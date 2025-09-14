Libertarian Nation and Related Projects

[From my Webnote series]
Adapted from KOL359 | State Constitutions vs. the Libertarian Private Law Code (PFS 2021):
Since I’ve been a libertarian in the early 1980s, I’ve seen various utopian libertarian projects, many of them scams, most of them failures—
- Tipolis—”creator, owner and operator of a global portfolio of International Cities characterized by a high degree of autonomy”: Free private cities/charter cities movement
- Próspera—a charter city on the island of Roatán, Honduras (wikipedia; official site; Próspera’s e-Governance Portal; Prospera legal code; Próspera ZEDE; Official ZEDE Statute, Unofficial English Translation, and Commentary)
- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)—a special economic zone in Dubai adopting common law—wikipedia; Laws and Regulations in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC); The DIFC’s Affirmation of English Common Law into its Statutory Framework
- Principality of Seborga—village in Italy claiming micronation status
- cruise ship nations, now seasteading (Blueseed);
- Oceania—The Atlantis Project
- Same people: Project Lifeboat: “From the people who brought you the Oceania project so many years ago comes the Lifeboat project. An attempt to create a spaceship for the purposes of saving the human race from the singularity predicted by Vernor Vinge.”
- crazy guys homesteading abandoned oil rigs and declaring sovereignty;
- private justice, arbitration, and common law groups:
- The “Creative Common Law” project (Jamin Hubner), an anarcho-capitalist project in which I was enlisted as an advisor, only for it to later turn from “Creative Common Law 1.0: Anarcho-Capitalism” to “Creative Common Law 2.0: Anarcho-Socialism/Syndicalism”
- Always be wary of “Waystation libertarians”
- Tom Bell’s “Ulex,” or “Open Source Legal Operating System”;
- LiberLand, which I helped draft an early constitution for
- Galt’s Gulch Chile, a scam that ended in disaster;
- the Honduras special economic zones;
- General Governance (David Johnston), the idea of leveraging Indian tribes’ special status to extend their federal tax-free enclaves or zones;
- even the Free State Project
- National Constitution Center’s “The Libertarian Constitution”
- Roderick Long’s “Imagineering Freedom: A Constitution of Liberty Part I: Between Anarchy and Limited Government” and Michael Darby’s “Draft Constitution for a Reviving or New Nation,” both at http://freenation.org/a/
- Dennis Pratt https://www.quora.com/What-would-a-libertarian-bill-of-rights-look-like/answer/Dennis-Pratt-3
- Bernard H. Siegen, Drafting a Constitution for a Nation or Republic Emerging into Freedom. 2d ed. (Fairfax, Virginia: George Mason University Press, 1994)
- See also “A draft constitution for the state in the third millennium,” by Prince Hans-Adam of Liechtenstein
- [Update: See also these older links from my old LibertarianGuide Wiki and Links (archived), under New Libertarian Nations:
- The Free State Project
- Seasteading Institute (Patri Friedman)
- Limón REAL Project
- (current) “Sealand” and Prince Roy
- Principality of “New Utopia”
- “Oceana”
- Libertarian Nation Foundation’s links to other free-nation projects and related endeavors
- and one that may actually work, Setting Sail on a Giant, Floating City]
I’ve been dragooned into helping some of these as consultant or advisor—
- General Governance, we met with Indian tribe north of Texas; now you get a 404, as David Johnston moved on to bitcoin, after assuring me that within 6 months we’ll have a libertarian nation.
- Joel Bomgar, a libertarian-leaning conservative Christian businessman and Mississippi legislator.
- LiberLand (swam with Wit Jedlicka, the president, in Turkey) Mediterranean sea.
- Others I’ve forgotten.
- Update, June 2025: I need to update this to include others like Liberland, 1 Live and Let Live, 2 Creative Common Law, 3 Nations of Sanity, 4 and a new one I’m working on—The Universal Principles of Liberty.
The latest: The Maksima Declaration
- “The Voluntaryist Constitution” [↩]
- KOL358 | Peace Radicals Ep. 40, with Marc Victor of Live and Let LiveKOL063 | “Live and Let Live” radio show with Gary Johnson discussing IP (Nov. 14, 2010); Kinsella on “Live and Let Live” Radio: Sunday, Nov. 14. [↩]
- Creative Common Law Project, R.I.P. and Waystation Libertarians. [↩]
- KOL450 | Together Strong IP Discussion (Matthew Sands of Nations of Sanity feat Econ Bro); KOL442 | Together Strong Debate vs. Walter Block on Voluntary Slavery (Matthew Sands of Nations of Sanity); KOL426 | Discussing Immigration and Homesteading Donuts with Matthew Sands of Nations of Sanity; KOL372 | Discussing Contract Theory, Restitution, Punishment, with Matthew Sands of Nations of Sanity; KOL362 | California Gold #6, with Matt Sands: Defining Libertarianism, Anarchism and Voluntaryism. [↩]