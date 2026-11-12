KOL506 | Private Law and the Universal Principles of Liberty: World Liberty Summit 2026–Bolivia

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 506.

[PFS Cross-post]

As noted in Kinsella Lecturing at World Liberty Summit 2026–Bolivia: “Conflict between AI and Copyright” and “Private law and the Universal Principles of Liberty”, I am participating in this event:

The Tenth Annual World Liberty Summit 2026 (Nov. 10 and 11, 2026), organized by the think tank Sociedad de la Libertad (SDL Latam, @SDLPeru), based in Lima, Peru. This year’s Summit will be held in La Paz, Bolivia. The general theme is the future of anarcho-capitalism and the State in the 21st century.

Last night (Nov. 11, 2026) I spoke on “Private Law and the Universal Principles of Liberty.” My speech (including Spanish translation) is below.



The previous night, I spoke on “The Conflict Between AI and Copyright”: KOL505 | The Conflict Between AI and Copyright: World Liberty Summit 2026–Bolivia. My previous SDL Latam (Peru) talk was KOL495 | “Rothbard’s Revolutionary Contract Theory,” Sociedad de la Libertad Latam (Peru): Rothbard 100: A Legacy for Future Generations.

Update:

The event organizer, Rosa María Apaza of SDL LATAM, sent this wrap-up afterward (translated from the Spanish):

Here’s a look back at the 10th World Liberty Summit, “The Future of Anarcho-Capitalism and the State in the 21st Century.” It was incredible to bring together the leading figures of anarcho-capitalism for three marathon—and enjoyable—sessions. We will soon post Per Bylund’s two powerful presentations from Saturday, November 7, on our YouTube channel. Those attending in person were able to enjoy his talks without any problem. Get ready: the LIBERTÉ SDL LATAM 2026 Awards are coming soon. Long live liberty, damn it!

Long live anarcho-capitalism forever!

Long live SDL LATAM!

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X Cumbre fue el encuentro de cognotados referentes del anarcocapitalismo

@PerBylund @NSKinsella @rmrojas58 @MaryRuwart Walter Block, @Bastos_Quotes @martinkrause

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Shownotes

In my second talk at the Tenth Annual World Liberty Summit (La Paz, Bolivia, Nov. 11, 2026), I discuss private law and The Universal Principles of Liberty, the short statement of libertarian principles I drafted last year with several other Austro-libertarian thinkers. I distinguish the descriptive realm of praxeology and economics from the normative realm of rights, and explain how property rights emerge as normative support for possession and use of scarce resources: self-ownership, original appropriation, and contractual transfer. The non-aggression principle is derivative of these property rights, not independent of them. Law properly emerges from decentralized courts resolving real disputes, as in the Roman law and the common law, aided by commentators like Coke and Blackstone, not from legislative decree. Because concrete rules cannot be deduced from the armchair (as the flagpole hypothetical shows), the Principles are not a code or constitution but a statement of the principles any just legal order must respect. I also discuss Plank 2.1 of the Libertarian Party Platform, the Liberland Constitution, and my work on an annotated commentary and supplemental principles.

The talk was given in English, with the host reading Spanish translations during my pauses; both are included below.

Program

Related

Speech

Private Law and the Universal Principles of Liberty

El derecho privado y los principios universales de la libertad

[Draft speech text with translated comments, translated by my moderator and host Rosa María Apaza]

This is Stephan Kinsella. I’m a lawyer and libertarian writer in Houston, Texas. I’m speaking today on private law and The Universal Principles of Liberty. I’ve got about 15 minutes, which is not enough time to go into a lot of detail on this topic, so I’ll provide some online resources that you can consult to look into this issue more closely. In addition, as with my talk yesterday on AI and intellectual property, I’ll pause during my speech to permit the host to read Spanish translations of my remarks.

Soy Stephan Kinsella. Soy abogado y escritor libertario, y resido en Houston, Texas. Hoy hablaré sobre el derecho privado y los principios universales de la libertad. Dispongo de unos 15 minutos, tiempo insuficiente para profundizar en este tema; por ello, facilitaré algunos recursos en línea que podrán consultar para examinar la cuestión con mayor detenimiento. Además, al igual que hice en mi ponencia de ayer sobre la inteligencia artificial y la propiedad intelectual, realizaré pausas durante mi intervención para permitir que el moderador lea las traducciones al español de lo que voy exponiendo.

I’m going to discuss a document that I wrote with a few other Austro-libertarian thinkers about a year ago, called the Universal Principles of Liberty; I was its main author. The project was the culmination of thirty or more years of writing about and thinking about libertarianism and its principles. It is based on my understanding of how law has to develop, and what the purpose of law is, and what the purpose of justice is.

Voy a hablar de un documento que redacté hace aproximadamente un año junto con otros pensadores austro-libertarios, titulado «Principios universales de la libertad»; fui su autor principal. El proyecto constituyó la culminación de más de treinta años dedicados a reflexionar y escribir sobre el libertarismo y sus principios. Se fundamenta en mi propia concepción de cómo debe evolucionar el derecho, así como en cuál es el propósito tanto del derecho como de la justicia.

So let’s talk about what libertarianism is, and what law is, and how law has to emerge, and then what the purpose of these principles is. First, notice we are talking about principles: the principles that inform our view of what rights we have and of what laws are good or bad. When force may be used and when it should not be used. This is about norms, about prescriptions: shoulds, oughts, rights, laws. About morals and good and bad. About values. We have to distinguish these norms—talk of rights, laws—from talk about facts. Description is different from prescription. What is, is different from what ought to be. There is a type of dualism here between facts and description, on the one hand, and between rights, laws, and norms, on the other. (Just as there is a type of dualism in Misesian economics between the realm of causal laws and behavior and the teleological realm of purposive human action.)

Hablemos, pues, de qué es el libertarismo, qué es el derecho, cómo debe surgir este y cuál es el propósito de tales principios. En primer lugar, cabe señalar que nos referimos a principios: aquellos que fundamentan nuestra concepción sobre qué derechos poseemos y qué leyes son buenas o malas; sobre cuándo es admisible —o no— recurrir a la fuerza. Se trata de normas, de prescripciones: lo que debe ser, lo que corresponde, los derechos, las leyes. Se trata de la moral, del bien y del mal; de valores. Es preciso distinguir estas normas —lo relativo a derechos y leyes— de lo que concierne a los hechos. La descripción es distinta de la prescripción; lo que es, difiere de lo que debería ser. Existe aquí una suerte de dualismo: por un lado, los hechos y su descripción; por otro, los derechos, las leyes y las normas. (Del mismo modo que, en la economía misesiana, existe un dualismo entre el ámbito de las leyes causales y el comportamiento, y el ámbito teleológico de la acción humana intencional).

These principles tell us what rights we have, and thus what laws are just: the laws that are in accordance with our rights. Now even though the factual or descriptive domain is distinct from the normative domain of rights, they are related. [SKIP: DO NOT READ OR TRANSLATE: When we use economics or other descriptive sciences (such as psychology, medicine) to analyze human action we take into account both causal knowledge (scientific laws of cause and effect) as well as teleological knowledge (the implications of human action: that we act to pursue a preferred future state of affairs, that ends chosen are preferred to lesser-valued ends (opportunity cost), that there can be successful action or failure (profit or loss).] Praxeology informs us that all action involves the use and control of our bodies to employ (previously-unused) external scarce resources as tools or means of action, if they help to cause things to change to achieve the desired end: that is, if the means employed are causally efficacious, that is, actual means.

Estos principios nos indican qué derechos tenemos y, por consiguiente, qué leyes son justas: aquellas que están en consonancia con nuestros derechos. Si bien el ámbito fáctico o descriptivo es distinto del ámbito normativo de los derechos, ambos están relacionados. La praxeología nos enseña que toda acción conlleva el uso y control de nuestro propio cuerpo para emplear recursos externos escasos —previamente no utilizados— como herramientas o medios de acción, siempre que estos contribuyan a generar cambios orientados a alcanzar el fin deseado; es decir, siempre que los medios empleados sean causalmente eficaces —que sean, efectivamente, medios—.

All this is descriptive of human action. This is what economics does. Libertarianism is normative: it is about how we should live in the world—or more precisely, about what rights we have. When humans act in the world they must use their bodies and also employ other (causally efficacious) resources to try to achieve a future end. There is always the chance of success or profit, and of failure or loss. This is true of Crusoe alone on his island: he must act; he must employ means to achieve ends. Economics describes even the implications of his actions.

Todo esto es descriptivo de la acción humana. A esto se dedica la economía. El libertarismo es normativo: trata sobre cómo deberíamos vivir en el mundo —o, más precisamente, sobre qué derechos tenemos—. Cuando los seres humanos actúan en el mundo, deben utilizar sus cuerpos y emplear otros recursos (con eficacia causal) para intentar alcanzar un fin futuro. Siempre existe la posibilidad de obtener éxito o beneficio, o bien de sufrir un fracaso o una pérdida. Esto es válido incluso para Crusoe, solo en su isla: él debe actuar; debe emplear medios para alcanzar fines. La economía describe, incluso, las implicaciones de sus acciones.

In society we live among other actors. We can benefit from living among others by trade and the division of labor. But because each actor has free will there is the possibility of conflict when two actors attempt to use the same scarce resource. (That is what scarcity means: two people cannot both use the same thing at the same time for conflicting purposes.)

En la sociedad, vivimos entre otros actores. Podemos beneficiarnos de convivir con los demás mediante el intercambio y la división del trabajo. Sin embargo, dado que cada actor posee libre albedrío, existe la posibilidad de que surjan conflictos cuando dos actores intentan utilizar el mismo recurso escaso. (Eso es precisamente lo que significa la escasez: dos personas no pueden emplear la misma cosa al mismo tiempo para fines incompatibles entre sí).

Because most humans who are not sociopaths have empathy and value others and are rational enough to prefer peace and cooperation to costly and unproductive and unpleasant violence and conflict, norms emerge in the form of property rights and laws based on these rights. When acting, actors use or possess external resources. They use various means to prevent others from interfering with this use or taking these possessions. Possession and use of resources is a natural part of human action, as is ownership or claims to the right to the resource, as a normative extension of possession. Even a dog is possessive of its bone or bowl. In society, laws and rights emerge as normative support to aid the actor in his productive use of resources.

Dado que la mayoría de los seres humanos —aquellos que no son sociópatas— poseen empatía, valoran a los demás y son lo suficientemente racionales como para preferir la paz y la cooperación frente a una violencia y un conflicto costosos, improductivos y desagradables, surgen normas bajo la forma de derechos de propiedad y leyes basadas en dichos derechos. Al actuar, los individuos utilizan o poseen recursos externos. Emplean diversos medios para evitar que otros interfieran en ese uso o se apropien de tales posesiones. La posesión y el uso de recursos constituyen un aspecto natural de la acción humana, al igual que la propiedad —o la reivindicación de un derecho sobre un recurso—, la cual surge como una extensión normativa de la posesión. Incluso un perro muestra un sentido de posesión respecto a su hueso o su cuenco. En el seno de la sociedad, las leyes y los derechos emergen como un respaldo normativo que asiste al individuo en el uso productivo de los recursos.

Law and rights are thus practical and normative extensions of the natural ways humans act with their bodies and employ resources. Thus, an actor has possession and control of his body (descriptive); the law naturally recognizes that the owner of each body is the person himself, the one who directly controls it. That is, the ability to control one’s body (possession) leads to self-ownership, which is implied by laws that prohibit murder, rape, assault and battery, coercion, threats, and slavery.

El derecho y los derechos son, por tanto, extensiones prácticas y normativas de las formas naturales en que los seres humanos actúan con sus cuerpos y emplean recursos. Así, un agente posee y controla su propio cuerpo (lo cual es una descripción de los hechos); el derecho reconoce, de manera natural, que el dueño de cada cuerpo es la propia persona, es decir, quien lo controla directamente. En otras palabras, la capacidad de controlar el propio cuerpo (posesión) da lugar a la autopropiedad, la cual se ve reflejada en leyes que prohíben el asesinato, la violación, las agresiones físicas, la coacción, las amenazas y la esclavitud.

Likewise, the natural and unavoidable fact of using external scarce resources necessarily implies someone has to be the first user or appropriator of each previously unused resource. This leads to property rights in these resources based on original appropriation (or occupation or homesteading)—and on contractual transfer, since the owner can transfer it to someone else. This means the first possessor or occupier of a resource is the owner until he consumes or destroys it, abandons it, or transfers it to someone else by contract. That is why we have laws against theft and trespass.

Asimismo, el hecho natural e inevitable de utilizar recursos externos escasos implica, necesariamente, que alguien debe ser el primer usuario o apropiador de cada recurso que anteriormente no estaba siendo utilizado. Esto da lugar a derechos de propiedad sobre dichos recursos, basados en la apropiación original (u ocupación, o toma de posesión) y en la transmisión contractual, dado que el propietario puede transferirlos a otra persona. Esto significa que el primer poseedor u ocupante de un recurso es su propietario hasta que lo consuma o destruya, lo abandone o lo transmita a un tercero mediante un contrato. Por esta razón existen leyes contra el robo y la intrusión.

* * *

Law emerges in this way: people who prefer peace to a might-makes-right war of all against all submit their disputes to some court to resolve the matter. The judge or arbitrator attempts to apply these general, intuitive, and practical general principles—self-ownership, in the case of bodies; original appropriation, in the case of previously-unowned external resources; and contractual transfer, in the case of resources acquired from a previous owner—to do justice. The judge attempts to determine who the owner of a contested resource is by applying these core, general principles to the particular case at hand.

El derecho surge de la siguiente manera: las personas que prefieren la paz a una guerra de «todos contra todos» —donde impera la ley del más fuerte— someten sus disputas a un tribunal para que resuelva el asunto. El juez o árbitro intenta aplicar ciertos principios generales, intuitivos y prácticos —la autopropiedad, en el caso de los cuerpos; la apropiación originaria, en el caso de recursos externos que carecían de dueño previo; y la transferencia contractual, en el caso de recursos adquiridos de un propietario anterior— con el fin de hacer justicia. El juez procura determinar quién es el propietario de un recurso en disputa aplicando estos principios fundamentales y generales al caso concreto que se le presenta.

In this way, a body of law develops over time. This is what happened in the Roman law and in the English common law, each of which developed over roughly a thousand years. They were both decentralized legal systems where individual judges settled actual disputes between actual parties over the ownership of particular resources.

De este modo, con el paso del tiempo se desarrolla un cuerpo jurídico. Esto es lo que ocurrió tanto en el derecho romano como en el common law inglés; ambos se desarrollaron a lo largo de aproximadamente mil años. Se trataba, en ambos casos, de sistemas jurídicos descentralizados en los que jueces particulares resolvían disputas reales entre partes concretas en torno a la propiedad de determinados recursos.

And as the body of law grows and develops, there is a role for legal scholars to critique and organize the emerging law. To “codify” or “restate” the law, not as a code that can be enacted by a legislature as a statute (as happened with the French Code Napoleon), but as a useful guide to what the law is. This can be relied on by laymen and even by judges and courts. And so some of the early commentators would be Coke and Blackstone in the common law, and in the Roman law, the famous Roman jurists, whose works were compiled in Justinian’s Digest in the 530s.

A medida que el cuerpo jurídico crece y se desarrolla, los estudiosos del derecho desempeñan una función fundamental al analizar y organizar el derecho emergente. Se trata de «codificar» o «sistematizar» el derecho —no en el sentido de un código que pueda ser promulgado por un órgano legislativo como ley (tal como ocurrió con el Código Napoleónico francés)—, sino como una guía útil sobre el contenido del derecho. Esta guía puede servir de referencia tanto para los particulares como para los jueces y los tribunales. En este contexto, cabe mencionar a algunos de los primeros comentaristas: Coke y Blackstone en el ámbito del common law, y, en el derecho romano, a los célebres juristas cuyas obras fueron recopiladas en el Digesto de Justiniano hacia la década de 530.

Neither system was fully libertarian, for several reasons. First, the state was involved. Second, the state’s legislature would occasionally make up new laws that contradicted evolved law and that were not based on past law or decisions. When a judge decides a case he tries to take past law into account and to make his decision compatible with this. Legislators are not attempting to do justice but to decree; and there is no reason to expect one statute to be compatible with another.

Ninguno de los dos sistemas era plenamente libertario, por varias razones. En primer lugar, el Estado intervenía en ellos. En segundo lugar, el poder legislativo estatal creaba, en ocasiones, nuevas leyes que contradecían el derecho consuetudinario —el derecho surgido de la evolución histórica— y que no se basaban en leyes ni en decisiones judiciales previas. Cuando un juez resuelve un caso, procura tener en cuenta el derecho preexistente y hacer que su fallo sea coherente con él. Los legisladores, por su parte, no buscan impartir justicia, sino dictar mandatos; y no hay razón alguna para esperar que una norma legal sea compatible con otra.

Third, law at an early or primitive stage, and the legal science that develops along with it, cannot be expected to be fully formed and fully consistent in the beginning. Roman law, for example, still permitted slavery. In addition, until the advent of modern Austrian economics with Menger and Mises, judges and legal scholars did not have the benefit of a fully realistic and sophisticated understanding of economics which is essential when addressing difficult conflicts.

En tercer lugar, no cabe esperar que el derecho en una etapa temprana o primitiva —ni la ciencia jurídica que se desarrolla junto a él— estén plenamente formados o sean totalmente coherentes desde sus inicios. El derecho romano, por ejemplo, aún permitía la esclavitud. Además, hasta el surgimiento de la escuela austriaca de economía moderna, con Menger y Mises, los jueces y los juristas no contaban con una comprensión de la economía que fuera plenamente realista y sofisticada, algo esencial a la hora de abordar conflictos complejos.

As Bruno Leoni and F. A. Hayek have emphasized, law used to be thought of as something discovered by a judge hearing a dispute between two parties, in an attempt to do justice between the parties, by applying intuitive and time-tested rules and the existing body of law. Legislation was occasional and exceptional.

Como han subrayado Bruno Leoni y F. A. Hayek, el derecho solía concebirse como algo que un juez descubría al conocer de una controversia entre dos partes, en un intento por hacer justicia entre ellas mediante la aplicación de normas intuitivas —contrastadas por el paso del tiempo— y del ordenamiento jurídico existente. La legislación era algo ocasional y excepcional.

But with the rise of democracy and the modern administrative state after WWI, the role of legislation as a source of law became dominant. Nowadays most people think of law as something written down and decreed by the state’s legislature. They have become legal positivists. Law is no longer seen as inherently just. And even most libertarians think of law this way, as something that can be made.

Sin embargo, con el auge de la democracia y del moderno Estado administrativo tras la Primera Guerra Mundial, el papel de la legislación como fuente del derecho pasó a ser predominante. Hoy en día, la mayoría de las personas conciben el derecho como algo plasmado por escrito y decretado por el órgano legislativo del Estado. Se han convertido en positivistas jurídicos. El derecho ya no se considera intrínsecamente justo. E incluso la mayoría de los libertarios entienden el derecho de esta manera: como algo que puede ser creado.

When libertarians talk about law, they talk about the ideal law of a free, libertarian society. And they criticize existing positive law. Both endeavors require an understanding of what our rights are, and an appreciation of our fundamental principles. Our principles do not tell us what detailed laws would emerge in a free society, but what general principles these laws must be compatible with. We use the concept of the “non-aggression principle” but this is a derivative concept, not an independent one. If you see one person trying to take a watch from a second person, you cannot identify which one is the aggressor until you first know who owns the watch. The one grabbing it might be a thief—or he might be taking back his own stolen watch.

Cuando los libertarios hablan de derecho, se refieren al derecho ideal de una sociedad libre y libertaria, a la vez que critican el derecho positivo vigente. Ambas tareas requieren comprender cuáles son nuestros derechos y valorar nuestros principios fundamentales. Nuestros principios no nos indican qué leyes específicas surgirían en una sociedad libre, sino con qué principios generales deben ser compatibles dichas leyes. Utilizamos el concepto del «principio de no agresión», pero se trata de un concepto derivado, no independiente. Si observas a una persona intentando arrebatarle un reloj a otra, no puedes determinar quién es el agresor sin saber primero a quién pertenece el reloj: quien lo toma podría ser un ladrón, o bien podría estar recuperando su propio reloj, previamente robado.

This means that the core principles of libertarianism are principles of property rights. And these are, as we have seen: self-ownership, original appropriation, and contractual transfer.

Esto significa que los principios fundamentales del libertarismo son principios de derechos de propiedad. Y estos son, como hemos visto: la autopropiedad, la apropiación originaria y la transferencia contractual.

And we have also seen that concrete rules in a given society must evolve over time, as judges apply these principles and the existing body of law to actual disputes. We cannot from our armchairs deduce all the laws that would emerge from decentralized, organic legal systems. We must resist calls for libertarians to draft ideal laws or “constitutions.” And not only because it is premature—such a task would be pointless in our state-dominated world—but because that is not how an actual legal system must develop.

Asimismo, hemos visto que las normas concretas en una sociedad determinada deben evolucionar con el paso del tiempo, a medida que los jueces aplican estos principios y el ordenamiento jurídico existente a los litigios reales. No podemos, desde la comodidad de nuestros sillones, deducir todas las leyes que surgirían de sistemas jurídicos descentralizados y orgánicos. Debemos resistir las peticiones para que los libertarios redacten leyes o «constituciones» ideales. Y no solo porque sea prematuro —una tarea así carecería de sentido en nuestro mundo dominado por el Estado—, sino porque esa no es la forma en que debe desarrollarse un sistema jurídico real.

Take the flagpole hypothetical libertarians like to debate: someone falls from a high floor, lands on the flagpole outside your apartment, and asks you to let him in. Do you have to? It depends on facts the hypothetical leaves out: the building’s rules, prior agreements, local custom. A judge in a real dispute can find these out. From the armchair, we can’t.

Tomemos el caso hipotético que a los libertarios les gusta debatir: alguien cae desde un piso alto, aterriza en el asta de una bandera frente a tu apartamento y te pide que lo dejes entrar. ¿Estás obligado a hacerlo? Depende de hechos que el planteamiento hipotético omite: las normas del edificio, los acuerdos previos, las costumbres locales. Un juez, ante un conflicto real, puede averiguar estos detalles. Desde la comodidad de un sillón, nosotros no podemos.

But libertarianism has reached a point of maturity where our principles can be usefully articulated and set out, even if a full legal code cannot be deduced from our armchairs. It is still a young philosophy and there are many areas that need to be improved or developed. But we did not start from scratch; we have been building on past knowledge: of the Roman law and English common law, of the Greek philosophers, of the Old Right and Classical Liberal forebears of modern libertarianism. And we have been around for six or so decades and have the benefit of much useful intellectual work by hundreds or thousands of thinkers, especially that of Mises, Rothbard, and Hoppe.

Sin embargo, el libertarismo ha alcanzado un grado de madurez tal que nuestros principios pueden articularse y exponerse de manera útil, aun cuando no sea posible deducir un código legal completo desde la comodidad de nuestros sillones. Sigue siendo una filosofía joven, y existen muchas áreas que requieren mejoras o un mayor desarrollo. No obstante, no hemos partido de cero; hemos construido sobre la base de conocimientos previos: el derecho romano y el common law inglés, las aportaciones de los filósofos griegos, así como las de la «Vieja Derecha» y los precursores liberales clásicos del libertarismo moderno. Además, llevamos ya unas seis décadas de existencia, durante las cuales nos hemos beneficiado de una valiosa labor intelectual realizada por cientos —o incluso miles— de pensadores, entre los que destacan, de manera especial, Mises, Rothbard y Hoppe.

In my own theorizing and writing on these topics, drawing on these sources, I have attempted over the years to refine my understanding of libertarian principles. I attempted to help draft the Liberland Constitution about 10 years ago, but ran into the problem that it was not really a statement of libertarian principles but an attempt to authorize a state—one that tried to respect libertarian rights, but nonetheless a state, which is a criminal organization. In 2022 I succeeded in getting the US Libertarian Party to adopt a concise statement of libertarian principles that I drafted into its Platform, as Plank 2.1.

En mis propias reflexiones y escritos sobre estos temas, basándome en dichas fuentes, he intentado a lo largo de los años refinar mi comprensión de los principios libertarios. Hace unos 10 años, participé en la redacción de la Constitución de Liberland, pero me topé con el problema de que, en realidad, no constituía una declaración de principios libertarios, sino un intento de legitimar un Estado —un Estado que, si bien procuraba respetar los derechos libertarios, no dejaba de ser un Estado, es decir, una organización criminal—. En 2022, logré que el Partido Libertario de los Estados Unidos incorporara a su plataforma —concretamente como punto 2.1— una declaración concisa de principios libertarios que yo mismo redacté.

And then last year, working with some other Austro-libertarian thinkers, I drafted a more complete, clear enunciation of our principles: The Universal Principles of Liberty. This is not intended to be a contract or constitution, but a statement of the principles any society’s laws should respect. The Principles are general, not detailed, and avoid taking a stand on issues where there is substantial disagreement, such as abortion or exactly when rights begin. I attempted to provide an objective, accurate, general, and reasonably comprehensive statement of libertarian principles, not my own particular preferences.

Y el año pasado, en colaboración con otros pensadores austro-libertarios, redacté una formulación más completa y clara de nuestros principios: los «Principios Universales de la Libertad». Esto no pretende ser un contrato ni una constitución, sino una declaración de los principios que las leyes de cualquier sociedad deberían respetar. Dichos principios son generales —no detallados— y evitan tomar partido en cuestiones sobre las que existe un desacuerdo sustancial, como el aborto o el momento exacto en que comienzan los derechos. Mi objetivo fue ofrecer una exposición objetiva, precisa, general y razonablemente exhaustiva de los principios libertarios, y no reflejar mis propias preferencias personales.

The Principles are short. After a preamble, there are five articles: definitions; the core principles; recognition of the possibility of additional, supplemental standards; a decentralized legal order; and a list of select unjust laws. The first principle says: “Aggression against another Person’s Resource is unjust, irrespective of the actor’s status or scale.” But this principle is recognized as dependent on property rights, in the second and third principles. The second: “Every Person is the original and presumptive owner of their Body.” The third covers homesteading of unowned resources.

Los Principios son breves. Tras un preámbulo, constan de cinco artículos: definiciones; los principios fundamentales; el reconocimiento de la posibilidad de normas adicionales o complementarias; un ordenamiento jurídico descentralizado; y una lista de determinadas leyes injustas. El primer principio establece: «La agresión contra el recurso de otra persona es injusta, independientemente del estatus de quien la comete o de su magnitud». No obstante, en el segundo y tercer principios se reconoce que este principio depende de los derechos de propiedad. El segundo señala: «Toda persona es la propietaria originaria y presunta de su propio cuerpo». El tercero aborda la apropiación originaria de recursos que no tienen dueño.

I organized the Principles so that they can be adjusted or augmented by others, or incorporated in or act as supplements to existing legal systems. For example the Liberland Constitution now incorporates the Universal Principles of Liberty as an interpretive and supplementary aid, to the extent the Principles are not incompatible with the Constitution.

He organizado los Principios de modo que puedan ser ajustados o ampliados por terceros, o bien incorporados a sistemas jurídicos existentes o servir como complemento de estos. Por ejemplo, la Constitución de Liberland incorpora actualmente los Principios Universales de la Libertad como una herramienta de interpretación y complemento, siempre y cuando dichos Principios no sean incompatibles con la Constitución.

The Principles contemplate the drafting and adoption of supplemental secondary sets of rules and scholarly commentaries. I am working now on drafting my own annotated commentary on the Principles, and my own supplemental principles which will address in more detail my own view as to how the Principles apply to issues such as abortion, corporal punishment vs. restitution, ownership of state property and immigration, contract theory, and so on.

Los Principios contemplan la redacción y adopción de conjuntos de normas secundarias complementarias, así como de comentarios doctrinales. Actualmente, me encuentro redactando mi propio comentario anotado sobre los Principios, además de principios complementarios que abordan, con mayor detalle, mi perspectiva sobre cómo se aplican los Principios a cuestiones tales como el aborto, el castigo corporal frente a la restitución, la titularidad de los bienes estatales y la inmigración, la teoría de los contratos, entre otros temas.

In conclusion: keep in mind that law is not made by legislators; it is discovered by judges resolving real disputes between real people. Coke’s Institutes, Blackstone’s Commentaries, the American Law Institute’s Restatements of the Law, Black’s Law Dictionary, Corpus Juris Secundum, and American Jurisprudence are not legislation—they are guides to the law. The Universal Principles of Liberty are offered in that same spirit: not a constitution or a decree, but a concise private codification of the principles any just legal order must respect.

En conclusión: téngase presente que el derecho no es creado por los legisladores, sino descubierto por los jueces al resolver controversias reales entre personas reales.

Los Institutes de Coke, los Commentaries de Blackstone, los Restatements of the Law del American Law Institute, el Black’s Law Dictionary, el Corpus Juris Secundum y la American Jurisprudence no constituyen legislación; son, más bien, guías sobre el derecho. Los «Principios Universales de la Libertad» se presentan con ese mismo espíritu: no como una constitución ni como un decreto, sino como una codificación privada y concisa de los principios que todo ordenamiento jurídico justo debe respetar.