The English version offers a few extras around the text:

a Greek glossary of Austrian School and philosophical terms: https://praxeologos.net/p/ glossari-afstriakis-scholis also in English at https://praxeologos.net/en/ glossary.html)), with new entries from your book; hovering over a term in the text shows its definition

terms: https://praxeologos.net/p/ glossari-afstriakis-scholis https://praxeologos.net/en/ glossary.html)), with new entries from your book; hovering over a term in the text shows its definition a map of ideas at https://praxeologos.net/p/ chartis-ideon) also in English at https://praxeologos.net/en/ map-of-ideas.html linking the key concepts across the books.

at https://praxeologos.net/p/ chartis-ideon) https://praxeologos.net/en/ map-of-ideas.html linking the key concepts across the books. Ask Mises (not AI see inside) at https://praxeologos.net/en/ ask-mises, for questions about any text on the site

Thank you for your work and for making it freely available. Any comments are very welcome. … Please feel free to comment (would be much appreciated) on the website. Good or bad reviews are always welcome equally.