≡ Menu

KOL454 | Debating Various Issues of Interest to Objectivists and Libertarians on The Rational Egoist (Michael Liebowitz)

by on March 4, 2025
Play

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (66.2MB)

Subscribe: RSS

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 454.

My recent appearance on The Rational Egoist. (Spotify; Youtube)

Shownotes:

Michael engages in a lively debate with Stephan Kinsella, a libertarian theorist and anarcho-capitalist, as they explore key issues that divide Objectivists and libertarians. They discuss topics such as intellectual property, the role of the state, and foundational philosophical differences between the two schools of thought.

Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Reply

Previous post:

Kinsella profile-head - 1Stephan Kinsella is a libertarian writer and patent attorney in Houston, Texas. He has published widely on various areas of libertarian legal theory and on legal topics such as intellectual property law and international law. His  publications include Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Papinian Press, 2023), Against Intellectual Property (Mises Institute, 2008), and International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide (Oxford, 2020).

Hoppe A Life in Liberty, cover

Hoppe Festschrift cover

 

My Failed Libertarian Speaking Hiatus; Memories of Mises Institute and Other Events, 1988–20192025

Archives

Recent Comments

Categories

Archives

RSS C4SIF

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

© 2012-2025 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright