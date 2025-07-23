Dualism, Monism, Scientism, Causality, Teleology: Hoppe, Mises, Rothbard

[From my Webnote series]
- Hans-Hermann Hoppe, A Theory of Socialism and Capitalism (Kluwer, 1989; Mises Institute reprint, 2007; Laissez Faire Books, 2013)
- 6. The Socialism of Social Engineering
- Hoppe, Economic Science and the Austrian Method (1995)
- Hoppe, The Economics and Ethics of Private Property, Second Edition (Auburn, AL: Ludwig von Mises Institute, 2006)
- 9. On Praxeology and the Praxeological Foundation of Epistemology
- 10. Is Research Based on Causal Scientific Principles Possible in the Social Sciences?
- Hoppe, The Great Fiction: Property, Economy, Society, and the Politics of Decline (Laissez Faire Books, 2012; second revised edition, Mises Institute, 2021)
- 14. On Certainty and Uncertainty
- 16. In Defense of Extreme Rationalism
- Ludwig von Mises, The Ultimate Foundation of Economic Science
- Mises, “Epistemological Studies,” in Memoirs (formerly Notes and Recollections; title changed for stupid copyright reasons)
- Rothbard, Economic Controversies (formerly The Logic of Action; title changed for stupid copyright reasons)
- Section One: Method, especially—
- 1. The Mantle of Science
- 2. What is the Proper Way to Study Man?
- 3. Praxeology as the Method of the Social Sciences
- 4. Praxeology: The Methodology of Austrian Economics
- 6. In Defense of “Extreme Apriorism”