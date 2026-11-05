Kinsella Lecturing at World Liberty Summit 2026–Bolivia: “Conflict between AI and Copyright” and “Private law and the Universal Principles of Liberty”

The Tenth Annual World Liberty Summit 2026 (Nov. 10 and 11, 2026), organized by the think tank Sociedad de la Libertad (SDL Latam, @SDLPeru), based in Lima, Peru. This year’s Summit will be held in La Paz, Bolivia. Th general theme is the future of anarcho-capitalism and the State in the 21st century.
I will be providing two short 15-minute lectures (with Spanish translation interspersed): “The Conflict Between AI and Copyright” (Technology Panel, Nov. 10, 20.15 hrs Bolivia; 6:15pm Central Time) and “Private Law and the Universal Principles of Liberty” (Anarcho-Capitalism Panel: The Future of Anarcho-Capitalism and the State in the 21st Century; Nov. 11, 20.15 hrs Bolivia; 6:15pm Central Time).
See Sociedad de la Libertad, por su quinto aniversario, anuncia la semana de la libertad del 6 al 11 de noviembre: Abordan el futuro del anarcocapitalismo y el Estado en el siglo XXI en la X Cumbre Mundial de la Libertad Bolivia 2026.Apoyar una ONG (To mark its fifth anniversary, the Society for Liberty (Sociedad de la Libertad) announces “Liberty Week,” taking place from November 6 to 11. The event will explore the future of anarcho-capitalism and the State in the 21st century as part of the 10th World Liberty Summit (Bolivia 2026).
The Summit is free; donations are accepted. See Inscripción al Evento «El Futuro del Anarcocapitalismo y el Estado en el Siglo XXI».
The summit will be in-person at the Auditorium Block A of the Universidad Nuestra Señora de La Paz (Calle Presbítero Medina corner Belisario Salinas 2412), La Paz, Bolivia, and virtual session for subscribers of the YouTube channel Society of Liberty.
Program:
Related
- KOL495 | “Rothbard’s Revolutionary Contract Theory,” Sociedad de la Libertad Latam (Peru): Rothbard 100: A Legacy for Future Generations
Nuestro referente del anarcocapitalismo Stephan Kinsella desde EEUU extiende invitacion a nuestra Cumbre
Gracias por compartir👇
https://t.co/uL2vwU0TEI
https://t.co/DIo4A37M9q
Mañana inicia la Semana de la Libertad
Tgs
Iran Petristas #2026MAMAVOTE️ #5novembre #LaPaz #Bolivia https://t.co/ptgGicaICr
— SDLLATAM (@SDLPeru) November 6, 2026
@sociedaddelalibertad Stephan Kinsella desde EEUU extiende la invitacion a la X Cumbre 💥 ATENCIÓN LA PAZ 💥 Este viernes 6 Nov súmate al 🖤 ANCAP FEST💛 Ya estamos en La Paz con nuestros expertos de diferentes paises en la X Cumbre Mundial de la Libertad. *Ven a darnos la bienvenida en el Ancap Fest el viernes 6 de noviembre a las 6 p.m. en el Centro Cultural Casa de Piedra ubicado en calle Ecuador 1982 esquina JJ Pérez – Sopocachi, La Paz, Bolivua* Presentaremos los libros: Como pensar en Economía de Per Bylund y El Sueño Prohibido de Fernando Doti Compartiremos experiencias en el Stand Up SDL con bebidas, piqueos y el rock & roll de Miss Ancap Los ANCAP somos los seres mas felices del mundo, súmate a nuestra felicidad, te daremos la clave para ser feliz y cómo bloquear a tu principal ENEMIGO. 🔥*¡CONOCIMIENTO y DIVERSIÓN en el ANCAP FEST*!🔥 💛🖤¡VIVA LA LIBERTAD! PRE VENTA TICKETS y en PUERTA 2 x 40 Bs / 30 Bs CRONOGRAMA Eventos de la SEMANA de la LIbertad en La Paz, Bolivia VIERNES 6 Nov Evento 1 3.30 pm a 6 pm Conferencia en la Gobernacion de La Paz Evento 2 6 pm a 9 pm ANCAP FEST en el Centro Cultural Casa de Piedra calle Ecuador 1982 esq JJ Perez, Dopicachi, La Paz SÁBADO 7 Nov X Cumbre Mundial de la Libertad Sesion 1 3.30 pm a 10 pm Salon Ambar Panamerican Hotel Ingreso Edificio 16 de julio, El Prado LUNES 9 Nov 8 pm Cena LIBERTÉ Restaurante Panamerican Hotel El Prado, La Paz MARTES 10 Nov X Cumbre Mundial de la Libertad Sesión 2 Desde 4.30 pm Universidad Nuestra Señira de La Paz Auditorio Bloque A Calle Prwsbitero Medina esq Belisario Salinas 2412, La Paz, Bolivia MIERCOLES 11 Nov Sesión 3 Desde 4.30 pm Universidad Nuestra Señira de La Paz Auditorio Bloque A Calle Prwsbitero Medina esq Belisario Salinas 2412, La Paz, Bolivia Gracias por compartir https://www.instagram.com/reel/DfTJD5wKhqU/?dlrf=ZDViOXVieGV4Znli ❤👇 https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSpRKopma/ #noticias #urgentel #libertarios #bolivia #lapaz ♬ sonido original – Sociedad de la Libertad
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References for The Conflict Between AI and Copyright
- Stephan Kinsella, “Libertarian and IP Answer Man: Artificial Intelligence and IP,” C4SIF (Jan. 24, 2025).
- Idem, “Whereupon Grok admits it (and AI) is severely gimped by copyright law,” C4SIF (Mar. 19, 2025).
- We are all copyright criminals: John Tehranian’s “Infringement Nation”
- Idem, “All-In Podcast Concerned But Confused about IP and AI Training,” C4SIF (Aug. 3, 2025).
- Stephan Kinsella, “KOL502 | Abolish Intellectual Property? Stephan Kinsella on Objectively Speaking: Scarcity, Negative Servitudes, IP, Objectivism, AI Copyright, and Bitcoin Ownership,” Kinsella on Liberty Podcast (Oct. 13, 2026) (AI and copyright at 1:22:26).
- Idem, “KOL467 | Discussing AI and IP with Juani from Argentina,” Kinsella on Liberty Podcast (June 7, 2025).
- KOL461 | Haman Nature Hn 119: Atheism, Objectivism & Artificial Intelligence
- Idem, “KOL421 | The Local Maximum with Max Sklar: Ep. 297 – The Fallacy of Intellectual Property,” Kinsella on Liberty Podcast (Oct. 26, 2023).
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- Intellectual Property Rights as Negative Servitudes
- It is impossible to own ideas
- Idem, “Libertarian and Lockean Creationism: Creation As a Source of Wealth, not Property Rights; Hayek’s ‘Fund of Experience’; the Distinction Between Scarce Means and Knowledge as Guides to Action,” C4SIF (May 6, 2025).
- Idem, “The Problem with Intellectual Property,” in Christoph Luetge & Marianne Thejls Ziegler, eds., Handbook of the Philosophical Foundations of Business Ethics (Dordrecht: Springer, 2026), pp. 1–34 (first online Aug. 29, 2026), doi:10.1007/978-94-007-6176-6_99-1.
- Idem, “Intellectual Freedom and Learning Versus Patent and Copyright,” Economic Notes No. 113 (Libertarian Alliance, Jan. 18, 2011), reprinted at C4SIF (Jan. 18, 2011).
- Idem, “The Overwhelming Empirical Case Against Patent and Copyright,” C4SIF (Oct. 23, 2012).
- See also the C4SIF Artificial Intelligence category page.
References for Private Law and the Universal Principles of Liberty
- Idem, “The Universal Principles of Liberty,” StephanKinsella.com (Aug. 14, 2025); see also idem, “Announcing the Universal Principles of Liberty,” Property and Freedom Society (Aug. 18, 2025).
- Aggression and Property Rights Plank in the Libertarian Party Platform
- “Mises, Rothbard, Hoppe: An Indispensable Framework,” in Rothbard at 100: A Tribute and Assessment, Stephan Kinsella and Hans-Hermann Hoppe, eds. (Papinian Press and The Saif House, 2026)
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- Human Action and Universe Creation
- Stephan Kinsella, “What Libertarianism Is,” in Legal Foundations of a Free Society (Houston: Papinian Press, 2023), ch. 2, pp. 11ff. (originally published in Jörg Guido Hülsmann & Stephan Kinsella, eds., Property, Freedom, and Society: Essays in Honor of Hans-Hermann Hoppe (Auburn, Ala.: Mises Institute, 2009)).
- Idem, “What It Means To Be an Anarcho-Capitalist,” in LFFS, ch. 3, pp. 39ff. (originally published at LewRockwell.com, Jan. 20, 2004).
- Idem, “Legislation and the Discovery of Law in a Free Society,” in LFFS, ch. 13, pp. 293ff. (originally published in Journal of Libertarian Studies 11, no. 2 (Summer 1995): 132–81).
- Idem, “Knowledge, Calculation, Conflict, and Law,” in LFFS, ch. 19, pp. 503ff. (originally published in Quarterly Journal of Austrian Economics 2, no. 4 (Winter 1999): 49–71).
- Idem, “Roman Law and Hypothetical Cases,” StephanKinsella.com (Dec. 19, 2022).
- Idem, “Libertarian Answer Man: Does It Matter How Law is Made?,” StephanKinsella.com (Oct. 19, 2021).
- Idem, “Legislative Positivism and Rationalism in the Louisiana and French Civil Codes,” StephanKinsella.com (Apr. 6, 2023).
- Idem, “On the Role of Commentators and Codes and the Oracles of the Law,” StephanKinsella.com (July 31, 2025).
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- Idem, “On the Non Liquet in Libertarian Theory and Armchair Theorizing,” StephanKinsella.com (July 20, 2025).
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Referente del anarcocapitalismo Stephan Kinsella en X Cumbre Mundial de la Libertad
El futuro del Anarcocapitalismo y el Estado en el siglo XXI
7, 10 y 11/11
Accede a becas
👇*CUPOS LIMITADOS*
https://t.co/iROvwyu1L4
Info en RRSS
#urgente #noticias #bolivia #loultimo #Trujillo https://t.co/nHDanZ0Jqx
— SDLLATAM (@SDLPeru) October 22, 2026
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Irei palestrar em La Paz na Bolivia na Cumbre Mundial por la Libertad junto da senadora @vanessakaiser22 (Chile), do @PerBylund e do @NSKinsella .
Devo também em breve estar em Florianópolis, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Foz do Iguaçu, Buenos Aires, Cordoba e Santiago.
Não é momento de ficar parado esperando soluções mágicas ou tretando na internet. É momento de agir.
— Paulo Kogos (@opropriokogos) October 29, 2026
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Se suma el profesor @ABENEGASLYNCH_h
Suscribete al canal YT y accede a la X Cumbre Mundial de la Libertad
💥 ATENCIÓN LA PAZ 💥
Ya estamos en Bolivia con nuestros expertos de diferentes paises para invitarlos a pensar sobre el futuro de los Estados y el ancap
💛¡VIVA LA LIBERTAD! https://t.co/nrNmgFu2em
— SDLLATAM (@SDLPeru) November 5, 2026