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LSU LAW: THE GAME (1989)

by on August 25, 2026

In law school I was bored and so I wrote a text-based multiple-choice adventure game based on my law school, LSU Law. I wrote it in Turbo Pascal and it at the time generated a .EXE file. Greg Morin helped me convert it to python then HTML using Claude. I was still in my Randian phase (soon to be Rothbardian anarchist) and interweaved LSU Law insider jokes with libertarian/Objectivist material and sarcasm.

Years later, when I was practicing law in Philadelphia, Nathaniel Branden somehow heard about the game and wrote me a letter asking me to send him a diskette with a copy, since it mentions Ayn Rand (the new law school Chancellor) (see one of our letters below). The snarky trans-sexual comments referred to one of our classmates who was cross-dressing in his final year to prepare for gender reassignment surgery.

The setup:

Welcome to LSU LAW–The Game.

You are a male in this game.

Here’s the hypo: a new chancellor [Ayn Rand] has taken over the LSU Law School, and she is not pleased. She is a 100% free market capitalist. Thus, she is very upset with the ultra-liberal education the students have been receiving. She has already begun eliminating the non-tenured non-capitalist professors.

Since there are too many students enrolled, Chancellor Rand has decided to expel all liberal students. Her spies are everywhere. The object of this game is to make it through a day of classes without revealing any non-capitalist views that you may hold.

Good luck, and may the Civil Code be with you.

>>click to play<<

Letter from Nathaniel Branden, 1994
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Kinsella 2009Stephan Kinsella is a libertarian writer and retired patent attorney in Houston, Texas. He has published widely on various areas of libertarian legal theory and on legal topics such as intellectual property law and international law. His publications include Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Papinian Press, 2023), Against Intellectual Property (Mises Institute, 2008), International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide (Oxford, 2020), and The Universal Principles of Liberty (2025).

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