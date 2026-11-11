KOL505 | The Conflict Between AI and Copyright: World Liberty Summit 2026–Bolivia

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 505.

[PFS Cross-post]

As noted in Kinsella Lecturing at World Liberty Summit 2026–Bolivia: “Conflict between AI and Copyright” and “Private law and the Universal Principles of Liberty”, I am participating in this event:

The Tenth Annual World Liberty Summit 2026 (Nov. 10 and 11, 2026), organized by the think tank Sociedad de la Libertad (SDL Latam, @SDLPeru), based in Lima, Peru. This year’s Summit will be held in La Paz, Bolivia. The general theme is the future of anarcho-capitalism and the State in the 21st century.

Last night (Nov. 10, 2026) I spoke on “The Conflict Between AI and Copyright” on the Technology Panel. My speech (including Spanish translation) is below.

My previous SDL Latam (Peru) talk was KOL495 | “Rothbard’s Revolutionary Contract Theory,” Sociedad de la Libertad Latam (Peru): Rothbard 100: A Legacy for Future Generations.

Shownotes

In this talk on the Technology Panel of the Tenth Annual World Liberty Summit (La Paz, Bolivia, Nov. 10, 2026), I explain why copyright (and patent) are on a collision course with AI. These “rights” were not discovered by courts in decentralized legal systems like the Roman law or the common law. They are creatures of legislation, rooted in state censorship (the Statute of Anne, 1710) and royal monopoly grants (the Statute of Monopolies, 1623), and pushed on the rest of the world through treaties like the Berne and Paris Conventions. Since information cannot be owned, IP is really a nonconsensual negative servitude over other people’s property. That is why even courts admit it is “in tension with” free speech and antitrust law. Because AI is trained on vast amounts of copyrighted material, AI companies face multibillion-dollar lawsuits and absurd statutory-damages exposure, and they are already hobbling their models to avoid liability. We can hope judges rule that AI training is fair use, but the deeper conflict remains: we can have AI, freedom, and prosperity, or we can have patent and copyright. We should abolish IP.

The talk was given in English, with the host reading Spanish translations during my pauses; both are included below.

Program

Related

Speech

The Conflict Between AI and Copyright

[Draft speech text with translated comments, translated by my moderator and host Rosa María Apaza]

This is Stephan Kinsella. I’m a lawyer and a libertarian writer in Houston, Texas. I’m speaking today on the conflict between AI and copyright. I’ve got 15 minutes, which is not enough time to go into much detail on these issues, so I will provide some resources on my website (c4sif.org) that you can consult to look into this issue more closely. In addition, as with my talk on contract theory at SDL Latam’s conference on Rothbard 100 in August this year, I will pause occasionally during my speech to permit the host to read Spanish translations of my remarks.

Soy Stephan Kinsella, abogado y escritor libertario de Houston, Texas. Hoy hablaré sobre el conflicto entre la inteligencia artificial y los derechos de autor. Cuento con 15 minutos, tiempo insuficiente para profundizar en estos temas; por ello, incluiré en mi sitio web (c4sif.org) diversos recursos que podrán consultar para analizar la cuestión con mayor detalle. Además, al igual que hice en mi ponencia sobre la teoría de los contratos durante la conferencia «Rothbard 100» —organizada por SDL Latam el pasado mes de agosto—, realizaré pausas a lo largo de mi intervención para permitir que el moderador lea las traducciones al español de mis comentarios.

As everyone knows, AI is an emerging, very useful technology. My topic is the conflict between that technology and copyright law. Why is there a conflict, and why does it matter?

Como todo el mundo sabe, la IA es una tecnología emergente y muy útil. Mi tema es el conflicto entre dicha tecnología y la legislación sobre derechos de autor. ¿Por qué existe este conflicto y por qué es importante?

Copyright is one form of intellectual property right, or IP, which the state imposes on society. Other forms include patent and trademark. Patent law also poses a threat to AI, but I’ll focus today on the copyright threat to AI.

Los derechos de autor son una forma de derecho de propiedad intelectual —o PI— que el Estado impone a la sociedad. Otras formas incluyen las patentes y las marcas registradas. El derecho de patentes también supone una amenaza para la IA, pero hoy me centraré en la amenaza que representan los derechos de autor para la IA.

Most states around the world have strong copyright law because of imperialist pressure by the United States and other Western countries on developing and other countries to adopt similar laws. Mostly for the benefit of Hollywood and the music industry (copyright), and Big Pharmaceutical companies (patents). Almost every country has been pressured to join international IP treaties like the Berne Convention for copyright, and the Paris Convention and others for patent, and other treaties from the World Intellectual Property Organization and so on. So copyright law is everywhere.

La mayoría de los Estados del mundo cuentan con leyes de derechos de autor rigurosas debido a la presión imperialista ejercida por Estados Unidos y otros países occidentales sobre las naciones en desarrollo —y otros países— para que adopten legislaciones similares. Esto responde, en gran medida, a los intereses de Hollywood y la industria musical (en lo que respecta a los derechos de autor), así como de las grandes empresas farmacéuticas (en cuanto a las patentes). Casi todos los países han sido presionados para adherirse a tratados internacionales sobre propiedad intelectual, tales como el Convenio de Berna (sobre derechos de autor), el Convenio de París (sobre patentes) y otros acuerdos promovidos por la Organización Mundial de la Propiedad Intelectual, entre otros. Por consiguiente, las leyes de derechos de autor están presentes en todas partes.

Now in my over 30 years as a scholar, I’ve also written a great deal on libertarian legal theory, property rights and rights theory, on contract theory, legislation and law, and so on. I’ve also written on the topic of intellectual property. One reason for this is that I actually practiced law as an intellectual property attorney, and realized that the topic needed to be analyzed.

A lo largo de mis más de 30 años como académico, he escrito extensamente sobre teoría jurídica libertaria, derechos de propiedad y teoría de los derechos, teoría de los contratos, legislación y derecho, entre otros temas. También he abordado la cuestión de la propiedad intelectual. Una de las razones es que, en su momento, ejercí la abogacía como especialista en propiedad intelectual y me di cuenta de que el tema requería un análisis.

And I’ve explained in my articles why intellectual property laws, in particular patent and copyright, are incompatible with legitimate property rights. One problem with patent and copyright is that these rights are created by statute, by legislation. These are purely creations of positive law. They are what we might call malum prohibitum laws, instead of malum in se laws—laws that prohibit inherently wrong behavior. These laws did not naturally emerge in a decentralized system like the Roman law or the common law. In these systems, private law develops by courts hearing disputes between parties about ownership of contested, scarce resources, in an attempt to do justice.

Y he explicado en mis artículos por qué las leyes de propiedad intelectual —en particular, las patentes y los derechos de autor— son incompatibles con los derechos de propiedad legítimos. Un problema de las patentes y los derechos de autor es que estos derechos son creados por ley, mediante legislación. Son, en esencia, creaciones del derecho positivo. Se trata de lo que podríamos denominar leyes malum prohibitum, en contraposición a las leyes malum in se; es decir, leyes que prohíben comportamientos que son intrínsecamente incorrectos. Estas normas no surgieron de forma natural en sistemas descentralizados, como el derecho romano o el common law. En tales sistemas, el derecho privado se desarrolla a medida que los tribunales resuelven disputas entre partes sobre la titularidad de recursos escasos y en litigio, con el propósito de hacer justicia.

Legislation is just the arbitrary decrees of the state and need not be just. IP laws could not emerge naturally in an organic, decentralized court system; instead, they originated in the practice of states trying to censor information, in the case of copyrights—that is, to prevent what could be published. This practice led to the Statute of Anne (1710), and to modern copyright as authorized by a clause in the US Constitution (1789). Copyright held by authors or, more typically, their publishers, permits them to prevent the publication of other works that compete with them, which results in censorship and higher prices.

La legislación no es más que un conjunto de decretos arbitrarios del Estado y no tiene por qué ser justa. Las leyes de propiedad intelectual no podrían haber surgido de forma natural en un sistema judicial orgánico y descentralizado; por el contrario, tuvieron su origen en la práctica de los Estados de intentar censurar la información —en el caso de los derechos de autor—, es decir, de impedir la publicación de determinados contenidos. Esta práctica condujo al Estatuto de Ana (1710) y al moderno régimen de derechos de autor, amparado por una cláusula de la Constitución de los Estados Unidos (1789). Los derechos de autor, en manos de los autores o, más habitualmente, de sus editores, les permiten impedir la publicación de otras obras que compitan con las suyas, lo que deriva en censura y en precios más elevados.

Patents emerged as grants by the King to protect certain court favorites from competition. This permits them to charge higher prices because they have no competition. This practice was codified in the Statute of Monopolies (1623) and later also found in the US Constitution. Modern IP laws were thus introduced by legislation at the dawn of the Industrial Revolution and soon spread to the rest of the West, and then were pushed on other countries via a web of treaties.

Las patentes surgieron como concesiones otorgadas por el Rey para proteger de la competencia a ciertos favoritos de la corte. Esto les permite fijar precios más elevados, al no tener competencia alguna. Dicha práctica quedó codificada en el Estatuto de los Monopolios (1623) y, más tarde, se incluyó también en la Constitución de los Estados Unidos. Así, las leyes modernas de propiedad intelectual fueron introducidas mediante legislación en los albores de la Revolución Industrial; pronto se extendieron por el resto de Occidente y, posteriormente, se impusieron en otros países a través de una red de tratados.

The reason why I oppose these laws is because they conflict with the basis of any just property rights system, and of the Western legal system, as embodied in the private law of the Roman law and the English common law. Although these systems are not fully libertarian and fully consistent, they are mostly based upon the idea of self-ownership (which is why there are laws against murder and slavery, which implies self-ownership), and the idea of ownership of external scarce resources acquired by homesteading or occupation, or by contractual transfer from a previous owner (which is implied by laws against theft and trespass, which implies these property rights rooted in occupation and contract).

La razón por la que me opongo a estas leyes es que entran en conflicto con los fundamentos de cualquier sistema justo de derechos de propiedad —así como del sistema jurídico occidental, tal como se manifiesta en el derecho privado, tanto en el derecho romano como en el common law inglés—. Si bien estos sistemas no son plenamente libertarios ni totalmente coherentes, se basan, en gran medida, en la idea de la autopropiedad (lo cual explica la existencia de leyes contra el asesinato y la esclavitud, que presuponen dicha autopropiedad) y en la idea de la propiedad sobre recursos externos escasos, adquiridos mediante la apropiación original —u ocupación— o mediante la transferencia contractual desde un propietario anterior (lo cual se desprende de las leyes contra el robo y la intrusión, que implican la existencia de derechos de propiedad fundamentados en la ocupación y el contrato).

So the most fundamental principle of libertarianism and of any just private law system is self-ownership; that is, every person is the presumptive owner of his or her own body. In other words, we oppose murder, assault and battery, rape, and slavery.

Así pues, el principio más fundamental del libertarismo —y de cualquier sistema de derecho privado justo— es la autopropiedad; es decir, toda persona es, por presunción, propietaria de su propio cuerpo. En otras palabras, nos oponemos al asesinato, a las agresiones físicas, a la violación y a la esclavitud.

And for any other scarce resource in the world over which there can be a dispute and which was previously unowned, property rights tell us who is the owner of a disputed or contested resource when there is a question or dispute about it. The answer is determined in accordance with two simple principles: who first started using it—that’s original appropriation, or occupation, or homesteading—or who got it from a previous owner by contract.

Y, en el caso de cualquier otro recurso escaso en el mundo sobre el cual pueda surgir una disputa —y que anteriormente no tuviera dueño—, los derechos de propiedad nos indican quién es el propietario de dicho recurso cuando existe una duda o controversia al respecto. La respuesta se determina conforme a dos principios sencillos: quién comenzó a utilizarlo primero —lo que constituye la apropiación original, la ocupación o la toma de posesión—, o quién lo obtuvo de un propietario anterior mediante un contrato.

So those are the core principles of justice in any libertarian society, in any free society. And they are basically the core principles of the private law of the West, even though the existence of legislation, which serves as an exception to these evolved legal systems, makes these systems somewhat inconsistent and not perfectly libertarian.

Estos son, pues, los principios fundamentales de la justicia en cualquier sociedad libertaria, en cualquier sociedad libre. Y, en esencia, constituyen los principios fundamentales del derecho privado de Occidente; si bien la existencia de legislación —que actúa como una excepción a estos sistemas jurídicos surgidos de forma evolutiva— hace que dichos sistemas resulten, en cierto modo, incoherentes y no plenamente libertarios.

Now state IP law pretends to grant ownership of informational patterns to the creators of the information: to the author in the case of copyright; to the inventor in the case of patent law. But it is actually impossible to own information. As Rothbard has explained, all rights are human rights; and all human rights just are property rights: rights to exclusive control of particular resources. Information does not exist independently, as a thing; it is always just a property of a physical thing, a storage medium or carrier or substrate—like the pattern of ink on the pages of a book. The physical thing that stores the pattern has an owner already, identified by the principles of homesteading or contract.

El derecho estatal de propiedad intelectual pretende otorgar la titularidad de patrones informativos a los creadores de dicha información: al autor, en el caso de los derechos de autor; al inventor, en el caso del derecho de patentes. Sin embargo, resulta, en realidad, imposible poseer información. Como ha explicado Rothbard, todos los derechos son derechos humanos; y todos los derechos humanos no son más que derechos de propiedad: derechos al control exclusivo de determinados recursos. La información no existe de forma independiente, como una «cosa» en sí misma; es siempre, sencillamente, una propiedad de un objeto físico —un medio de almacenamiento, un soporte o un sustrato—, tal como lo es la configuración de la tinta sobre las páginas de un libro. El objeto físico que contiene dicho patrón ya posee un titular, determinado por los principios de apropiación original o de contrato.

What this means is that IP rights are not really property rights in information, but instead they are rights to control how an owner can use his own property. A copyright owned by an author prevents someone else from printing certain words on their own paper with their own ink. This is what the law calls a negative servitude. Negative servitudes are perfectly legitimate if they are consented to by all the parties, just like kissing a girl is not assault if she consents. But the copyright negative servitude is granted to the copyright holder without the consent of others whose property is affected by the copyright.

Esto significa que los derechos de propiedad intelectual no son, en realidad, derechos de propiedad sobre la información, sino más bien derechos para controlar cómo un propietario puede utilizar su propia propiedad. Un derecho de autor, que pertenece a un autor, impide que otra persona imprima determinadas palabras en su propio papel y con su propia tinta. A esto es a lo que la ley denomina «servidumbre negativa». Las servidumbres negativas son perfectamente legítimas si cuentan con el consentimiento de todas las partes; del mismo modo que besar a una chica no constituye una agresión si ella da su consentimiento. Sin embargo, la servidumbre negativa que conlleva el derecho de autor se le otorga a su titular sin el consentimiento de aquellos cuya propiedad se ve afectada por dicho derecho.

Copyright is a nonconsensual negative servitude that steals property rights. Copyrights distort culture, because they prevent people from publishing certain books and ideas that otherwise they would. People cannot express their ideas in a certain way. They’re forced to say things in ways that avoid copyright infringement, or to not publish things, or not to republish old works—so we lose old works, things like that, because of the orphan works problem. So it’s no surprise that there is a conflict between freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and artistic expression, on the one hand, and copyright, on the other.

Los derechos de autor constituyen una servidumbre negativa no consentida que usurpa derechos de propiedad. Estos derechos distorsionan la cultura, ya que impiden que las personas publiquen determinados libros o ideas que, de otro modo, sí publicarían. Los individuos no pueden expresar sus ideas de la forma que deseen; se ven obligados a formularlas de tal manera que eviten infringir los derechos de autor, o bien a abstenerse de publicar —o reeditar— obras antiguas. Así, terminamos perdiendo obras del pasado, entre otras cosas, debido al problema de las «obras huérfanas». Por tanto, no resulta sorprendente que exista un conflicto entre, por un lado, la libertad de expresión, la libertad de prensa y la expresión artística, y, por otro, los derechos de autor.

In fact, in the United States, the Supreme Court has recognized this incompatibility. It says that copyright law is “in tension with” the First Amendment. The First Amendment says that “Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” And yet copyright law allows the copyright holder to go to a government court and get an injunction from that court telling someone they cannot publish a given book.

De hecho, en Estados Unidos, la Corte Suprema ha reconocido esta incompatibilidad. Sostiene que la ley de derechos de autor se encuentra «en tensión» con la Primera Enmienda. La Primera Enmienda establece que «el Congreso no promulgará ninguna ley… que coarte la libertad de expresión o de prensa». Y, sin embargo, la ley de derechos de autor permite que el titular de dichos derechos acuda a un tribunal gubernamental y obtenga una orden judicial que prohíba a alguien publicar un determinado libro.

So copyright law is in tension with, or in conflict with, the First Amendment’s freedom of the press. And the Court’s solution is to balance these two competing interests. Now, in any just legal system, when the law evolves organically, every decision that a court issues has to be compatible with the previous body of law. So court-based law is not as likely to be incompatible or inconsistent.

Por tanto, la legislación sobre derechos de autor se encuentra en tensión —o en conflicto— con la libertad de prensa consagrada en la Primera Enmienda. La solución del Tribunal consiste en equilibrar estos dos intereses contrapuestos. Ahora bien, en cualquier sistema jurídico justo, cuando el derecho evoluciona de manera orgánica, toda decisión judicial debe ser compatible con el conjunto de normas preexistente. En consecuencia, es menos probable que el derecho de origen judicial resulte incompatible o incoherente.

But when law is made by legislative decree, there’s no reason that the law would be just, or that the law would be compatible with other laws. Legislatures are not courts bound by precedent. They can decree one law one day and a conflicting law the next.

Sin embargo, cuando una ley se establece mediante decreto legislativo, no hay razón para suponer que dicha ley sea justa o que resulte compatible con otras leyes. Los órganos legislativos no son tribunales sujetos a precedentes; pueden promulgar una ley un día y, al día siguiente, otra que entre en conflicto con ella.

Similarly, the state makes it illegal to try to acquire monopoly power, through antitrust law or competition law; and yet the state also grants patents, which allows their holders to charge monopoly prices since the patent outlaws competition. And so the courts have recognized that those are also in tension. I would say state legislation is schizophrenic.

Del mismo modo, el Estado prohíbe —mediante leyes antimonopolio o de defensa de la competencia— intentar adquirir un poder monopolístico; sin embargo, al mismo tiempo concede patentes, lo que permite a sus titulares fijar precios de monopolio, ya que la patente impide la competencia. Por ello, los tribunales han reconocido que ambos aspectos se encuentran en tensión. Podría decirse que la legislación estatal es esquizofrénica.

The judges, faced with conflicting statutes, have no choice but to try to compromise to try to honor both statutes: They say, we have to permit some monopolies to be formed using state patent grants, but this right cannot be “abused.” So this fake form of “law” is incoherent.

Los jueces, ante leyes contradictorias, no tienen más remedio que intentar llegar a un punto intermedio para tratar de respetar ambas normas: sostienen que es preciso permitir la formación de ciertos monopolios mediante la concesión de patentes por parte del Estado, pero añaden que este derecho no puede ser objeto de «abuso». Por consiguiente, esta forma espuria de «derecho» resulta incoherente.

Now, it’s no surprise that the distorting and other negative effects of these unnatural monopoly privilege grants, these negative servitudes, also affect new fields of technology when they emerge. This happened with music about 30 years ago. When music became digitized, first by CDs, then as MP3s, and later through streaming, some of the original attempts to use this new form of music, like Napster, were shut down by copyright lawsuits.

No resulta sorprendente que los efectos distorsionadores y otros impactos negativos derivados de estas concesiones de privilegios monopolísticos —auténticas servidumbres negativas— afecten también a los nuevos campos tecnológicos a medida que estos surgen. Esto ocurrió con la música hace unos 30 años. Cuando la música se digitalizó —primero mediante los CD, luego a través de los archivos MP3 y, más tarde, mediante el streaming—, algunos de los intentos iniciales de aprovechar esta nueva forma de consumo musical, como Napster, fueron clausurados a raíz de demandas judiciales relacionadas con los derechos de autor.

AI is also under siege by copyright law. The problem is that AI is trained on large sets of information by scanning countless online articles, newspapers, magazines, books—some under copyright, some not. And this information also permeates its neural networks. Some of this activity is likely to infringe someone’s copyright. There have already been multi-billion dollar lawsuits filed and settlements paid. The statutory damages for copyright infringement are incredibly high—the AI companies might be liable for literally quadrillions of dollars of damages, more than the value of the entire planet.

La IA también se encuentra bajo el asedio de la legislación sobre derechos de autor. El problema radica en que la IA se entrena utilizando grandes conjuntos de datos, recopilados mediante el escaneo de innumerables artículos en línea, periódicos, revistas y libros —algunos protegidos por derechos de autor y otros no—, información que termina integrándose en sus redes neuronales. Es muy probable que parte de esta actividad infrinja los derechos de autor de terceros. Ya se han presentado demandas multimillonarias y se han alcanzado acuerdos económicos. Las indemnizaciones legales por infracción de derechos de autor son extraordinariamente elevadas: las empresas de IA podrían llegar a ser responsables de daños que ascenderían, literalmente, a cuatrillones de dólares, una cifra que supera el valor del planeta entero.

This sounds absurd, because it is, but it’s real. Copyright law is unnatural, it is nonsensical, and is itself absurd. Absurd laws lead to absurd and outrageously unjust results. It is similar to dividing by zero in math, which lets you get any result you want. The same thing happens here. Copyright is an existential threat to AI.

Esto suena absurdo —porque lo es—, pero es real. La ley de derechos de autor es antinatural, carece de sentido y resulta, en sí misma, absurda. Las leyes absurdas conducen a resultados absurdos y escandalosamente injustos. Es algo parecido a dividir por cero en matemáticas, operación que permite obtener cualquier resultado que uno desee. Aquí ocurre exactamente lo mismo. Los derechos de autor constituyen una amenaza existencial para la inteligencia artificial.

So the AI companies are already hobbling their models to avoid copyright liability, and this makes AI less useful. Give any of the main AI engines a book and ask it questions about it, and it will answer them. But ask it to reproduce a few pages from the middle of the book, and if it suspects the book is under copyright, it will refuse. Its designers have built in other limits like this too, because they’re worried about being sued if their AIs help someone else infringe copyright.

Las empresas de IA ya están limitando sus modelos para evitar responsabilidades relacionadas con los derechos de autor, lo que hace que la IA sea menos útil. Si le proporcionas un libro a cualquiera de los principales motores de IA y le haces preguntas al respecto, este te responderá. Sin embargo, si le pides que reproduzca algunas páginas de la parte central del libro, y el sistema sospecha que la obra está protegida por derechos de autor, se negará a hacerlo. Sus creadores han incorporado otras restricciones similares, ya que temen enfrentar demandas si sus sistemas de IA ayudan a terceros a infringir los derechos de autor.

Now, we can hope that the courts grappling with this issue will declare that training an AI on copyrighted materials is not infringement but “fair use.” A couple of trial courts have already leaned this way, but that’s just hoping judges will decide the right way, and we can’t count on that. Copyright law exists, and judges are required to apply it.

Ahora bien, cabe esperar que los tribunales que abordan esta cuestión declaren que el entrenamiento de una IA con materiales protegidos por derechos de autor no constituye una infracción, sino un «uso legítimo» (fair use). Algunos tribunales de primera instancia ya se han inclinado en este sentido; sin embargo, esto equivale a confiar en que los jueces tomarán la decisión correcta, algo con lo que no podemos contar. La legislación sobre derechos de autor existe, y los jueces están obligados a aplicarla.

The deeper problem is that an unjust law like copyright is incompatible with property rights, just as a positive right, like a welfare right, is always incompatible with negative rights. You can’t have both. In the same way, you can’t have copyright and patent and also unimpeded AI.

El problema de fondo es que una ley injusta, como la de los derechos de autor, es incompatible con los derechos de propiedad; del mismo modo que un derecho positivo —como el derecho a recibir prestaciones sociales— es siempre incompatible con los derechos negativos. No pueden coexistir ambos. Asimismo, no es posible tener derechos de autor y patentes y, al mismo tiempo, una inteligencia artificial sin trabas.

So we have a clear choice. Do we want this useful new technology, which can reduce poverty and scarcity and help people? Or do we want it hobbled? The choice is between intellectual property and real property rights: between freedom, technology, and human prosperity on the one hand, and the protectionism and distortions of copyright and patent law on the other. I think the choice is obvious. We should choose freedom, prosperity, and AI over intellectual property. We need to abolish patent and copyright.

Así pues, nos enfrentamos a una elección clara. ¿Queremos esta nueva y útil tecnología, capaz de reducir la pobreza y la escasez y de ayudar a las personas? ¿O preferimos que se vea lastrada? La disyuntiva se plantea entre los derechos de propiedad intelectual y los verdaderos derechos de propiedad: por un lado, la libertad, la tecnología y la prosperidad humana; por otro, el proteccionismo y las distorsiones que conllevan las leyes de derechos de autor y de patentes. Creo que la elección es evidente. Debemos optar por la libertad, la prosperidad y la inteligencia artificial, en lugar de por la propiedad intelectual. Es necesario abolir las patentes y los derechos de autor.