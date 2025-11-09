Kinsella Notebook, LSU BSEE Final Semester (1987)

I stumbled across some pages I had scanned from my notebook for my final semester or so of my first degree, my BSEE at LSU, Fall 1986 and Spring 1987 semesters. My courses included:
- Real Time Computer Systems EE 4770 (Dr. Klinkachorn, Docka Klink)
- Digital Integrated Circuits EE 4250 (Burke Huner)
- Introductory Sociology SOCL 2001
- History of Contemporary America HIST 4065 (Culbert) (with my friend Ben Favrot, or “Fartov”.)
I liked to doodle a lot and was at the time fascinated with Douglas Hofstadter’s “Ambigrams,” making words with mirror images of themselves. (Metamagical Themas; Ambigram (Wikipedia); My Life in Ambigrammia; Ambigrammia.) Nicknames and pet names like Faggot Lip, Smoochball, and so on. Many of my EE buddies were in these classes–Ben Favrot (“Fish”), Chris LeBlanc (“Duck Butter”), Damon Smith, Sal Bernadas, Jimmy1, Jimmy2, “Booger” Wayne LeBlanc, “Pretty” Wayne Speeg, Fat Wayne, and so on. Culbert is the one that had me read Charles Murray’s Losing Ground, Oswald’s Game (which persuaded me Oswald acted alone), and others.
It’s no wonder I went on to grad school and then law school; I loved EE but was sometimes distracted or bored. (For more, see Adopting Liberty: The Stephan Kinsella Story (2025) and various biographical pieces on my site.) 1
Good times.
