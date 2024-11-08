Lowering Taxes Without Spending Cuts

I think it is wrong to say that all spending has to be paid for one way or the other, out of either current or future taxes (or inflation). Current taxes are certain because they are in the present but future taxes are in the future and thus uncertain. It is possible these future taxes will not happen, for example if the FedGov eventually defaults on its debt. In this case trillions of dollars of debt held in the form of US Treasuries will simply be defaulted on and the holders will simply never be paid. Good. They shouldn’t be. Better them than current taxpayers having top pay for current spending with current taxes. It is always immoral and wrong to tax people but it is not wrong to default on such debt.

The holders of US Treasures have bought debt that has to be serviced by taxing the labor of American tax-slaves (or by further deficit financing, e.g. inflation). If some slave plantation in Louisiana in 1855 sold bonds on the market to raise money, and promised to pay back the holders of the bonds based on future revenue from slave labor, we would not cry tears if slavery were abolished and the bondholders never got paid back. Same with holders of government debt securities.