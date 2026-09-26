KOL499 | “Why is Austrian Economics Important?” BTCHEL Helsinki

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 499.

I was invited by Knut Svanholm months ago (I appeared on his show earlier this year; see KOL484 | Praxeology, Property Rights & Bitcoin: Bitcoin Infinity Show #192, with Knut Svanholm) to participate in BTCHEL (perma) in Helsinki. I appeared earlier this morning on the panel “Why is Austrian Economics Important?”, along with Knut and Rahim Taghizadegan, moderated by Thomas Brand of Coinmotion. Our panel topic description:

Subjective value, time preference, and sound money: the Austrian ideas that keep surfacing in Bitcoin arguments. What the school actually claims, where it is genuinely contested including by other Austrians, and what any of it tells you about the money you are holding.

I recorded it on my iphone, so my audio sounds clearest; professional video and audio to be posted later.

