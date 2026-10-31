My chapter “The Problem with Intellectual Property” (2026) has been translated into Greek as «Το Πρόβλημα της Διανοητικής Ιδιοκτησίας» by Praxeologos. 1 He also provides the English original, “with notes and glossary links,” which “feeds the map of ideas with Kinsella.” As he wrote me:
The English version offers a few extras around the text:
- a Greek glossary of Austrian School and philosophical terms: https://praxeologos.net/p/
glossari-afstriakis-scholis also in English at https://praxeologos.net/en/ glossary.html)), with new entries from your book; hovering over a term in the text shows its definition
- a map of ideas at https://praxeologos.net/p/
chartis-ideon) also in English at https://praxeologos.net/en/ map-of-ideas.html linking the key concepts across the books.
- Ask Mises (not AI see inside) at https://praxeologos.net/en/
ask-mises, for questions about any text on the site
Thank you for your work and for making it freely available. Any comments are very welcome. … Please feel free to comment (would be much appreciated) on the website. Good or bad reviews are always welcome equally.
- He also translated others by Hoppe: Greek Translation of Democracy: The God That Failed; Greek Translation of Economic Science and the Austrian Method. [↩]