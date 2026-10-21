KOL504 | Can You Own Bitcoin? Ownership, Possession & Property Rights: Bitcoin Infinity Show #225, with Knut Svanholm

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 504. Cross-posted at PFS.
My appearance on Bitcoin Infinity #225, With Knut Svanholm.
Shownotes:
Stephan Kinsella joins the Bitcoin Infinity Show to talk about why you can’t legally own Bitcoin, what the difference between ownership and possession means for self-custody, and whether the July 2026 Coldcard hack was really theft. Knut and Stephan dig into Austrian economics, libertarian contract theory, why fractional reserve banking is harder on a Bitcoin standard, and how Bitcoin could limit the state’s ability to borrow and tax. They also look back at the Property and Freedom Society’s 20th anniversary in Bodrum, Murray Rothbard’s centennial, Hans-Hermann Hoppe’s split with the Mises Institute, and their Austrian economics panel at BTC HEL in Helsinki.
- 00:00 Introduction
- 05:38 PFS at 20 Years
- 11:12 Finnish Sauna Culture
- 14:58 Health Trends and Bitcoin Culture
- 20:12 Helsinki and BTCHel
- 26:46 Meeting Finland’s Economics Minister
- 31:59 Austrian Economics at BTCHel
- 38:40 What Makes PFS Different
- 46:32 Possession, Ownership and Bitcoin
- 54:14 Legal Rights and Natural Law
- 01:02:32 Contracts, Consent and Promises
- 01:12:52 Can You Own a Satoshi?
- 01:19:46 Bitcoin Risk and Diversification
- 01:30:11 Property, Information and Theft
- 01:41:28 Exploits, Ethics and Responsibility
- 01:45:42 Privacy, Taxation and Sovereignty
- 01:51:13 Can Bitcoin Be Money?
- 01:57:04 Libertarian Movement Splits
- 02:05:29 Independent Mises Institutes
- 02:09:43 Closing Thoughts
Related
- KOL484 | Praxeology, Property Rights & Bitcoin: Bitcoin Infinity Show #192, with Knut Svanholm
- KOL499 | “Why is Austrian Economics Important?” BTCHEL Helsinki
I was wrong… this 2-hour convo between @knutsvanholm and @NSKinsella was MARVELLOUS: intellectual property, whether bitcoin can be _owned_, a history (and update) on the splits in the worldwide libertarian crowd.
Minimum Knut/Infinity Show trolling, max value. LOVED IT
— Joakim Book (@joakimbook) October 21, 2026
Can You Own Your Bitcoin?
BIS #225 with @NSKinsella https://t.co/LLr4q1R7J1
— Bitcoin Infinity Media (@BtcInfinityShow) October 21, 2026
Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (123.8MB)
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