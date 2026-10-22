PFS Sponsor of Ascension Parish Cheerleaders

So my niece asked me to sponsor her daughter’s cheerleading team in Ascension Parish, for the Lake Elementary School Cheerleading Squad upcoming 2026–2027 season. I went ahead and did the Gold Sponsorship. So they will be displaying the Property and Freedom Society Podcast and logo on the team sign and on the team sponsor shirt. nb @propfreedom

Now this is how you make new libertarians, people! Activism!! FYMNR!

Gotta help them gals out, shah!

https://t.co/sShQBqXoCM

2026-2027 Lake Cheer Sponsorship Form

Dear Potential Sponsor,

The Lake Elementary School Cheerleading Squad is currently raising funds for our upcoming 2026–2027 season. Cheerleading can be costly, and many of the expenses fall directly on the families of our athletes. We are reaching out to local businesses and individual supporters to help make this season possible. Any donation—large or small—will help support the team and offset the costs associated with our activities.

The Lake Elementary Cheerleaders proudly represent our school at numerous events throughout the year, including football and boys’ and girls’ basketball games, as well as other school sporting events. The team also participates in clinics that promote safety and proper cheer techniques. In addition, our cheerleaders play an active role in school assemblies and events while maintaining high academic standards as student-athletes.

Beyond supporting our school, the squad competes at both State and Regional competitions with the goal of earning a bid to the UCA Nationals in Orlando, Florida. Over the past five years at UCA Nationals, our team has achieved remarkable success, including two 4th-place finishes and an 8th-place finish. In 2025, our cheerleaders made school history by winning their first National Championship. They continued that success during the 2025–2026 season by becoming back-to-back National Champions.

We are excited to build on this momentum and strive for continued excellence in the upcoming 2026–2027 season. Our program is dedicated to inspiring young women to be outstanding student-athletes—demonstrating leadership, discipline, and pride both in the classroom and on the competition mat.

Thank you for considering supporting the Lake Elementary Cheerleading Squad. Your generosity helps our athletes continue to grow, compete, and represent our school with pride.

Sincerely,

Lake Elementary Cheerleading Squad

BRONZE SPONSOR – $100 – $249

Your business name on our team sponsor shirt.

A personal Thank-You Card from our team.

SILVER SPONSOR – $250 – $499

Your business name on our team sign. The sign will be displayed at all Lake Elementary home sporting events or in front of the school.

Your business name on our team sponsor shirt.

A personal Thank-You Card from our team.

GOLD SPONSOR – $500+

Your business name and logo on our team sign. The sign will be displayed at all Lake Elementary home sporting events or in front of the school.

Individual thank you social media post with logo.

Your business name on our team sponsor shirt.

A personal Thank-You Card from our team.

Please consider donating to the Lake Elementary School Cheerleading Squad. We look forward to representing Louisiana and the communities of Ascension Parish!

If you have any questions feel free to contact:

Lake Cheer: [email protected]

Sincerely,

Your Lake Elementary School Cheerleading Squad

LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

TAX ID#: 72-6000093

— Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) March 19, 2026