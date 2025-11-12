≡ Menu

Modugno, The Legacy of Murray N. Rothbard

November 12, 2025

Roberta Adelaide Modugno, The Legacy of Murray N. Rothbard: Libertarian and Austrian Economist (Springer, 2025) (Amazon), has just been published. This is a translation of the Italian version published in 2022. I just bought my copy.

Overview:

  • Examines how the social and political conditions of the time influenced Rothbard’s ideas and led him to libertarianism
  • Outlines Rothbard’s contributions to Austrian economics and the continued importance of his work and ideas
  • Explores Rothbard’s engagement with political and social issues, including his opposition to the Vietnam War

About:

This book provides unique insight into the life and work of Murray N. Rothbard. After detailing his early life and encounters with Ludwig von Mises, it examines how the social and political conditions of the time influenced his thinking and led him toward classical liberalism, the Austrian school of economics, and libertarianism. Rothbard’s valuable contributions to these traditions are outlined, with a particular focus on his considerations of human nature, natural law, business cycles, and the free market. His engagement with political and social issues is also discussed and ranges from his opposition to the Vietnam War and his distrust of the state to his analysis of the Soviet secession.

This book explores the legacy of Murray N. Rothbard and highlights the continued importance of his ideas and work. It will be relevant to students and researchers interested in the history of economic thought and political philosophy, as well as Austrian economics and libertarianism.

