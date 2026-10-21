Blast from the past: from The Libertarian Standard, our old defunct group blog. But see:

FYHHH! FYMNR!

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By / December 11, 2010

It started out as an in-joke among us here at TLS; now it’s set to become part of Internet lore, as ubiquitous on Web forums as LOL and “all your base are belong to us” jokes: FYLR!

Initialism for “FUCK YEAH LEW ROCKWELL!”

An exclamation of delight at some wondrous gift bestowed upon the world by the magic of the free market, or triumph at the erosion of some bullshit government department or program, in the form of a winking, semi-serious attribution to the ongoing efforts of heroic libertarian educator and advocate Lew Rockwell.

Alternatively, an informal pseudonym to be used when making adoring reference to Lew.

More generally, an exclamation in celebration of any occasion of total overwhelming pwnage, such as Lew consistently delivers.

Properly used with exclamation point, no matter where found in a sentence.

FYLR! is gonna be interviewed on Colbert next week, FYLR!!!!!