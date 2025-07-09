Epstein on Federal Immunity for Gun Manufacturers

In this podcast episode with Richard Epstein and John Yoo, Insurrections, The Militia Cause, and Getting Dunked on By Charles Barkley, they discuss, inter alia, the recent case Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. v. Estados Unidos Mexicanos and the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. 1
See discussion at 38:40, in particular this comment by Epstein:
[44:20] … and it’s 9-0 in both cases, and I have yet to find anybody who thinks that these are sort of imprudent decisions, no matter what they think about guns.
Well, I, for one, disagree with the ruling and the law, as the Federal Government has no authority to regulate state tort law. But then I seem to be the only non-centralist libertarian who opposes such unconstitutional laws.
This is the same reason the Kelo ruling was correct, despite libertarian caterwauling to the contrary. 2 While patent and copyright are arguably constitutional 3, others like the federal Lanham Act (trademark) are not. 4 And see my comments about CDA §230: 5
The other problem is I believe the CDA itself, and the 230 clause, are unconstitutional since defamation is state law and the feds have no business regulating this. (In fact, if I recall, most of the CDA has already been thrown out as unconstitutional, leaving basically the 230 exemption standing).
