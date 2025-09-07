The Universal Principles of Liberty: Supplemental Principles

Supplemental Principles to The Universal Principles of Liberty
[tbd]
[tbd]
Archives
Stephan Kinsella is a libertarian writer and retired patent attorney in Houston, Texas. He has published widely on various areas of libertarian legal theory and on legal topics such as intellectual property law and international law. His publications include Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Papinian Press, 2023), Against Intellectual Property (Mises Institute, 2008), International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide (Oxford, 2020), and The Universal Principles of Liberty (2025).
My Failed Libertarian Speaking Hiatus; Memories of Mises Institute and Other Events, 1988–
20192025
Tags
Categories
[From my Webnote series]
Webnotes
Libertarian Answer Man
Recent Comments
My Favorites
© 2012-2025 StephanKinsella.com To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright