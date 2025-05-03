On Taxing Harvard: Ranting about Thuggocrats and Waystation/Post-libertarians

I’m sure all the post-libertarian/waystation libertarian/thuggocrat/”got to fight fire with fire”/you don’t bring a knife to a gun fight/”high trust”/crypto-racist/anti-Jew “libertarians” will cheer on this increase in state taxation of private institutions by trotting out some bullshit makeweight excuse like “well Harvard is ‘part of the state’/’part of the regime'” so it’s “okay” to subject it to government controls/taxes/laws that are otherwise unlibertarian, you know, sort of how Walter Block, who claims to oppose defamation law, sued the NY Times–they are “part of the regime” after all, or how he supposedly opposes aggression and yet supported various Covid mandates, or how libertards cheer defamation suits against people they don’t like or support the elimination of the CDA defamation “safe harbor” liability liability limitation i.e. they support the imposition of evil, unjust, unlibertarian IP law on innocent victims, or how TERFs support Trump’s using federal threats/coercion against private and state universities/NCAA under Title IX/antidiscrimination law/withholding of federal funds to make them reverse their (admittedly bad) transgender nonsense.

This is how they think; this is their mentality: “Only results matter! Only force matters! There are no rights! Down with pussified normativity and peaceful persuasion! Up with the war of all against all and brutalism!” No wonder they are waystation thuggocrat might-makes-right turncoats: they were never into liberty for principled reasons; they were never libertarians at all.

My reluctance to join these fucking chattering activist types over the decades seems wiser and wiser in retrospect.

