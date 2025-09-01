Labor Day: Worst Day of the Year

I dub Labor Day the worst day of the year. Worse even than the Fourth of July and artificial holidays like Christmas and Mother’s Day. No, not for typical libertarian reasons but because Locke and then Smith have corrupted our understanding of “labor” and its relation to property rights, value, wealth, and economics, with the hoary and stupid labor theory of property and the labor theory of value and countless confused arguments in favor of evil intellectual property.

See KOL037 | Locke’s Big Mistake: How the Labor Theory of Property Ruined Political Theory

Like this: Like Loading...