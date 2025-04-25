Examples of Libertarian Law vs. Louisiana vs. French vs. Common Law: Consideration and Formalities

I’ve pointed out before the pitfalls of trying to design law by legislation, and also the limitations of libertarian legal theorists trying to design or deduce law from their armchairs. And yet there is no doubt a role for libertarian theorists, and for legal commentators and private law codes in guiding the development of law in a private-law society. As an example, a fledgling libertarian society might take the existing private law as developed in the mostly decentralized Roman law, and as now embodied in European civil codes, or the English common law, as starting points and as presumptively compatible with libertarian law.

The positive Roman/European continental and Anglo-American common law would only be presumptively just, and would have to be scrutinized with respect to more fundamental or abstract or general libertarian principles, and ultimately discarded if found wanting. It would be no surprise if this were the case; lots of statist or other assumptions play into the reasoning of jurists over the centuries. It would be a surprise if mistakes never happened. Of course a sense of caution or humility in jettisoning long-established rules would be warranted. As Chesterton noted:

In the matter of reforming things, as distinct from deforming them, there is one plain and simple principle; a principle which will probably be called a paradox. There exists in such a case a certain institution or law; let us say, for the sake of simplicity, a fence or gate erected across a road. The more modern type of reformer goes gaily up to it and says, ‘I don’t see the use of this; let us clear it away.’ To which the more intelligent type of reformer will do well to answer: ‘If you don’t see the use of it, I certainly won’t let you clear it away. Go away and think. Then, when you can come back and tell me that you do see the use of it, I may allow you to destroy it.’

And yet in the end a legal rule developed on a decentralized legal system—especially a state-based legal system like the Roman law, European civil law, or English common law—might be rejected if it cannot hold up to libertarian legal reasoning and scrutiny.

And thus, for a project I’m working on, I’m trying to find good examples of cases where evolved private law (Roman Law, modern European Civil Law, and English Common Law) depart from libertarian principles. That is, cases where existing law is unlibertarian or unjust, even if it is presumptively just, as noted above (unlike legislation, or statute law, which is not presumptively just at all). As noted above, even if the private Roman, European, and Common Law (evolved, not statutory) are presumed just or used as starting points, a libertarian order striving for justice must be willing to reject common law principles that simply cannot be squared with basic libertarian principles, even if humility and caution are heeded.

Thus I am trying to identify some cases where evolved law is not compatible with libertarian principles of justice and rights. For example, as noted in this Facebook post,

For a project I’m working on, trying to assemble some examples of legal doctrines in the English common law, or Roman law, that are unlibertarian, despite having been developed “organically”. Here are a few. Looking for any other examples other libertarian scholars have noticed before– Consideration (in contract)

Blackmail

Trademark law

Defamation law/reputation rights

Trade secret law

Common law copyright

Slavery

Viewing contracts as binding promises giving rise to obligations

Roberta Modugno in the comments mentions:

May I suggest you the common law doctrine of “coverture”? It was the doctrine denying the private property rights to married women. It was treated by William Blackstone in his Blackstone Code. Very, very unlibertarian.

As for the first, consideration, see Kinsella, “A Libertarian Theory of Contract: Title Transfer, Binding Promises, and Inalienability,” in [LFFS], at Part I.D et pass.; idem, “The Title-Transfer Theory of Contract,” Papinian Press Working Paper #1 (Sep. 7, 2024). I also mention this issue here and there, e.g. on Twitter:

Sparring with Szabo:

1/ Talk about “consideration” etc. is just appeal to positive law (common law). (“Consideration” is a flawed legal doctrine, IMO.) The key here is to re-think the very notion of contract. It’s not about contract “formation” or the other formalities. It’s about what contract *is*. — Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) February 6, 2020

Fair point, but … this is why we ought to view these things as presumptions at best. Consideration is not needed in the Roman law which predates the common law and is much better in most ways. So… buh bye consideration. There is a huge literature on this. — Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) February 6, 2020

BTW I am not saying Roman law is overall better. I’m a libertarian, and both evolved quasi-private/quasi-statist systems are imperfect. Just pointing out that “consideration” is not necessary for a legal system. The Roman law just has “cause.” That’s good enough to make it work. — Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) February 6, 2020

I asked Grok to summarize the libertarian vs. Roman/Civil (French) vs. English common law approach to consideration, formalities, and contracts. Not bad. See report below. So this is not a bad example of how actual legal systems deviate somewhat from an ideal libertarian legal system, and how in this case, the French system is better in some respects than the common law system, with respect to the doctrine of consideration, and how the Louisiana hybrid approach is superior to both.

Grok’s answer:

Report: Comparative Analysis of the Louisiana Digest of 1808, Louisiana Civil Code of 1825, and French Code Napoleon of 1804 in Contract Law and Libertarian Compatibility Introduction This report synthesizes a detailed conversation between Stephan Kinsella and Grok mobile, analyzing the Louisiana Digest of 1808, the Louisiana Civil Code of 1825, and the French Code Napoleon of 1804, with a focus on their contract law frameworks, particularly the concepts of cause, consideration, and formalities for donations. It evaluates these systems through the lens of Stephan Kinsella’s Title-Transfer Theory of Contract (TTTC), as outlined in his 2024 working paper, which views contracts as consensual property title transfers, aligning with libertarian principles of property rights, consent, and minimal state interference. Additional insights from historical and legal sources enhance the analysis, providing a comprehensive comparison and assessing the libertarian compatibility of each system. Proximity to the French Code Napoleon The Louisiana Digest of 1808 is closer to the French Code Napoleon of 1804 than the Louisiana Civil Code of 1825. Enacted under the Territory of Orleans, the 1808 Digest was drafted by jurists like Louis Moreau-Lislet and James Brown, who drew heavily on the Napoleonic Code’s structure, terminology, and principles in areas such as property, obligations, and family law. It adapted these to local customs and the Spanish legal framework, maintaining a predominantly civil law character. Historical analyses, such as those by Vernon Valentine Palmer (1987), confirm that the Digest was a near-direct translation of the Code Napoleon in many respects, with modifications primarily to address Louisiana’s unique socio-economic context. The 1825 Civil Code, while still civil law-based, diverged further by incorporating Anglo-American common law elements to align with Louisiana’s integration into the United States. It introduced procedural and commercial adaptations, such as jury trials and negotiable instruments, reflecting the state’s need to function within the U.S. legal and economic system. This hybridization, as noted by scholars like Alain Levasseur (2010), made the 1825 Code less directly tied to the Napoleonic model than the 1808 Digest, which retained a closer fidelity to French civil law principles. Common Law Elements in the 1825 Code The 1825 Civil Code integrated several common law elements, balancing its civil law roots with U.S. legal norms: Property Law : Simplified property transfer procedures and public land records aligned with common law practices, unlike the French Code’s reliance on notarial acts.

Emphasis on individual ownership rights diverged from the Napoleonic Code’s rigid distinctions between movable and immovable property. Commercial Law : Adoption of negotiable instruments (e.g., promissory notes) facilitated trade with Anglo-American merchants, a departure from the French Code’s formalistic approach.

Relaxed contractual formalities allowed informal agreements, reflecting common law flexibility. Succession : Greater testamentary freedom aligned with common law’s prioritization of individual will, though forced heirship was retained.

Anglo-American probate processes streamlined estate administration compared to the French Code’s judicial oversight. Family Law : Simplified divorce procedures and less stringent marital property rules reflected common law trends, while retaining community property.

Common law notions of parental rights balanced civil law paternal authority. Procedural Law : Adversarial processes and jury trials in some civil matters aligned with U.S. constitutional norms, contrasting with the French inquisitorial system. Slavery Regulations : Common law-based rules from other U.S. states governed slavery, absent in the Napoleonic Code, reflecting Louisiana’s plantation economy. Judicial Interpretation : Greater judicial discretion in statutory interpretation mirrored common law practices, unlike the Napoleonic Code’s strict statutory approach. These adaptations, driven by Louisiana’s economic and legal integration into the U.S., made the 1825 Code more pragmatic than the 1808 Digest or the French Code, though it preserved core civil law principles like cause and community property. Contractual Formalities: Louisiana vs. French Law The 1825 Louisiana Civil Code relaxed formalities for certain contracts compared to the French Code Napoleon, influenced by common law’s emphasis on intent and delivery. Examples include: Oral Contracts : Louisiana : Enforceable for sales or services with evidence of consent (Article 2439), unlike the French Code’s requirement for written proof above 150 francs (Article 1341).

Example : A verbal agreement to sell cotton was enforceable in Louisiana without a notarial act, but required written evidence in France. Sales of Movables : Louisiana : Valid through verbal agreement and delivery, simplifying transactions (Article 2439).

Example : Selling livestock at a market required only delivery, unlike the French Code’s need for formal documentation (Article 1583). Loan Contracts : Louisiana : Oral loans were enforceable with evidence of consent, contrasting with the French Code’s need for written or notarial acts (Article 1341).

Example : A handshake loan for a business venture was valid in Louisiana, but needed formal documentation in France. Partnership Agreements : Louisiana : Formed informally through shared intent, unlike the French Code’s written contract requirement (Article 1832).

Example : A verbal partnership for a trading venture was enforceable in Louisiana, but required a notarial act in France. Leases of Movables : Louisiana : Valid with oral agreements, compared to the French Code’s written lease requirement (Article 1713).

Example : Renting farm equipment verbally was enforceable in Louisiana, but needed a written lease in France. These relaxed formalities, as discussed by George Dargo (1975), reflect Louisiana’s adaptation to a frontier economy and Anglo-American trade, making contract formation more accessible than in France’s formalistic system. Consideration vs. Cause The common law doctrine of consideration, requiring a mutual exchange of value, contrasts with the civil law concept of cause, which focuses on the lawful motive for a contract: France (1804) : The French Code Napoleon (Article 1108) uses cause to validate contracts, including gratuitous ones (e.g., gifts, Article 931), without requiring consideration. Strict formalities compensate for this flexibility.

Louisiana (1825) : The Louisiana Civil Code (Article 1893) similarly relies on cause, allowing gratuitous contracts without consideration. Relaxed formalities and common law influences in commercial contexts enhance practicality, though cause remains the legal standard.

Common Law : Consideration is mandatory, barring gratuitous promises unless formalized (e.g., via deeds), creating a restrictive framework. Cause, defined as the reason or purpose for a contract, supports both onerous (e.g., sale) and gratuitous (e.g., gift) contracts. It ensures legality without requiring reciprocal value, aligning with civil law’s focus on intent. Examples include: Sale : Buyer’s cause (acquiring goods) and seller’s cause (receiving payment) validate the contract without needing equivalent value.

Gift : Donor’s cause (generosity) suffices if formalized, unlike common law’s need for consideration.

Unlawful Contract : An agreement to sell stolen goods is void due to an unlawful cause (Article 1131, French Code; Article 1896, Louisiana Code). Cause in Depth Cause is a foundational civil law concept, serving to: Validate Contracts : Ensures a legitimate purpose, distinguishing valid agreements from those based on fraud or illegality. Classify Contracts : Determines the contract type (e.g., sale, donation), affecting applicable rules. Ensure Lawfulness : Voids contracts with unlawful causes, protecting legal integrity. Support Gratuitous Contracts : Recognizes gifts as valid based on the donor’s intent, provided formalities are met. In France, cause (Article 1108) allows flexible contract enforcement but is constrained by strict formalities (e.g., notarial acts, Article 931). In Louisiana, cause (Article 1893) is similarly flexible, but relaxed formalities (e.g., oral contracts, Article 2439) reflect adaptation to a diverse economy. Unlike consideration, cause does not require a bargain, enabling broader enforceability of contracts based on intent and form. Libertarian Compatibility: Kinsella’s TTTC Stephan Kinsella’s TTTC (2024) views contracts as consensual title transfers, emphasizing: Property Rights : Contracts extend owners’ rights to transfer titles freely. Consent : Validity hinges on mutual consent, not formalities or promises. Rejection of Promises : Promises are not enforceable; only property violations (e.g., fraud) justify remedies. Simplicity : Eliminates doctrines like consideration that obscure property-based contracts. Kinsella would argue that the Louisiana Civil Code of 1825 is more compatible with these principles than the French Code Napoleon or common law: Rejection of Consideration : Louisiana : Rejects consideration, using cause (Article 1893) to validate contracts, including gratuitous ones (Article 1468). This aligns with TTTC’s view that owners can transfer titles for any reason, without requiring a bargain (Kinsella, 2024, p. 8).

French : Also rejects consideration (Article 1108), but stricter formalities (e.g., Article 931) restrict title transfers, diverging from TTTC’s emphasis on unencumbered consent.

Common Law : Requires consideration, barring gratuitous transfers unless formalized, conflicting with TTTC’s property rights focus.

Why Louisiana Wins : Its cause-based approach avoids consideration’s restrictions while being less formalistic than French law, supporting libertarian freedom. Relaxed Formalities : Louisiana : Relaxed formalities for contracts like sales (Article 2439) and donations (Articles 1538–1539) facilitate consent-based title transfers, aligning with TTTC’s voluntarism (Kinsella, 2024, p. 10).

French : Stricter formalities (e.g., Article 1341) impose barriers, conflicting with TTTC’s minimal restrictions.

Common Law : Informal contracts are allowed, but consideration adds a formalistic hurdle.

Why Louisiana Wins : Louisiana’s balance of cause and relaxed formalities minimizes state interference, unlike French formalism or common law’s consideration doctrine. Avoidance of Binding Promises : Louisiana : Focuses on cause, avoiding promise-based enforcement, with remedies centered on title transfers (e.g., damages), aligning with TTTC’s rejection of specific performance (Kinsella, 2024, p. 7).

French : Emphasizes binding obligations (Article 1134), potentially conflicting with TTTC’s autonomy focus.

Common Law : Views contracts as binding promises, misaligning with TTTC’s property focus.

Why Louisiana Wins : Louisiana’s cause-based system better supports TTTC’s property-centric view, avoiding promise-centric coercion. Fraud as Property Violation : Louisiana : Treats fraud as vitiating consent (Article 1948), mirroring TTTC’s view of fraud as theft (Kinsella, 2024, p. 8).

French : Similar treatment (Article 1116), but formalities complicate analysis.

Common Law : Ties fraud to promise-based reliance, diverging from TTTC’s property focus.

Why Louisiana Wins : Louisiana’s consent-based fraud doctrine aligns with TTTC’s libertarian rationale. Gratuitous Transfers : Louisiana : Recognizes gratuitous contracts (Article 1468) with fewer formalities than France, supporting TTTC’s unrestricted title transfers.

French : Recognizes gratuitous contracts but with stricter formalities (Article 931).

Common Law : Bars gratuitous promises without consideration.

Why Louisiana Wins : Louisiana’s flexible gratuitous transfers best reflect TTTC’s property rights emphasis. Donation Formalities: Article 1536 (Louisiana) vs. Article 931 (France) Article 1536 (Louisiana Civil Code of 1825) : Requirement : Donations inter vivos require an authentic act (notarized document with two witnesses) unless excepted (e.g., manual gifts, Article 1538; incorporeal movables, Article 1539).

Exceptions : Manual gifts (e.g., cash, jewelry) are valid with delivery. Incorporeal movables (e.g., stocks) may use written assignment.

Purpose : Protects donors, heirs, and transaction integrity, with flexibility for movables.

Examples : A $5,000 cash gift is valid upon delivery (Article 1538). Stock transfer via written agreement may not require notarization (Article 1539).

Article 931 (French Code Napoleon of 1804) : Requirement : All donations inter vivos require a notarial act, with duplicates for both parties, and no general manual gift exception.

Exceptions : Limited to présents d’usage (modest customary gifts).

Purpose : Ensures legal certainty and state oversight, with stricter formalism.

Examples : A $5,000 cash gift requires a notarial act. Stock transfer mandates notarization.

Why Louisiana Has Fewer Formalities : Manual Gift Exception : Louisiana allows manual gifts without notarization (Article 1538), unlike France’s requirement for notarial acts (Article 931). Example : A cash gift is informal in Louisiana but formal in France. Incorporeal Movables : Louisiana permits written assignments for stocks or notes (Article 1539), while France requires notarization. Example : Stock transfer is simpler in Louisiana. No Duplicate Requirement : Louisiana omits France’s mandate for duplicates, reducing bureaucracy. Example : A house donation requires one authentic act in Louisiana, but duplicates in France. Local Context : Louisiana’s frontier economy and limited notarial access necessitated flexibility, unlike France’s centralized system. Example : A horse donation is informal in Louisiana but formal in France. Anglo-American Influence : Common law’s focus on intent and delivery influenced Louisiana’s relaxed formalities. Example : Promissory note donation is less formal in Louisiana. These differences, as analyzed by Judith K. Schafer (2004), reflect Louisiana’s pragmatic adaptation to its diverse, less formal society, enhancing accessibility and economic flexibility. Additional Insights Historical Context : The 1825 Code’s hybrid nature was a deliberate response to Louisiana’s transition from French and Spanish colonial rule to U.S. statehood. The influence of Anglo-American merchants and the need for interstate commerce drove the adoption of common law elements, as noted by Richard Holcombe Kilbourne (1987). Judicial Practice : Louisiana courts’ occasional consideration of reciprocal obligations in commercial contracts, while not formalizing consideration, suggests a practical convergence with common law, as seen in early 19th-century case law (e.g., Martin v. Blaine , 1827). Libertarian Implications : The TTTC’s rejection of consideration aligns with modern libertarian critiques of common law, such as those by Randy E. Barnett (1986), who argue for consent-based contract theories. Louisiana’s system, with its cause-based flexibility and reduced formalities, prefigures these ideas, making it a unique case study for libertarian legal theory. Current Relevance : While the 1825 Code has been revised, Louisiana’s civil law tradition persists, particularly in property and contract law. Its historical flexibility remains relevant for comparative legal studies and libertarian analyses of contract enforcement. Conclusion The Louisiana Digest of 1808 closely mirrors the French Code Napoleon of 1804, while the Louisiana Civil Code of 1825 diverges by integrating common law elements, such as relaxed contractual formalities and commercial practices. Both civil law systems reject consideration, relying on cause to validate contracts, but Louisiana’s reduced formalities—evident in oral contracts, manual gifts, and incorporeal movable transfers—make it more flexible than the French Code’s rigid formalism. Through the lens of Kinsella’s TTTC, Louisiana’s 1825 Code is most compatible with libertarian principles, as its cause-based approach, relaxed formalities, and support for gratuitous transfers align with the theory’s emphasis on property rights, consent, and minimal state interference. The French Code’s excessive formalities and the common law’s consideration doctrine are less aligned with these ideals. Louisiana’s hybrid system, balancing civil law tradition with Anglo-American pragmatism, offers a model that best supports libertarian contract theory. Recommendations for Further Study Analyze specific 1825 Code articles (e.g., Article 2439) in historical case law to assess judicial application of cause.

Compare Louisiana’s contract law with other mixed jurisdictions (e.g., Quebec) to explore libertarian compatibility.

Investigate modern Louisiana contract law to trace the evolution of cause and formalities from the 1825 Code. If you require deeper analysis of specific aspects or additional historical context, please let me know!

***

I also asked it to guess at what other Roman/English legal doctrines might be criticized from a libertarian lens (with some prompting as to possibilities). Its answer:

Report: Incompatibility of Legal Doctrines with Libertarian Principles in English Common Law, Private Roman Law, and Modern European Civil Codes Introduction This report evaluates selected legal doctrines from English common law, private Roman law, and modern European civil codes to assess their compatibility with libertarian principles, as articulated by Stephan Kinsella in Legal Foundations of a Free Society (LFFS, 2024) and his chapter “Defamation as a Type of Intellectual Property” (2024). The doctrines under consideration are blackmail, trademark law, defamation law/reputation rights, trade secret law, common law copyright, slavery, viewing contracts as binding promises giving rise to obligations, and coverture. Kinsella’s libertarian framework emphasizes property rights, the non-aggression principle (NAP), consensual title transfers, and minimal state intervention. The report integrates insights from LFFS, the provided conversation on Louisiana and French contract law, Kinsella’s defamation chapter, and additional legal scholarship to provide a comprehensive analysis. Libertarian Principles in Kinsella’s Framework Kinsella’s libertarianism, as outlined in LFFS and his defamation chapter, is grounded in: Property Rights : Ownership of scarce resources (body, tangible goods) grants the right to exclude others and transfer titles consensually (LFFS, pp. 37–59). Non-Aggression Principle (NAP) : Force is justified only to protect property rights or rectify violations (e.g., theft, fraud) (LFFS, pp. 27–36). Consent and Voluntarism : Legitimate interactions require mutual consent, free from coercion or state-imposed obligations (LFFS, pp. 87–104). Contracts as Title Transfers : Contracts are consensual property title transfers, not enforceable promises creating obligations (LFFS, pp. 105–132). Rejection of Intellectual Property (IP) : IP rights (e.g., trademarks, copyrights) are state-granted monopolies over non-scarce resources (ideas, information), violating property rights (LFFS, pp. 419–452; Defamation chapter, p. 3). Opposition to State Coercion : State-enforced doctrines that restrict freedom or create artificial privileges are illegitimate (LFFS, pp. 23–26). Doctrines are incompatible with libertarian principles if they: Impose non-consensual obligations.

Restrict property rights or free exchange.

Protect non-scarce resources (e.g., ideas, reputation).

Legitimize aggression or state coercion. Analysis of Specified Doctrines 1. Blackmail Description : English Common Law : Blackmail is a criminal offense involving threats to reveal damaging information unless payment is made (Theft Act 1968, §21, England). It is treated as extortion, distinct from negotiation.

Private Roman Law : Roman law did not explicitly criminalize blackmail but addressed similar acts under crimen repetundarum (extortion) or iniuria (wrongful harm to honor) (Digest of Justinian, 47.11, 48.11).

Modern European Civil Codes : Blackmail is criminalized as coercion or extortion (e.g., German Criminal Code, §253; French Penal Code, Article 312-10). Incompatibility with Libertarian Principles : Kinsella’s View (LFFS, pp. 133–146) : Blackmail is not a crime, as it involves no aggression against person or property. Threatening to reveal true information (e.g., “Pay me, or I’ll disclose your affair”) is a legitimate exercise of free speech and property rights, as the information is the blackmailer’s to use or sell. Criminalizing blackmail restricts consensual transactions and punishes non-aggressive behavior, violating the NAP (LFFS, p. 137).

English Common Law : By criminalizing blackmail, common law restricts the right to use one’s knowledge and negotiate freely. It assumes harm to reputation justifies state coercion, which Kinsella rejects, as reputation is not a tangible property right (LFFS, p. 139).

Roman Law : Roman law’s treatment of blackmail-like acts as iniuria focuses on harm to honor, not property, misaligning with libertarianism’s emphasis on physical resources.

European Civil Codes : Criminalization of blackmail restricts free speech and consensual exchange, imposing state-defined moral limits, contrary to libertarian voluntarism.

Conclusion : Blackmail laws are incompatible across these systems, as they penalize non-aggressive acts and protect non-property interests like reputation. 2. Trademark Law Description : English Common Law : Trademark protection prevents consumer confusion and protects goodwill via passing-off torts and statutory regimes (Trade Marks Act 1994). It grants exclusive rights to brand identifiers.

Private Roman Law : Roman law lacked formal trademark law but protected commercial marks through actio doli (fraud) or iniuria for deceptive practices (Digest, 9.2.23).

Modern European Civil Codes : Trademarks are protected under EU law (EU Trademark Regulation 2017/1001) and national codes (e.g., German Trademark Act), granting monopolies over brand identifiers. Incompatibility with Libertarian Principles : Kinsella’s View (LFFS, pp. 419–452) : Trademark law is a form of IP that grants state-enforced monopolies over non-scarce identifiers, restricting others’ freedom to use similar marks. It violates property rights by preventing honest use of one’s resources (e.g., labeling goods) and stifles competition (LFFS, p. 429). Fraud (misrepresentation) can be addressed without IP monopolies.

English Common Law : Trademark law restricts property owners’ rights to use their goods and communicate honestly, creating artificial barriers to market entry (LFFS, p. 431).

Roman Law : While less formal, Roman protections against deceptive marks still imposed restrictions on free use, inconsistent with libertarian freedom to use one’s property.

European Civil Codes : EU and national trademark laws create monopolistic privileges, limiting competition and speech, contrary to the NAP (LFFS, p. 433).

Conclusion : Trademark law is incompatible across these systems, as it restricts property rights and competition through state-backed monopolies. 3. Defamation Law/Reputation Rights Description : English Common Law : Defamation (libel and slander) protects reputation by allowing damages for false statements harming one’s standing (Defamation Act 2013). Truth is a defense, but the burden often lies on the defendant.

Private Roman Law : Injuria covered insults and defamation, allowing remedies for harm to honor, even for true statements in some cases (Digest, 47.10).

Modern European Civil Codes : Defamation is addressed under tort law (e.g., German Civil Code, §823; French Civil Code, Article 1240), protecting reputation and privacy, often with broader remedies than common law. Incompatibility with Libertarian Principles : Kinsella’s View (LFFS, pp. 133–146; Defamation chapter) : Defamation law is a “type of intellectual property” that protects the non-scarce resource of reputation, which is not a property right but others’ subjective opinions (Defamation chapter, p. 3). Punishing speech (even false statements) violates free speech and the NAP, as no physical property is harmed. Fraud or contract breaches can address specific harms without defamation laws (Defamation chapter, p. 7).

English Common Law : Defamation law restricts free speech and imposes liability for non-aggressive acts, assuming reputation is a protectable interest, which Kinsella rejects (LFFS, p. 136).

Roman Law : Injuria ’s focus on honor over property misaligns with libertarianism, as it punishes speech without tangible harm (Defamation chapter, p. 5).

European Civil Codes : Broader protections for reputation and privacy further encroach on free speech, often punishing true statements, violating the NAP (Defamation chapter, p. 8).

Conclusion : Defamation laws are incompatible, as they protect non-property interests and restrict speech, contrary to libertarian principles. 4. Trade Secret Law Description : English Common Law : Trade secrets are protected through breach of confidence or contract law, preventing unauthorized use of confidential information (e.g., Coco v. A.N. Clark , 1969).

Private Roman Law : Roman law lacked specific trade secret protections but addressed misuse of confidential information via actio doli or fiduciary duties (Digest, 4.3).

Modern European Civil Codes : Trade secrets are protected under EU law (Directive 2016/943) and national laws (e.g., German Act on Protection of Trade Secrets), granting rights against misappropriation. Incompatibility with Libertarian Principles : Kinsella’s View (LFFS, pp. 419–452) : Trade secret law is another IP regime that restricts the use of non-scarce information, violating property rights. Once information is lawfully obtained (e.g., through reverse engineering), its use is a legitimate exercise of freedom. Contractual agreements can protect secrecy without state monopolies (LFFS, p. 435).

English Common Law : Breach of confidence extends beyond contracts, restricting third-party use of information, which Kinsella views as an overreach (LFFS, p. 437).

Roman Law : Limited protections via actio doli were less intrusive but still imposed non-consensual limits on information use.

European Civil Codes : EU trade secret laws create broad monopolistic rights, restricting competition and speech, contrary to the NAP (LFFS, p. 436).

Conclusion : Trade secret laws are incompatible, as they restrict the use of non-scarce information and impose state-backed limits on property rights. 5. Common Law Copyright Description : English Common Law : Before statutory copyright (Statute of Anne 1710), common law copyright granted perpetual rights to authors for unpublished works ( Donaldson v. Beckett , 1774). Post-publication, rights were limited by statute.

Private Roman Law : Roman law had no copyright equivalent, though actio iniuriarum could protect literary honor in rare cases (Digest, 47.10).

Modern European Civil Codes : Copyright is governed by EU law (Directive 2001/29/EC) and national laws (e.g., French Intellectual Property Code), granting exclusive rights over creative works. Incompatibility with Libertarian Principles : Kinsella’s View (LFFS, pp. 419–452) : Copyright, including common law forms, is an IP monopoly over non-scarce ideas, restricting others’ property rights to use their resources (e.g., paper, ink) to replicate works. It violates the NAP by limiting freedom and competition (LFFS, p. 423).

English Common Law : Common law copyright’s perpetual rights for unpublished works were particularly restrictive, stifling speech and innovation (LFFS, p. 425).

Roman Law : Lacking formal copyright, Roman law avoids this incompatibility, though its limited protections for literary honor were still problematic.

European Civil Codes : Modern copyright laws create extensive monopolies, restricting property rights and speech, contrary to libertarian principles (LFFS, p. 427).

Conclusion : Common law and modern copyright laws are incompatible, as they monopolize non-scarce resources and restrict property rights. 6. Slavery Description : English Common Law : Slavery was tolerated until the 18th century ( Somerset v. Stewart , 1772, limited its enforcement in England). It treated enslaved persons as property.

Private Roman Law : Slavery was a core institution, with slaves as property ( servi ) under the master’s absolute control (Digest, 1.5).

Modern European Civil Codes : Slavery is abolished, with human rights protections (e.g., European Convention on Human Rights, Article 4). Incompatibility with Libertarian Principles : Kinsella’s View (LFFS, pp. 37–59) : Slavery violates the NAP and self-ownership, as individuals own their bodies and cannot be treated as property. Any system legitimizing slavery is fundamentally anti-libertarian (LFFS, p. 41).

English Common Law : By recognizing slaves as property, common law violated self-ownership and justified aggression.

Roman Law : Roman slavery’s treatment of humans as chattel was a gross violation of libertarian principles.

European Civil Codes : Modern codes align with libertarianism by prohibiting slavery, though historical complicity remains relevant.

Conclusion : Slavery in common law and Roman law is incompatible, as it negates self-ownership and the NAP. 7. Viewing Contracts as Binding Promises Giving Rise to Obligations Description : English Common Law : Contracts are enforceable promises requiring consideration, with breach leading to damages or specific performance ( Restatement (Second) of Contracts , §1).

Private Roman Law : Contracts ( contractus ) created obligations based on consent, often requiring formalities (e.g., stipulatio ) (Digest, 44.7).

Modern European Civil Codes : Contracts create binding obligations (e.g., French Civil Code, Article 1101; German Civil Code, §305), with remedies for breach. Incompatibility with Libertarian Principles : Kinsella’s View (LFFS, pp. 105–132) : The Title-Transfer Theory of Contract (TTTC) views contracts as property title transfers, not binding promises. Enforcing promises as obligations risks coercing personal performance, violating autonomy. Remedies should focus on property restitution, not promise enforcement (LFFS, p. 112).

English Common Law : The promise-based model, requiring consideration, mischaracterizes contracts and imposes obligations beyond property rights, conflicting with TTTC (LFFS, p. 115).

Roman Law : Roman contracts’ focus on obligations ( obligatio ) similarly prioritizes enforcement over title transfers, misaligning with libertarianism.

European Civil Codes : Civil codes’ emphasis on binding obligations (e.g., French Article 1134) risks coercive enforcement, contrary to TTTC’s property focus.

Conclusion : Viewing contracts as binding promises is incompatible, as it imposes obligations beyond consensual title transfers, risking coercion. 8. Coverture Description : English Common Law : Coverture subordinated married women’s legal identity to their husbands, limiting property and contract rights ( Blackstone’s Commentaries , 1765).

Private Roman Law : Women under patria potestas or tutela faced similar restrictions, though less severe for freeborn women (Digest, 1.6).

Modern European Civil Codes : Coverture is abolished, with equal rights for spouses (e.g., German Civil Code, §1355). Incompatibility with Libertarian Principles : Kinsella’s View (LFFS, pp. 37–59) : Coverture violates self-ownership and autonomy by denying women independent property and contract rights. Libertarianism demands equal treatment based on individual rights (LFFS, p. 45).

English Common Law : Coverture’s denial of women’s legal capacity was a clear violation of self-ownership.

Roman Law : Restrictions on women’s autonomy under tutela similarly conflicted with libertarian principles.

European Civil Codes : Modern codes align with libertarianism by abolishing coverture-like restrictions.

Conclusion : Coverture in common law and Roman law is incompatible, as it negates individual autonomy and property rights. Additional Doctrines for Consideration Primogeniture (English Common Law) : Description : Primogeniture mandated inheritance by the eldest son, restricting property owners’ freedom to devise estates ( Entail and Settlement Acts ).

Incompatibility : It violates property rights by imposing state-mandated inheritance rules, contrary to consensual title transfers (LFFS, p. 59). Abolished in modern law, it was historically anti-libertarian. Usury Laws (Roman Law, European Codes) : Description : Roman law ( Digest , 22.1) and early European codes restricted interest rates, limiting contract freedom.

Incompatibility : Usury laws interfere with consensual agreements, violating voluntarism (LFFS, p. 104). Modern relaxations align better with libertarianism. Eminent Domain (Common Law, European Codes) : Description : Allows state seizure of property for public use with compensation (e.g., UK Land Compensation Act 1961; German Basic Law, Article 14).

Incompatibility : Violates property rights by prioritizing state interests over individual ownership, contrary to the NAP (LFFS, p. 53). Conclusion The analyzed doctrines—blackmail, trademark law, defamation law, trade secret law, common law copyright, slavery, viewing contracts as binding promises, and coverture—are largely incompatible with libertarian principles across English common law, private Roman law, and modern European civil codes. They violate property rights, restrict consensual exchange, protect non-scarce resources, or impose coercive obligations, conflicting with Kinsella’s framework in LFFS and his defamation chapter. Additional doctrines like primogeniture, usury laws, and eminent domain further illustrate historical and ongoing tensions with libertarianism. Modern European codes have mitigated some incompatibilities (e.g., abolishing slavery, coverture), but IP and reputation-based laws remain problematic. Louisiana’s 1825 Civil Code, as discussed previously, offers a comparatively libertarian-friendly model due to its cause-based contract law and relaxed formalities, aligning with TTTC’s emphasis on property title transfers. Recommendations for Further Study Examine historical case law to assess judicial enforcement of these doctrines.

Compare other mixed jurisdictions (e.g., Scotland, South Africa) for libertarian compatibility.

Analyze modern reforms to IP and defamation laws to evaluate progress toward libertarian principles. If you require deeper analysis of specific doctrines or additional sources, please let me know!

