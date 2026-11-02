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Call for Papers: Special Issue of the JLS: “Whither Libertarianism?”

by on November 2, 2026

From Per Bylund, guest editor of an upcoming symposium issue of the Journal of Libertarian Studies, is announcing: “Call for Papers: Special Issue of the JLS: “Whither Libertarianism?”,” JLS Blog (Nov. 02, 2026).

Bylund 1 sees the core issues as the meaning and application of the non-aggression principle amid thick-vs-thin debates, open-borders vs. property-rights views on immigration, principle vs. efficacy/utilitarianism (including in the Libertarian Party), assessments of Milei’s record, and some libertarians’ support for political Zionism (viewed as endorsing aggression and statism), plus related institutional failures (e.g., during COVID), progressive shifts, and alliances with the New Right or left that risk diluting radical libertarianism. This frames a call for philosophical clarification of where libertarianism is headed, focused on the NAP.

As he concluded his call for papers:

With a focus on the radical libertarian core – the NAP – and its interpretations, applications, and meanings, this special issue asks libertarians, old and new, to provide their best arguments for where libertarianism is headed, its strengths and weaknesses, and what libertarians should expect from the future of our philosophy.

I gave a brief reply on the social media formerly known as Twitter:

Here is a slightly more elaborated version of this. First, see my book Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Houston, Texas: Papinian Press, 2023) for the most comprehensive and updated restatement of my views on the heavier issues, plus a few important works published after that book. These are thus some …

Core Works

So the answer to Bylund’s query is already implicit in my various writings: it has to be principled, consistent, and anarchist; informed by Misesian Austrian economics, and by Rothbardian and Hoppean political views; anti-intellectual property; anti-thickism; opposed to the idea that state-owned property is unowned and subject to homesteading; caution about armchair theorizing; and for reform of contract and rights theory. And others of course.

For more on some of these issues, in addition to the Core Works listed above, see the Additional Key Works below.

As for where we have been and where we are going or need to go:

Additional Key Works

  1.  Bylund’s Typology of Knowledge: Physical vs. Catallactic; General vs. AppliedThe Austrian School Was Right Again: Abolish IP in the EUAustrian Economics Center and Hayek Institute Support IP Socialism and 2026 World IP Day Coalition; “My Years with the Mises Institute,” n.106[]
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Kinsella 2009Stephan Kinsella is a libertarian writer and retired patent attorney in Houston, Texas. He has published widely on various areas of libertarian legal theory and on legal topics such as intellectual property law and international law. His publications include Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Papinian Press, 2023), Against Intellectual Property (Mises Institute, 2008), International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide (Oxford, 2020), and The Universal Principles of Liberty (2025).

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