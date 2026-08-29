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Aggregations of Data and Flock Cameras

by on August 29, 2026

As an adjunct law professor, I taught Computer Law at South Texas College of Law Houston (Computer Law, 1998-99), which covered on issues such as online contracts, e-commerce, privacy, intellectual property/copyright, computer trespass, liability of ISPs for defamation or copyright infringement by users, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, Y2K, antitrust, and so on. 1 Related courses taught at the time in law schools included intellectual property law and “Internet law.” (See Syllabus below.)

One topic we covered concerned state aggregations of data—when the collection of data by the state violates constitutional rights (e.g. Fourth Amendment concerns), and when it may or must or must not release data e.g. in response to FOIA requests. Two of the main cases we covered in this regard were United States Department of Justice v. Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, 489 U.S. 749 (1989) and Whalen v. Roe, 429 U.S. 589 (1977). These are still apparently two key cases that factor into the current controversy about Flock cameras.

I asked Grok to summarize and consider the relevance of these cases to the current debate:

Two Cases on Government Data Compilation: Whalen and Reporters Committee

Two Supreme Court cases—Whalen v. Roe and United States Department of Justice v. Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press—are the classic pair on government compilation of data that, piece by piece, was already known or public. Together they frame the current fight over Flock and other ALPR networks: whether aggregating individually innocuous facts (a prescription, a plate on a public road) into a searchable government file changes the privacy analysis.

1. Whalen v. Roe, 429 U.S. 589 (1977)

Argued Oct. 13, 1976; decided Feb. 22, 1977. Unanimous opinion by Justice Stevens; Brennan and Stewart concurred.

Links

Facts and holding. New York’s 1972 Controlled Substances Act required doctors and pharmacies to report, on official forms, the name, address, and age of every patient prescribed a Schedule II drug, plus the drug, dosage, physician, and pharmacy. The state stored that identifying information in a computerized file for five years, with statutory limits on access and a ban on public disclosure. Patients and doctors sued, claiming the scheme invaded a constitutional “zone of privacy” around the doctor-patient relationship and would deter legitimate treatment. A three-judge district court agreed and enjoined the patient-identification rules.

The Supreme Court reversed. The program was a reasonable exercise of the state’s police power to prevent diversion of lawful drugs into the illicit market. The Court identified two privacy interests that might receive constitutional protection:

  1. avoiding disclosure of personal matters, and
  2. independence in making certain important decisions.

Neither was sufficiently invaded. Security measures made unauthorized disclosure only a “remote possibility”; the scheme did not actually deprive patients of needed medication; and the state did not have to prove the database was indispensable—only that it was a rational means of addressing a legitimate problem. No Fourteenth Amendment violation.

2. United States Department of Justice v. Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, 489 U.S. 749 (1989)

Argued Dec. 7, 1988; decided March 22, 1989. Opinion by Justice Stevens (Rehnquist, White, Marshall, O’Connor, Scalia, and Kennedy joined). Blackmun, joined by Brennan, concurred in the judgment.

Links

Facts and holding. A CBS correspondent and the Reporters Committee sought, under FOIA, the FBI “rap sheet” (compiled criminal identification record) of Charles Medico. Individual arrests and convictions were public in scattered local courthouses; the request was for the FBI’s centralized compilation. The FBI withheld it under FOIA Exemption 7(C) (law-enforcement records whose disclosure “could reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy”).

The Court held that disclosure of a rap sheet to a third party is categorically an unwarranted invasion of privacy under 7(C) when the subject is a private citizen and the requester seeks only information the government happens to be storing, not information about “what the Government is up to.” The FOIA public-interest side of the balance is at its nadir; the privacy interest is at its apex. The press gets no special FOIA access.

The key phrase is “practical obscurity.” Even if bits of data are already public in scattered places, assembling them into a single, easily searchable government file creates a distinct privacy interest. The Court built expressly on Whalen’s interest in “avoiding disclosure of personal matters” and on the idea that privacy includes control over information about oneself.

How the two cases fit together

Whalen v. Roe (1977) Reporters Committee (1989)
Legal source Constitutional (14th Amendment privacy) Statutory (FOIA Exemption 7(C))
Data Prescription identities stored by the state FBI rap sheets compiled from public local records
Question May the government keep the compiled file? Must the government release the compiled file to the public?
Outcome Yes—police power + safeguards No—compilation itself is an unwarranted privacy invasion
Core idea Aggregation for a legitimate regulatory purpose, with security limits, is not a constitutional violation Aggregation creates a privacy interest (“practical obscurity”) even when the underlying facts were public

Whalen is the government’s favorite: the state may collect and store a bulk file if the purpose is traditional police power and there are formal access limits. Reporters Committee is the privacy side’s favorite: the fact that each datum was public does not mean the mosaic is public.

Relevance to Flock / ALPR cameras

License plates on public roads, like individual arrest records or individual prescriptions, are visible one at a time. A multi-year, multi-jurisdiction, queryable network of every plate at every camera is the modern analogue of both the New York prescription file and the FBI rap sheet: a compilation that strips away practical obscurity and can reveal patterns of association, worship, medical visits, and travel.

  • Defenders of Flock lean on Whalen: plates on public roads lack a reasonable expectation of privacy; the state may aggregate what was already visible, especially with retention limits and purported law-enforcement purposes (stolen cars, AMBER alerts).
  • Critics lean on Reporters Committee (and later Carpenter v. United States, 2018, on cell-site location data): long-term comprehensive aggregation of movement is qualitatively different from any single public sighting. Reporters Committee is why they say “the mosaic is not the same as the tiles.”

Neither case is a Fourth Amendment holding about whether police querying such a network is a “search.” That question is now framed by Carpenter and the still-developing ALPR and geofence litigation. Whalen and Reporters Committee remain the starting pair for the narrower but foundational issue: does government compilation of otherwise-public or already-known facts itself change the privacy analysis? The Court has said yes as a matter of FOIA statute (Reporters Committee) and has left the constitutional door open while upholding one particular compiled file (Whalen).

COMPUTER LAW
South Texas College of Law
Fall 1999
Professor Kinsella
Syllabus

(tentative: subject to change)

 

Text:                            Maggs, Soma and Sprowl, Computer Law (1992) & 1996 Supplement

Examination:              The examination will be closed book, 2-hour, multiple choice.

 Date         Pages        Topics

8-17           —             Introduction: the Computer, the Computer Industry, Intellectual Property Concepts

8-24                             Copyright Concepts

8                Apple Computer, Inc. v. Franklin Computer Corp.

18              NEC Corp. and NEC Electronics, Inc. v. Intel Corp.

33              Williams Electronics, Inc. v. Artic International, Inc.

75              Feist Publications, Inc. v. Rural Telephone Service Company, Inc.

handout     Proposed legislation: H.R.1858 (Bliley), Consumer and Investor Access to Information Act of 1999 (excerpts); H.R.354 (Coble), Collections of Information Antipiracy Act (summary)

handout     Protection of Trade Secrets

8-31                                                     “Look and Feel”

37              Whelan Associates, Inc. v. Jaslow Dental Laboratory, Inc.

55              Lotus Development Corp. v. Paperback Software International

S1              Computer Assocs., Inc. v. Altai, Inc.

S34            Lotus Development Corp. v. Borland International, Inc.

9-7                               Exclusive Rights and Limitations Thereof

101            Lewis Galoob Toys, Inc. v. Nintendo of America, Inc.

S46            Atari Games Corp. v. Nintendo of America, Inc.

S57            Sega Enterprises Ltd. v. Accolade, Inc.

S71            Aymes v. Bonelli

9-14                             Infringement

138            E.F. Johnson Co. v. Uniden Corp. of America

149            Atari, Inc. v. North American Philips Consumer Electronics Corp.

158            Data East USA, Inc. v. Epyx, Inc.

164            NEC Corp. and NEC Electronics, Inc. v. Intel Corp.

Date          Pages        Topics

9-21                             Infringement (cont.)

S76            MAI Systems Corp. v. Peak Computer, Inc.

S82            Playboy Enterprises, Inc. v. Frena

S85                  Religious Technology Center v. Netcom On-Line Communication Services, Inc.

handout     Digital Millennium Copyright Act, H.R. 2281, Public Law 105-304 (10/28/98) (Online Copyright Infringement Liability Limitation Act): legislation addressing on-line and Internet service provider (OSPs and ISPs) liability for contributory copyright infringement

9-28           Patent Law

222                  Parker v. Flook

241                  Diamond v. Diehr

283                  Pennwalt Corp. v. Durand-Wayland, Inc.

S100                In re Alappat

S109                In re Warmerdam

handout           State Street Bank & Trust Co. v. Signature Financial Group, Inc. (Fed. Cir. July 23, 1998)

10-5           Misappropriation of Computer Technology

305                  University Computing Co. v. Lykes-Youngstown Corp.

308                  Minuteman, Inc. v. L.D. Alexander

314                  Healthcare Affiliated Services, Inc. v. Lippany

320                  Synercom Technology, Inc. v. University Computing Co.

328                  Vault Corp. v. Quaid Software Limited

332                  State v. Tanner

10-12         Computer Contracts

353                  Neilson Business Equipment Center, Inc. v. Monteleone

357                  Communications Groups, Inc. a/k/a CGI v. Warner Communications Inc.

361                  Clements Auto Co. v. Service Bureau Corp.

374                  Glovatorium, Inc. v. NCR Corp.

S122                ProCD, Inc. v. Zeidenberg

S135                Apple Computer, Inc. v. Microsoft Corp.

S146                Clayton X-Ray Co. v. Professional Systems Corp.

10-19         Computer Crimes

430                  United States v. Goss

S149                United States v. LaMacchia

438                  United States v. Robert J. Riggs

450                  United States v. Brown

456                  Schalk v. State

Date    Pages              Topics

10-26         Privacy

490                  Merriken v. Cressman

504                  Whalen v. Roe

509      United States Department of Justice v. Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press

S155                Steve Jackson Games, Inc. v. United States Secret Service

S165                Steve Jackson Games, Inc. v. United States Secret Service

11-2           Accuracy of Computer Information; Jurisdiction in Cyberspace

524                  Thompson v. San Antonio Retail Merchants Ass’n

529                  Rogan v. City of Los Angeles

541                  Lowery v Credit Bureau, Inc. of Georgia

S173                Cubby, Inc. v. Compuserve Inc.

S181                Stratton Oakmont, Inc. v. Prodigy Services Co.

S189                “Good Samaritan” blocking legislative liability exemption

555                  People v. Versaggi

564                  United States v. Morris

handout:          Spamming case: CompuServe Inc. v. Cyber Promotions, Inc., 962 F. Supp. 1015 (S.D. Ohio, 1997)

Article: Spam outlawed by Second state??

handout:          Articles on Internet jurisdiction (not tested)

handout:          Y2K law article by Grossman (not tested)

11-9           Access to Information and the “Information Highway”

579                  United States v. Liebert, III

586                  National Union Electric Corp. v. Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd.

592                  Adams v. Dan River Mills, Inc.

596                  Hermes v. Pfizer, Inc.

598                  Akins v. District of Columbia

11-16         Review of Course

  1. I’ve written on many of these topics, including IP law and other legal topics as well as libertarian theory as it relates to IP policy and other policy issues. See, e.g., Trademark Practice and Forms, editor (Oxford University Press, 2001-2011; West/Thomson Reuters 2011-2013); Online Contract Formation, co-editor (with Andrew Simpson, Hong Kong) (Oxford University Press, August 2004); “The Title-Transfer Theory of Contract,” ch. 16 in David Howden, ed., The Palgrave Handbook of Misesian Austrian Economics (Palgrave, forthcoming 2026), part of the Palgrave Studies in Austrian Economics Book series; “Defamation as a Type of Intellectual Property,” in A Life in Liberty: Liber Amicorum in Honor of Hans-Hermann Hoppe, edited by Jörg Guido Hülsmann & Stephan Kinsella (Houston, Texas: Papinian Press, 2024); etc. []
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Kinsella 2009Stephan Kinsella is a libertarian writer and retired patent attorney in Houston, Texas. He has published widely on various areas of libertarian legal theory and on legal topics such as intellectual property law and international law. His publications include Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Papinian Press, 2023), Against Intellectual Property (Mises Institute, 2008), International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide (Oxford, 2020), and The Universal Principles of Liberty (2025).

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