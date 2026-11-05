Kinsella Lecturing at World Liberty Summit 2026–Bolivia: “Conflict between AI and Copyright” and “Private law and the Universal Principles of Liberty”

The Tenth Annual World Liberty Summit 2026 (Nov. 10 and 11, 2026), organized by the think tank Sociedad de la Libertad (SDL Latam, @SDLPeru), based in Lima, Peru. This year’s Summit will be held in La Paz, Bolivia. Th general theme is the future of anarcho-capitalism and the State in the 21st century.

I will be providing two short 15-minute lectures (with Spanish translation interspersed): “The Conflict Between AI and Copyright” (Technology Panel, Nov. 10, 20.15 hrs Bolivia; 6:15pm Central Time) and “Private Law and the Universal Principles of Liberty” (Anarcho-Capitalism Panel: The Future of Anarcho-Capitalism and the State in the 21st Century; Nov. 11, 20.15 hrs Bolivia; 6:15pm Central Time).

See Sociedad de la Libertad, por su quinto aniversario, anuncia la semana de la libertad del 6 al 11 de noviembre: Abordan el futuro del anarcocapitalismo y el Estado en el siglo XXI en la X Cumbre Mundial de la Libertad Bolivia 2026.Apoyar una ONG (To mark its fifth anniversary, the Society for Liberty (Sociedad de la Libertad) announces “Liberty Week,” taking place from November 6 to 11. The event will explore the future of anarcho-capitalism and the State in the 21st century as part of the 10th World Liberty Summit (Bolivia 2026).

The Summit is free; donations are accepted. See Inscripción al Evento «El Futuro del Anarcocapitalismo y el Estado en el Siglo XXI».

The summit will be in-person at the Auditorium Block A of the Universidad Nuestra Señora de La Paz (Calle Presbítero Medina corner Belisario Salinas 2412), La Paz, Bolivia, and virtual session for subscribers of the YouTube channel Society of Liberty.

Program:

Related

Nuestro referente del anarcocapitalismo Stephan Kinsella desde EEUU extiende invitacion a nuestra Cumbre Gracias por compartir👇 https://t.co/uL2vwU0TEI https://t.co/DIo4A37M9q

Mañana inicia la Semana de la Libertad

Tgs

Iran Petristas #2026MAMAVOTE️ #5novembre #LaPaz #Bolivia https://t.co/ptgGicaICr — SDLLATAM (@SDLPeru) November 6, 2026

#urgentel #libertarios #bolivia #lapaz ♬ sonido original – Sociedad de la Libertad @sociedaddelalibertad Stephan Kinsella desde EEUU extiende la invitacion a la X Cumbre 💥 ATENCIÓN LA PAZ 💥 Este viernes 6 Nov súmate al 🖤 ANCAP FEST💛 Ya estamos en La Paz con nuestros expertos de diferentes paises en la X Cumbre Mundial de la Libertad. *Ven a darnos la bienvenida en el Ancap Fest el viernes 6 de noviembre a las 6 p.m. en el Centro Cultural Casa de Piedra ubicado en calle Ecuador 1982 esquina JJ Pérez – Sopocachi, La Paz, Bolivua* Presentaremos los libros: Como pensar en Economía de Per Bylund y El Sueño Prohibido de Fernando Doti Compartiremos experiencias en el Stand Up SDL con bebidas, piqueos y el rock & roll de Miss Ancap Los ANCAP somos los seres mas felices del mundo, súmate a nuestra felicidad, te daremos la clave para ser feliz y cómo bloquear a tu principal ENEMIGO. 🔥*¡CONOCIMIENTO y DIVERSIÓN en el ANCAP FEST*!🔥 💛🖤¡VIVA LA LIBERTAD! PRE VENTA TICKETS y en PUERTA 2 x 40 Bs / 30 Bs CRONOGRAMA Eventos de la SEMANA de la LIbertad en La Paz, Bolivia VIERNES 6 Nov Evento 1 3.30 pm a 6 pm Conferencia en la Gobernacion de La Paz Evento 2 6 pm a 9 pm ANCAP FEST en el Centro Cultural Casa de Piedra calle Ecuador 1982 esq JJ Perez, Dopicachi, La Paz SÁBADO 7 Nov X Cumbre Mundial de la Libertad Sesion 1 3.30 pm a 10 pm Salon Ambar Panamerican Hotel Ingreso Edificio 16 de julio, El Prado LUNES 9 Nov 8 pm Cena LIBERTÉ Restaurante Panamerican Hotel El Prado, La Paz MARTES 10 Nov X Cumbre Mundial de la Libertad Sesión 2 Desde 4.30 pm Universidad Nuestra Señira de La Paz Auditorio Bloque A Calle Prwsbitero Medina esq Belisario Salinas 2412, La Paz, Bolivia MIERCOLES 11 Nov Sesión 3 Desde 4.30 pm Universidad Nuestra Señira de La Paz Auditorio Bloque A Calle Prwsbitero Medina esq Belisario Salinas 2412, La Paz, Bolivia Gracias por compartir https://www.instagram.com/reel/DfTJD5wKhqU/?dlrf=ZDViOXVieGV4Znli ❤👇 https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSpRKopma/ #noticias

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References for The Conflict Between AI and Copyright

References for Private Law and the Universal Principles of Liberty

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https://www.youtube.com/c/sociedaddelalibertadInstagram

Referente del anarcocapitalismo Stephan Kinsella en X Cumbre Mundial de la Libertad El futuro del Anarcocapitalismo y el Estado en el siglo XXI 7, 10 y 11/11 Accede a becas

👇*CUPOS LIMITADOS*

https://t.co/iROvwyu1L4

Info en RRSS

#urgente #noticias #bolivia #loultimo #Trujillo https://t.co/nHDanZ0Jqx — SDLLATAM (@SDLPeru) October 22, 2026

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Irei palestrar em La Paz na Bolivia na Cumbre Mundial por la Libertad junto da senadora @vanessakaiser22 (Chile), do @PerBylund e do @NSKinsella . Devo também em breve estar em Florianópolis, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Foz do Iguaçu, Buenos Aires, Cordoba e Santiago. Não é momento de ficar parado esperando soluções mágicas ou tretando na internet. É momento de agir. — Paulo Kogos (@opropriokogos) October 29, 2026

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Se suma el profesor @ABENEGASLYNCH_h

Suscribete al canal YT y accede a la X Cumbre Mundial de la Libertad

💥 ATENCIÓN LA PAZ 💥

Ya estamos en Bolivia con nuestros expertos de diferentes paises para invitarlos a pensar sobre el futuro de los Estados y el ancap

💛¡VIVA LA LIBERTAD! https://t.co/nrNmgFu2em — SDLLATAM (@SDLPeru) November 5, 2026

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