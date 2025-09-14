Libertarian Nation and Related Projects

≡ Menu

by on September 14, 2025

[From my Webnote series]

Adapted from KOL359 | State Constitutions vs. the Libertarian Private Law Code (PFS 2021):

Since I’ve been a libertarian in the early 1980s, I’ve seen various utopian libertarian projects, many of them scams, most of them failures—

I’ve been dragooned into helping some of these as consultant or advisor—

  • General Governance, we met with Indian tribe north of Texas; now you get a 404, as David Johnston moved on to bitcoin, after assuring me that within 6 months we’ll have a libertarian nation.
  • Joel Bomgar, a libertarian-leaning conservative Christian businessman and Mississippi legislator.
  • LiberLand (swam with Wit Jedlicka, the president, in Turkey) Mediterranean sea.
  • Others I’ve forgotten.
  • Update, June 2025: I need to update this to include others like Liberland, 1 Live and Let Live, 2 Creative Common Law, 3 Nations of Sanity, 4 and a new one I’m working on—The Universal Principles of Liberty.

The latest: The Maksima Declaration

 

  1. The Voluntaryist Constitution[]
  2. KOL358 | Peace Radicals Ep. 40, with Marc Victor of Live and Let LiveKOL063 | “Live and Let Live” radio show with Gary Johnson discussing IP (Nov. 14, 2010); Kinsella on “Live and Let Live” Radio: Sunday, Nov. 14. []
  3. Creative Common Law Project, R.I.P. and Waystation Libertarians. []
  4.  KOL450 | Together Strong IP Discussion (Matthew Sands of Nations of Sanity feat Econ Bro)KOL442 | Together Strong Debate vs. Walter Block on Voluntary Slavery (Matthew Sands of Nations of Sanity)KOL426 | Discussing Immigration and Homesteading Donuts with Matthew Sands of Nations of Sanity; KOL372 | Discussing Contract Theory, Restitution, Punishment, with Matthew Sands of Nations of Sanity; KOL362 | California Gold #6, with Matt Sands: Defining Libertarianism, Anarchism and Voluntaryism. []
[From my Webnote series]

