Free Cities Foundation Annual Conference — Próspera 2026

[Cross-posted at PFS]

I’m here at the Free Cities Foundation Annual Meeting 2026 in Próspera, Roatan, Hondura. Several PFS members are involved, and some here today. I have a debate on IP tomorrow, Debate: Should Free Cities Protect Intellectual Property?, between me and with IP attorney Brian O’Beirne, moderated by Tipolis CFO Alex Voss. [See “Debate: Should Free Cities Protect Intellectual Property?” Free Cities Foundation Annual Conference — Próspera, Honduras 2026] Today’s livestream is on their youtube channel.

I’m here at the Free Cities @freecitiesfound Conference in Prospera, Honduras. https://t.co/fovIeFhMgo https://t.co/0fYqre90ah https://t.co/CqyEXT7GkD I speak tomorrow morning: Debate: Should Free Cities Protect Intellectual Property? Day 1 is being livestreamed here… pic.twitter.com/kn75eheaJn

And a meta-tweet:

To illustrate why intellectual property isn’t a valid form of property, since my use of an idea does not deprive you from the possibility of using the idea as well

I bring you @NSKinsella tweets before he even tweets them pic.twitter.com/MC0NlroreW

— Raphaël Lima – Ideias Radicais (@Ideiasradicais) September 4, 2026