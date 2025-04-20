Hoppe and Kinsella on Immigration

[From my Webnote series]
Not yet organized—
- A Simple Libertarian Argument Against Unrestricted Immigration and Open Borders, LewRockwell.com, September 1, 2005
- I’m Pro-Immigration and Pro-Open Borders
- Switzerland, Immigration, Hoppe, Raico, Callahan
- Reply to Neverfox on immigration: “Whatever Mileage We Put On, We’ll Take Off”
- Boudreaux on Hoppe on Immigration
- Transcript: “Liberty Forum Debate vs. Daniel Garza: Immigration Reform: Open Borders or Build the Wall?“, by Stephan Kinsella, Daniel Garza, and Jeremy Kaufman, New Hampshire Liberty Forum, Manchester, NH (Feb. 7, 2019) [KOL258]
- Kinsella on Anarchy Time Discussing Immigration
- Discussion with Bieser on Immigration
In response to this LewRockwell.com blog post, Immigration Idea (2; about selling citizenship, and No Treason’s Chattering Punks), and Hoppe’s article on immigration, these threads sprang up (my reply: Palmer on Hoppe, Hoppe on Coase, and Re: Palmer on Hoppe):
- Stephan Kinsella Ought To Shut His Stupid Cake Hole (No Treason)
- Yet Another Problem With Hoppe’s Immigration Column (No Treason)
- Hoppe: “The best one may hope for…” (no-treason)
- Heroic market anarchist takes on market anarchist (Anti-State.com)
- Gary North, Lew Rockwell, and the Politics of Stoning Heretics and Homosexuals to Death (Tom Palmer)
- An Immigration Policy that Would Exclude Its Author (Tom Palmer)
Tweets
https://x.com/NSKinsella/status/1434617199570964484
No trolling. I mean: I have said "I’m Pro-Immigration and Pro-Open Borders"–pretty explicit, no? Just b/c I think Raico and Hoppe make arguments worth pondering doesn't mean I am closed borders. Some of us are tolerant enough to hear differing views https://t.co/gZvXS5lzd1 /1
— Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) September 5, 2021
https://x.com/NSKinsella/status/1434618580667092994
favor immigrants over citizens (forced integration). This is why Hoppe's approach is radical decentralization tending towards anarchy so that both problems evaporate; or in the meantime, a policy that wd reduce forced exclusion by permitting immigrants who have an invitation. /5
— Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) September 5, 2021
https://x.com/NSKinsella/status/1770500516298068282
In the meantime we can recognize that in the current US system, immigration policy will violate rights in two ways: forced exclusion (for people who want to invite outsiders but are prevented) and forced integration (because of state roads, antidiscrimination law, welfare, voting…
— Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) March 20, 2024
https://x.com/NSKinsella/status/1434599843926847492
I think in our current system, imposing stricter immigration controls violates rights (what Hoppe calls forced exclusion) and opening the borders violates rights (forced integration). In the US system, I tend to think we should increase the number of legal immigration.
— Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) September 5, 2021
https://x.com/NSKinsella/status/1379588048531427338
Hoppe is for anarchy in which there would be no INS etc. He simply points out that with a welfare democracy, there are costs to whatever immigration policy is adopted: either forced exclusion, or forced integration. Both are costs imposed by the state's existence.
— Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) April 7, 2021