≡ Menu

Kinsella in “Mary Talley Bowden MD IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial – Prostate Cancer” Scam Ad

by on April 23, 2025

I had surgery for prostate cancer last October. And I’m fine. But beware of a scam Facebook page using my photo to seem nostrums.

The photo was taken from my tweet last October when I was having the prostatectomy—using a wonderful doctor at MD Anderson who used modern technology, namely a Davinci robot, not horse dewormer pills:


Some scammer is now using some of these images in a Facebook scam pretending to sell some cure for prostate cancer. See my post here. Some of the screen shots I captured before that Facebook page blocked me after I complained are below. I have been getting notes from people who recognize my picture—yes, it’s me; no, it’s all bullshit. I did have prostate surgery and am fine, I never did IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE and do not know who “Mary Talley Bowden MD” is. FYI. It’s a total scam and lie. See screenshots below.

I did send messages to the various “Mary Talley Bowden” results that came up in a search on Facebook, and one wrote me back. Not sure if it’s a scammer or the real doctor (probably the former), but here is what I got back:

Mary Talley Bowden scam ivermectin prostate

One friend who is prone to conspiracy thinking surmises this is a campaign by a rival medical company, perhaps backed by the CIA, to discredit the anti-vax, Ivermectin-pushing types. I don’t buy it. I think it’s probably some anti-vax nut type who is trying to harass me since I often make fun of conspiracy nuts, and because I admitted I took the jab during Covid and laughed off the paranoia of the anti-vax zealots (you’re shedding!! auughgh!).

Anyway, it’s all a lie, and a scam, and I don’t care. Now, stop texting me and checking on me. 🙂

May be an image of text May be an image of text May be an image of 3 people, hospital and text that says 'Chrome File Edit Inbar- Bockmarks Profiles Teb Window 1238) Help HASNAS BOOK 1238)W testmac1 test group NEWAR temp Dutton (238)' HOPPE FILIP ISTAN... 8 NLM pr Stephan Kinsella ChsiGPT 10:04PM GeogDrive Friends Drudge Feeds Mary Talley Bowden MD's Post Errar GCorO >> |lBeokmarks Memories Saved requests Video See Anderson Robert mutual friend Marketplace Events Confirm Delete See more Birthdays Your shortcuts Enrique Rus and birthdays today. others 133 British 'Austrian' Economics Contacts Like CJay Engel Center the Study Innovative Freedom (C4SIF) Comment 53 comments 959 shares Comment Stephan Kinsella Danette Zdansky Share John Wax Ihor Yanchenko JackLloyd David Rodriguez'
Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Reply

Next post:

Previous post:

Kinsella profile-head - 1Stephan Kinsella is a libertarian writer and patent attorney in Houston, Texas. He has published widely on various areas of libertarian legal theory and on legal topics such as intellectual property law and international law. His  publications include Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Papinian Press, 2023), Against Intellectual Property (Mises Institute, 2008), and International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide (Oxford, 2020).

Hoppe A Life in Liberty, cover

Hoppe Festschrift cover

Kinsella Adopting Liberty cover

Kinsella Against Intellectual Property cover

Kinsella Louisiana Civil Law Dictionary

International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide, Second Edition cover
My Failed Libertarian Speaking Hiatus; Memories of Mises Institute and Other Events, 1988–20192025

Archives

Webnotes

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

© 2012-2025 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright