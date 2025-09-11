Kinsella’s Favorite Podcasts

My podcast consumption has varied over the years. Of late, here are the main ones I listen to when I find time—driving, walking, falling to sleep (some are only on youtube and do not appear to have a podcast feed or home, despite being referred to as a podcast). I listen to many others; these are the main ones in my current rotation.
- Tom Woods Show — still the best and premier libertarian podcast
- Haman Nature — Adam Haman; check out his crossover episodes with Bob Murphy
- All-In Podcast — annoying mainstream techbros (Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks, and David Friedberg) 1 but I can’t help listening
- The Libertarian with Richard Epstein
- Law Talk With Epstein, Yoo & Cooke
- FedSoc Forums (Apple; youtube)
- ScotusCast (Apple; youtube)
- The Bitcoin Standard Podcast with Saifedean Ammous
- HeteroDox with Nina Paley and Corinna Cohn
- The Bob Murphy Show, Human Action Podcast
- The Rational Egoist, with Michael Liebowitz, Objectivist and ex-con
- Political Gabfest (Slate)
- Culture Gabfest (Slate)
- The Ramsey Show Highlights — love this show’s perspective and advice
- The Property and Freedom Podcast, which I run
- The Soho Forum Debates (Reason; youtube)
- Honestly (Bary Weiss; Youtube)
I am sure I’m missing several; I may update this list from time to time.