Block on Israel, Self-Defense, Pacifism

Background:

My heart is with Israel, my brain is with the Palestinians.

Some recent twitter posts:

Isn’t being anti war a gutless, virtue signaling position? I mean, most people would rather there not be a need for war, but sometimes it’s either war or being conquered. — Michael Liebowitz (@Lieboisout) April 24, 2025

Not any more than your being opposed to aggression is virtue-signaling. Your way of wording is loaded since it subtly implies an analogy or similarity between self-defense by an individual and that by a state. This is a bit disengenuous. As I pointed out previously… — Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) April 24, 2025

I haven't weighed in much on the Walter Block/Mises Institute/Hoppe Israel stuff, since I know what areas I specialize in and this is not one of them (libertarians often want to chime in about things they know little about; I try to resist this or provide appropriate… — Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) September 6, 2024

Completely disagree. Just like with IP. The case against IP is not anarchist and doens't rest on anarchy, only on understanding the nature and basis of property rights. Similarly even if you are a minarchist you can recognize that justifying individual self defense is different… — Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) April 24, 2025

Like this: Like Loading...