≡ Menu

Mercadente, The Illiberal Nature of Limited Liability: A Libertarian Critique

by on March 29, 2025

Bryan Mercadente, “The Illiberal Nature of Limited Liability: A Libertarian Critique,” The Libertarian Alliance [UK] (22 March, 2025). Excerpt:

The question I have been set is why, if it is as wonderful as I claim, capitalism produces immense inequalities and waste? Why is it so harmful to the environment? Since the purpose of the question appears to be a requirement for me to explain in more detail certain points I have argued in class, I hope I shall be forgiven for putting aside its exact wording in favour of what I think a more productive question. Before doing this, even so, I will make some effort to deal with question as set—even if my effort here will be brief.

The argument from inequality is easily answered. If one looks at the Lorenz curves for those countries that have economies based even slightly on free market principles, they show more equality than those countries that do not allow free markets. The correlation between economic freedom and prosperity is undeniable. Consider, for example, Switzerland and South Korea—two countries where markets are moderately free. Both have high GDP per capita and a large middle class. Compare them to command economies such as North Korea or Venezuela, where wealth is concentrated in the hands of the political elite, and the general population is impoverished. To be precise, capitalist countries, by any honest measurement, both richer and more equal than non-capitalist countries.

Read more>>

I intend to reply when time permits. For now, see also Corporate Personhood, Limited Liability, and Double Taxation.

Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Reply

Previous post:

Kinsella profile-head - 1Stephan Kinsella is a libertarian writer and patent attorney in Houston, Texas. He has published widely on various areas of libertarian legal theory and on legal topics such as intellectual property law and international law. His  publications include Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Papinian Press, 2023), Against Intellectual Property (Mises Institute, 2008), and International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide (Oxford, 2020).

Hoppe A Life in Liberty, cover

Hoppe Festschrift cover

 

My Failed Libertarian Speaking Hiatus; Memories of Mises Institute and Other Events, 1988–20192025

Archives

Recent Comments

Categories

Archives

RSS C4SIF

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

© 2012-2025 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright