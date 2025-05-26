On “Unowned” State Property, Legal Positivism, Ownership vs. Possession, Immigration, Public Roads, and the Bum in the Library

I was having a discussion with a friend about immigration and related matters, sparked by the recent Soho Forum debate between Dave Smith and Alex Nowrasteh.

I’ve argued that Hoppe has a point that in today’s democratic system, immigration, whatever the state policy is, some rights are violated: either those of the would-be host/employer (forced exclusion) or those of citizens (forced integration).

I’ve also pointed out that I have trouble supporting the criminal Federal Government, via its INS, policing immigration at all. And also, that when would-be immigrants—outsiders, foreigners—are prevented by the federal government from using public property such as roads, their rights are not necessarily violated (though would-be hosts and employers might have a different complaint).

Immigration Invitations: A Marginal Improvement

Given this, as Hoppe and I agree, the only real solution is to abolish the state—at least large, democratic, modern welfare states. Milton Friedman had a point when he said “You cannot simultaneously have a welfare state and free immigration. I am in favor of free immigration, but not if you have a welfare state.” As long as we have the our current large democratic states, one significant improvement would be to change the immigration system so as to permit anyone so long as they are invited or sponsored by an existing citizen or local employer. This would (a) reduce the amount of forced exclusion and also probably greatly increase the (absolute) numbers of (legal) immigration, and also (b) reduce the degree of harm caused by forced integration.

This would not be an ideal solution—short of an anarchist libertarian society, there is no real solution especially in a modern large, western, rich democratic welfare state. Hoppe and libertarians who oppose open borders do not deny that current government welfare policies violate some citizens’ rights, as in the case of forced exclusion. An invitation system would greatly ameliorate this harm and also expand legal immigration. But the open borders side seems not to want to acknowledge that state control of immigration necessarily leads to some harm, not only forced exclusion, but also forced integration.

Economic Data, Subjective Value, and Long Run Harm

One argument made by the open borders side is that data suggests that immigrants (in the US anyway) cause less crime and are productive. One flaw in this data is that it is based on data collected in a system that does have immigration limits; it assumes this would hold true for a less restrictive immigration system. If the borders were more or less opened and the US experienced 10x or 100x the current immigration numbers, it is no so clear that this would still be a net gain in these terms.

Another flaw in this argument is that it makes the mistake of focusing only on empirically measurable data, because this is the only type of data that can be measured. This is a version of the fallacy exhibited in the “streetlight effect“:

The streetlight effect, or the drunkard’s search principle, is a type of observational bias that occurs when people only search for something where it is easiest to look.[1] Both names refer to a well-known joke:

A policeman sees a drunk man searching for something under a streetlight and asks what the drunk has lost. He says he lost his keys and they both look under the streetlight together. After a few minutes the policeman asks if he is sure he lost them here, and the drunk replies, no, and that he lost them in the park. The policeman asks why he is searching here, and the drunk replies, “this is where the light is”.

But of course all values are subjective, as Austrians realize, and not cardinal and not reducible to measurable economic statistics. (No offense, David Friedman.) Moreover, humans value things and ends other than money and material goods—otherwise they would never spend money!

If some existing countries were to adopt open borders, existing citizens might reasonably fear the loss of their country—such as Switzerland, Japan, or others like Israel, the Vatican, Monaco. Many citizens might prefer to lower GDP per capita to preserve their country, for example. As I noted in Switzerland, Immigration, Hoppe, Raico, Callahan:

Raico argued: Free immigration would appear to be in a different category from other policy decisions, in that its consequences permanently and radically alter the very composition of the democratic political body that makes those decisions. In fact, the liberal order, where and to the degree that it exists, is the product of a highly complex cultural development. One wonders, for instance, what would become of the liberal society of Switzerland under a regime of “open borders.” In other words, the argument is that relatively liberal societies would certainly soon become less libertarian if they opened their borders. And Hoppe argues here (emphasis added): It is not difficult to predict the consequences of an open border policy in the present world. If Switzerland, Austria, Germany or Italy, for instance, freely admitted everyone who made it to their borders and demanded entry, these countries would quickly be overrun by millions of third-world immigrants from Albania, Bangladesh, India, and Nigeria, for example. As the more perceptive open-border advocates realize, the domestic state-welfare programs and provisions would collapse as a consequence. This would not be a reason for concern, for surely, in order to regain effective protection of person and property the welfare state must be abolished. But then there is the great leap—or the gaping hole—in the open border argument: out of the ruins of the democratic welfare states, we are led to believe, a new natural order will somehow emerge. The first error in this line of reasoning can be readily identified. Once the welfare states have collapsed under their own weight, the masses of immigrants who have brought this about are still there. They have not been miraculously transformed into Swiss, Austrians, Bavarians or Lombards, but remain what they are: Zulus, Hindus, Ibos, Albanians, or Bangladeshis. Assimilation can work when the number of immigrants is small. It is entirely impossible, however, if immigration occurs on a mass scale. In that case, immigrants will simply transport their own ethno-culture onto the new territory. Accordingly, when the welfare state has imploded there will be a multitude of “little” (or not so little) Calcuttas, Daccas, Lagoses, and Tiranas strewn all over Switzerland, Austria, and Italy. It betrays a breathtaking sociological naiveté to believe that a natural order will emerge out of this admixture. Based on all historical experience with such forms of multiculturalism, it can safely be predicted that in fact the result will be civil war. There will be widespread plundering and squatterism leading to massive capital consumption, and civilization as we know it will disappear from Switzerland, Austria and Italy. Furthermore, the host population will quickly be outbred and, ultimately, physically displaced by their “guests.” There will still be Alps in Switzerland and Austria, but no Swiss or Austrians.

And consider Monaco, a small nation-state of about 40,000 people, very rich ($240k GDP per capita), very low crime rate, and a strict and selective immigration policy. Imagine approaching a citizen of Monaco, probably one of the best places to live in the world, and suggesting that it adopt open borders—no matter the cost, or the lost of Monaco’s identity and status and the lives of all the existing citizens, their posterity’s heritage and lives, and so on. Methinks the Monegasque would dismiss you as a raving madman and tell you to return to your crime-ridden democratic wasteland.

State Ownership and Desocialization of Property, Owned and Unowned

In any case. As I noted above, when the US federal government prevents foreigners from using public property such as roads, their rights are not necessarily violated. I observed to my friend that some anarchist-libertarians, such as Walter Block, would disagree, essentially because they view state-“owned” property as really unowned. This is inherent in their view that this property is “up for grabs” and can be re-homesteaded by anyone, such as the bum in the public library, who cannot be kicked out by state agents since they do not legitimately own the resource; and since it is unowned, no one can complain about the bum’s new use; he in effect “re-homesteads” it. Walter Block, for example, argues just this (from the summary):

Take the case of the bum in the library. What, if anything, should be done about him? If this is a private library, then the plumb-line or pure libertarian would agree fully with his paleo cousin: throw the bum out! More specifically, the law should allow the owner of the library to forcibly evict such a person, if need be, at his own discretion. Cognizance would be taken of the fact that if the proprietor allowed this smelly person to occupy his premises, he would soon be forced into bankruptcy, as normal paying customers would avoid his establishment like the plague. But what if it is a public library? Here, the paleos and their libertarian colleagues part company. The latter would argue that the public libraries are per se illegitimate. As such, they are akin to an unowned good. Any occupant has as much right to them as any other. If we are in a revolutionary state of war, then the first homesteader may seize control. But if not, as at present, then, given “just war” considerations, any reasonable interference with public property would be legitimate. The paleos or postponement libertarians take a sharply divergent view: one should treat these libraries in as close an approximation as possible to how they would be used in the fully free society. Since, on that happy day, the overwhelmingly likely scenario is that they will be owned by a profit maximizer who will have a “no bums” policy, this is exactly how the public library should be treated right now. Namely, what we should do to the bum in the public library today is exactly what would be done to him by the private owner: kick him out.

But not all state property is unowned, though much of it is. As I wrote previously:

For someone to object to my ownership of a plot of land is for them to assert a property right in the land. For only an owner of the resource has a ground for objecting to my use of it. But if they claim to own it, they have to have a basis. Yet per assumption, I was the first owner or user, not them. So I have a better claim to the land. This is the essential flaw in the state ownership of national forests and other undeveloped resources: state agents have not used or appropriated the resource, they have not done anything to establish a legitimate claim to the land (and I would argue no state ever can, since by its nature it is criminal, so that any property rights it ever acquires, either by contract, expropriation, or even homesteading, are owed as restitution to the state’s victims), yet they prevent others from homesteading the resource. They are acting as the owner even though they are not a legitimate owner.

But other state property is not virgin land. It is land that was already transformed, either by the state itself, using resources expropriated from taxpayers, or land or other property taken from or purchased from previous private owners. In this case, the land is not unowned. This is why it would be more just to return state-owned land to the natural or rightful owners or claimants than to outsiders or random people.

For example, as argued by Hoppe in “Of Common, Public, and Private Property and the Rationale for Total Privatization,” in The Great Fiction:

Yet who are the streets’ owners? Who can claim, and validate his claim, that he owns the local, provincial, or federal streets? These streets are not the result of some sort of community eﬀort, nor are they the result of the work of some clearly identifiable person or group of persons. True, literally speaking, the street workers built the streets. But that does not make them the streets’ owners because these workers had to be paid to do their work. Without funding, there would be no street. Yet the funds paid to the workers are the result of tax payments by various taxpayers. Accordingly, streets should be regarded as these taxpayers’ property. The former taxpayers, in accordance with their amount of local, state, and federal taxes paid, should be awarded tradable property titles in local, state, and federal streets. They then can either keep these titles as an investment, or they can divest themselves of their street property and sell it, all the while retaining their unrestricted right-of-way. … public goods should become the private property of those who fi nanced or otherwise funded these goods and who can establish an objective—intersubjectively ascertainable—claim to this eﬀect. Applying this principle to the existing world is often complicated and requires considerable legal eﬀort. I shall only consider three realistic privatization cases in order to address some central questions and decisions. [p. 94]

Hoppe then considers three cases:

The first case, most closely approximated by the former Soviet Union, is that of a society where each and every property is public property, administered by a state government. … In this case, the principle that every claim to public property must be based on objective, inter-subjectively ascertainable “data” would lead one to award private ownership (and saleable property titles) based on present or past occupancy: the bureaus go to the bureaucrats who occupy them, the factories to the workers, the fields to the farmers, and the houses to the residents. Retired workers are awarded property titles in their former work-places in accordance with the duration of their employment. As present or past occupants of the property in question, only they have an objective tie to this property. They are the ones who have maintained the property as it is while others were working elsewhere at other public workplaces. Everything else, i.e., all public property that is not currently occupied and maintained by anyone (e.g., the “wilderness”) becomes “common” property and is opened up to all members of the society for privatization by way of original appropriation. [p. 94]

Note Hoppe here distinguishes between unowned “virgin” land “owned” by the state, which can be considered “unowned” and thus re-homesteaded, and transformed and used already-homesteaded resources, which should not be treated as unowned but returned to specified citizens. I would also suggest that, for some state property, of either type, it might be reasonable also to sell the resource in an auction and distribute the net proceeds to appropriate taxpayer-citizens.

The second case differs from the first one in only one respect: the legal past has not been wiped out. Documents and records exist to prove past expropriations, and based on such documents specific people can lay objective claim to specific pieces of public property. This was essentially the case in the Soviet Union’s former vassal states, such as East Germany, Czechoslovakia, Poland, etc., where the Communist takeover had taken place only some 40 years or about one generation before (rather than more than 70 years, as in the Soviet Union). In this case, the original, expropriated owners or their legal heirs should be restored as private owners to the public property in question. [p. 95] The third case is that of the so-called mixed economies. In these societies a public sector exists side by side with a nominally private sector. There are public goods and public employees next to nominally private property and the owners and employees of private business. Typically, the public employees who administer public property do not produce goods or services that are sold on the market. (For the atypical case of value-productive public enterprises, see below.) Their sales revenue and their market income are zero. Their salaries and all other costs involved in the operation of public goods are instead paid for by others. These others are the owners and employees of private business. Private business and employees, in contrast to their public counterparts, produce goods and services that are sold in the market and thus earn an income. Out of this income, private business does not merely pay the salaries of its own employees and provide for the maintenance of its own property; it also pays—in the form of income and property taxes—the (net) salaries of all public employees and the operating costs of all public property. In this case, the principle that public property should be restored qua private property to those who actually funded it would lead one to assign ownership titles exclusively to private owners, producers, and employees in accordance with their past property and income tax payments, while public managers and employees would be excluded. All government offices and palaces, for instance, would have to be vacated by their current occupants. Public-sector salaries were paid only—and public property exists only—because of the funding provided by private-business owners and their employees. Hence, while public employees may keep their private property, they have no claim to the public property that they used and administered. [pp. 95–96]

This article discusses other nuances of the process of desocialization. See also Hoppe’s remarks in Democracy: The God That Failed, p. 125:

All socialist property, ill-begotten from the very start, should be forfeited… All original property titles should be recognized immediately… Insofar as the claims of original private owners or their heirs clash with those of the current assets’ users, the former should override the latter.

On the Use of State-Owned Streets

In my view, so long as the state maintains legal ownership of resources such as roads and streets, it ought to use them to as to benefit the victimized taxpayers who were confiscated to pay for this infrastructure, to reduce the harm done to them by providing a type of partial in-kind restitution. As Richard Epstein notes in his brilliant book Takings: Private Property and the Power of Eminent Domain (which, despite its title, is no less than an original argument for limited government),

The Constitution speaks only of “just” compensation, not of the form it must take. In principle, therefore, the state may provide compensation in whatever form it chooses. This proposition indicates the importance of implicit in-kind compensation.

But as noted above, this implies that when the state prevents foreigners from using public property such as roads, their rights are not necessarily violated.

Consider. If and when the state were to privatize streets and return ownership to the taxpayers, they would be the private owners, but the right to use could not be denied, however, to other citizens, due to their pre-existing easement, as discussed at p. 88–89. As Hoppe writes:

The privatization of “public” goods must occur in such a way that does not infringe on the preestablished rights of private-property owners (in the same way as the first appropriator of a formerly unowned common street did not infringe on anyone’s rights if and insofar as he recognized every resident’s unrestricted right-of-way). [p. 91] … Applied to the world of local, provincial, and federal streets, this means that as the result of the privatization of streets every resident must be permitted to travel freely on every local, provincial, and federal street or highway as before. [p. 92]

However, notice that on state-owned roads, the right to use applies to citizens and taxpayers, but not necessarily to outsiders. Similarly, after privatization, if the now-private streets were to limit access only to citizens and only to invited foreign guests of citizens, it would not violate the rights of other outsiders to prevent them from using these roads.

As I noted above, when the US federal government prevents foreigners from using public property such as roads, their rights are not necessarily violated.

Thus, for state-owned resources, such as swimming pools, libraries, public schools, roads, and so on, these are not unowned but naturally or justly owned by those taxpayer-citizens to whom the state owes restitution and/or return of the resource in a process of privatization. The state ought to privatize these resources but so long as it maintains legal ownership it ought to use these resources for the benefit of the natural owners of or claimants to restitution by the state.

Legal Positivism and Ownership vs. Possession

I asked my friend:

“Suppose I own a private elementary school, but I decide to close it down. The state offers to buy it from me for $1M, and so I sell it to them. The state uses the facility as a local public elementary school. Would you describe the property as unowned?”

He responded that the state cannot be regarded as having any ownership rights at all since it acquired this property by either confiscation, or by purchase using confiscated taxpayer money. But this does not follow. I believe it is based on a confusion about natural or moral or justified libertarian rights, and legal rights, a confusion about the difference between might and right, between possession and ownership, between legal rights and justified rights.

None of this trips me up since I distinguish positive law from what you could call moral or justified or libertarian law. The refusal to acknowledge state ownership of property is based on an implicit acceptance of a type of legal positivism. In the debates between legal positivists and natural law types (e.g., between Lon Fuller and H.L.A. Hart in the famous Hart-Fuller debate), both sides accept the premise that calling a state or positive law “law” has some power, some puissance.

The legal positivists think that law can be only what some secular “source” decrees–the majority (democracy) or its representatives via legislation. I.e., the state. There can be no “higher standard” by which to judge the positive law, such as natural law, and thus decrees by power or authority are all that we have—i.e., the state and in today’s conception, the legislature enacting the preferences or will of the majority.

On the other hand, the natural law types refuse to even call positive law “law” if it unjust–hence the fairly silly and mindless (to my mind) expression “an unjust law is no law at all.” This is ridiculous. Of course an unjust law is law if it meets the criteria for law (see, on this, Hart’s brilliant The Concept of Law).

Libertarians, unlike statist-legal positivists, believe there can be a higher standard of law–libertarian principles of justice. See e.g. my post Logical and Legal Positivism.

The natural law types, who root their beliefs in vague appeals to God or nature or democracy thus have to put some mystical Power or puissance into the force of talismanic or magical Words of Power–they refuse to recognize positive law law because they have already accepted just another type of legal positivism by saying that if God decrees it, it’s inherently and automatically just and good. So they can’t admit state law is law because it is decreed, as God decrees his natural law, because that would be to equate the State the God. But they still view law as being decreed. In essence, they reject dualism; they view God’s will and actions as magical and thus as causal, and thus they cannot distinguish prescription from description. The legal positivists see only force, the force of a powerful secular will: so they collapse right into might. The natural law advocates collapse might into right.

This is one reason some skeptics of libertarianism reject it because merely invoking words like “you have no right to hurt me” does not always work. They are childish. They think that violating a right proves it did not exist, just like a physics experiment can falsify a theory. They think of laws as all being descriptive; it the end, they reject normativity. Some libertarian activists make the same mistake by criticizing arguments for liberty that do not work; they seem to think that Words can be Power and if you do not persuade people to adopt libertarian principles it’s your fault, it’s the messenger’s fault; your incantation or spell must be faulty. They forget that rights and norms are prescriptive, that unlike causal laws they can be broken.

We libertarians do not need to make the mistake made by state-worshipping monist legal positivists, nor of (inadvertent) natural law monists who do not have a sound understanding of a reason-based view of rights, norms, dualism, and so on.

Libertarians believe there is an objective, higher law but it does not rest in decrees of a powerful God or in mysticism but in reason and man’s nature. Therefore we ought to have no compunction (unlike natural law advocates) at recognizing state law as real law because being decreed by some lawgiver—whether the state or God—is neither necessary nor sufficient for justification. And unlike a legal positivist/statist/majoritarian, who only can appeal to these sources of law and thus essentially has no objective “higher law” to appeal to, to compare the positive law to, we do not admit that a law is just, merely by identifying it as a law, by recognizing that it is law.

All this is to say that we libertarians adopt a dualistic distinction between is and ought; between description and prescription; between facts and causal laws, on the pone hand, and norms/morals/rights, on the other.

And that is why we ought to recognize property possessed by and legally owned by the state not as unowned but as legally owned by the state but rightfully owned by the citizens to whom it owes the property and/or restitution made from privatizing and/or selling off the property.

Once you sort this out, then you see that it is not unreasonable for the state, as legal owner of resources naturally owned by its citizens, to set rules for the use of those resources in ways that benefit (provide partial restitution in kind to) those citizens; and that the state, as caretaker-owner, does not necessarily violate the rights of outsiders if they are not permitted to use these resources, since, unlike citizens, they have no ownership or other claim on the these resources. It is also why a state policy of permitting all citizens to use roads owned—yes, owned—by the state, and permitting use thereof by any citizens who invite an outsider to the owners’ invitees (guests, employees, etc.) but not permitting access by others, does not violate anyone’s rights.

Which is why my 20-year-old article, “A Simple Libertarian Argument Against Unrestricted Immigration and Open Borders,” conludes:

… given the existence of significant public property in a certain country, it is not necessarily unlibertarian for immigration to be restricted by means of usage-rules established on public property by the state-owner. … 99% of my fellow taxpayers would simply prefer some immigration restrictions, and therefore probably would prefer some kinds of rules of the road that discriminate against outsiders — given this preference, which does not seem per se unlibertarian — it is obvious that far more restitution is made overall if such rules are enacted.

