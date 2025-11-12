Conversation with Block: Binding Promises, Voluntary Slavery

From an email discussion with Walter.

I forwarded this email to Walter, that I had sent to some friends.

Stephan:

Walter:

The parents bring a newborn home from the hospital, put him in a crib, and don’t feed him. He dies. This is a frontal attack on libt theory, since according to libt there are no posiitve obligations to feed anyone. I defended libt with my bagal theory (thanks for calling it the Blockian Proviso). But you reject the BP. How, then, do you defend libt theory againt this powerful objection?

Stephan:

There are positive obligations if you choose it by your actions. You should realize this since you believe you can incur positive obligations by making promises.

As for the other stuff, I don’t believe that there is a libertarian principle that libertarianism abhors unowned property. Whatever that means. This is metaphorical and non-rigorous nonsense.

That said, maybe it’s a form of trespass to deny previously homesteaded rights of way or easements. As indicated in my comments in the linked posts.

Walter:

I don’t believe you can incur positive obligations by making promises. Are you referring to voluntary slavery and specific performance contracts? The heart surgeon quits in the middle of the operation and the patient dies. You think that’s not a crime on the doc’s part?

You don’t answer my question of how you deal with the parents who starve their kid

Stephan:

I don’t believe you can incur positive obligations by making promises.

Well you say that I can sell my body into slavery which means that the “owner” is now entitled to use force against my body to compel me to do what he wants me to do.

This is precisely what enforceable promises means except yours is even worse and more extreme. The title transfer theory of Rothbard denies that contracts are enforceable, binding promises, which is the prevailing theory. In the prevailing theory, promises that meet certain formalities (including “consideration” in the common law) are binding, meaning they give rise to enforceable obligations. Failure to perform is a breach of contract. The remedy the court will order is almost never specific performance: the judge does not make you perform. Rather he orders the payment of “damages” for the “breach.”

In the TTTC of Rothbard, which you claim to agree with, but I think you realy do not, instead allows people to transfer owned resources to others. There really is no such thing as “breach of a contract there are only conditional transfers of title. So instead of viewing damages as payable for breach, it would be an agreed monetary payment upon failure to perform. It’s the same result as the law but without adopting the unnecessary assumption that there is a binding promise and breach. There is simply an agreed payment.

You however would do even more than the law, which claims there are enforceable obligations but then only really awards a transfer of money as “damages,” thus it really devolves into a Rothbardian TTTC theory without being aware of this. You would say that the owner can actually use force against his slave, i.e. the promise is not only binding but breach of it doesn’t give rise just to money damages but the owner can still use force — this is specific performance on steroids. You do believe in enforceable promises. You reject the Rothbardian TTTC, IMO, though you do not seem to realize this.

See “The Title-Transfer Theory of Contract”, e.g. Part IV.A, Breach of Contract, “Damages,” and Performance Bonds.

Are you referring to voluntary slavery and specific performance contracts? The heart surgeon quits in the middle of the operation and the patient dies. You think that’s not a crime on the doc’s part?

Let’s stay on topic. But for comments on some related issues, see Legal Foundations of a Free Society, ch. 10, n.46 and KOL426 | Discussing Immigration and Homesteading Donuts with Matthew Sands of Nations of Sanity (transcript at 33:28).

You don’t answer my question of how you deal with the parents who starve their kid

parents have obligations to care for the child, not because they are slaves but by their actions they have created a rights-bearing being with rights that is naturally dependent on the parents’ care. It has nothing to do with contract or title transfer.

Kinsella:

Why this mention, now? Is it apropos of anything recent?

just getting around to it, it was in my email inbox

By the way, have you published anything on my evictionist theory?

Block, “Does Trespassing Require Human Action? Rejoinder to Kinsella and Armoutidis an Evictionism”

On vol slavery?

yes. see links above

You oppose specific performance contracts. I pay for open heart surgery. In the midst of the operation, the cardiologist goes off the job and leaves me to die. He’s not a criminal in your view? We both have sons we love. I’d be willing to put down my freedom, my very life, for him. If I could save his life, only, by agreeding to be a slave, I would do it. You wouldn’t?

agreeing is fine, the question is whether it’s aggression if the “owner” hits me

You say this: agreeing is fine, the quesiton is whether it’s aggression if the “owner” hits me if it is agression, then no such agreement can ever be made in the first place

Agreements, per Rothbard TTTC, are transfers of title to owned, alienable resources. This does not include your body, per Rothbard. You do not seem to understand that TTTC does not permit specific performance because bodies are inalienable and contracts are not binding obligations. You say you agree w/ Rothbard but you do not because you want the law to enforcing promises not only with money damages but with specific performance, which makes no sense in Rothbard’s TTTC b/c (a) the body cannot be alienated by contract, and (b) there is no such thing as breach of contract. It is fine for you to reject it and come up with your own theory of contract but you should not say you agree w/ Rothbard. IMO.

my son dies. The heart surgeon who leaves me in mid operation to die is not a criminal. You’re happy with that?

I think he would be the cause of the harm but not because he’s a slave. This has nothing to do with me refusing to pick your cotton and you shooting me to coerce me.

