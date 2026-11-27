Miorim on Hoppe’s Argumentation Ethics: A Reply

[drafted with the help of Claude; only lightly edited]

Back in 2022, Daniel Miorim posted a critique of Hans-Hermann Hoppe’s argumentation ethics (AE) on the Brazilian site Universidade Libertária. I have listed it for a while in the Supplemental Resources to my “Argumentation Ethics and Liberty: A Concise Guide,” but it deserves a fuller reply. Miorim is serious, he writes in good faith, and he engages with my own estoppel theory. But his three “big problems” for AE all rest on a misunderstanding of what AE claims to show, and of what it does not, and need not, claim to show. Related:

1. Miorim’s Critique

Miorim calls Hoppe’s presentation of AE “a better structure than most of the earlier tries,” but he argues that it has “at least three big problems.” First, the “ontological problem.” AE assumes, he says, that everyone who argues shares a single, uniform purpose: reaching agreement on the norms in dispute. But purposes are psychological states, and we have no reason to think they are uniform. His example: Mr. Marlboro, a thief, is about to rob Mr. Zap’s house when Zap pulls a gun on him. They put their guns down and start talking. Zap thinks they are looking for a peaceful resolution, and that if he now shoots he will contradict his own attempt at dialogue. Marlboro is only stalling, so that his partner can sneak up and kill Zap. Since Marlboro never adopted the purpose of argumentation, Miorim concludes, he does not contradict himself when his later actions deny it, and so AE’s premises can be denied without performative contradiction. At most, Miorim suggests, AE could serve as a “meta-ethics tool,” grounded in something like Michael Huemer’s ethical intuitionism, “and not as the basis of property rights derivation.” Second, the “apocalypse trolley problem.” In a post-apocalyptic world, a runaway trolley is about to kill the last five women alive. A man can divert it, but only by killing his own son (or, in the reverse version, he can save his son only by diverting the trolley onto the women). Hoppe says that “every human ethic must permit the survival of mankind,” yet AE, Miorim says, gives no clear answer here and is “terrible in dealing with any life and death dilemmas.” He adds a variant: if the last woman on earth tries to persuade the last man to have sex with her so the species can continue, and then forces him, is she in a contradiction, given that her purpose is the same either way? Third, the “ontological commitments problem.” An ethic of consent and property, he argues, leaves out obligations that are not “materialistic,” such as those within the family: it would be wrong for parents to abandon a fourteen-year-old son, even if he is old enough to consent. He also challenges Hoppe’s appeal to Wittgensteinian language games. If the purposes of our actions are learned through socialization, and socialization is not uniform, how can those purposes be universal? And if people who were so socialized still choose not to argue, “are they intrinsically evil?” Finally, he takes up my estoppel argument, as a possible reply to the effect that aggressors cannot object to force used against them. Without a “normative background,” he says, this becomes a tu quoque fallacy; it is universalizability that gives estoppel its force; and an estoppel-based fix would only help “Estoppel Approach’s and not Argumentation Ethics in itself.” He closes with a sketch of his own account of how ethics emerges in society, from hierarchy, the material division of resources, and communicative coordination.

2. The “Ontological Problem”: Arguing With a Thief

I dealt with a version of this objection long ago, in replying to Murphy and Callahan’s “counterexamples” of slavery and God. The same arguments dispose of Mr. Marlboro. Start with Zap, who Miorim thinks would contradict himself if he shot. He would not. Libertarians do not hold that force may never be used; they hold that it may not be initiated. Marlboro is an aggressor, a burglar caught in the act and in league with a would-be murderer, and Zap may use defensive force against him. As I explained in “Arguing With Your Slave,” one reason a slavery norm cannot be justified is that it generates conflict, when the very purpose of property norms is to permit conflict to be avoided. But once someone has committed aggression, “it is too late to avoid conflict.” We no longer have “two peaceful people seeking a conflict-reducing norm to allow them to live peacefully together,” but a victim and an aggressor. The victim’s claim to use force against the aggressor “is universalizable, because the different treatment of the slave-aggressor and the master-victim is not arbitrary but is grounded in the objective fact of the act of aggression.” As Frank van Dun puts it, parties to an argumentation proceed “under the dialectically valid presumptions of rationality, innocence, and self-ownership—presumptions that will hold until there is proof that they should be withdrawn.” Marlboro’s ruse is that proof. By lowering his gun to talk, Zap, like the master who debates his slave, grants Marlboro the use of his body for purposes of argument, for the time being. He does not thereby waive his right to defend himself against an ongoing crime. Now Marlboro. He is not arguing at all, and Miorim concedes as much: “Any other action, like an improvised trumpet presentation, would serve his actual purpose.” His “dialogue” is a stalling tactic in furtherance of a murder: aggression by other means. It works only because Zap takes it for genuine argument. Bad-faith arguing is parasitic on the real thing. That a thief can fake an argument no more shows that argumentation has no presuppositions than counterfeiting shows that money has no value. And AE is not about what Marlboro privately intends. It is about what he could justify, if he actually tried to justify his conduct to Zap. He could not justify “I may take your things and have you killed, but you may not do the same to me,” since that is not universalizable. Nor could he justify a universalized version of it. As Hoppe explains: “For me to say, for instance, in an argumentation with you, that you do not rightfully own all of your nature-given body is contradicted by the fact that in so arguing, not fighting, with you, I must recognize and treat you as another person with a separate body and recognizably separate physical boundaries and borders from me and my body.” If Marlboro ever wanted to justify his actions, rather than merely carry them out, he would run straight into the contradiction Miorim says he avoids. “God as Slaveowner” makes a related point. Just as one cannot simply posit that God owns us and “therefore” we are not self-owners, one cannot posit hidden mental states and “therefore” conclude that arguers need presuppose nothing. Rights concern interpersonal conduct: “the purpose of property rights and human law is to govern interpersonal behavior among human beings, here on earth.” And as Hoppe stresses in the passage I quote there, what makes my body “mine” is not “merely an assertion”; rather, “for everyone to see, this is indeed the case,” because my body expresses my will “in an intersubjectively ascertainable way.” The same goes for argumentation. Whether someone is arguing or fighting, persuading or coercing, is a matter of what he does, for everyone to see, not of some hidden psychological state. Justification is a public, interpersonal activity: offering reasons to someone else in place of force. This is also why Miorim errs in claiming that a private “psychological state is the minimal element of any justification,” on the ground that even “the only human in the world” could be justified in acting some way. Crusoe alone on his island faces technical problems, not ethical ones; he “has no need for private property rules because there are no other people and thus no possibility of interpersonal conflict.” Norms arise only when there are others to whom we must answer.

3. The “Apocalypse Trolley Problem”: More Than This Cannot Be Done

This objection is irrelevant. AE does not purport to resolve every agonizing moral dilemma. It establishes which interpersonal norms can be justified: which rules for the use of scarce resources may legitimately be enforced. Because of the is-ought gap, no norm can be derived from facts alone. Every norm has to be grounded in some lower-level value, norm, or grundnorm. So the only way to justify any rights is by reference to some agreed-upon grundnorms: either those actually agreed upon, or those necessarily accepted as valid by everyone who engages in peaceful, persuasive argumentation. AE identifies the second kind: the norms that no one can deny without contradiction while trying to justify anything at all. As I have put it, only libertarian norms “survive the ‘filter’ of all the constraints imposed on justification.” But such arguments and norms can only work for, and apply to, those who are willing to engage in justification. They do not reach outsiders: those who refuse to abide by justified norms, or who simply do not care. Nor can they force, or even motivate, anyone to care. Hoppe made this point long ago, responding to Douglas Rasmussen, in a passage I often quote:

“So what? Why should an a priori proof of the libertarian property theory make any difference? Why not engage in aggression anyway?” Why indeed?! But then, why should the proof that 1+1=2 make any difference? One certainly can still act on the belief that 1+1=3. The obvious answer is “because a propositional justification exists for doing one thing, but not for doing another.” But why should we be reasonable, is the next comeback. Again, the answer is obvious. For one, because it would be impossible to argue against it; and further, because the proponent raising this question would already affirm the use of reason in his act of questioning it. This still might not suffice and everyone knows that it would not, for even if the libertarian ethic and argumentative reasoning must be regarded as ultimately justified, this still does not preclude that people will act on the basis of unjustified beliefs either because they don’t know, they don’t care, or they prefer not to know. I fail to see why this should be surprising or make the proof somehow defective. More than this cannot be done by propositional argument.

Hoppe also observes that a conflict with an entity incapable of argument (an elephant, a mosquito, or Friday the gorilla) poses “merely a technical problem, not a moral one.” Those who refuse to enter the arena of justification put themselves in a similar position. A criminal or outlaw who does not care about reason, consistency, or universalizability does not refute AE; he is simply uninterested in it. AE aims to show why the norms civilized people already accept are the only ones compatible with the presupposed norms of discourse, and thus the only ones that can be justified. If someone does not care, the argument is of no interest to him. Again: more than this cannot be done. This also answers Miorim’s question whether people who choose not to argue are “intrinsically evil.” AE need not render that verdict. It shows only that their aggression cannot be justified; how to deal with them is a technical problem. The same applies to the justly imprisoned or punished aggressor, and to the aggressor against whom defensive force is used during, or to prevent, his aggression. That he rejects or ignores the justification for that force does not make it unjustified. And it may apply to Miorim’s father, if he simply does not care what is justified and chooses his son over the others. That may be a case where, as I put it in another context, “peace is not possible.” All that means is that we have one more person outside the subset of those who care about justifying their actions. The last-woman variant is no harder. The difference between persuasion and force is precisely the difference AE turns on. That her ultimate goal is the same either way is irrelevant: she may pursue it by persuading him, not by raping him. Miorim also misreads Hoppe’s remark that “every human ethic must permit the survival of mankind.” Hoppe makes it to reject a norm of universal co-ownership, under which no one could do anything without everyone’s prior consent, so that “all of mankind would instantly perish.” That is a constraint on what can be proposed as an ethic for human beings at all. It is not a promise that a justified ethic will guarantee humanity’s survival through every catastrophe, or that everyone will obey it. None of this is a defect of AE. AE is normative already, and it already contemplates that only voluntary adherence is possible. It therefore contemplates that there will always be some subset of outlaws in society and some subset of civilized, justification-seeking people. Society has been possible because there have always been enough sufficiently civilized people for some degree of law and justice to prevail, but there is no guarantee what this percentage will be. So far it seems to be a majority, with the outlaws and criminals a minority. But it could be the other way around, and it could reach the point where peace is not possible, so that all this becomes an academic exercise. None of that shows AE is faulty, because, again, more than this cannot be done by propositional argument. And even in a lawless, Mad Max, brutalist, thuggocratic, might-makes-right world, it would still be the case that aggression cannot be normatively justified. It’s just that no one would care.

4. The “Ontological Commitments Problem”: Chosen Positive Obligations

Here we go again with unnecessary “ontological” talk. It adds nothing but fog. The real question is whether an ethic of property rights leaves out obligations like a parent’s to a child. It does not. AE shows what property rights can be justified. That in turn implies what counts as aggression, and when force may justly be used against others who have not facially consented to it: when they are infringing the rights of others. And this implies that we are responsible for our actions. If we were not, as Patrick Tinsley and I wrote, “laws and norms would be pointless, because no one could be considered responsible for his actions—human beings would not be actors but passive conduits for mechanical processes.” This is exactly why a property owner is entitled to use force in defense against, or in retaliation for, aggression: the aggressor is responsible for what he did. This framework implies that there are no unchosen positive obligations. It does not imply that there are no chosen positive obligations. Libertarianism does not oppose positive obligations; it insists that they be voluntarily incurred, and our own actions can give rise to them. As I explained in “How We Come to Own Ourselves”:

Now, if you pass by a drowning man in a lake you have no enforceable (legal) obligation to try to rescue him; but if you push someone in a lake you have a positive obligation to try to rescue him, to mitigate the harm resulting from your tort. If you don’t attempt the rescue, you could be liable for homicide. Likewise, if your voluntary actions bring into being an infant with natural needs for shelter, food, care, and with human rights, it is akin to throwing someone into a lake. In both cases you create a situation where another human is in dire need of help and without which he will perish. By creating this situation of need you incur an obligation to provide for those needs.

Having a child is not aggression, of course. The lake analogy simply shows that one’s actions can give rise to positive obligations. As I put it in reply to a correspondent: “If you have a child there is no aggression but you still put them in a position of natural dependency so you have an obligation to them to help them, care for them, etc. until they are independent.” That covers Miorim’s own example. A fourteen-year-old who, as he says, cannot yet “take his own life by himself” is not yet independent, and his parents’ obligations have not yet run out. All of this is compatible with AE. AE establishes that only natural property rights, based on self-ownership, homesteading, contract, and rectification, can be justified. Aggression is defined in terms of these rights, and obligations arise in view of these rights and as a result of acting. That is why there is a negative obligation not to trespass or commit aggression, and why positive obligations to rectify or mitigate harm can arise after aggression has been done. And these can include other positive obligations that result from voluntary conduct that puts someone in a worse position and in need of aid: a stranger pushed into a lake, or a newborn, rights-bearing baby, naturally dependent and brought into the world by the voluntary actions of the parents.

5. Estoppel, Intuitions, and Socialization

Miorim worries that, without a “normative background,” the reply that aggressors cannot object to force used against them is a tu quoque. But estoppel is not a tu quoque. The point is not that the aggressor is “also guilty,” which would be irrelevant, but that he cannot consistently object to being treated as he treated his victim. As Miorim himself recognizes, this rests on universalizability, and that is the normative background: the presuppositions of argumentative justification. Nor are estoppel and AE rivals. Both are dialogical arguments about what can be consistently claimed in discourse. As for grounding ethics in Huemer-style intuitions instead: intuitions may motivate us, but they cannot justify a norm to someone who does not share them, and that is the whole problem. Justification has to appeal to grundnorms the other party actually accepts or must accept, which brings us right back to AE. The same goes for Miorim’s closing sketch of how ethics emerges from hierarchy, the material division of resources, and communicative coordination. That may be interesting sociology, but it is a descriptive account, and description cannot close the is-ought gap. Finally, the socialization point fails for the same reason as the “ontological problem.” AE does not depend on how anyone learned to argue, or on whether everyone was socialized in the same way. It depends on what anyone must presuppose when he does argue: that is, when he tries to justify something to another person by reason rather than by force.

6. Conclusion

Miorim’s critique misconceives what AE is for, as does Thomas Avalos’s more recent one. AE does not claim that everyone argues sincerely, that everyone will act justly, that every lifeboat dilemma has a happy ending, or that property rights are all there is to morality. It claims that only libertarian norms can be argumentatively justified, and that anyone who tries to justify any other norm contradicts himself. A thief who fakes an argument, a father who does not care, an outlaw in a Mad Max world: none of them shows otherwise. More than this cannot be done by propositional argument, and more than this is not needed.

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