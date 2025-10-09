Liberland Constitution Christmas Party Prague 2025

Despite my frequent criticisms of libertarian activists and activism over the years, and despite my preference for the theoretical side of things, I’ve been involved in various activist projects for over the years, including helping to draft early versions of the Liberland Constitution. 1 I’ve met Liberland’s President, Vít Jedlička, and previous meetings of the Property and Freedom Society. At this year’s meeting, he invited me, Alessandro Fusillo, and Hans-Hermann Hoppe to the upcoming Liberland meeting in Prague this December, which includes a “Reading of the Constitution of the Free Republic of Liberland,” and a Christmas Party. Sounds like fun.
