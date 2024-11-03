Am I an Objectivist?

Let me put it this way.

“Would you argue, as does my interlocutor, that application of the primacy of existence necessitates coming to her conclusions on epistemology and ethics?” Well, the general way the 4 principles of Objectivism are put in the summary version, does not say anything about the “primacy of existence”–that’s just an odd Rand phrasing–nor does it obviously imply that the 4 principles are interrelated or that oen implies the other. One can hold the 4 principles without taking a position on whether one of them is primary; or even without taking a position on whether they are interrelated, or are independent principles. I think they are interrelated but there is no one of the 4 principles that is obviously “primary” in the sense that it implies or even encapsulates the others. There are different types of logical or other primacy, for example. For example, temporal or chronological–the way humans learn developmentally can differ from other forms of priority. For example first a baby/human learns sense data, then concepts, then language, and then reasoning. Later more abstractions and reason lead you to higher level integrations. So chronologically first you have sense data (percepts), then concepts, then language (which requires concepts and sense data), then reasoning (which requires language) might be “first” in that sense, but once you grasp enough could realize that “reality” exists and is “primary” in this sense, and that reason might be chronologically first in the sense that you have to first have reason to understand that there is an objective reality, but then you realize reality is “first” (“primacy”) and consciouness and reason only comes “after”. But this is all pointless hair-splitting. Obviously reality is a seamless whole, and while we live in an objective reality it is our faculty of reason which helps us to know and identify this. The human perspective requires both: reality to be real, and reason to exist and be efficacious so that we know this.