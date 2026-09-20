KOL498 | Adolf Reinach and his “On the Concept of Causality in the Criminal Law”

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 498

This is my speech delivered this morning at the 2026 Twentieth Annual Meeting of the Property and Freedom Society: Adolf Reinach and his “On the Concept of Causality in the Criminal Law.” It is based in part on Kinsella, “Causation and Aggression,” Hoppe, “Property, Causality, and Liability,” and Reinach, “On The Concept of Causality in the Criminal Law.”

This recording is from my own iPhone. Professional video and audio will follow in due course.

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My Speech Notes

Adolf Reinach and his “On the Concept of Causality in the Criminal Law”

Stephan Kinsella

Property and Freedom Society

2026 Annual Meeting

Bodrum, Turkey

Sept. 17–22, 2026

The reason Hans and I both found much of value in Reinach’s paper is its wealth of rich insights and useful examples exploring various cases of causation As Hoppe points out in his paper, the criminal law, and really all law in general (since all law is enforceable), deals with responsibility for actions



Detour

There is some confusion on this issue among libertarians, some of whom sometimes assume we are responsible for our property For example: in discussions of strict liability, where it is assumed people are responsible “for their property” But property is a right not a responsibility We are responsible for our actions , not “for our property” Example: If I own a gun and it stolen and used to murder someone, I am not responsible for the murder, even though I owned the gun, because I did not engage in the action of murder. I did not employ my gun as a means to cause a bullet to enter another’s body. Conversely, the murderer who used my stolen gun is liable for murder even though he did not own the gun. Or: when I point out that one problem with intellectual property is that IP rights are really (nonconsensual) negative servitudes that prevent others from using their own property, the response is often: but all property rights limit other property rights But property rights do not limit others’ property rights Property rights specify who is the owner of a resource That is, who can exclude others from using it e., the owner is the person whose permission you need in order to use the owned thing A property right limits others’ actions: others’ use of (interference with, invasion of) a given resource Thus, as Hans Hoppe writes, “People can be held liable only for their actions , whether intentional or negligent…”



Now Austrians understand the importance of praxeology , the science of human action, in economics Praxeology studies the implications and aspects of action : of employing scarce means or resources in the pursuit of future ends That there is uneasiness, time preference, profit and loss, demonstrated preference, marginal utility, opportunity cost, consumption and production/leisure and labor Economics is a descriptive or value-free inquiry It is both teleological (action is purposive) and causal (actor employs causally efficacious means) But praxeology is also crucial for normative and libertarian analysis: determining what actions are violations of rights For determining what laws are just What is of interest to Austro-libertarians in Reinach here is his approach to criminal responsibility Reinach emphasizes that causation and fault are independent elements of liability: “To cause an event means to activate a condition of success; to intentionally cause an event means to activate a condition that brings about the success. … To intentionally cause something thus means to activate a condition of success , willing that this condition … leads to the success.” He emphasizes that there can be punishment or liability for a crime, if it is a “condition” of an unlawful outcome, AND which outcome is intended by the actor This is similar to the concept of causation in the conventional criminal law But-for causation (factual causation, cause in fact, sine qua non) versus “ proximate ” cause (“efficient”; legal cause) To be responsible one has to be a but-for cause —but this is not enough You also need “proximate” cause Hitler’s mom is a but-for cause of WWII but not a proximate cause Reinach’s use of “cause” and “condition” is similar to the proximate cause and “cause-in-fact” distinction. And his analysis is strikingly compatible with the Austro-libertarian understanding of action and responsibility for acting The libertarian praxeological view : one is responsible for intentional action that actually causes an invasion or aggression (prohibited or unlawful end). In libertarian analysis, when we ask if someone was the cause of a certain act of aggression , we are asking whether the actor chose and employed means to attain the prohibited result. In other words, an actor is liable for action that causes a nonconsensual use of or invasion of another’s property But action is the intentional , purposive employment of causally efficacious means to achieve an unlawful end (invasion) “Causally efficacious” is not a throwaway line It is understood or implied, but it is crucially important The reason something is a means of action is because it does change the future outcome that otherwise would occur, in accordance with whatever laws of causality (cause and effect) actually underly reality Seeding the clouds might be an efficacious way of causing rain Doing a raindance is not Likewise praying for or hoping for someone to due is not employing a means that is causally efficacious Reinach gives several clever examples to illustrate this “In one colorful example, Asends B into a forest in the hope that he will be struck by lightning. Compare this to case where Ais able to calculate precisely where and when a tree will be struck by lightning, and, with malicious intent, sends B to be at the fateful place where lightning strikes. In both cases, Reinach argues, Ais the “cause” (our “cause-in-fact”) of B’s death, since B’s death would not have occurred but for A’s having sent him into the forest. However, Reinach concludes that Amay be punished only in the second case and not in the first. The difference hinges upon A’s intent. In the first case, A hoped for B to die, but it was simply wishful thinking : he had no control over the lightning, and no knowledge of any objective likelihood that it would strike where it did.” Similarly: someone intending or hoping to cause rain by doing a rain dance is not actually the cause if it happens to rain afterwards. By the way: this analysis of action also helps explain why some crimes are punished more harshly than others It permits us to distinguish the particular purpose of the action from its intentionality For example, an actor breaking into someone’s cabin to rob them, or to save their baby during a snowstorm, are both committing trespass Both are intentional actions: the actor employed means that cause the breaking and entering Both are liable for this intentional crime But the purposes, the particular ends, the motivations, are different The intentionality of the action is what is relevant for determining whether the actor committed aggression The purpose or motivation can be taken into account for punishment Thus, first-degree (premeditated) murder is punished more severely than manslaughter, which is punished more severely than negligent homicide They are all intentional but the motivations and purposes differ Another example I give in my paper is when Israeli government assassinated Hamas founder Sheik Ahmed Yassin in 2004. Now there are many people, in the United States and Israel, who wanted to see Yassin killed. But only a very small number of these people intended to kill Yassin themselves or to assist his killers in any way. The lesson of Reinach’s lightning example is that the people who simply hoped that Yassin would die, or who rejoiced when he was killed, are not responsible for his killing . They gave his killers silent support and sympathy, but they did not intentionally act with the purpose of killing him . The team of assassins themselves, and the Israeli government that sponsored them, are responsible for the killing, but not the citizens who merely approve of the assassination. Alessandro: “Reinach’s death was an incalculable loss for the twentieth century philosophy and one can only speculate about the contributions he could have made if war’s senseless violence hadn’t cut his life at only 33 years age.”

, the science of human action, in

EXTRA

Hoppe: “In light of Reinach’s definitions, we return to Rothbard’s causality criterion. While his criterion is on the one hand too wide in including accidental invasions among punishable offenses, on the other hand it appears too narrow in determining liability.”

And this is what I argue in my chapter: that Rothbard results to too-mechanical doctrines. He does this with contracts by seeming to rule out the use of the word “promise” as effectuating a contractual title transfer. Now he is correct that the essence of contracts is not promising: contracts should not be seen as binding promises or obligations, but as simply consensual transfers of owned resources to someone recipient. But determining whether consent was given is a question of whether it was indicated or communicated; and communication is a matter of language. Interpreting language and communication is always contextual; there is always imprecision and the need for both redundancy and background presumptions. Communication may involve a spoken or written language (that is, it may be verbal); if verbal, it may be written or oral. But even when the agreement to transfer is based on written or orally communicated words, even these words are necessarily construed by presumptions and context.

Context matters. If it is customary to knock on a neighbor’s door to ask a favor, it is presumed that the owner consents to the knocking; if he wants to communicate a different message about his intent and permission, he has to post a no trespassing sign. If you enter a restaurant and order a meal, the customs of paying a reasonable price for a meal can prove implied consent. The consent need not be verbal at all; mere gestures and context can suffice, as with two people from different tribes and speaking different languages engaging in trade, sex, and so on.

Consent to sex or a contractual exchange can be determined from context alone. For this reason we can easily imagine cases where the use of the word “I promise to give you X” is meant by the owner to indicate intent or consent to transfer. After all, if you can contractually transfer ownership without words at all, there is no reason why the use of the (somewhat incorrect) word promise means the transfer was not intended. [“The Title-Transfer Theory of Contract]

Reinach also has interesting thoughts on contract theory, but ultimately I think they are flawed as viewing contracts as resulting in binding legal obligations. A better way to approach contracts is the title-transfer theory of Rothbard and Evers, developed in the 1970s and 80s. See, e.g., Crescente Molina, “The Conceptual Foundations of Contract Formation,” in Reinach and the Foundations of Private Law, Marietta Auer, Paul B. Miller, Henry E. Smith and James Toomey (Cambridge, 2025).