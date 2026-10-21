≡ Menu

FYLR!

by on October 21, 2026

Blast from the past: from The Libertarian Standard, our old defunct group blog. But see:

FYHHH! FYMNR!

***

FYLR!

By / December 11, 2010

It started out as an in-joke among us here at TLS; now it’s set to become part of Internet lore, as ubiquitous on Web forums as LOL and “all your base are belong to us” jokes: FYLR!

Initialism for “FUCK YEAH LEW ROCKWELL!”

An exclamation of delight at some wondrous gift bestowed upon the world by the magic of the free market, or triumph at the erosion of some bullshit government department or program, in the form of a winking, semi-serious attribution to the ongoing efforts of heroic libertarian educator and advocate Lew Rockwell.

Alternatively, an informal pseudonym to be used when making adoring reference to Lew.

More generally, an exclamation in celebration of any occasion of total overwhelming pwnage, such as Lew consistently delivers.

Properly used with exclamation point, no matter where found in a sentence.

FYLR! is gonna be interviewed on Colbert next week, FYLR!!!!!

We’ll know this meme has truly arrived when it merits its own entry on Encyclopedia Dramatica (NSFW).  In the meantime, say it with us: FYLR!

Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Reply

Previous post:

Archives

Stephan Prague Liberland Speaking 2025

Free Cities Honduras Sept. 2026

Stephan Prague Liberland tux 2025

Stephan hat Dec 2025

Stephan tux liberland 2025 square

Kinsella 2009Stephan Kinsella is a libertarian writer and retired patent attorney in Houston, Texas. He has published widely on various areas of libertarian legal theory and on legal topics such as intellectual property law and international law. His publications include Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Papinian Press, 2023), Against Intellectual Property (Mises Institute, 2008), International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide (Oxford, 2020), and The Universal Principles of Liberty (2025).

Hoppe A Life in Liberty, cover

Rothbard at 100 final cover May 13 2026

Hoppe Festschrift cover

Kinsella Adopting Liberty cover

Kinsella Against Intellectual Property cover

Kinsella Louisiana Civil Law Dictionary

International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide, Second Edition cover

Liberty Magazine Archives

My Failed Libertarian Speaking Hiatus; Memories of Mises Institute and Other Events, 1988–20192025

[From my Webnote series]

Webnotes

Libertarian Answer Man

RSS feed: Property and Freedom Society Property and Freedom Society

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Creative Commons License
Except where otherwise noted, the content on this site is licensed under a Creative Commons CC0 Universal Public Domain Dedication License.