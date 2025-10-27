Spanish Translation of Legal Foundations of a Free Society in Preparation

My friend Juan Fernando Carpio is translating Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Houston, Texas: Papinian Press, 2023) into Spanish. He has also translated the works of Hans-Hermann Hoppe and George Reisman into Spanish. He discusses his forthcoming translation in this Medium post. Translation below. I will post the translation here when it is complete.

Libertarian legal thought finds its greatest contemporary exponent

In Legal Foundations of a Free Society, Stephan Kinsella articulates the complete theory of property law, contracts, justice, and human freedom in general, from a rigorous praxeological, Rothbardian, and Hoppean perspective.

I am translating Stephan Kinsella’s Legal Foundations of a Free Society into Spanish!

As a scholar and enthusiast of libertarian ideas that contrast with left- and right-wing socialisms, I have admired for years the work of N. Stephan Kinsella, a key thinker alongside Rothbard and Hoppe*. His critiques of intellectual property and his defense of private property as the foundation of a free society have inspired me, as I mentioned on X.com: an essential author for understanding scarcity, rights, and ethics.

Translating this book is, for me, partly repaying an intellectual debt that many of us owe to Kinsella.

I am translating his masterpiece into Spanish to make it accessible to more Spanish speakers, freeing them from the rampant statism in Latin America and Spain. News about the progress and publication will follow soon. Stay tuned! If you are looking for readings that cure statism and paternalism at their roots, with great academic power yet accessible to all types of readers, this will be essential.

In the meantime, the book in English can be found here (PDF):

*Frankly, Rothbard-Hoppe-Kinsella represents for me the most elaborate, up-to-date, coherent, and powerful libertarian thought that can be found today, in a succession of successes, dialogue, development, and mutual corrections that is very interesting in itself.

