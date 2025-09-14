Libertarian Nation and Related Projects

Since I’ve been a libertarian in the early 1980s, I’ve seen various utopian libertarian projects, many of them scams, most of them failures—

I’ve been dragooned into helping some of these as consultant or advisor—

General Governance, we met with Indian tribe north of Texas; now you get a 404, as David Johnston moved on to bitcoin, after assuring me that within 6 months we’ll have a libertarian nation.

Joel Bomgar, a libertarian-leaning conservative Christian businessman and Mississippi legislator.

LiberLand (swam with Wit Jedlicka, the president, in Turkey) Mediterranean sea.

Others I’ve forgotten.

Update, June 2025: I need to update this to include others like Liberland, Live and Let Live, Creative Common Law, Nations of Sanity, and a new one I’m working on—The Universal Principles of Liberty.

The latest: The Maksima Declaration

