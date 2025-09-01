≡ Menu

Labor Day: Worst Day of the Year

by on September 1, 2025

I dub Labor Day the worst day of the year. Worse even than the Fourth of July 1 and artificial holidays like Christmas and Mother’s Day. No, not for typical libertarian reasons but because Locke and then Smith have corrupted our understanding of “labor” and its relation to property rights, value, wealth, and economics, with the hoary and stupid labor theory of property and the labor theory of value and countless confused arguments in favor of evil intellectual property.

See KOL037 | Locke’s Big Mistake: How the Labor Theory of Property Ruined Political Theory

  1. Down with the Fourth of July. []
Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Reply

Previous post:

Archives

Kinsella profile-head - 1Stephan Kinsella is a libertarian writer and retired patent attorney in Houston, Texas. He has published widely on various areas of libertarian legal theory and on legal topics such as intellectual property law and international law. His publications include Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Papinian Press, 2023), Against Intellectual Property (Mises Institute, 2008), International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide (Oxford, 2020), and The Universal Principles of Liberty (2025).

Hoppe A Life in Liberty, cover

Hoppe Festschrift cover

Kinsella Adopting Liberty cover

Kinsella Against Intellectual Property cover

Kinsella Louisiana Civil Law Dictionary

International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide, Second Edition cover
My Failed Libertarian Speaking Hiatus; Memories of Mises Institute and Other Events, 1988–20192025

[From my Webnote series]

Webnotes

Libertarian Answer Man

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

© 2012-2025 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright