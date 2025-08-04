The New Texas Business Courts

The business community in Texas has encouraged the State of Texas to form specialized new business trial courts as well as “the first operational appellate level business court in the United States, the Fifteenth Court of Appeals.” This is a good illustration that civilized people, and businesses, value working courts, dispute resolution and legal certainty. It also illustrates the importance of federalism and states attempting to have reliable legal systems in part to attract corporate business, relocations, and incorporation in the state.

From the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce:

Last year [2023], Governor Abbott signed House Bill 19 into law, introducing specialized business trial courts into our judicial system. These courts, designed to expedite the resolution of high-stakes business disputes exceeding $10 million, are the result of a collaborative effort between the state legislature and the business community. Appointed judges are required to have extensive expertise in business law, ensuring swift and informed decisions. Beyond reducing case backlogs, the establishment of these courts aims to enhance trust in Texas’ legal system, encouraging businesses to incorporate and headquarter in Texas. Abbott also signed Senate Bill 1045 into law, creating a new Fifteenth Court of Appeals to oversee appeals coming from these new business courts as well as appeals regarding the constitutionality of state statutes. These new courts are open for business beginning September 1, 2024.

“In August 2024, the Texas Supreme Court rejected a constitutional challenge to the appellate business court’s creation,” and on July 31, 2025, the Fifteenth Court of Appeals confirmed that lawsuits filed before September 1, 2024 may be removed to Texas Business Court by agreement of the parties.

