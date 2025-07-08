Austrians Who Say Bitcoin is Impossible Because of the Regression Theorem

Related:
Most austro-libertarians are for sound money and for this reason are also pro-bitcoin (BTC), or at least are ambivalent and admit they do not fully understand it—such as Hoppe, who has features pro-bitcoin speakers at the PFS several times:
Some others, especially initially, argued that it was “impossible” because bitcoin “violates the regression theorem” or something. Work in progress—
For arguments that Bitcoin can be money and does not violate the regression theorem:
- But see Robert P. Murphy, Bitcoin and the Theory of Money, Mises Wire (04/29/2020).
I’ve lost track of all those who made the argument that it is impossible for various reasons, but here are a few who have expressed skepticism:
- Frank Shostak, “What Is the Optimal Growth Rate for the Money Supply?“, Mises Wire (June 2, 2025)
- Michael S. Milano, “Privacy and Fungibility: The Forgotten Virtues of Sound Money,” Mises Wire (07/05/2025).