garden of Eden; why I moved from “scarcity” to “rivalry.” 47:58 Ownership rules. Body ownership, homesteading, and contract identify the owner of a contestable resource; ontology and the error of reification.

Body ownership, homesteading, and contract identify the owner of a contestable resource; ontology and the error of reification. 51:45 Owning “red.” Ideas and properties don’t exist independently, so owning one means owning a universal. IP as a second homesteading rule; negative servitudes; why positive rights always come at the expense of negative rights.

Ideas and properties don’t exist independently, so owning one means owning a universal. IP as a second homesteading rule; negative servitudes; why positive rights always come at the expense of negative rights. 55:55 Ideas are always impatterned. Information is always stored in some physical substrate; burn every copy of the Bible in 1500 and it is lost.

Information is always stored in some physical substrate; burn every copy of the Bible in 1500 and it is lost. 57:34 Homesteading words? Lockean creationism. Creation is a source of wealth, not of property rights. There is no property right in value: your neighbor’s rose garden may raise the value of your house, but you don’t own it. “Value” is a verb, not a plural noun.

Creation is a source of wealth, not of property rights. There is no property right in value: your neighbor’s rose garden may raise the value of your house, but you don’t own it. “Value” is a verb, not a plural noun. 1:02:18 Selling does not imply ownership. Conflating the economic and legal senses of “selling”; the reverse error in the voluntary-slavery debate; why your body is not alienable like homesteaded things, and why the most recent expression of consent is the one that counts.

Conflating the economic and legal senses of “selling”; the reverse error in the voluntary-slavery debate; why your body is not alienable like homesteaded things, and why the most recent expression of consent is the one that counts. 1:06:45 Politics or education? The hosts ask about the Voluntaryist Constitution and Liberland; I ask them about libertarians in Romania and the Mises Institute branch there.

The hosts ask about the Voluntaryist Constitution and Liberland; I ask them about libertarians in Romania and the Mises Institute branch there. 1:10:01 Both are activism. Why I do this: interest, being on the right side of history, and writing for Albert Jay Nock’s remnant. The intellectual work matters most.

Why I do this: interest, being on the right side of history, and writing for Albert Jay Nock’s remnant. The intellectual work matters most. 1:12:47 The Voluntaryist Constitution and Liberland. Why I bowed out of the 2017 Voluntaryist Constitution project, and the clause added to the Liberland constitution draft referring to my principles of liberty where it is unclear or needs supplementing.

Why I bowed out of the 2017 Voluntaryist Constitution project, and the clause added to the Liberland constitution draft referring to my principles of liberty where it is unclear or needs supplementing. 1:14:19 The Universal Principles of Liberty. A codified statement of our core principles that every libertarian should accept, including IP but not unsettled issues like abortion; the supplemental “Kinsella’s version” I’m writing.

A codified statement of our core principles that every libertarian should accept, including IP but not unsettled issues like abortion; the supplemental “Kinsella’s version” I’m writing. 1:15:41 Politics is hopeless, but liberty is not. Why I joined the Libertarian Party after Tom Woods and Dave Smith did. Most people will never be persuaded, but society is already partly libertarian, and the state, “the great fiction,” could atrophy into a museum piece, like the British monarchy.

Related

Transcript

Edited transcript, based on YouTube’s auto-generated captions: lightly cleaned up (filler, false starts, and repetitions trimmed; names and terms corrected), with speakers identified. The În Dodii hosts are not distinguished individually. Timestamps are approximate.

Introduction (0:00)

În Dodii: Hello everyone. On an evening in November of 2026, we had the pleasure of hosting an interview with Stephan Kinsella, whom you might know from our little podcast. He’s a libertarian writer who has published the book that we were discussing, Legal Foundations of a Free Society, and we managed to have a discussion about that. But he’s not only a writer; he’s also a retired patent attorney living in Houston, Texas. He has published widely on various areas of libertarian legal theory and on other legal topics, such as intellectual property law and international law. His work Against Intellectual Property, published by the Mises Institute in 2008, caused a stir. He has since also published, in 2025, the Universal Principles of Liberty, which we will also touch upon in the interview, and in 2026 he edited, together with Hans-Hermann Hoppe, Rothbard at 100: A Tribute and Assessment, I think the book is called. He’s been a longtime proponent of libertarian ideas and a longtime active creator in the libertarian space. He also has a podcast, Kinsella on Liberty, which we will link below. And without further ado, here is the interview.

Defining Libertarianism (1:42)

În Dodii: The first question—and again, we’re very grateful for you being here—is a question we like to ask all of our guests: to provide your own definition of libertarianism.

Stephan Kinsella: What’s libertarianism? Yeah, sure. Libertarianism is one particular political philosophy. It is the one that holds that individual rights are paramount, defined in terms of property rights in one’s own body and in the scarce resources one acquires in the world. And this implies that the government, or the state, should be extremely limited or nonexistent. So I would say that libertarianism encompasses both minarchists and anarchists; the term is broad enough to encompass both. Now, as an anarchist libertarian, I think the minarchist libertarians are inconsistent libertarians, whereas I believe the minarchist libertarians probably think that we anarchist libertarians are also inconsistent libertarians. But libertarianism is a political philosophy that believes in individual rights and in limited government to respect those rights.

Anarcho-Capitalist, Anarcho-Libertarian, or “Classical Libertarian”? (3:14)

În Dodii: Okay. And if you were to say a few words on the term “anarcho-capitalism”: you referred to anarchism, but you did not refer to anarcho-capitalism in particular. Whether or not there’s a difference in your mind—that would be a question also.

Stephan Kinsella: I think there’s a lot of ambiguity in certain terms in libertarianism. Some are used in a loaded way, and some are used in inconsistent ways. I think anarcho-capitalism best describes my view, but I don’t tend to use that description anymore, just like I don’t use the word “capitalism” to describe my political philosophy. The Objectivists and the Randians use “capitalism” as the word for the political philosophy they believe in. To me that’s not an accurate term, because capitalism is just the way the economic system of a free society is organized. It’s not the entirety of a free society; it’s only the economic realm. You could imagine a free society that is not yet advanced enough to have capitalism, in that sense, and it would still be a libertarian or free society. Now, I do believe that any advanced free society would tend to become capitalist in its economic system. So I disagree with the left-libertarians who think capitalism is unnatural. I think it would be possible to have a sort of co-op type of voluntary society that would still be libertarian but wouldn’t be capitalist, but I don’t think it would be very successful, so I don’t think you would tend to see that.

So I stopped using the term “anarcho-capitalist” quite a while ago. I try to use “anarcho-libertarian,” or sometimes “Austro-anarcho-libertarian.” It’s difficult, because we have to distinguish ourselves from other anarchists who are not libertarians, like the left-anarchists, and we have to distinguish ourselves from people who don’t believe in any order at all—chaos, which is what most people think anarchy is. So it’s difficult to find the right terms, and I try to use descriptive terms when asked. In fact, I was just talking with Jeff Tucker recently, and he doesn’t like the word “libertarian” anymore, because he doesn’t like to identify with other people covered by that term. I said, “What?” He sometimes says he’s a classical liberal. And I said, “Well, the classical liberals might be among our forebears.” The paleos, or the Old Right, are kind of the forebears of modern libertarianism, but they’re not the same. So if you say “classical liberal,” it’s a little bit inaccurate. I actually don’t think the word “libertarian” should cover classical liberals. I think it should cover minarchists, but not classical liberals, because they’re not minarchists. So I said, “Why don’t we call ourselves classical libertarians, then?” So we’re kind of playing around with that idea, calling ourselves “classical libertarians.” But again, you still have to make clear that the more consistent classical libertarians are anarchist libertarians. So that’s the reason I don’t use “anarcho-capitalist” that much anymore: it has the wrong connotations, and it gets into semantic arguments with the left-libertarians, which I find to be a waste of time.

Still an Anarchist (6:54)

În Dodii: Right. So basically, if I understand you correctly, you want to steer away from “capitalism” because left-libertarians go nuts when they hear it, and you want to steer away from “anarchism” because you don’t feel the term can ever be redeemed from its violent implications in the mainstream.

Stephan Kinsella: No, no, no. In fact, I criticize Barnett in his book for using the term “polycentric” instead of “anarchy.” No, I use the word “anarchy” all the time. I just add the modifier—“libertarian anarchist”—to make it clear that I’m not in favor of chaos. But I call myself an anarchist. Clearly I’m a libertarian anarchist. I actually think consistent anarchists are libertarians and consistent libertarians are anarchists. So I’m an anarcho-libertarian, which is another way of saying anarcho-capitalist. I don’t mind getting in the face of left-libertarians. It’s just that sometimes I don’t want to argue about what a free society will look like in its details, because that’s a prediction. I’d rather talk about what our rights are and which policies that exist now are just or unjust. But yes, I think the society I envision—the one that is likely to come to be and that would be compatible with justice—would be an advanced capitalist society, of course.

How Law Emerges in a Free Society (8:16)

În Dodii: Okay, fair point. I apologize for the misconception there. In a world of anarcho-libertarianism, do you think the law will emerge from judges deciding cases? And do you think there will be a world where the non-aggression principle, or intellectual property, will come about, or not?

Stephan Kinsella: Well, I think you guys discussed my book in detail, including chapter 13 about legislation, so you know my answer. I think law will emerge, and does emerge, in society, and it does so more or less through a process of dispute resolution. That could be more or less informal; the more advanced society gets, and the more time goes on, the more formal it gets. These laws emerge when judges or courts or tribunals try to resolve a dispute between two parties in an attempt to do justice, by applying common sense, tested ideas of justice in the community, and the body of law that’s developed so far, but also customs, contracts, and examples from other communities and other legal systems. So custom and informal arrangements, and even contracts and long-standing practices, which basically result from the negotiation of parties maneuvering around each other in an attempt to avoid conflict: that’s where law arises—as the practical rules that emerge as people try to resolve disputes and avoid conflict.

And that will happen, more or less, in informal fora, like two people going to a third party to help them mediate or arbitrate. That could be the king—which is sort of how kings emerge—and later on more professional dispute-resolution agencies, which unfortunately have been dominated by the state but could be private; there’s no reason they couldn’t be private. The most prominent examples, of course, are the Roman law and the English common law, relatively decentralized systems. Now, I think that because these systems are practical and real-world—based on private disputes between private individuals operating in a world of scarcity, where conflict is possible, and where people are interested in some kind of fair result, which is what justice is all about, and the judges are tasked with trying to do the fair thing and take into account custom and what’s gone before—these rules tend to be practical. They tend to rest on the way humans operate in the world, which is by acting with their own bodies. That’s where self-ownership comes from, as a bedrock principle of the law, implicit in the prohibitions against murder, slavery, or assault and battery. When you say murder is a crime, you’re recognizing the other person’s ownership of his body. And likewise, theft and trespass against owned resources have to be rooted in the way people acquire those resources: by finding an unowned resource in the world, which is called homesteading, or by voluntary transfer, by consent, which is what contract is.

That’s why the private law in the Roman law, the common law, and other legal systems has tended to be built around these core ideas. The private law of the Roman law and the common law is more or less libertarian, because it recognizes the natural ability of people to operate in the world. Now, it’s not perfect, because their understanding of the state wasn’t perfect. The state stepped in with legislation and public law, and with the state more or less administering these courts, exceptions were made for the state. Also, the understanding of economics, and of the nature of the state itself as a threat to all this, wasn’t really there, so some mistakes crept into this body of law. But I think we can take the vast body of private law that evolved over roughly thousand-year periods in Rome and in England as a pretty good approximation of a workable system that attempts to do justice by respecting property rights in one’s own body—self-ownership—and property rights in resources acquired by homesteading or by contract.

Now, because of those exceptions, and the economic illiteracy, and the primitive state of political philosophy that all these legal writers, judges, legal theorists, and political philosophers operated within, they tended to have a somewhat incorrect understanding of the background and of how you justify things. So I think they took for granted some mistaken ideas about value and property rights, which originated in the way John Locke tried to justify rights by talking about ownership of your body and then ownership of your labor, which I think was his core mistake. It’s an intuitive way to think about it, but it’s not rigorous and it’s not accurate. Locke made that mistake when he tried to come up with a good reason why the power of kings was not unlimited—an admirable attempt to defend individual rights, which is why it was popular and why it spread. So everyone went along with all parts of his argument, including the idea that you own your body, therefore you own your labor, and that the reason you have good title to an unowned piece of land you mix your labor with is that you own your labor. That led to the pervasive idea that labor is ownable, and therefore you own what you create with your labor, and therefore you own valuable ideas, because you own value, not just material things. So the lack of a sophisticated, Austrian understanding of economics in the past, and this sort of Lockean mistake, is why the positive law has made some mistakes.

Why IP Could Not Emerge from Decentralized Law (15:19)

Stephan Kinsella: I do not think a consistent positive law would be able to have something like intellectual property law. Number one, the two main forms of it are patent and copyright, and both emerged as statutes, as legislation: the Statute of Anne in 1710 for copyright, and the Statute of Monopolies in England in 1624 for patents. So I think that if the law emerged organically in a court-based system, like the Roman law and the common law—except for the incursion of legislation passed by the legislature, which is not a court system—there could be no possibility of patent and copyright law, or of any other kind of complex positive-welfare-rights scheme, like the Americans with Disabilities Act or the Social Security program or anti-discrimination statutes. Those just couldn’t arise organically in a legal system that emerges incrementally, in decentralized form, from judges deciding disputes between two parties about a particular issue they have a conflict over. The judge just doesn’t have the power to decree legislation, or to make rulings that have nothing to do with the parties to the dispute before him. That would be called dicta, and it would just be ignored by subsequent cases. So judges are limited. They can’t make law. They can only discover practical rules that solve a given dispute, consistent with what other judges have done before, in incremental fashion.

So with a consistent legal system—anchored in sound economics, which is Austrian economics, and in a sound, non-naive appreciation of the criminal nature of the state, which means no public law, no exceptions for the state, no immunity for state actors, no state monopoly of legal services or similar functions, and no legislature and no legislation—I think a decentralized, common-law type of legal system would be far more libertarian, and much closer to what we would envision as implementing our core principles, which again are self-ownership, homesteading, and contract.

Does a Libertarian Legal Order Need the Right Philosophy First? (17:40)

În Dodii: Okay. I have two, maybe three, points to ask about what you’ve just said. The first one: doesn’t it follow that, in order for a decentralized legal system to exist and evolve in a libertarian direction, we need the political philosophy to be established first?

Stephan Kinsella: I don’t think so, because—

În Dodii: Let me just say why: because the Romans, as decentralized as their system turned out to be, had slaves, right? There was a point in the Roman world where slaves could eventually buy back their freedom, but slavery was still an accepted practice throughout the entire existence of that legal system. Correct?

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah. I mean, the Roman system wasn’t fully consistent, of course. I don’t know the degree to which slavery was enabled by the state and by legislation, or whether the crude, primitive legal system just accommodated the long-standing historical practice of slavery. It’s like when the U.S. was founded: a lot of people think the way the Declaration of Independence was worded, with the idea of inalienable rights, implied that slavery was not permissible, but it kept going, because the founders who wrote those documents didn’t have the power to disrupt such a long-standing practice in one swoop. Likewise, maybe the judges just had to accept reality.

But I certainly don’t agree with Ayn Rand’s view—I think she said something to the effect that until the Industrial Revolution and the Enlightenment, you really couldn’t have a society that respected rights, because we weren’t mentally equipped to do it; we didn’t have Objectivism to guide us. I don’t agree with that. I do think it’s probably not feasible to have a fully consistent legal system without a sufficient amount of realism about the nature of the state, and without a sophisticated understanding of economics. Basic free-market economics, along the lines of Adam Smith or Henry Hazlitt, probably gets you most of the way there, but you really need a more sophisticated, subjectivist, Misesian, Austrian economics to give you enough understanding of how economics works to inform your judgments about practical solutions to disputes between people, if you want a fully consistent legal system.

So I guess you could say that you couldn’t expect a legal system to be fully consistent with libertarian principles in a really primitive age. But I don’t think you need an advanced philosophy to have a crude legal system emerge, because that’s just the practical way people negotiate disputes. I think it’s a continuum. You can imagine an advanced libertarian legal system developing over time, but even in the beginning, when you had human tribes thousands of years ago, they had some rudimentary form of it, because natural rights are normative things rooted in natural possession and natural usage. It’s natural for us to possess and control our bodies, it’s natural for us to possess and use unowned things in the world, and it’s natural for us to expend effort to prevent other people from taking the things we’ve appropriated. The norms just come on top of that. Only later do you have a sophisticated legal system in a society. But I don’t think you need a sophisticated philosophy to have those practical rules emerge, any more than you need to know what epistemology is to know that you see a tree or a horse. I’m a realist in the sense of Objectivism and David Kelley and people like that, and even Hoppe and Kant: I think we do have direct evidence, and we can know things from the evidence of our senses and the way our faculties work to integrate sense percepts into concepts. You don’t need a theory of epistemology to have knowledge; you need that to have knowledge of why we have knowledge, to validate it, and to have a more sophisticated understanding of it. I think it’s possible for a caveman to know that he sees a horse even though he doesn’t know why he knows it. He actually sees a horse, and he knows that he sees a horse.

Intuitions for IP? The Priority Anagram and the Secret Forceps (22:45)

În Dodii: Right. I’ll skip the second point, because you sort of addressed it, and move straight to the third one. You said judges tend to base their judgments on common practices, or on whatever the general consensus is about what the decision should be—commonly held tenets about private property and so on. To this I would like to ask: wouldn’t there then be something like an intuition among common people in favor of intellectual property? I’ll give you two examples. First, around the 16th or 17th century, when there was a lot of ferment in the scientific community and everybody was doing experiments and trying to discover things, there was a man who printed a Latin anagram in a public newspaper—just a few letters—which encoded the Latin version of his theory. He did it to record the date at which he got the idea; then he went back to try to prove it, double-check it, and so on, so that he would have proof that he got there first in case anybody else came up with it. That’s the first example.

The second example is the family who invented the forceps for deliveries, who kept it a secret of their trade for a hundred years. They would deliver babies using forceps—we know that’s not exactly the recommended method today, but for them it was a big plus—and they would put on an entire show, with bells and whistles, and wheel the pregnant woman in blindfolded, just so that nobody could tell they were using this new instrument they had come up with, so that they would not lose their competitive advantage. So what I would say is that these two examples point to, first, fame and credit for coming up with an idea first, and second, the competitive advantage that coming up with an idea first provides, so you want to protect it. So wouldn’t these two examples suggest that a decentralized system would take into account this intuition people have that whatever they’ve come up with is theirs?

Stephan Kinsella: Well, you can look at a legal system, point to what you conclude, using reason, is an unjust practice or law, and explain why people had the wrong views that led to it. That’s just an explanation. It is possible for people to have values or intuitions or desires. You say they want to protect it—yes, they want to. To me that’s a different issue from what we can expect and what can be justified. So let’s take these issues one at a time. You’re basically talking about intuitions as one of the inputs into law, and the examples you gave were the credit thing and the forceps thing. Those two examples are totally irrelevant, because the fact that there’s a desire and a practice of trying to establish that you were the first, the innovator, the one who should get credit for something, has really nothing to do with intellectual property.

Credit and Attribution Are Not IP (26:52)

Stephan Kinsella: Intellectual property really has nothing to do with credit and attribution. I have a whole section on this in my chapter in the Rothbard at 100 book, which I just published this year. The chapter is about why the work of Rothbard, Mises, and Hoppe is, in my view, the most important body of work we need for a sophisticated understanding of libertarian principles. But I start out with an example: even though I’m saying this, and in a sense trying to give them credit, I used that as an excuse for an excursion on why credit is not an intellectual property right—most people confuse the two. If you have a copyright or a patent or a trademark, it’s got nothing to do with attribution. Attribution is just a customary practice in society, and there’s nothing wrong with it. We might debate who was the first person to come up with the calculus—Leibniz and Newton came up with it independently—or the people who came up with marginal value theory in the late 1800s. It was Menger, Walras, and—no, no, Böhm-Bawerk came later—I keep forgetting this. There are three guys everyone talks about, and then the fourth one people forget is the American, John Bates Clark. Those guys came up with it independently, and people can debate about that, but it’s got nothing to do with intellectual property or property rights at all. That’s like manners or custom. It’s like when you write a book or paint a work of art: you could give credit to someone who was one of your inspirations.

In fact, people don’t do that now, because they’re afraid that if they admit they were inspired by some other musical or artistic work, they might get sued for copyright infringement. So copyright actually encourages dishonesty, because people don’t want to admit they were inspired by, or borrowed from, something, for fear that it means stealing. And as I said earlier, I think one reason people have this wrong intuition is that John Locke, in his fumbling attempt to lay a foundation for individual rights and limits on government or royal power, bought into a pre-marginalist, pre-Austrian understanding of labor, which then led to the labor theory of value, and to Marxism, communism, and all the rest. So I don’t think the attribution example is a good one at all.

Trade Secrets and the Myth of the Patent Bargain (29:46)

Stephan Kinsella: Now, the forceps example. The argument people give for patent law is that if you don’t have patent law, people will keep their innovations secret and deprive the world of learning this new way of doing something, and the world will be poorer because of it. So we give them a 17-year monopoly to protect them from competition if they reveal the invention to the world in a public patent description. That’s what “patent” means: an open letter from the king telling the world, “This guy who invented this thing is the only one who can use it for 17 years.” The idea is that if you give them the right to get a patent, they will reveal to the world what they would otherwise keep secret. But that’s just a utilitarian argument for tinkering with the market to stop people from keeping things secret. And in fact it doesn’t even make sense, because for the types of inventions you could keep secret—like these forceps, say, because you could keep them hidden away—people would not file a patent anyway, because a trade secret can last forever. You could have a trade secret for a hundred years, like you said, until someone figures it out, whereas a patent expires in 17 years. So the only things people file patents on are things they would necessarily disclose by selling them anyway. If you were going to sell these forceps to people instead of charging for your delivery services, then when you sold them, people would know what they are; you’d be revealing your secret to the world. You don’t need the patent incentive to force you to disclose it in a written description; people can tell from the product anyway. So the patent bargain is not a good deal for the public, because the public isn’t getting any information that wouldn’t otherwise have been revealed by the sale of the device itself, since only a very small number of inventions can be kept secret and protected by trade secrecy in the first place.

But back to your question. You might be right that someone with the forceps invention might want to keep it secret, but there’s nothing wrong with keeping it secret from the public, for as long as you can. There’s a natural limit to that, because people will see you doing it, or you’ll have a technician or an assistant, and eventually other people will independently invent it or the information will leak. So the natural advantage you get from being the first innovator lets you charge higher prices for a service or an invention at first, but over time you’ll attract emulators and competitors. That’s just the way the market works and the way innovation works, and there’s nothing wrong with it, and nothing for the state to interfere with by granting patents to upset this natural balance. It is true that people would like their natural monopoly to last longer, and that’s why they want patent laws to protect them. But that just explains why the recipients of IP laws want these laws, just like the recipients of welfare or socialized medicine or Social Security payments want those systems, or patent lawyers want the patent system because it pays their salaries. That’s not a general argument.

Consistency, and Why People Accept Inconsistent Laws (33:00)

Stephan Kinsella: The reason most people favor these things, even though it’s not in their interest, is that they don’t have a sophisticated understanding of economics, and also that their primary goal in life is not consistency. They’re in favor of a practical legal system that solves disputes, but that’s not their only value. They also see the appeal of other things that matter to them. So when they don’t understand how the world works, and they’re told there are poor people who need help, that you need a safety net, and they believe that, then they favor it. So they favor an inconsistency in the law. They don’t care, because consistency is not their—[connection interrupted]

În Dodii: I think we lost you. Can you still hear us? We’re still here.

Stephan Kinsella: I can hear you now.

În Dodii: Okay, now we have the picture back. You were interrupted when you said that consistency is not their biggest value.

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah. Another way to define libertarianism, as I said earlier, is consistency. Consistency is almost our driving force: we want our rights respected in a legal system that is internally consistent. Now, when you have judge-made law, it’s much easier for the legal system to be internally consistent, because every judge has to add incrementally to that body of knowledge and make his new ruling consistent with what’s gone before, or explicitly overrule something he thinks is wrong. So every piece has to fit together. It’s not guaranteed, but it’s more likely. But when legislation is the primary means of making law, the legislature can just decree a new statute tomorrow, and there’s no reason it has to be compatible with the others. For example, in the U.S. you have antitrust law and you have patent law, and they’re totally incompatible, because antitrust law says you shouldn’t have monopolies, and patent law grants monopolies. So the judges have no choice but to try to balance these incompatible goals, which leads people to say that the law is not consistent, that rights can conflict, and to ask what you do when they conflict. That’s because they’re thinking of a positive-law system, which can be inconsistent; you can have rights in conflict because they’re artificial rights. But in a natural system, based on an incremental attempt to do justice, rights can’t conflict, and you should actually try to come up with rules that don’t conflict with previous rules.

Another example is free speech and freedom of the press, which are in the First Amendment in the U.S., versus copyright law. Freedom of the press says the government can’t pass a law restricting what you can publish or print in a book. But copyright law says you can’t publish this book if it has the wrong words in it. They’re totally incompatible with each other. That’s only possible because law is made by statutes and legislation instead of being developed incrementally.

Values, Intuitions, and Judgment (36:05)

Stephan Kinsella: But in any case, you asked about intuition. I believe that to have a just society—to have society at all, to have civilization—there needs to be some base level of normativity among the people. That is, people need to be decent enough, and have enough empathy for each other, to care not only about themselves but about other people, and to prefer peaceful solutions to conflict instead of violence. There has to be a critical mass of people who prefer that for there to be society at all. And I think that’s driven by the way we evolved as social creatures. We all naturally have self-interest, but we also value other people if we’re not sociopaths. Because of that, people have values, and I think values are at the core, because I believe Hoppe is right in his adherence to the Humean idea that there’s a gap between is and ought. You can’t go from is to ought. So all normative, or “ought,” statements rest at root on some kind of fundamental, primitive value statement. It just so happens that humans who aren’t sociopaths or psychopaths share these values, because we evolved to have empathy for each other, because cooperation is good, because we value each other’s company, and so on. We tend to value other people too, not just ourselves; that’s what empathy is. And we also have rationality and intelligence, and we’re at least dimly aware that cooperation is better, and that productivity comes from cooperation, from people minding their own business and respecting each other’s ability to use possessions in the world. That’s why primitive law, and the primitive idea of rights, emerges from people’s opposition to conflict. That is a value. I wouldn’t call it an intuition.

But I do think law is a practical art or science. It’s not a rigorous or mechanical thing; it’s not physics, with a formula. Mises uses the concept of Verstehen—this German word for “understanding”—meaning the irreducible element of talent you have as a human actor in judging the future and making decisions, and in being successful or not. I’m not pronouncing it right; I’m saying it in my terrible American way. You could also call it judgment, and judgment is always necessary when it comes to making decisions and drawing lines in real-world disputes. When there’s a dispute between two people—was the contract breached, or whose cow is this, or whose home is this, or did you commit rape or was it consensual—all these issues come down to people assessing the situation based on their commonsense understanding of how people operate in the world. That’s why you have juries, or some kind of arbitration by another human being in the community who is aware of the customs, of the way people interact and use resources, and of what things and words mean in that community. And sometimes you have to make a decision: who owns that watch? Two people claim a watch: is it A’s or B’s? Or someone wants to punish someone for committing assault and battery: how much punishment can be meted out? A year in prison? Chopping off his hand? Executing him?

The only thing to do in that kind of case, if you want a peaceful solution subject to the community’s commonsense sense of justice, is to appeal to your peers and leave the choice to them, and they do the best they can. You can’t say that if someone struck and harmed you, justice can be done in a mechanical way—you slap me once, I can slap you twice. There has to be judgment there. I wouldn’t call that intuition, though intuitions come into play. But in the end, we’re rational beings; we’re not animals guided only by intuitions or instincts. Animals operate totally by instinct. Because we’re rational, we have a broader range of action in front of us, and we can assess our prejudices, our assumptions, our rules of thumb, our intuitions, and our instincts. So you can understand why someone would have the instinct that if you copy his useful forceps design, you’re stealing from him. You can understand that instinct, or intuition. But we can use our reason to think about it and say, “No, you’re just wrong in this case. You’re not actually harming someone in a way that violates his rights.” So I’m hopeful that, given the human capacity for reason, the more advanced we get, and the more advanced and libertarian the body of law gets as it applies our core principles more consistently, you could have a reasonable argument explaining why, despite your intuitions, they’re wrong.

How Reason Changes Intuitions (42:01)

Stephan Kinsella: And what I’ve seen in my own life, as a patent attorney who used to be in favor of all this stuff, is that along with my intellectual understanding of why patents and copyrights are totally unjust and incompatible with property rights, my own personal, intuitive, instinctive reaction to copying has changed. People say, “Well, what if I copied your book and put my name on it? Would it bother you?” And my honest answer is that it wouldn’t bother me at all. They don’t really believe me, because they don’t think that way yet. But I think that over time your emotional reactions follow from your reason.

Can Ideas Be Rivalrous? (42:43)

În Dodii: Okay. I have some questions from our colleague Costel, so let’s get back to intellectual property. Say you have one thing in nature, and it is scarce, you said—let’s change “scarce” to “rivalrous.” Things are rivalrous; that’s why we have to have property rights. Well, ideas can be rivalrous even if they are not scarce. Say I don’t want you to earn money from reciting a poem I have written. So there’s rivalry between two people. How do you distinguish rivalry over ideas from rivalry over a finite resource?

Stephan Kinsella: One thing I’ve found about intellectual property, which I turned my attention to about 30 years ago: I was a patent attorney, and I was really more interested in libertarian rights theory, but I couldn’t square intellectual property with libertarian rights, because it was arbitrary—the term of protection was arbitrary, for example. So I thought I would solve it, and the more I thought about it, the more I realized what was wrong with it. I used the concept of scarcity, which is an economic concept, because other people had used it. But what I’ve found over the years is that I make an argument, and it’s persuasive to some people, but then someone comes up with a counterargument, and that forces me to refine my arguments even more. I have to think: well, then what’s wrong with that? And I see I have to refine my argument a little more.

So I found that I needed to explain that the word “scarcity” is used in two senses, just like the word “ownership.” People aren’t careful with their language. “Ownership” is used to mean a right to possess something, but it’s also used to mean the possession of something. People say they own their Bitcoin, but what they really mean is that they possess it. And when people slide back and forth between the descriptive realm of economics and the normative realm of law, using the same word for both, it leads to confusion. The same goes for “state” and “government,” and for the word “property” itself. People use “property” to refer to the thing you have a property right in, which is technically not correct. If I have a car, I have a property right in that car, an ownership right; I’m the owner of the car. The car is not my property. I think the reason “property” emerged as a synonym for the thing is that when we use scarce means of action, they become tools, or extensions of ourselves—properties of us. So that happened naturally, but failing to keep the distinction in mind can lead to confusion too.

I noticed the same thing with “scarcity.” In one sense it means a lack of abundance, but in the political-theory sense, and in the economic sense of rivalrousness, it means a lack of superabundance. Hoppe has an example, in A Theory of Socialism and Capitalism, about the Garden of Eden—

În Dodii: It’s there as well.

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah, it’s also in The Great Fiction. Anyway, he imagines a world with no scarcity except for your body and your standing room, and the scarcity he’s talking about is the lack of superabundance. But it’s so difficult to explain this to people, because they go back and forth between these two senses, either dishonestly or out of sincere confusion. People will say, “You say there’s no scarcity of ideas, but good ideas are pretty scarce.” What they mean is that good ideas are rare, not that they’re superabundant. When we say scarce resources are scarce, we mean they’re not superabundant: for every particular unit, taking it deprives the previous possessor of the ability to use it. That’s what the economic concept of rivalry means. So I switched from the concept of scarcity to rivalry, to clarify the type of scarcity I meant for political philosophy.

Ownership Rules: Body Ownership, Homesteading, and Contract (47:43)

Stephan Kinsella: But then, with more sophisticated counterarguments like the one you’re making, I realized there’s yet another way to explain it. The set of property rights at the core of libertarian principles is, first, self-ownership of your body—and even “self-ownership” is inaccurate; I’d rather say “body ownership.” Every human actor is the presumptive owner of his body, for various reasons; that’s whom the principles identify as the owner of that resource, at least to start with. And second, ownership of scarce resources in the world that were previously unowned and that you can acquire and possess in a physical sense and employ as means of action, which become owned through your initial use—your homesteading, or occupation—or that you get by consensual transfer from someone else. So those are the core principles, but those principles are ownership rules. They determine who the owner of a resource is when there’s a dispute. If someone says, “You’re my slave,” and I don’t listen to his orders, and he takes me to court because I’m running away, I would win, because the court would say, “He’s the owner of his body, because of the self-ownership principle.” Or if I have a watch and you take it from me physically, and you maintain in some forum that you own it, the court would say the owner of the watch is the original guy, who purchased it by contract from someone else, who was the owner because he homesteaded it, or homesteaded the raw material he made it from, or something like that. So these are ownership rules that determine the ownership of a thing—the type of thing over which you can have a dispute.

Ontology and Reification (49:42)

Stephan Kinsella: In other words, if you think of ontology as the philosophy of the types of things that exist—I tend to think it’s a fake philosophy, and that it really should devolve into epistemology. It’s about the utility of concepts and concept formation. Language and concepts are necessary aspects of high-level reasoning and abstract thinking, and they’re useful, and useful concepts have referents in the world. But that leads people to a multiplicity of ontologies, and to what I think is the biggest flaw of all—in a sense even bigger than the labor theory of value—which is reification: the idea that if you have a useful concept that describes something, then you start saying the thing exists. That’s a shorthand, a sloppy way of saying the concept is valid. People ask, “Do rights exist?” What they mean is: can you justify that right by appealing to the more basic principles at the root of your chain of normative reasoning? It’s a shorthand to ask whether the right exists. But when people use the word “existence” the same way across different domains, they treat unlike things alike, and that again leads to confusion—just like when you say possession of a Bitcoin is ownership and ownership of a Bitcoin is ownership. They’re different things: one is normative, and one is economic and descriptive. Okay, so what happens is that you—wait, I lost track. Remind me where I was.

În Dodii: You said things exist in different ways, and I assume you’re going to pivot to ideas in a second.

Ideas Do Not Exist Independently: Owning “Red” (51:45)

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah. So all these things exist in the sense that a physical object exists. That’s the type of thing you can have a dispute over. Now, if I say the number three exists, I don’t know what that means. To my mind, it just means it’s a valid concept; it doesn’t exist as an independent physical object, like this lighter does. Or a useful idea. People think that when I deny intellectual property, I’m denying that ideas exist. Of course ideas are useful, and they help us act, but they don’t have an independent existence. They’re always a property of some other thing. So when I said the property rules of libertarianism identify the owner of a thing, you can’t double count and count something a second time. For example, suppose I said I own the color red because I have a red car, and one of its properties is redness—or its weight. If I own the color red because I own a red car, then I’m owning a universal that applies to lots of other red things in the world. But redness doesn’t exist independently; it is only ever manifested in some substrate or other thing.

That’s why I wrote, in a LewRockwell.com article around 2000, that intellectual property is a second homesteading rule. We already have the first homesteading rule—and I was using the term broadly, to cover ownership of your body, which you don’t really homestead, along with ownership of things you homestead or get by contract from a homesteader. Those rules exhaust who owns a resource. To say that someone has a patent right to prevent you from using your factory means he partially owns your factory. That’s called a negative servitude. How did he get that right to control it? Because he came up with a way of using his own property. That would be another homesteading rule: in addition to self-ownership, appropriation, and contract, there’s a rule that if you think of a better way to use your own resource, it gives you a negative servitude over other people’s resources. Where did that come from? It didn’t come from the state of nature. It’s just arbitrary. It’s just like positive welfare rights, which always have to come at the expense of existing negative rights. I can have the right to my body without imposing anything on you except a negative obligation: not to perform an action that uses my body without my permission. That’s the only obligation it imposes on you; it’s not a positive obligation. But if I have a right to a college education, or to welfare, or a home, or health care, it imposes a positive obligation on you. It’s not just another right you can add on top—a right to be free from aggression plus a right to health care—because that right is a positive right, which means I now have an obligation to provide it to you. It’s the same thing if you said: you have a right to your resources, your factory, your printing press, and your body, but you also have a right to a new way of arranging things that you came up with that’s useful, because that gives you a right to control other people’s factories, which they already had a right to. It takes away their rights. It’s impossible to do that. Now, the reason I brought this up was that I was trying to say you don’t have property rights in things that don’t have an independent existence, and that was related to your first point about something. Now I forgot what it was.

Ideas Are Always Impatterned in Physical Things (55:38)

În Dodii: Yeah, but I think you answered my second question, about ideas that can be homesteaded.

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah. The thing is, an idea doesn’t exist independently. Ideas are always impatterned in some existing thing. Knowledge and information don’t just exist out there for you to grab; they have to be stored on something. If you have any understanding of technology, you know what a CD is, or a piece of paper with words printed on it: a novel is the pattern of words on pages. Suppose every copy of Atlas Shrugged in the world were burned, and there were no digital copy. Or take the Bible back in the year 1500. Say there were 10,000 copies of the Bible around the world. If every one were destroyed, the Bible would be lost. It would still be in people’s memories, but very imprecisely, so you would lose it. It doesn’t exist as a thing, the way a car or an animal or a spear does. It’s always a feature of the impatterning of another thing. So it’s not an independently existing thing, and the only way you could own it is to own universals. That’s why I gave the example of red. The only way to own the color red would be to own everything in the world that is colored red, because red doesn’t exist as an independent thing; it’s a feature, a property, of a thing. So properties are not ownable, and information is a property of ownable things.

Lockean Creationism: Wealth Is Not Property (57:34)

În Dodii: Yeah. Another point Costel was making is that you can homestead ideas, because words are in a state of nature, and you do some work: you mix in work by thinking, you arrange those words, and you get a result—ideas.

Stephan Kinsella: Who’s Costel, by the way?

În Dodii: He’s one of our panel colleagues, who is not here today. We’re trying to represent his point. He’s the one playing the skeptic on intellectual property rights.

Stephan Kinsella: Okay. So you see how he’s relying on this Lockean idea. I call it Lockean creationism, or libertarian creationism. This is a point I’ve made: even Hoppe, who is great on this, sometimes slips into a slightly careless blurring of these things. There’s a clear distinction between wealth and property. As Hoppe points out, you don’t have a property right in value, which is why defamation law and reputation rights don’t exist, and trademark rights don’t exist. You don’t have a property right in value, because value is subjective. It’s not interpersonally comparable; it’s not quantifiable; it’s not cardinal. What you have a property right in is the physical integrity of a resource. If you own a home, its value on the free market—the amount of money someone might be willing to pay for it—might be enhanced by the fact that your neighbor has a pretty rose garden that everyone likes to look at. But that doesn’t mean you have a property right in his rose garden. You only have a property right in the physical integrity of your house, not in its value. And because you don’t have a property right in the value of things, value is irrelevant here.

So that gives rise to the understanding that there’s a distinction between creating wealth—what we call productivity, or production—and property. Production doesn’t mean, as the Randians say, “producing values.” “Value” is not a plural, and it’s not a noun. It should be thought of as a verb: you value something, you demonstrate your preference, by acting to achieve it, which is compatible with Rand’s understanding of value in one sense. But you don’t have a property right in value, and it’s not about creating “values.” Wealth is just a set of resources that are more useful to people. We create wealth, and economics studies the creation of wealth. That’s distinct from property rights. Property rights don’t emerge from creation. You have a property right in your body because you have a better connection to it; you didn’t create your body, and you didn’t homestead it either. And you have a property right in unowned resources in the world that you first appropriate by occupying or using them. You didn’t create them; you were just the first to start using them, or you got them by contract from a previous owner. None of those actions is creation. They’re not even production, in a sense. Production, or creation, is the use of an already possessed, and preferably owned, resource, like raw materials you own: you use your intellect, your labor, your cleverness, and your resources to modify it, rearranging it into a better shape that’s more valuable to you or to a customer. That’s how wealth grows. But you don’t have a property right in that wealth, just as you don’t have a property right in value.

So the mistake here is thinking: you’re the first one who came up with an idea—maybe you are—and it’s useful—maybe it is. Saying it’s useful means it has value. But all that means is that if you consult that knowledge, it will guide your actions and make you more efficient or productive. That’s all true. But the purpose of property rights is to identify the types of things over which there can be conflict—the means of action, the possessions, the tools of action—and to identify who the owner is, and that’s it. So saying that something is valuable or useful has nothing to do with whether there’s a property right, because property rights do not come from creation, or from something having value.

Selling Does Not Imply Ownership (1:02:18)

Stephan Kinsella: Another mistake, which I pointed out in one of the chapters of my book—I think the title is something like “Selling Does Not Imply Ownership”—is the idea that if you sell something, you must own it. That again comes from conflating concepts from two different domains: the economic domain and the legal domain, which is normative. Selling has a meaning in economics, as an explanation of action, but it has a different meaning in terms of property rights and the law. And when you conflate those things, you say, “Well, if I sold you an idea or a service, I must have owned it.” They’re going back and forth between domains. It is simply not true that to sell something you have to own it, because “selling,” in that sense, is an economic description of why you did something.

Inalienability and the Most Recent Consent (1:03:14)

În Dodii: I think the reverse confusion happens in the slavery issue as well, right? If you own something, then you must be able to sell it, and that’s how you end up with the other conundrum.

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah. And that comes from failing to appreciate that there’s a difference in the nature of, and the reason for, property rights in your body and in the things you acquire once you have a body that you own. You acquire things that are unowned. Your body was never unowned. Things in the world are unowned, and they become owned because you homestead them. Because you homestead them, you acquire them. And because you acquire and possess them, you can unpossess them: you can destroy them and still be yourself, and you can give them away or abandon them. You can cease to intend to own something you possessed and owned before. Because of the way you acquired it, you can unacquire it. That’s why the mode of acquiring ownership of previously unowned resources means you can sell them, in the legal sense. But that doesn’t mean you can sell your body. To “sell” your body would mean that someone has the right to use force against your body without your consent.

If a purported master tries to use force against a runaway slave, the slave is not granting consent. So the only argument would be: well, you previously gave consent. But previous consent is just what you said previously. Whenever you ask about someone’s consent, what matters is the most recent expression of consent. So when people say your previous act of consent is the only one that matters, what they’re saying is that you can’t change your mind. But that’s question-begging, a circular way of saying you can become a slave by saying you are, because that’s what they’re trying to prove. In other words, there’s no reason in libertarian rights theory to say you can’t change your mind. To put it another way, the most recent communication of your consent or lack of consent is what matters when we decide whether something is an act of aggression. It’s just stupid to say that if a girl says, “You can kiss me tonight,” and then changes her mind, her previous statement overrides her most recent communication of lack of consent. There could be a thousand times in history when you said one thing or another. Is the person in the present supposed to pick and choose which past statement to rely on? No, you have to go with the most recent statement of consent or lack of consent, and there’s no reason to say you can’t change your mind.

În Dodii: You said you’re only available for an hour, and we’ve already passed the one-hour mark. I was wondering if we can squeeze in one last question.

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah, I could talk 20 more minutes if you like, or it’s up to you.

În Dodii: I think it’s still just one question’s worth of time. That’s fine. Okay, thank you.

Politics or Education? (1:06:45)

În Dodii: So the final question, with which we try to end our interviews, is about direction. Do you think libertarianism is best served through political action or through educational endeavors—the spread of libertarian ideas? What I’d encourage you to talk about is that you participated in the Voluntaryist Constitution at one point, and you still have on your website something that grew out of that: a set of norms you’ve published, saying, “These are the norms I adhere to.” And to some extent that was reflected in the Liberland constitution, which I think came more recently than the Voluntaryist one, which was in 2017, I think. Would you consider that political action, or more education? Start with the Voluntaryist Constitution, and then the norms that emerged from it that you’ve published on your website.

Libertarians in Romania (1:07:59)

Stephan Kinsella: Okay. Before I answer, can I ask you guys a few questions about yourselves? You did this long discussion of my book—I assume you saw my attempt to compile 300 pages of transcripts, which I appreciate. I assume it was Spanish, correct?

În Dodii: No, Romanian.

Stephan Kinsella: Oh, sorry, I’m confusing countries. Okay, it was Romanian—you’re Romanian, that’s right, În Dodii. So are you the only libertarians in Romania, or is there an active community?

În Dodii: There’s an active community of about 40 or 50 people that we know of, maybe others hidden somewhere in the country, but in our circle, about 40 or 50 people.

Stephan Kinsella: And you guys are fairly Austrian, fairly anarchist?

În Dodii: There’s a Mises Institute in Romania—a branch of it—and we’re sort of in its orbit.

Stephan Kinsella: I wonder if that’s on the Property and Freedom Society sidebar; I try to add all the ones I’m aware of that are worth adding. But in any case, I appreciate you guys being interested in this. I’ve never been to Romania—just to Hungary, in that part of the world; I’ve never been that far. So, your question: the funny thing about it is that it sort of presupposes that libertarianism is about activism—what’s the best way to achieve liberty, or to work for liberty? And of course I criticize activism all the time, but I’m kind of a hypocrite, because since 1980 or ’85 or so I’ve been writing and trying to persuade people. So first of all, I don’t think—

Both Are Activism (1:10:01)

În Dodii: No, I think the split I was going for was political activism versus education.

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah, I know. But those are both forms of activism. It assumes the question is: what’s the best way to achieve liberty—to educate people, or to engage in politics, or whatever? And I don’t think there’s necessarily a need to choose between these things. We’re multifaceted people, and we’re not only libertarians. I’m a libertarian because I’m in favor of liberty and justice and goodness and my fellow humans and all that. I want there to be more liberty and justice in the world, and that’s why this interests me, and why I think it matters to be involved in it. So I have different levels of reasons for devoting my time and interest to this. One, I just find it interesting. Two, I like being on the right side of history, even if we lose.

Writing for the Remnant (1:11:02)

Stephan Kinsella: And I also have this long-term view, an Albert Jay Nock “remnant” kind of view: if nothing else, I feel like I’m writing for the remnant. Maybe in a future, advanced, really civilized society, our ideas will have more relevance and people can pick them up. At least we’re keeping the ideas alive and trying to develop them. So that’s why I do it. But I also encourage people to do whatever interests them: political activism, Libertarian Party stuff, intellectual activism, forming new nations. In the end, I think what’s more important is the intellectual work—a social understanding of how humans need to work in order to live with each other. That involves economics, it involves history, it involves an awareness of the state, and it involves a consistent understanding of our rights and of law. So to me it’s the intellectual part. Even when I do something like the Liberland constitution, which has a political aspect, or when I was in the Libertarian Party until recently, to me it’s partly to learn from people and to be part of efforts to achieve liberty in incremental, practical ways, even if it’s a long shot. But it’s also a way to learn, and to use that platform to spread the ideas in a popular sense and to develop them in an intellectual sense. So I just do everything I can, as I guess most libertarians do. Some of them just specialize a little more than I do.

The Voluntaryist Constitution and Liberland (1:12:47)

Stephan Kinsella: Now, the Voluntaryist Constitution—I can’t remember how that arose. I think Vít Jedlička, the president of Liberland, was at PFS in 2016 or so, and I think they tried to get me to help write a draft constitution for the project. I dashed off some ideas, but I kept having problems with it, because I’m an anarchist. It wasn’t clear to me who owned the territory, or whether this was a private governance document, like a contract decreed by the owner of a piece of land who claims to own it because it was unowned and he’s simply the owner. Which is fine, but then it’s not really a constitution—so why make it look like one? Plus it started having all these statist exceptions, which I didn’t like, so I sort of bowed out of the project. Then I think Trey Goff and another guy took it and did something with it, so we kind of co-authored the thing. I don’t think I would stand by much, or all, of it now; I’d have to look at it again.

More recently, I went to the Liberland Christmas party in Prague last year. They have this constitution they’re working on, and again the problem with it is that it’s not anarchist. So I tried to get them to add something to it at the end, and they did, although I don’t know whether it’s finalized yet. They added a clause saying that to the extent these principles are unclear or need supplementing, you can refer to Kinsella’s principles of liberty, which I was happy about—to the extent there’s no conflict. So at least there’s something.

The Universal Principles of Liberty (1:14:19)

Stephan Kinsella: But the principles of liberty, to me, are just an attempt to lay out our principles in a codified, clean, streamlined, systematic form, without veering too much into armchair theorizing about the details of what the law would be, because we can’t really predict that. We can have some idea of what the core principles are and what their implications are. I’m really proud of that document. I think it’s a really good statement of the most consistent, and fairly uncontroversial, view of our core principles and their clear implications. I did put intellectual property in there, because I think that one’s just not arguable, even though some people don’t agree. But I didn’t put in things that are still not completely settled, like the abortion issue. I just put general things in there, like the principle that a sapient person has a right to life, and then people can debate how that’s applied. Now I’m writing a second, supplemental application of those principles, which I’m going to call Kinsella’s version, and I’ll be explicit that it’s my personal view of how these principles would be applied. But the general principles I tried to write in a way that every libertarian can accept, or should accept.

Politics Is Hopeless, but Liberty Is Not (1:15:41)

Stephan Kinsella: I don’t know if that answers your question, but I do think politics is hopeless, although again, I admire people for trying. I refused to join the Libertarian Party for all my libertarian life, although I usually voted Libertarian when I voted, which is not often—I didn’t vote yesterday in the U.S. midterms. The reason I finally joined, about eight or nine years ago, was that Tom Woods and Dave Smith and those guys joined, and they were trying to make it more consistent with Mises Institute–type libertarian ideas. I thought the Libertarian Party in the U.S. could never work, because we have a two-party system. Maybe it could work better in a parliamentary system. But I still don’t think politics is the way to achieve victory. My personal view is that even education is not the way to achieve a libertarian society, because I don’t think you’re going to persuade people to change their minds. Ninety-eight percent of people are just not that interested in consistently working out a theory of justice, or in learning enough about the nature of the state, history, and economics to enable them to do that. They’re just not. But I don’t think this means achieving liberty is hopeless. It’s hopeless only if you think the only way to achieve liberty is to persuade people. I think liberty is still possible, because we already have society, and society is already partly libertarian.

A Soft Landing: The State as a Museum Piece (1:17:26)

Stephan Kinsella: It’s just not fully libertarian. And I can envision a future society that gets more and more libertarian just through practicality and osmosis, through the gradual maturing of the human race and the gradual abandonment of superstitions, like religious superstitions—and what I view as the worst religious superstition is the great fiction of the state. You can imagine that happening as we get wealthier, as technology gets better and better, and as we become more self-sufficient and don’t need the state as much. So I can imagine the state atrophying, like it has in England, where the monarchy is just a museum piece now; it doesn’t have real power. I could imagine D.C. eventually becoming a museum piece. That’s my hope: a soft landing, rather than a Mad Max world of nuclear war, or AI, or 3D-printed COVID diseases, or something else that destroys us. So I don’t know if that’s an answer, but that’s my long-winded one. That’s why I said we needed 30 minutes: I always take too long to answer things.

Closing (1:18:41)

În Dodii: Right. Well, that’s it. Thank you for your time. I think maybe in our lifetime we will have a country, or a region, somewhere that will be Austro-anarcho-libertarian. Fingers crossed.

Stephan Kinsella: Fingers crossed. Yes, exactly. Thank you guys for doing what you do. I appreciate you being libertarians and trying to spread understanding there. We’re all in this together, and I really admire what you guys are doing. Thanks for the interest. If you ever want to have another discussion, I’d be happy to.

În Dodii: Thank you very much.

Stephan Kinsella: Thanks, guys. Bye-bye.