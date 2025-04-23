Kinsella in “Mary Talley Bowden MD IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – Prostate Cancer” Scam Ad

I had surgery for prostate cancer last October. And I’m fine. But beware of a scam Facebook page using my photo to seem nostrums.



The photo was taken from my tweet last October when I was having the prostatectomy—using a wonderful doctor at MD Anderson who used modern technology, namely a Davinci robot, not horse dewormer pills:

Thanks for well wishes. I’m out. Surgery 4 hours. No problems. Now prostate cancer free. Stay overnight home tomorrow. I was explaining to the nurse why favorite numbers and colors is a dumb concept. pic.twitter.com/aWfr7bjLnj — Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) October 10, 2024



Some scammer is now using some of these images in a Facebook scam pretending to sell some cure for prostate cancer. See my post here. Some of the screen shots I captured before that Facebook page blocked me after I complained are below. I have been getting notes from people who recognize my picture—yes, it’s me; no, it’s all bullshit. I did have prostate surgery and am fine, I never did IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE and do not know who “Mary Talley Bowden MD” is. FYI. It’s a total scam and lie. See screenshots below.

I did send messages to the various “Mary Talley Bowden” results that came up in a search on Facebook, and one wrote me back. Not sure if it’s a scammer or the real doctor (probably the former), but here is what I got back:

One friend who is prone to conspiracy thinking surmises this is a campaign by a rival medical company, perhaps backed by the CIA, to discredit the anti-vax, Ivermectin-pushing types. I don’t buy it. I think it’s probably some anti-vax nut type who is trying to harass me since I often make fun of conspiracy nuts, and because I admitted I took the jab during Covid and laughed off the paranoia of the anti-vax zealots (you’re shedding!! auughgh!).

Anyway, it’s all a lie, and a scam, and I don’t care. Now, stop texting me and checking on me. 🙂

