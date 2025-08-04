The New Texas Business Courts

The business community in Texas has encouraged the State of Texas to form specialized new business trial courts as well as “the first operational appellate level business court in the United States, the Fifteenth Court of Appeals.” 1 This is a good illustration that civilized people, and businesses, value working courts, dispute resolution and legal certainty. It also illustrates the importance of federalism and states attempting to have reliable legal systems in part to attract corporate business, relocations, and incorporation in the state.
From the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce:
Last year [2023], Governor Abbott signed House Bill 19 into law, introducing specialized business trial courts into our judicial system. These courts, designed to expedite the resolution of high-stakes business disputes exceeding $10 million, are the result of a collaborative effort between the state legislature and the business community. Appointed judges are required to have extensive expertise in business law, ensuring swift and informed decisions. Beyond reducing case backlogs, the establishment of these courts aims to enhance trust in Texas’ legal system, encouraging businesses to incorporate and headquarter in Texas.
Abbott also signed Senate Bill 1045 into law, creating a new Fifteenth Court of Appeals to oversee appeals coming from these new business courts as well as appeals regarding the constitutionality of state statutes.
These new courts are open for business beginning September 1, 2024. 2
“In August 2024, the Texas Supreme Court rejected a constitutional challenge to the appellate business court’s creation,” 3 and on July 31, 2025, the Fifteenth Court of Appeals confirmed that lawsuits filed before September 1, 2024 may be removed to Texas Business Court by agreement of the parties. 4
- Wikipedia, Texas Business Court. [↩]
- Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Breaking Down Texas’ New Business Courts; see also Texas Business Court; Texas Fifteenth Court of Appeals; Wikipedia, Texas Business Court, and on the Fifteenth Court of Appeals; Sidley, Welcome to Texas: Texas Governor Signs Law Creating Specialized Business Courts (June 12, 2023); Angela C. Zambrano, Natali Wyson, and Chelsea A. Priest, “Welcome to Texas: Texas governor signs law creating specialized business courts,” Westlaw Today (July 17, 2023). [↩]
- Wikipedia, Texas Business Court: History; In re Dallas County; Gibson Dunn, Texas Supreme Court Unanimously Upholds Constitutionality Of Fifteenth Court Of Appeals (Aug. 23, 2024. [↩]
- LONE STAR NGL PRODUCT SERVICES LLC V. EAGLECLAW MIDSTREAM VENTURES LLC AND CR PERMIAN PROCESSING, LLC; Norton Rose Fulbright, Court of Appeals approves removal of older cases to Texas Business Court. [↩]