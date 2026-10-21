KOL504 | Can You Own Bitcoin? Ownership, Possession & Property Rights: Bitcoin Infinity Show #225, with Knut Svanholm

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 504. Cross-posted at PFS.

My appearance on Bitcoin Infinity #225, With Knut Svanholm.

Shownotes:

Stephan Kinsella joins the Bitcoin Infinity Show to talk about why you can’t legally own Bitcoin, what the difference between ownership and possession means for self-custody, and whether the July 2026 Coldcard hack was really theft. Knut and Stephan dig into Austrian economics, libertarian contract theory, why fractional reserve banking is harder on a Bitcoin standard, and how Bitcoin could limit the state’s ability to borrow and tax. They also look back at the Property and Freedom Society’s 20th anniversary in Bodrum, Murray Rothbard’s centennial, Hans-Hermann Hoppe’s split with the Mises Institute, and their Austrian economics panel at BTC HEL in Helsinki.

00:00 Introduction

05:38 PFS at 20 Years

11:12 Finnish Sauna Culture

14:58 Health Trends and Bitcoin Culture

20:12 Helsinki and BTCHel

26:46 Meeting Finland’s Economics Minister

31:59 Austrian Economics at BTCHel

38:40 What Makes PFS Different

46:32 Possession, Ownership and Bitcoin

54:14 Legal Rights and Natural Law

01:02:32 Contracts, Consent and Promises

01:12:52 Can You Own a Satoshi?

01:19:46 Bitcoin Risk and Diversification

01:30:11 Property, Information and Theft

01:41:28 Exploits, Ethics and Responsibility

01:45:42 Privacy, Taxation and Sovereignty

01:51:13 Can Bitcoin Be Money?

01:57:04 Libertarian Movement Splits

02:05:29 Independent Mises Institutes

02:09:43 Closing Thoughts

Related

I was wrong… this 2-hour convo between @knutsvanholm and @NSKinsella was MARVELLOUS: intellectual property, whether bitcoin can be _owned_, a history (and update) on the splits in the worldwide libertarian crowd. Minimum Knut/Infinity Show trolling, max value. LOVED IT — Joakim Book (@joakimbook) October 21, 2026

Can You Own Your Bitcoin? BIS #225 with @NSKinsella https://t.co/LLr4q1R7J1 — Bitcoin Infinity Media (@BtcInfinityShow) October 21, 2026