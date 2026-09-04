Free Cities Foundation Annual Conference — Próspera 2026

[Cross-posted at PFS]
I’m here at the Free Cities Foundation Annual Meeting 2026 in Próspera, Roatan, Hondura. Several PFS members are involved, and some here today. I have a debate on IP tomorrow, Debate: Should Free Cities Protect Intellectual Property?, between me and with IP attorney Brian O’Beirne, moderated by Tipolis CFO Alex Voss. [See “Debate: Should Free Cities Protect Intellectual Property?” Free Cities Foundation Annual Conference — Próspera, Honduras 2026] Today’s livestream is on their youtube channel.
I’m here at the Free Cities @freecitiesfound Conference in Prospera, Honduras. https://t.co/fovIeFhMgo https://t.co/0fYqre90ah https://t.co/CqyEXT7GkD I speak tomorrow morning: Debate: Should Free Cities Protect Intellectual Property? Day 1 is being livestreamed here… pic.twitter.com/kn75eheaJn
— Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) September 4, 2026
And a meta-tweet:
To illustrate why intellectual property isn’t a valid form of property, since my use of an idea does not deprive you from the possibility of using the idea as well
I bring you @NSKinsella tweets before he even tweets them pic.twitter.com/MC0NlroreW
— Raphaël Lima – Ideias Radicais (@Ideiasradicais) September 4, 2026
That argument about IP being justified because it is symmetric made my day. How about granting one half of humanity the right to steal from the second half on Mondays, and granting the second half the right to steal from the first on Wednesdays. This one is symmetric too. LOL