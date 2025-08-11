≡ Menu

Negotiorum gestio and Saving Someone from Walking Into Traffic

by on August 11, 2025

When spanking and other issues are debated by libertarians, someone invariably brings up the issue of grabbing or touching someone in other contexts: for example, if you see a child or stranger about to run into traffic or into the path of a speeding bus, you might grab them to save them. Or you might have to grab or physically prevent a child from doing something harmful like sticking their hand into boiling water, and so on; you might even need to slap them to get their attention in an emergency situation. In these cases the third party is not trying to damage or punish or discipline the stranger or child; from it.

For defenders of spanking, they will mindlessly trot these non-analogous situations out in an attempt to justify spanking.

Opponents of spanking will say that if you manhandle the child or stranger to save them or prevent them from harm, you can hope that the “victim” of your “aggression” will forgive you.

This is confused too. It is not aggression to intervene like this because we presume the stranger implicitly consents, as most people want to helped in such cases. Same with the good samaritan who helps an unconscious stranger, e.g. someone who has had an accident or heart attack, and so on. The law quite appopriately recognizes this with Good Samaritan laws, and so on. Louisiana has the negotiorum gestio:

La. Civ. Code:

Art. 2292.  Management of affairs; definition

There is a management of affairs when a person, the manager, acts without authority to protect the interests of another, the owner, in the reasonable belief that the owner would approve of the action if made aware of the circumstances.

Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Reply

Previous post:

Archives

Kinsella profile-head - 1Stephan Kinsella is a libertarian writer and patent attorney in Houston, Texas. He has published widely on various areas of libertarian legal theory and on legal topics such as intellectual property law and international law. His  publications include Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Papinian Press, 2023), Against Intellectual Property (Mises Institute, 2008), and International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide (Oxford, 2020).

Hoppe A Life in Liberty, cover

Hoppe Festschrift cover

Kinsella Adopting Liberty cover

Kinsella Against Intellectual Property cover

Kinsella Louisiana Civil Law Dictionary

International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide, Second Edition cover
My Failed Libertarian Speaking Hiatus; Memories of Mises Institute and Other Events, 1988–20192025

[From my Webnote series]

Webnotes

Libertarian Answer Man

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

© 2012-2025 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright