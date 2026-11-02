Call for Papers: Special Issue of the JLS: “Whither Libertarianism?”

From Per Bylund, guest editor of an upcoming symposium issue of the Journal of Libertarian Studies, is announcing: “Call for Papers: Special Issue of the JLS: “Whither Libertarianism?”,” JLS Blog (Nov. 02, 2026).

Please consider submitting to this special issue of JLS: “Whither Libertarianism?” https://t.co/5pH5Ms6BPd — Per Bylund (@PerBylund) November 2, 2026

Bylund sees the core issues as the meaning and application of the non-aggression principle amid thick-vs-thin debates, open-borders vs. property-rights views on immigration, principle vs. efficacy/utilitarianism (including in the Libertarian Party), assessments of Milei’s record, and some libertarians’ support for political Zionism (viewed as endorsing aggression and statism), plus related institutional failures (e.g., during COVID), progressive shifts, and alliances with the New Right or left that risk diluting radical libertarianism. This frames a call for philosophical clarification of where libertarianism is headed, focused on the NAP.

As he concluded his call for papers:

With a focus on the radical libertarian core – the NAP – and its interpretations, applications, and meanings, this special issue asks libertarians, old and new, to provide their best arguments for where libertarianism is headed, its strengths and weaknesses, and what libertarians should expect from the future of our philosophy.

I gave a brief reply on the social media formerly known as Twitter:

My answer is already implicit in various writings: it has to be principled and anarchist, informed by Misesian Austrian economics and Rothbardian and Hoppean political views; anti-intellectual property; anti-thickism; opposition to the idea that state-owned property is unowned and subject to homesteading; caution about armchair theorizing; and for reform of contract and rights theory. See e.g. one of my latest, Mises, Rothbard, Hoppe: An Indispensable Framework,” in Rothbard at 100: A Tribute and Assessment, Stephan Kinsella and Hans-Hermann Hoppe, eds. (Papinian Press and The Saif House, 2026). https://t.co/5lFTVAFvxr

And others such as: The Universal Principles of Liberty

Thickism criticisms https://t.co/33ax2oQpgW

The Problem with Intellectual Property https://t.co/QG3aFtmjgd

The Title-Transfer Theory of Contract https://t.co/LyuxEloC4h

The Limits of Armchair Theorizing: The Case of Threats https://t.co/h3JhRP7dx4

On “Unowned” State Property, Legal Positivism, Ownership vs. Possession, Immigration, Public Roads, and the Bum in the Library https://t.co/GvLWmd4B0H

https://t.co/bLz8qRMH70 — Stephan Kinsella (@NSKinsella) November 2, 2026

Here is a slightly more elaborated version of this. First, see my book Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Houston, Texas: Papinian Press, 2023) for the most comprehensive and updated restatement of my views on the heavier issues, plus a few important works published after that book. These are thus some …

Core Works

So the answer to Bylund’s query is already implicit in my various writings: it has to be principled, consistent, and anarchist; informed by Misesian Austrian economics, and by Rothbardian and Hoppean political views; anti-intellectual property; anti-thickism; opposed to the idea that state-owned property is unowned and subject to homesteading; caution about armchair theorizing; and for reform of contract and rights theory. And others of course.

For more on some of these issues, in addition to the Core Works listed above, see the Additional Key Works below.

As for where we have been and where we are going or need to go:

Additional Key Works

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