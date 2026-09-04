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Free Cities Foundation Annual Conference — Próspera 2026

by on September 4, 2026

[Cross-posted at PFS]

I’m here at the Free Cities Foundation Annual Meeting 2026 in Próspera, Roatan, Hondura. Several PFS members are involved, and some here today. I have a debate on IP tomorrow, Debate: Should Free Cities Protect Intellectual Property?, between me and with IP attorney Brian O’Beirne, moderated by Tipolis CFO Alex Voss. [See “Debate: Should Free Cities Protect Intellectual Property?” Free Cities Foundation Annual Conference — Próspera, Honduras 2026] Today’s livestream is on their youtube channel.

And a meta-tweet:

Free Cities Foundation Prospera 2026

Free Cities Foundation Prospera 2026 Free Cities Foundation Prospera 2026
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{ 1 comment… add one }
  • Me September 6, 2026, 9:38 am

    That argument about IP being justified because it is symmetric made my day. How about granting one half of humanity the right to steal from the second half on Mondays, and granting the second half the right to steal from the first on Wednesdays. This one is symmetric too. LOL

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Kinsella 2009Stephan Kinsella is a libertarian writer and retired patent attorney in Houston, Texas. He has published widely on various areas of libertarian legal theory and on legal topics such as intellectual property law and international law. His publications include Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Papinian Press, 2023), Against Intellectual Property (Mises Institute, 2008), International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide (Oxford, 2020), and The Universal Principles of Liberty (2025).

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