The Maksima Declaration

Yet another entry to be added to the list of libertarian movements and projects (Libertarian Nation and Related Projects): The Maksima Declaration:

Maksima is an inspiration community that is building a political, ideological and spiritual movement based on The Maksima Declaration. Maksima will eventually launch a main project, in addition to four sub-projects. The name of the main project is The Progenitor Temple. The four sub-projects are The Real Jesus, War on Dullards, Free Brothels, and War on Levelers. Each project serves a specific purpose.

I received an email from them last night (Sep. 13, 2025) asking for input, stating:

It is fair to say that you and your work have been inspiring in the work behind this declaration. We have been discussing contacting an intellectual who could best asses our basic documents, and we landed on you.

Hans-Hermann Hoppe received the same email yesterday. I reprint the text below since he obviously sent it to many people so may be considered public:

Dear Mr. Kinsella, My name is Frank Benjamin Horn Hartvedt, and I am the leader of a new movement called Maksima. Maksima is a political and ideological movement based on “The Maksima Declaration.” Since our official launch, our basic ideology has been presented, and we are working on executing five projects that is designed to gather attention to our movement and goals. The Maksima Declaration, which is Maksima`s founding document, has a minarchistic position in addition to the ideological conclusion “Maximum happiness at all times.” It is fair to say that you and your work have been inspiring in the work behind this declaration. We have been discussing contacting an intellectual who could best asses our basic documents, and we landed on you. This is our website: https:// maximumhappinessatalltimes.com If you have the time, would you comment on the declaration, themaksimatwo.com, and the five projects. What is your opinion regarding the total ideology and gameplan? Do you think it has potential to inspire people and perhaps make a political impact the coming years? This is the latest news article on Maksima`s website, which sums up status quo pretty well: https:// maximumhappinessatalltimes. com/news/ I would be most grateful for your time. Sincerely, Frank Benjamin Horn Hartvedt

Like all such projects, there is a certain degree of earnestness and ambition. This one has various sub-parts, e.g.

The Real Jesus: ” Maksima states that Jesus of Nazareth did and said things that were good, but that he was ultimately evil. Maksima introduces The Real Jesus, and this will be done on this website, brutally and mercilessly.Therealjesus.no is not a place of worship, but an intellectual battlefield to crush the false Jesus myth. … Part 4 of the Frank Benjamin-series is a story of self-transformation and a complete embrace of a controversial identity. Frank Benjamin Horn Hartvedt goes from being a passive opponent of Christianity to actively positioning himself as an intellectual and spiritual substitute for Jesus.”

Freebrothels.org: I don’t know what this is but from the name alone it sounds creepy AF. “Freebrothels.org is a Maksima project entirely dedicated to the rigorous intellectual assault on a particular leveling ideology: feminism. Through on-the-ground guerrilla media warfare, particularly evil aspects of this ideology will be highlighted.”

The cover letter indicates The Maksima Declaration is minarchist but it is not clear to me exactly what it is, so I asked Hartvedt and he confirmed that para. 8-10 indicate support for this, with the word “necessary” in Maxima 9, “You recognize your physical vulnerability and state that it is a necessary and fundamental need to protect your Now, your life, and to seek to protect your physical health and freedom and to feel physical safety.” and in Maxima 10, “Agreement and cooperation between all people are necessary…”

Like this: Like Loading...