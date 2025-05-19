Shockin’ the Commies Away (Stay away from my Cybertruck)

From the shownotes:

One of my friends on the Left Coast has had his cybertruck defaced twice now by the commies. I mused that it would be funny to rig it up to detect approaching commies by smelling their patchouli and shocking them, but that lawyers might warn that might be risky, and told Grok to write me some lyrics for a song. I then fed them into Suno and told it to make a country song. It’s not bad….

Then I made a video with https://rotorvideos.com/

Lyrics:

Shockin’ the Commies Away

(Verse 1)

I got a Cybertruck, shiny and mean,

Rollin’ through town, livin’ my dream,

But them patchouli hippies with their cans of spray,

Keep scrawlin’ “Nazi” on my tailgate each day.

(Chorus)

So I rigged it up tight, with a jolt and a spark,

A zap for the commies creepin’ ‘round in the dark,

They’ll dance to the buzz, oh, they’ll howl and sway,

My Tesla’s got a shock to keep ‘em at bay.

(Verse 2)

Lipstick on chrome, they think they’re so slick,

But I dream of a wire and a high-voltage trick,

Lawyers might fuss, say it ain’t so wise,

But I’d grin at the sparks lightin’ up their disguise.

(Chorus)

Yeah, I rigged it up tight, with a jolt and a spark,

A zap for the commies creepin’ ‘round in the dark,

They’ll dance to the buzz, oh, they’ll howl and sway,

My Tesla’s got a shock to keep ‘em at bay.

(Bridge)

I’ll live my good life, let ‘em stew in their mess,

Stackin’ my dollars, no need to confess,

Nellie McClung said it, I’ll never back down,

Just crank up the juice and watch ‘em skip town.

(Chorus)

So I rigged it up tight, with a jolt and a spark,

A zap for the commies creepin’ ‘round in the dark,

They’ll dance to the buzz, oh, they’ll howl and sway,

My Tesla’s got a shock to keep ‘em at bay.

(Outro)

Yeah, my Tesla’s got a shock… to keep ‘em at bay.

