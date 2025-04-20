Hoppe and Kinsella on Immigration

[From my Webnote series]

Not yet organized—

In response to this LewRockwell.com blog post, Immigration Idea (2; about selling citizenship, and No Treason’s Chattering Punks), and Hoppe’s article on immigration, these threads sprang up (my reply: Palmer on Hoppe, Hoppe on Coase, and Re: Palmer on Hoppe):

Tweets

https://x.com/NSKinsella/status/1434617199570964484

No trolling. I mean: I have said "I’m Pro-Immigration and Pro-Open Borders"–pretty explicit, no? Just b/c I think Raico and Hoppe make arguments worth pondering doesn't mean I am closed borders. Some of us are tolerant enough to hear differing views https://t.co/gZvXS5lzd1 /1 — Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) September 5, 2021

https://x.com/NSKinsella/status/1434618580667092994

favor immigrants over citizens (forced integration). This is why Hoppe's approach is radical decentralization tending towards anarchy so that both problems evaporate; or in the meantime, a policy that wd reduce forced exclusion by permitting immigrants who have an invitation. /5 — Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) September 5, 2021

https://x.com/NSKinsella/status/1770500516298068282

In the meantime we can recognize that in the current US system, immigration policy will violate rights in two ways: forced exclusion (for people who want to invite outsiders but are prevented) and forced integration (because of state roads, antidiscrimination law, welfare, voting… — Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) March 20, 2024

https://x.com/NSKinsella/status/1434599843926847492

I think in our current system, imposing stricter immigration controls violates rights (what Hoppe calls forced exclusion) and opening the borders violates rights (forced integration). In the US system, I tend to think we should increase the number of legal immigration. — Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) September 5, 2021

https://x.com/NSKinsella/status/1379588048531427338

Hoppe is for anarchy in which there would be no INS etc. He simply points out that with a welfare democracy, there are costs to whatever immigration policy is adopted: either forced exclusion, or forced integration. Both are costs imposed by the state's existence. — Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) April 7, 2021

