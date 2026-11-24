KOL507 | Kelly Patrick Show: Debating Intellectual Property with Aaron Murphy

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 507.

Cross-posted at PFS Blog.

My second appearance on The Kelly Patrick Show, hosted by Kelly Patrick. This time it was a debate (or, as Kelly put it, “a discussion”) about intellectual property with Louisville lawyer Aaron Murphy. Aaron is a registered patent attorney, though his practice is mostly injury law. Recorded Nov. 23, 2026. My first time on Kelly’s show was KOL436 | Kelly Patrick Show: Taking Questions from Nonlibertarians (July 2024).

Aaron argued that there are property rights in intangible things. If you spend a year writing a book, lend it to a friend, and he prints 5,000 copies and sells them, he has taken something of yours: the value of your work, your future profits, your unique creation. My response: ownership is the right to exclude others from using scarce, physical resources. Those resources come to be owned only through original appropriation (homesteading) or contract. Information is always the patterning of some physical thing that someone already owns. Creation is a source of wealth, not of property rights. And patent and copyright are, legally speaking, state-granted negative servitudes over other people’s property. Calling copying “theft” or “piracy” just begs the question.

Along the way we covered the statutory, monopolistic origins of patent and copyright (and the propagandistic origin of the term “intellectual property”); Henry Ford’s assembly line and the labor theory of property; whether you “own” your labor (you don’t—a “sale of labor” is legally a one-way, conditional transfer of title to money); HOAs, easements, and consent; name-image-likeness rights and fraud; telephoto lenses and drones; break-ins and unpublished manuscripts; fashion and perfume knockoffs; patent trolls; and the myth of the patent bargain. Aaron was civil, polite, intelligent, and sincere, which is more than I can say for most of my IP debate opponents.

Shownotes

00:00 Introductions. Kelly introduces two returning guests: retired patent attorney Stephan Kinsella and Louisville attorney Aaron Murphy.

Kelly introduces two returning guests: retired patent attorney Stephan Kinsella and Louisville attorney Aaron Murphy. 01:40 What is IP? Kelly’s homemade-Apple-Store example; Aaron runs through the four traditional categories: copyright, trademark, patent, and trade secret (and the Coca-Cola formula).

Kelly’s homemade-Apple-Store example; Aaron runs through the four traditional categories: copyright, trademark, patent, and trade secret (and the Coca-Cola formula). 03:25 Where patent and copyright came from. Trade secret and trademark grew out of the common law; patent and copyright came from statute. Royal patent monopolies, the Statute of Monopolies (1623), the Stationers’ Company’s printing monopoly and censorship, the Statute of Anne (1710), and the U.S. Patent and Copyright Acts of 1790. The 19th-century free-trade movement against patents, the Long Depression, and how defenders of these “monopoly privileges” relabeled them “intellectual property.” The real question is not what IP is but whether these laws are just.

Trade secret and trademark grew out of the common law; patent and copyright came from statute. Royal patent monopolies, the Statute of Monopolies (1623), the Stationers’ Company’s printing monopoly and censorship, the Statute of Anne (1710), and the U.S. Patent and Copyright Acts of 1790. The 19th-century free-trade movement against patents, the Long Depression, and how defenders of these “monopoly privileges” relabeled them “intellectual property.” The real question is not what IP is but whether these laws are just. 10:01 Aaron’s case for property in intangibles. The friend who borrows your book and prints 5,000 copies; rights in name, image, and likeness. Kinsella: owning intangibles is like a square circle.

The friend who borrows your book and prints 5,000 copies; rights in name, image, and likeness. Kinsella: owning intangibles is like a square circle. 14:03 Is copying “stealing”? Theft means depriving someone of a thing; copying a book leaves the author with his book. Even the U.S. Supreme Court has held that copyright infringement is not theft. Implied-contract arguments are contract arguments, not property arguments.

Theft means depriving someone of a thing; copying a book leaves the author with his book. Even the U.S. Supreme Court has held that copyright infringement is not theft. Implied-contract arguments are contract arguments, not property arguments. 16:14 Patterns vs. things. Information is always embodied in some physical medium (copyright’s fixation requirement; patent law’s reduction to practice). Owning a red car doesn’t mean you own redness.

Information is always embodied in some physical medium (copyright’s fixation requirement; patent law’s reduction to practice). Owning a red car doesn’t mean you own redness. 19:28 Value, work, and uniqueness. Aaron: copying deprives the author of future profits. Kinsella: there is no property right in value (the neighbor’s rose garden), and unowned resources come to be owned by homesteading, not by creation or uniqueness.

Aaron: copying deprives the author of future profits. Kinsella: there is no property right in value (the neighbor’s rose garden), and unowned resources come to be owned by homesteading, not by creation or uniqueness. 21:58 Creation is a source of wealth, not property rights. The log cabin, Henry Ford’s assembly line, work for hire, and Locke’s labor theory of property as cousin to Marx’s labor theory of value. Work, in physics, means moving a force through a distance; effort doesn’t entitle you to a profit.

The log cabin, Henry Ford’s assembly line, work for hire, and Locke’s labor theory of property as cousin to Marx’s labor theory of value. Work, in physics, means moving a force through a distance; effort doesn’t entitle you to a profit. 26:43 Learning from others. Who owns the output of production? Whoever owned the inputs. Copying a better log cabin design; secrecy vs. publication; emulation and learning as the reason mankind is richer than it used to be.

Who owns the output of production? Whoever owned the inputs. Copying a better log cabin design; secrecy vs. publication; emulation and learning as the reason mankind is richer than it used to be. 30:19 “Making money off of” someone’s work. The journalist, the newspaper, and the publishing empire; publishing doesn’t require copyright.

The journalist, the newspaper, and the publishing empire; publishing doesn’t require copyright. 32:06 Back to first principles. Self-ownership, homesteading, and contract. Why adding “intangible property” to real property rights erodes them, just as positive welfare rights erode negative rights and printing money erodes purchasing power.

Self-ownership, homesteading, and contract. Why adding “intangible property” to real property rights erodes them, just as positive welfare rights erode negative rights and printing money erodes purchasing power. 39:39 IP rights depend on physical force. Court injunctions backed by goons. Loaded terms: calling copying “stealing” is question-begging, like the pro-life vs. pro-choice framing fight.

Court injunctions backed by goons. Loaded terms: calling copying “stealing” is question-begging, like the pro-life vs. pro-choice framing fight. 43:02 James Cameron’s billion-dollar movie. The purpose of patent and copyright is to let the holder charge an above-market, monopoly price. Tesla’s and SpaceX’s open patents; Aaron on independent creators vs. copiers.

The purpose of patent and copyright is to let the holder charge an above-market, monopoly price. Tesla’s and SpaceX’s open patents; Aaron on independent creators vs. copiers. 46:20 What exactly is Aaron defending? The existing Patent Act, Copyright Act, Lanham Act, and trade secret law? Some of it? How would you decide what to protect? Aaron favors copyrights over patents, and patents only for original inventors and individuals, not corporations or first-to-file. Kinsella on employee inventors and assignments.

The existing Patent Act, Copyright Act, Lanham Act, and trade secret law? Some of it? How would you decide what to protect? Aaron favors copyrights over patents, and patents only for original inventors and individuals, not corporations or first-to-file. Kinsella on employee inventors and assignments. 52:13 Do you own your labor? Capitalists, Marxists, and “the first person who’s ever managed to call me Marxist.”

Capitalists, Marxists, and “the first person who’s ever managed to call me Marxist.” 53:34 Labor and leisure as types of action. Consumer goods and capital goods; possession vs. property; law as a normative layer that secures possession.

Consumer goods and capital goods; possession vs. property; law as a normative layer that secures possession. 57:59 “I’ve never found anything unowned.” Contract as the second way to acquire title. A “sale of labor” is legally a one-way, conditional transfer of title to money, not a sale of an owned thing; mixing up economic description and legal analysis.

Contract as the second way to acquire title. A “sale of labor” is legally a one-way, conditional transfer of title to money, not a sale of an owned thing; mixing up economic description and legal analysis. 1:01:04 Massages, masseuse classes, and staffing agencies. Ownership as the right to exclude.

Ownership as the right to exclude. 1:06:19 IP as negative servitudes. Louisiana servitudes and common-law easements; HOAs and restrictive covenants; the shared driveway. Consent is the difference (sex vs. rape; Aaron: murder vs. execution). Patent and copyright are the state granting negative easements to third parties without the burdened owner’s consent.

Louisiana servitudes and common-law easements; HOAs and restrictive covenants; the shared driveway. Consent is the difference (sex vs. rape; Aaron: murder vs. execution). Patent and copyright are the state granting negative easements to third parties without the burdened owner’s consent. 1:12:20 Name, image, and likeness. If Aaron falsely advertises that Kinsella has joined his firm, who is the victim of the fraud? The customers, not Kinsella, and fraud law already covers it. Magazine covers, models, and lying about people.

If Aaron falsely advertises that Kinsella has joined his firm, who is the victim of the fraud? The customers, not Kinsella, and fraud law already covers it. Magazine covers, models, and lying about people. 1:17:38 Telephoto lenses, drones, and break-ins. Sleazy isn’t the same as criminal. Trespass and consequential damages: the burglar who photographs an unpublished manuscript or a Bitcoin key. Why contract can’t recreate copyright (no privity with third parties), and the first-mover advantage.

Sleazy isn’t the same as criminal. Trespass and consequential damages: the burglar who photographs an unpublished manuscript or a Bitcoin key. Why contract can’t recreate copyright (no privity with third parties), and the first-mover advantage. 1:24:35 “Piracy” as a loaded term; a Hayek interlude.

1:25:37 Where do you draw the line? No IP right now protects perfume smells, headlines, hyperlinks, or fashion designs; the fashion industry lobbies for one anyway. “Law is the process of drawing lines.” Kimuras and yoga poses; “fighting the hypo, counselor.”

No IP right now protects perfume smells, headlines, hyperlinks, or fashion designs; the fashion industry lobbies for one anyway. “Law is the process of drawing lines.” Kimuras and yoga poses; “fighting the hypo, counselor.” 1:30:09 Patent trolls. A patent is only a right to exclude (the stool and the chair). What’s the difference between a troll and any other patentee? Working requirements.

A patent is only a right to exclude (the stool and the chair). What’s the difference between a troll and any other patentee? Working requirements. 1:33:27 The purpose of patent law and the patent bargain myth. The nature of the patent grant vs. the justifications given for it. The purpose of law is justice, not fixing market failures. The patent bargain doesn’t work: trade secret law still exists, and most inventions are disclosed by the product anyway.

The nature of the patent grant vs. the justifications given for it. The purpose of law is justice, not fixing market failures. The patent bargain doesn’t work: trade secret law still exists, and most inventions are disclosed by the product anyway. 1:38:58 Wrap-up. Good faith; a possible gold standard debate; Kinsella on abolishing the Fed and free-market money (Bitcoin now, gold before); plugs for PFS, C4SIF, and Rothbard at 100.

Related

Transcript

Edited transcript, based on YouTube’s auto-generated captions: lightly cleaned up (filler, false starts, and some crosstalk trimmed), with speakers identified. Timestamps are approximate.

Introductions (0:00)

Kelly Patrick: Welcome to the Kelly Patrick Show. Thank you so much for tuning in. In today’s episode, I am joined by two returning guests to the show, a couple of attorneys, and we’re going to be doing a little bit of a debate—you could call it a discussion—on a topic that is foreign to many Kelly Patrick Show listeners, I believe. So we’ll have to kind of describe it at the beginning. But before we do that, for the sake of a brief introduction: Stephan Kinsella, could you give a brief introduction? Who are you, Stephan?

Stephan Kinsella: I am a retired patent attorney and libertarian writer from Louisiana, but I live in Houston, Texas. I’m an Austrian anarchist libertarian writer, and I have written a lot on those topics, including intellectual property law, which I practiced, and also intellectual property theory, which is the criticism of the existing set of laws which implement intellectual property.

Kelly Patrick: Okay. And as I said, Stephan is a returning guest of the Kelly Patrick Show. Also Aaron Murphy—if you could give us a brief introduction, please.

Aaron Murphy: Yeah, good afternoon. My name is Aaron Murphy. I am a registered patent attorney, although I do not practice in the area of patent law. I’ve done a very slight bit of intellectual property work; most of my work is focused on torts, injury, things like that. So intellectual property is definitely an interest, but I’m not going to be making any arguments from authority today. Looking forward to having a good conversation.

What Is IP? (1:40)

Kelly Patrick: Okay. So this isn’t going to be the most structured, Oxford-style debate type thing. But my summary of what intellectual property is—if someone’s tuning in thinking they’re going to watch an MMA podcast episode and they’re like, “What the hell is this IP?” Okay. So IP—and you guys correct me if I’m wrong: I am Kelly Patrick. I live here in Louisville, Kentucky. There’s an Apple Store here locally. If I was able to create my own Apple Store somehow, intellectual property would prohibit me from creating an Apple Store without the proper authorization in place. Like, I couldn’t go create my own Apple phones and sell them, calling them Apple products, because of intellectual property laws. Would you guys agree with that?

Aaron Murphy: Well, it’s more complicated than that, but for the broad brush, sure. Just from a traditional standpoint, IP has four categories. Copyright: if we’re writing books, things like that, it would protect the message of those books. Trademark, which would protect the origin of a manufacturer or somebody who created a product, and we think of that as consumer protection—so when you went to the Apple Store, you knew you were getting something from Apple and not from Kelly Patrick. Then we’ve got patents, which protect mostly the design of physical machines, things like that—although there can be some design patents—but that’s mostly tangible machines. And then trade secrets. So think of the formula for how to make Coca-Cola, right? It’s alleged that that’s one of the most closely guarded trade secrets on Earth.

Kelly Patrick: Okay.

Where Patent and Copyright Came From (3:25)

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah, I think that’s roughly right, but I would add a couple things. I think it’s actually a myth that the Coca-Cola thing is a trade secret, or that it’s unknown. It probably is still protected by trade secret law.

The concept of intellectual property—the term and the category—was created by defenders of these disparate legal rights back in the 1800s. Some of these rights originated in the common law, like trade secret law and trademark law. The others—patent and copyright, which are the two big ones—originated otherwise. Which is why the Apple Store is a bad example for what we’re going to discuss today, because the two most prominent and egregious and harmful types of intellectual property are patent and copyright, not trademark. There’s a core aspect of trademark law which you could sort of justify by opposing fraud. Now, existing trademark law is not really based upon fraud, so even it is illegitimate, in my view.

But what happened was, patent and copyright originated in statutes. They did not evolve in the common law. And they originated in the practice of kings and the church. Kings granted patent monopolies to protect certain favored court cronies from competition. That was a patent grant. It had nothing to do with invention. “Patent” means open: an open letter by the king that the bearer can show everyone, saying the king is not going to let you compete with me. So I can charge monopoly prices; I can charge a high price for this sheepskin or this wine in this region, because the king gave me a monopoly. That was codified in the Statute of Monopolies in 1623, and then in the U.S. Constitution in 1789 and the Patent Act of 1790. So patents came from statutes and from the practice of protecting people from competition.

Copyrights originated when the printing press emerged in the 1500s and upset the ability of the church and the state to prevent the publication of works they didn’t want published, like the wrong Bible or whatever. Originally a monopoly was given, for about a hundred years, to the Stationers’ Company, which was like a guild that had the monopoly on printing books. When that expired, the Statute of Anne was enacted in 1710, which enacted the first modern copyright. Then the U.S. Constitution gave Congress the power to do that, and you had the Copyright Act of 1790. So copyright also originated in statute, and it originated in the practice of censorship—literal censorship of works.

And that’s what copyright and patent do now. Copyright censors your ability to publish what you want. That’s called censorship normally, and it usually violates the First Amendment. And patents prevent you from making a product with your own materials, so that someone else can be the only seller, so they can charge a monopoly price under their patent grant.

These monopoly grants were called monopoly privileges. Originally patent and copyright were known as privileges, and that’s why they’re temporary. Patents expire after 17 or 14 years, and copyright now lasts for over a hundred, but they’re temporary. So in the 1800s, at the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, the free market economists—because they were in favor of free trade, which was growing between nations—started opposing patents, because patents are obviously a restraint of trade. There was a growing movement in the early 1800s to start abolishing or choking back patent rights around the world. But then in the 1870s there was what’s called the Long Depression—which was originally called the Great Depression, until that name was given to the later one we know of. The Long Depression turned public sentiment against free trade for a while, and so the movement to abolish patents, which was based on pro-free-trade ideas, died away in the late 1800s.

During this time, the free market economists were referring to these privileges as monopoly state privileges. And in response, the defenders of these entrenched interests started saying: they’re not privileges, they’re property rights. So they started slapping the label “property rights” on patent grants and copyright grants. And they lumped them in with trademark and trade secret, which had been around for a long time, and said there are kind of four types of rights which have to do with creations of the mind, and they’re a special type of property right: intellectual property rights. So that’s where the term IP came from: a propaganda ploy by the defenders of monopoly privileges granted by the state, to confuse everyone and make them think these are property rights, when they’re actually—especially patent and copyright—just grants of monopoly privilege.

So that’s the current terrain we’re dealing with. And the discussion we should have, in my view, is: what are we doing? What’s the purpose of our talk? I think it’s about justice and what laws are just. I don’t know if Aaron agrees with that. You said, “What is IP?” That’s really just a preliminary question. The real question is whether IP laws are justified, and to know that, you have to know what justice is and what laws are justified. So you first have to define what intellectual property is, which is hard to do because it’s not a coherent concept. It’s just an umbrella term, a propaganda term, to lump together four different—actually more than that now. You have semiconductor mask work protection, database rights, moral rights. You have these four or seven or eight types of rights which are just lumped together, but a lot of them don’t have anything in common. Trademark has very little to do with inventiveness, which is patents, or with original works of authorship, which is copyright. So that’s why it’s better to focus on the two big ones, patent and copyright, and ask what their nature is and whether they’re compatible with just property rights. And to answer that question, you have to say what justice is and what types of laws would be justified.

Aaron’s Case: Property in Intangibles (10:01)

Kelly Patrick: So of course we want to try our best to have somewhat equal speaking time, if possible.

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah.

Kelly Patrick: No, and I appreciate that, Stephan. Aaron, I know we’re not doing the most structured debate here, but the floor is yours.

Aaron Murphy: Well, that’s okay. And I don’t know if we’ll get all the way back to justice and what laws are justified—we might run on a little past the hour. But I did read some of your articles, Stephan, and I think I can outline a couple points where my views would differ. One: I do believe there are property rights in intangible things. Okay? So say I had a book, and I spent a year writing this book, spent a lot of time and effort, took myself out of other pursuits. And I came over to your house and said, “Hey, I’ve got this book.” And you said, “Oh, let me read the book. I’m really interested to read the book.” And so I said, “Okay, I’ll leave it with you and you can read it.” And I came back the next day, and you said, “That was a wonderful book. I loved it, and I made 5,000 copies of it, and I’ve already got them up on Amazon.” I believe, from my view, that you would have infringed on my property in that creation. Okay?

And this is where a lot of the rub in copyright law comes in. I believe it’s very easy for people to steal copyrighted works. It’s very easy to steal things that are digitized—you can do it with the touch of a button. But whether or not it’s easy, I still think it’s an infringement on an intangible property right. And from what I was reading in some of your articles, it seemed to me, Stephan, that you were not in favor of intangible property rights. Would I be correct about that?

Stephan Kinsella: Not exactly. Intangible property rights are impossible. It’s not that I’m not in favor of them. It’s like saying I’m not in favor of square circles. There’s no such thing as a square circle, and it’s impossible to own intangible things.

Aaron Murphy: See, and that would be a point of disagreement between us. I think that was something that would be unheard of thousands of years ago, when everything seemed tangible. But a lot of our world, and the mediums we work with, are the mediums of intellectual property. All right? I agree with you that ideas cannot be copyrighted. However, I would agree with the more standard copyright rules as we have them laid out today: things that are reduced to an actual medium—a digital medium, or on a page—do represent more than just what’s on the page. And so I believe they are not open to everyone coming along and copying. Because whether you’re taking somebody’s physical object, or taking the ideas that are wrapped up in a book like Harry Potter or The Hunger Games or something like that, you’re still doing an act to take something that you did not create—whether it’s a physical thing like a tractor, or a story. And the thing is, that story is unique. Whether there are a thousand copies or a hundred thousand copies, there’s only one.

And I did want to ask you about something, to draw a parallel. What about name, image, and likeness rights? So if I said, “Hey, guess what? Stephan Kinsella is joining Murphy & Associates. He’s our new attorney and we’re going to have a lot of work done by him.” Well, that would clearly not be true, right? And if I was using your image to bolster my law firm, that would be infringing on what I view as a right that you have, right? It’s not a tangible property right. But I do believe you have rights in your image and likeness.

Is Copying Stealing? (14:03)

Stephan Kinsella: Well, you’re just saying what you believe. That’s what the current law is, but that’s not an argument for it. Okay, let me— You used the words “steal” and “take.” What do you think “steal” means? What does theft mean? Why do we oppose theft, and what does it mean?

Aaron Murphy: It means to take something that does not belong to you.

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah, but what does it mean to take something? Well—to physically take it, so that the person doesn’t have it anymore. You deprive them of it. Right? If I steal your bicycle, you don’t have the bicycle. Correct?

Aaron Murphy: That is absolutely true. However—

Stephan Kinsella: So why would you call copying a book stealing? Is it really stealing to copy a book? What am I stealing if I copy a book?

Aaron Murphy: So, remember, in the example you had printed 5,000 and you’d already put them up on Amazon. You’re—

Stephan Kinsella: Well, first of all, let me ask you to clarify your hypothetical, because I wasn’t clear if you’re talking about a Kindle book that I put on Amazon, or— What does Amazon have to do with it? If I use your book to copy it, and I print 5,000 copies in my basement, what does that have to do with Amazon?

Aaron Murphy: So—Amazon, you could put it on eBay for all I care. The—

Stephan Kinsella: Right. So you’re not talking about a Kindle. You’re talking about a physical book.

Aaron Murphy: You can sell physical books on Amazon.

Stephan Kinsella: I know, but yeah, so I’d have to provide them myself. But the point is, the act you’re identifying as an act of theft— There was no theft, because I didn’t take your book. You still have your book. So you can call it infringement, but it’s not theft. Even the Supreme Court says that copyright infringement is not theft. So I don’t know why you’re calling it theft—other than that it’s a loaded term which can get people on your side, when instead of making an argument for why it should be unjust or illegal to copy your book, you call it theft. But it’s not theft. It’s not plagiarism. It’s not theft. It’s not fraud. Is it contract breach? Is that the argument you’re making? Like, if your friend gives you a book, there’s an implicit contract that you’re not supposed to copy it? Because you could make that argument, but that’s a contract argument. That’s not a property rights argument.

Patterns vs. Things (16:14)

Aaron Murphy: Yeah. And so you’re drawing a distinction between the physical object and what is contained in the message of the object. I don’t see a difference.

Stephan Kinsella: Well, hold on a second. So you would concede that when you call it “the book,” you’re referring to the pattern of words printed on a page or stored on some storage medium. Correct? You can’t have a pattern of information that just exists out in the world without being stored on something. Information doesn’t exist in a free-floating form, floating in the air. It has to be stored on something.

Aaron Murphy: It has to be reduced. Yes.

Stephan Kinsella: Well, you’re using— Okay. In patent law, we say “reduce to practice.” That’s one thing. And in copyright law, you have to fix a work in a tangible medium of expression. That’s one of the requirements of copyright: to have a copyright in a work, it has to be fixed in a tangible medium of expression, which means it has to be stored on something where you can look at it again. If I broadcast a song to you on electromagnetic waves, that’s a pattern, but it’s never fixed in a tangible medium of expression. To be fixed, it’s got to be stored on some existing physical object, like a CD or a tape or a piece of paper with print on it. The information is always the patterning of an underlying physical thing. Would you agree with that?

Aaron Murphy: I’m not sure we have a point of disagreement there.

Stephan Kinsella: Okay. So there’s a distinction between the pattern and the thing that’s patterned. And the thing that is owned is the physical thing that is patterned. If you own a car, you own the physical car. You don’t own its color, which is red. It happens to be red, but that’s a property of the car. Because you own a red car doesn’t mean you own redness, right? And because you own a physical book with ink arranged on it, you don’t own that arrangement. You can only own the physical book. You can’t own patterns. Patterns are features of things that already exist and are already owned by other people.

Aaron Murphy: So in my example, I am the one who wrote the book. I’m the one who created the book. And so—

Stephan Kinsella: No, no, no. Hold on. You created the pattern. Let’s be clear. You didn’t create the physical book. You created the pattern of words on that paper. You arranged your book in a certain way. Correct?

Aaron Murphy: I’m not sure that makes a difference, but I could be the one who wrote the whole thing down, typed it out, printed it out. What I’m talking about, though— I mean, I think we’d agree: if you took my book and said, “I’m not going to give you back this book,” that would be theft of the book, right?

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah. But “taking” means physically possessing the physical book in a way that deprives you of possession of it. If you do that without someone’s consent, that’s called theft, or stealing. That’s why it’s a crime. And that’s why you can’t call copying a book theft or taking, because you don’t deprive anyone of anything that they own or possess.

Value, Work, and Uniqueness (19:28)

Aaron Murphy: I disagree with that. Okay? Because you’re depriving them of the right to make money in the future.

Stephan Kinsella: Okay. But that’s not what you said. Hold up. So now it’s not a right to the book, and it’s not a right to the pattern. It’s a right to the money you could have made. So now you’re changing what you have a property right to. And by the way—hold on—you said earlier that a book is unique. That’s copyright. In patents, inventions don’t have to be unique.

Aaron Murphy: I’m just speaking about the book. We can get to patents in a second, but I think we should focus here, because I think the difference is, I’m saying there is a right to intangible property, and it represents work. It represents value.

Stephan Kinsella: But what’s your argument? What’s your argument?

Aaron Murphy: My argument is that intangible intellectual property rights are things that represent value. They represent work, and they represent uniqueness. Okay?

Stephan Kinsella: Okay. Hold on. Let’s take those three things. What does uniqueness or value or work have to do with property rights? Because the way property rights work is: there’s an unowned resource in the world, and I’m the first one to use it. That’s called homesteading. So if I take a piece of land that was unowned, or a tree that was unowned, I’m now the owner because of homesteading. I did not create it, right? There’s no creation involved.

And you don’t own property rights in value. That’s why defamation rights and reputation rights are not legitimate property rights. You can only own the physical integrity of a resource. You don’t have a property right in value. For example, if you have a house, its value might be enhanced if your neighbor has a pretty rose garden. But if they tear it down, they lower the value of your house—but they didn’t violate your property rights, because they did not alter the physical integrity of your house. You only have a property right in the physical integrity of the thing you own, not in its value. Value is a subjective thing between people. So the value of a work is also irrelevant. And uniqueness is irrelevant. I homestead a tree or a piece of property not because it’s unique, but because I’m the first one to use it. So uniqueness and value have nothing to do with property rights.

So it’s true that if you create a work of art, or write a novel and write it down on a piece of paper, it could be valuable and interesting and useful. But what’s that got to do with property rights?

Creation Is a Source of Wealth, Not Property Rights (21:58)

Aaron Murphy: So that is your property. That creation that you’ve made—if you write a song, if you write a book—is your property because you have created it.

Stephan Kinsella: But that’s just an assertion. And now you’re relying upon creation. The example I gave about homesteading is not about creation. The way you come to own things is by being the first one to use an unowned resource. That’s not creation. Creation was never a source of property rights, and it is not a source of property rights in property rights theory. Creation is a source of wealth. Creation, or production, simply means you own or possess a resource and you use your labor and your intellect to manipulate it or rearrange it into a more useful configuration, and thereby you increase your wealth. But you don’t have a new property right. If I take some logs and build a cabin out of them, I own the cabin because I already owned the logs. I don’t own it because I created the house. I own it because I own the logs, and I own them because I homesteaded them. So creation is just the use of your own resources to make wealth. But you don’t have a property right in wealth or value.

Aaron Murphy: See, I would disagree. So you’re saying you don’t have a property right in wealth.

Stephan Kinsella: Wealth is just a description of the utility of things that you own. That’s all it means.

Aaron Murphy: So I think that’s the flaw in your argument, though. Because if I convert the resource—whatever it is, whether it’s my creation or the logs—into something, by skill and by my own knowledge, you say, well, you create more wealth, but then you’re saying you don’t really own the wealth. I do think you own the wealth. I think you have property in your wealth, because—

Stephan Kinsella: Hold on, hold on. Let me give an example. Suppose Henry Ford starts the Ford Motor Company. He hires a bunch of employees. He buys a bunch of raw materials, like rubber and steel. And on the assembly line, he has these workers assemble these raw materials into Model T cars. Now he’s increased his own wealth, because these cars are more valuable in this rearranged shape than the materials would have been. That’s uncontroversial. Correct?

Aaron Murphy: I agree. I think—

Stephan Kinsella: No, hold on. But the employees are the ones who created it. Are you a Marxist communist now? You think the employees are the ones that own it, because they created the cars? Are you a communist, Aaron?

Aaron Murphy: I’m going to ignore that. So, they were paid for their efforts, and they were told to do what they were doing. And so the means—

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah, but they created— hold on. Hold on. They did create it. You just said creation is a source of rights. The employees created the car. Why aren’t they the owners?

Aaron Murphy: Wait. Well, so you’re trying to make a distinction—a work for hire divides the intellectual property. But under well-accepted copyright law, if I hire you to do something, then I own the results of that labor, right?

Stephan Kinsella: Okay, right. But the Marxian labor theory of value says that the employees’ labor value is being stolen, because the value of that Model T car is based upon the labor they put into it, and they own their labor. And the labor theory of property is the cousin theory to that: John Locke’s theory that the reason you own these things is because you own your labor. This has led to this creationist fallacy, which I think is what you bought into—because everyone in the modern world believes this, because this mistake of Locke’s has permeated and percolated through political philosophy. We’re so used to the idea that if you do hard work, or labor, you’re entitled to some kind of return or profit. But that’s just not true.

You know, as a science guy: the definition of work is moving a force through a distance, right? You could push on a wall for an hour and sweat and burn a lot of calories, but if you don’t move it, you didn’t do any work. By the same token, if you put a lot of effort into a new product or a new company, you could make a loss. You could be a failure. You’re not entitled to a profit. And by the same token, if you put a lot of work into some invention or a novel, and you write it down, and someone else copies it, now you’re saying that what’s stolen from you is the profit you could have made. But where did you get this entitlement to a profit?

Learning from Others (26:43)

Aaron Murphy: See, a person is entitled to get the benefit of their work. If I work and I make those logs into a cabin, then it’s my cabin, right?

Stephan Kinsella: But hold on, hold on. No, it’s your cabin because you already own the logs. And in the Model T Ford factory case, the assembly line case, the workers don’t own the car because they didn’t own the input factors. The way you determine who owns the output of a production process is: who owned the input factors? If you build a log cabin with logs that you own, you own the log cabin because you own the logs. It’s got nothing to do with the fact that you’re the one that built it.

Aaron Murphy: So if both of us start out with the same amount of logs, and you make a cabin and I make a shack, and I say, “Well, that’s not really fair,” you’ll say, “Well, I know how to make a better cabin.” Right? If I start out with some paper and write down a song, and you write down a song, and mine is better than yours, and you say, “Well, I’m going to take yours”—I absolutely do think that I’m entitled—

Stephan Kinsella: You mean— hold on. To avoid using question-begging terms and loaded terms: you mean copy the song, or take it?

Aaron Murphy: So you copy the song. You take the essence of what I’ve done.

Stephan Kinsella: Okay. How do I copy a song that you made if you didn’t publicize it to me? If you didn’t tell me?

Aaron Murphy: No, we both write it on a piece of paper. You take your—

Stephan Kinsella: Well, hold on. How do I— So you’re letting me have access to the thing you wrote down. You’re showing it to me. You’re revealing it publicly.

Aaron Murphy: Well, at some point I have to, right? Because I want to make—

Stephan Kinsella: No, you don’t. No, no, no. Well—that’s your choice, then. You can keep it private if you want. Or, if you want to make a profit, you have to take the risk that you’re going to reveal it to the world and people can copy it. Look: just like if you make your log cabin and I see you making it. I was making a stupid shack before. Now I see, oh, this guy’s got a better way of using logs to make a more efficient cabin. And I go into my own field, and I chop down some trees, which I own, and I build my own log cabin. Am I stealing your log cabin process from you by learning from you and competing with you?

Aaron Murphy: You could be. You absolutely could be, because—

Stephan Kinsella: Exactly. Which is the absurdity of patent law. Because obviously that’s not stealing. To learn from people, to learn to use your resources more efficiently, doesn’t take anything from you that you own.

Aaron Murphy: I would disagree. Because if I’d spent millions of dollars and 20 years of my life learning how to do what I was doing, and you came along one day and said, “I’m going to take all that from you,” I do think that’s—

Stephan Kinsella: Hold on again. I’m not taking it. What do you mean? I’m taking what? You just admitted you should use the word “copy,” not “take.” And now I’m not even copying anything. I’m learning from you. So you’re saying if I learn from you, then I’m violating your property right somehow?

Aaron Murphy: It could be. It could be.

Stephan Kinsella: Okay. Well, then maybe you should have done it in secret instead of telling the world how to do this little secret process for building a better log cabin. How can you whine and complain to the world if you do something in public and people observe you and learn from it? How do you think the human race is richer now than it used to be? Because we learn all the time. We learn by emulating people and watching them and observing and improving on what they did. Why in the world did it become a bad thing to learn from people?

“Making Money Off Of” Someone’s Work (30:19)

Aaron Murphy: So I think we have a fundamental disagreement on my right to gain value from my expenditure of time, resources, or research and development—whether it’s writing a song, writing an article, something like that. If you paid me to be a journalist at your paper, and I wrote some stuff, good or bad, you’re going to make money off of my work, right? You’re going to hopefully—

Stephan Kinsella: Well, I don’t know what it means to make money off of someone’s— What does that mean, to make money “off of”?

Aaron Murphy: Well, you hope to put in inputs. Labor is an input. You paid for the labor, just like you paid for the stuff. You put it all together. And whether you’re producing Model T cars, a newspaper, a magazine, you’re hoping that you’ll be able to provide for your family based on the product of what you’re producing as the owner of that publishing house.

Stephan Kinsella: Right. So you’re saying if I have a company, like a newspaper, and I hire an employee and pay them to write articles, and I use that to sell newspapers—

Aaron Murphy: Yeah. You’re hoping to make money. The person has already made the money—you’ve paid me.

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah. You could do that, by the way, in a free world with no copyright law. There’s nothing prohibiting you from publishing a book in a free society. You don’t need copyright law to publish a book.

Aaron Murphy: You don’t. But if I said, “Well, Stephan, that’s okay. I’m going to stay home and write on my own. I’m going to put in a year of my own time,” and then you said, “Well, you know, I’m going to copy what you’ve done and make money off of it, because I’ve already got a publishing empire, and you don’t have a property right in that”—I disagree with that. All right? I believe that is—

Back to First Principles: Self-Ownership, Homesteading, and Contract (32:06)

Stephan Kinsella: But why? This is why we have to talk about what justice is. Let me ask— are you a libertarian of sorts, or something like that?

Aaron Murphy: I— I mean—

Stephan Kinsella: Okay. But you said you’re not a commie, so you must believe in private property rights and free markets and freedom and all these kind of general rosy good things, right? And do you also believe in self-ownership? Like, it’s wrong to murder people. I assume you believe in that. We own our bodies.

Aaron Murphy: Hold on. Generally speaking, I do believe it’s wrong to murder people. Yes.

Stephan Kinsella: What do you mean, “generally speaking”? Do you think it’s sometimes justified to murder someone?

Aaron Murphy: Well, a lot of people draw a distinction between murder and killing. I mean, do I think that, you know, every person who’s—

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah, that’s why I said the word “murder.” I didn’t say killing. I said murder.

Aaron Murphy: So yeah, generally I’m against murder.

Stephan Kinsella: And theft, right? You’re against theft because you believe people have property rights in things.

Aaron Murphy: I do. And my property rights are more expansive than your property rights. So, I mean, yes. I don’t like—

Stephan Kinsella: No, no, hold on. When you say theft, you’ve already kind of conceded, I think, that theft is a physical taking of something, to deprive someone of it, which is different from copying. So when you talk about theft, you’re talking about property rights in material resources. You think you have a more expansive definition, but you at least agree that we should have—and do have—a natural property right in scarce material things in the world that were previously unowned resources outside of our bodies, like land and other resources. You would concede that, or you agree with that, right?

Aaron Murphy: I do agree with that, and I expand that to things which are intangible as well.

Stephan Kinsella: Hold on. Okay. So here’s where I think the mistake is. You think there’s an alternative way. There are two ways to get property rights. Number one: you already own your body, by virtue of God giving it to you, or your natural ability to control your body. There’s a special property right in your own body. I think we all agree on self-ownership. That’s why we oppose murder and slavery and rape and robbery and all that kind of stuff.

And then we all agree, I think, that the world is full of resources which are initially unowned. No one’s using them. And to survive, we have to go out and use those resources. The first way that unowned resources come to be owned is by homesteading, which is not creation. It’s discovery and appropriation. You bring the resource under your control and you start using it, and you thereby establish a link—a publicly visible link—between you and the property. You put up a border: “I’m fencing this piece of land. I’m the owner of this land.” So that’s one way we acquire property rights. And the second way, which is derivative of that, is contract. Someone who already did that can own it, and they can give it to you by contract, or sell it to you by contract.

So there are basically only two ways to identify who owns one of these resources that people might otherwise have a conflict over: who had it first—that’s homesteading—or who got it by contract from a previous owner. Right? And neither of those has anything to do with creation, or even with labor. And what you’re saying is, “Oh yeah, I agree with all that, because I actually oppose theft, which means you have to support property rights in these things.” And I assume you believe we own those things because someone was the first one to use them, which means homesteading. You can correct me if you don’t agree that homesteading is a way to come to own a previously unowned resource. But I don’t see how else you could believe in property rights unless someone is the first freaking user of a resource. And now you think there’s a second way: that you can also come to own something if you create it, right?

Aaron Murphy: I just have a more expansive definition of property rights than you.

Stephan Kinsella: But what you don’t understand is that it’s impossible to own ideas, because ideas don’t exist independently. Patterns of information are always the patterning of an existing resource—in other words, one of these scarce material things, which has to be owned by homesteading or by contract. So we already have rules for determining who owns a resource like a book. If I have a paper book that I write words on, and I want to sell it to someone—if I own the ink and I own the paper, I own that book, because I already owned those things. I transformed them. Now, if I guided my action by seeing your book—by reading your Star Wars novel at an airport one day, or whatever—and I use that idea to make my own novel, then the question of who owns this physical book that I’ve written is answered by property rights principles: homesteading and contract. That’s it. And you’re saying, no, no, there’s another one: who created it. But what you don’t understand is that you can’t have both.

It’s like this. Libertarians are strict about this: we say we believe only in what are called negative rights. Conservatives are sort of a mealy-mouthed version of that. You give a little lip service; you kind of understand it; you make some exceptions, but you roughly recognize that negative rights are important. The law can obligate you not to harm someone, not to steal from them, not to rape them. That’s imposing an obligation on people, but it’s only a negative obligation. All they have to do is refrain from murdering you or robbing you or raping you or killing you. That’s all that actual, legitimate property rights are: negative rights. And then you have the commie welfare liberal come along, and they say, “Okay, we believe in all that, but we also believe in positive rights—positive welfare rights, like the right to a job, the right to a house, and the right to healthcare.” What they don’t understand is that you can’t get those things for free. They always come at the expense of negative rights.

It’s just like if you were to print money and give the money to the poor, or to the defense industry, so they can use that money to buy things. It comes at the expense of everyone else, because they’re holding money which is now devalued. It causes what’s called inflation. You can’t just print money and have free things. All these positive rights—positive welfare rights, printing money—always erode the original right, like the stability and the purchasing power of money, or the negative rights to your property. You can’t have this stuff for free.

And it’s exactly the same thing with your “let’s just add another type of property right.” Let’s say, okay, there are physical property rights acquired by homesteading, but there are also intangible things acquired by hard work and creation. The problem is those intangible things don’t exist independently. They’re always just the patterning of a thing that’s already owned. So every time you do that, you undercut the legitimate basis of property rights in material things. That’s the essential problem with your supporting these so-called intangible property rights.

Aaron Murphy: All right. So we’re going to have a major disagreement on that point. I agree with you about all the things, but I’m saying there is another class of property that comes into place once people— And it’s fine. We’re just going to disagree on it. Okay?

IP Depends on Physical Force; Loaded Terms (39:39)

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah. But hold on—let me ask you a question. If someone wants to stab me with a knife, or they want to physically take my car, they have to use physical force to do that, and I can use physical force to defend myself, right? That’s the only way these clashes and interactions happen. But when you have this intangible thing of intangible value that you created by your labor, and you’re entitled to some kind of return, the fruits of your labor, and all this woo-woo, kind of Marxian stuff— you want the law to use physical force to back it up. The only way you make these rights real is to use the physical force of a court, backed by the physical threats of the court’s goons, right? An injunction telling someone they can’t use their physical resource a certain way. That’s what an IP right is. A patent right and a copyright are basically negative—

I have something I want to run by you, but I want to let you continue, and then I’ll run it by you later, because I’m monopolizing too much. Go ahead. Keep going.

Aaron Murphy: So I do think this is one of the things— Maybe in the back of your mind you think, well, IP is really a creation of government. It’s only something government could actually enforce. “I don’t like IP because I don’t like government.”

Stephan Kinsella: No, that’s not my argument. That’s not my argument.

Aaron Murphy: But I do think that if me, you, and Kelly got together and we agreed on, hey, we all agree on property rights, et cetera, et cetera, maybe we’d come up with a system we all agreed with. But your ability to keep somebody from stealing something from you by force— You’re saying, well, I might be able to use force back. But you could use more or less force than it took to keep a person from stealing, and all you’d have to do to—in my words, okay, my words—steal a copyrighted work is push a button. That doesn’t get at the actual mechanism of what you’re doing. You’re still taking something, which I think—and I think that—

Stephan Kinsella: Look, look. Let’s just be honest and fair about this. You’re trying to argue that it is stealing. So it’s a little bit dishonest to keep calling it stealing, when that’s what we don’t agree on. This is like the pro-lifers and the pro-choicers, who can’t agree on the description of the debate they’re having, because the pro-lifers want to say it’s pro-life so they can say it’s murder, and the pro-choicers want to say it’s a choice. They try to load the debate by the way they frame it. Now, the question is: is it stealing to copy something? And your answer is, yes, it is, because it’s a property right. But that’s what you have to show. You can’t show it by calling it stealing. That’s just question-begging. So let’s use the word we both agree on. We both agree that if I copy your book, I’m copying it. The question is: is that an infringement of a property right? That’s the question, right? You can’t settle it by calling it theft or stealing, because those are dishonest, loaded terms.

Aaron Murphy: We’ll just move on past that.

Stephan Kinsella: If you want to, fine. I’m just calling attention to the fact that I think it’s a tactic your side has to use instead of making a positive argument. So go ahead and do it whichever way you want.

James Cameron’s Movie, Monopoly Prices, and Tesla’s Patents (43:02)

Aaron Murphy: So, if I’m James Cameron, and I invest nearly a billion dollars in a movie, and I put it out there, and you just start stamping copies on your DVD player and selling them—under your framework, there’s nothing wrong with that. You’re not taking anything from me. Correct?

Stephan Kinsella: Under my framework, I’m not taking anything. I’m copying something. Your view is that if I do that, I’m infringing your property rights. I’m not taking anything, but I’m somehow infringing your property rights even though I’m not taking anything.

Aaron Murphy: Well, you’re making value off of my hard work and effort, which—

Stephan Kinsella: Hold on. Again, that’s why I called attention to this “off of” expression. It’s used a lot by your side. Look, there’s nothing wrong with making a profit or making value. The question is: did you violate someone’s rights? And to answer that question, you have to know what property rights are. So your fundamental claim is that James Cameron has a property right in the pattern of information that is embodied in the movie.

Aaron Murphy: Yes.

Stephan Kinsella: Right. That’s your claim. And your argument seems to be that if he doesn’t have that property right, then it’s going to be hard for him to make a profit if people copy it, because then it’s hard for him to sell it at an inflated monopoly price or something like that. Which is probably true. But I don’t see how the conclusion follows. Just because it’s hard to make a profit when it’s easy for people to compete with you doesn’t mean there’s a property right. That’s the way the world is. Sometimes it’s hard to make a profit because people will compete with you.

Aaron Murphy: There are many companies that don’t enforce their patents, don’t get patents. SpaceX and Tesla are a great example of that. They say, you know what, we’re going to open-source this stuff. But that’s a choice they’re making. They’re making the choice. And whether or not somebody’s a monopoly doesn’t matter, unless you’re in a system that has created, you know, this capitalistic system that says—

Stephan Kinsella: It’s not about being a monopoly. The entire purpose of the patent system and the copyright system is to enable the owner of that right—the copyright holder or the patent holder—to sell free of competition, so that they can charge a monopoly price. That’s the entire purpose of the patent system: to allow you to charge an above-market price. That’s a monopoly price. It doesn’t mean you’re a monopolist, whatever the hell that is. But it means you’re charging an above-market price.

Aaron Murphy: So the only thing I would distinguish—I agree 99% with you—except: if you had come up with that thing on your own, investing your own time and resources, and said, “Hey, I’ve invented the same— I’ve written The Hunger Games on my own, so I’ve got an independent copyright,” and we both sold it, that would be a market price. But the problem with the person who’s copying is that they did not have the same inputs, so they can make extra profit for themselves without having the investment.

What Exactly Is Aaron Defending? (46:20)

Stephan Kinsella: So what? I don’t see how this is an argument for— Look, if you basically agree with the Lockean case for the ownership by human beings of physical resources in the world, then you need a positive argument for expanding that to other things, and to show why it’s not incompatible. Just whining that it’s hard for people to make a profit if people compete with them doesn’t solve that issue.

Let me ask you this. I didn’t realize you were a patent attorney. You’re defending IP. Would you say you defend the entire existing corpus of American IP law, or just some of it, or IP in general, or just the general idea? What exactly are you defending?

Aaron Murphy: I noticed in a couple of your writings you did point out that there are some gimmicks and some games, let’s say, that get played in modern IP, and I think that’d be maybe a fun conversation another time. No, I don’t like patent trolling and things like that. I’m simply—my—

Stephan Kinsella: No, no, hold on. What I’m asking you is: do you endorse the existence of current American patent law—the Patent Act, the Copyright Act, the Lanham Act for trademarks, and state and federal trade secret law? Do you endorse those laws? Hold on—that’s what I’m asking you. Are you defending all of it or only some of it?

Aaron Murphy: No. Like I said, my argument here is that people can gain a property right in intangible things through—

Stephan Kinsella: Okay, I know that. But are you saying that patent law does that? In other words, are you saying, “I’m in favor in general of intangible property rights, and therefore I’m in favor of the patent system”? Or are they totally unrelated?

Aaron Murphy: I don’t think they’re a perfect match for each other, because the patent system can change. We can change it. And what you’re saying is, there’s a government that’s created a system of laws which could fairly be criticized as producing arbitrary results, producing unfair results. But I don’t think the baby should be thrown out with the bathwater. And—

Stephan Kinsella: Hold on, hold on, hold on. Before we get there, I’m just trying to understand what you’re defending, because I had to define IP—you didn’t even define it. So would you say: if there was no IP law at all—we only had a free-market, just society, with no trademark law, no trade secret law, no patent law, no copyright law, no semiconductor mask work protection, no database rights, no moral rights, no boat hull designs, none of this stuff—and you said, “Look, the free market is failing because we’re not producing enough innovative work. It’s hard to put enough effort into this new product, because as soon as I produce this new pharmaceutical or this new software program or this new book, people start competing with me when I publicize it, and it’s just unfair. So I think we should pass a law and protect these property rights”—would you just say, here’s a magic wand, give the courts power to protect intangible property rights in general? Would you have criteria? Would you have seven different systems, one system, two? Would you have patents but not copyrights? Copyrights but not patents? Or is your view that the patent system is mostly just, but it protects some things it should not protect and fails to protect some things it should? What exactly are you defending?

Copyrights over Patents; Inventors, Employers, and Assignments (50:13)

Aaron Murphy: Okay, I’m going to answer this in two parts. And the first part, okay, is just going to set you off again. But I am defending the rights of people—individuals—to own the product of their labor, of their investment, of their time, that results in intangible processes and ideas that are reduced to a medium, such as stories, songs, et cetera. Now, I would favor copyrights over patents. Patents for the original inventors, not just first-to-file, and for individuals, not corporations—which is what we had in this country.

Stephan Kinsella: Wait a minute. So you think that if I have a patent right—which is a property right acquired by the property right in my labor (this is why your theory is kind of Marxian: in a sense you believe the labor theory of value—really the labor theory of property; I don’t think you do it intentionally, but that’s the problem)—anyway, if I have a property right in this invention by virtue of the patent granted to me by this amazingly efficient and just and competent federal government bureaucracy, I can’t assign it to someone else? I can’t license it or sell it to my employer?

Aaron Murphy: No, of course you could.

Stephan Kinsella: But you just said you’re against corporations owning patents.

Aaron Murphy: No—filing. To own the patent—

Stephan Kinsella: No, no. That’s not— I don’t know what kind of patent lawyer you are, but the employee who invents an invention is the inventor, and they assign that right to the corporation, which files as the applicant. But the inventor is still named as the inventor. And the corporation gets it because of an assignment, which you just said you’re in favor of. So what exactly are you opposing in the current system?

Do You Own Your Labor? (52:13)

Aaron Murphy: I mean, there are lots of things in the current system that are flawed, but you still don’t want to come back to it. And congratulations, Stephan—you’re the first person who’s ever managed to call me Marxist. So, props to you. But the thing is, people do have a right in their person, but they also have a right in their labor. Now, the difference between—

Stephan Kinsella: No, they don’t. No. Why? Why do they have a right to their labor? Tell me why.

Aaron Murphy: The difference between a capitalist and a Marxist: a capitalist would say a person can sell their labor if they want, or they don’t have to sell their labor. A Marxist would just say no, they’re required to give everything they own to the state, including their labor—from each according to his ability. But if I—

Stephan Kinsella: Well, hold on, hold on. The Marxist would first say that the [worker] owns his labor, and it’s basically inalienable. And that’s why, when an employer or a capitalist makes a profit, he’s doing it at the expense of stealing the labor value the worker created, which the worker owns. Then of course, in practice, the communist system results in the state commandeering all the ownership of the people.

Aaron Murphy: Yeah. Marxism is state capitalism when it comes down to it. But yeah, the state owns everything. The state gains all the resources, and the state divvies it up however they want.

Labor and Leisure as Types of Action (53:34)

Stephan Kinsella: Let me ask you: are you familiar with Austrian economics very much? Because I don’t want to use terms that you’re not familiar with.

Aaron Murphy: I have heard of it. Yeah.

Stephan Kinsella: Okay. I won’t go there, then. But you understand what human action is. Human action is what we do every moment of time. We’re acting by controlling our bodies, right? That’s what we do. We act. And you’re familiar with the economic distinction between consumer goods and capital goods, right? There are two types of goods—actually three, since money is different—but there are capital goods and consumer goods. Consumer goods are things you consume for their own sake. Capital goods are things we use for the intermediate production of consumer goods. And likewise, there are two types of action. There’s labor, which you’ve been talking about, but there’s also leisure. The entire purpose of labor is to have leisure, just like the purpose of production is consumption, or the purpose of capital goods is consumer goods. You understand what I’m saying here? You don’t have a big problem with that distinction? I’m just saying there are two types of action: labor and leisure. Just like you could say all human action can be divided into running and not running. It’s not a useful distinction, but you could do that. What we do in economics and in social analysis is we say there’s leisure and there’s labor. Now, you’re saying that we own our labor. Would you also say that you own your leisure?

Aaron Murphy: Absolutely.

Stephan Kinsella: Because they’re each just one type of action. So in general, you would say that you own your action.

Aaron Murphy: And you’re making a choice all the time, right? I’m either enjoying my leisure, or I’m going to go try to do something labor-wise to invest, maybe get some wealth, some money, so then maybe I can have leisure when I retire. Yeah. Sure.

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah. But don’t you see how awkward and weird it is to say that? The reason we say we own things is— Like you said earlier: if we only had a kind of dog-eat-dog world where people possessed and used things they homesteaded, but they were always in fear of people attacking them or taking their stuff, you’d always have to be prepared to physically defend yourself, or have a big lock on your door, or a security guard, or a fence. It would make life miserable. Which is why laws emerge in society that give what I call normative support to possession. Possession is what every actor does in fact—what every animal does—in using something as a means to achieve an end. But because of the possibility that another animal or another person could interfere with that, or have a conflict with you, we have laws which give you a property right in those things. So the legal system is there to give an additional layer to your ability to have these possessions secure. You can secure possession of your body by having your gun with you at all times and a lock on your door, but you can also count on the law, if it protects those property rights. So you have a normative layer. That’s how I look at these things. Do you have any problem with that way of looking at these things?

Aaron Murphy: No, I don’t. Although, I mean, what you’re basically saying is, hey, there’s a sense of fairness and justice. There’s a sense of what we’re all going to enforce on our own. Then there’s what we hope an overarching legal system will enforce. Right?

Stephan Kinsella: That’s why in the beginning I said we have to know what justice is: this idea of having a fair system that can work, which appeals to everyone’s sense of fairness. And fairness means a workable system where we can avoid conflict. But that has to include the ability of people to survive, which means they have to be able to find things that are unowned and start using them. Which means ownership has to be granted to the first one to use something. So the basis of any workable legal system that is supposed to make you secure in your ability to use resources has to be homesteading. It has to include the right to be—

“I’ve Never Found Anything Unowned”: Contract and the “Sale” of Labor (57:59)

Aaron Murphy: I think that’s too narrow, though, Stephan. I mean, I agree that’s okay in a sense, where you’re coming to a new world and finding things. But you know, I don’t know that I’ve ever found something that was unowned. Okay?

Stephan Kinsella: That’s why I said contract is the second thing. You can identify the owner of a thing by asking who was the first one to use it, or who got it by contract from a previous owner. Those two things answer the question. And there’s a third—there’s tort law—but that’s—

Aaron Murphy: Sorry. So again, how do I get those things? I have nothing to exchange, because I never found anything. I have labor, and I can exchange my labor for those things. Right?

Stephan Kinsella: Correct. Because the owner of a resource can transfer it to someone for whatever reason they want. They can give it to you as a gift.

Aaron Murphy: I own labor. I own my labor.

Stephan Kinsella: No, you don’t. You don’t own labor. You can’t.

Aaron Murphy: Okay. No—I’ve been exchanging it. I’ve been getting money for it.

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah. I’ve got a chapter on this in my book. This is a common mistake. In my view, the mistake is a failure to be precise and consistent in our terminology and our concepts, and going back and forth between two realms of phenomena. One is the causal world, the world of economics, which is a descriptive realm. The other is the normative realm of right and wrong. Economics talks about exchange, and it explains the reason people engage in trade and exchange. But when it does that, it’s just seeking to explain why people do what they do.

So if I sell you my watch, and I did it to motivate you to give me your apple—it was a trade—that exchange is an economic thing. It’s not necessarily a legal thing. The legal question is who owns the watch and who owns the apple that were traded. But economically, it’s an exchange. Now take a one-way thing: instead of giving you something I own to get you to give me your apple, I perform a service for you that you want. Let’s say I give you a massage. The reason I give you a massage is so that you give me money. Now, you own the money, but I don’t own my labor that I’m putting into your back. I’m not transferring ownership of my labor to you when I give you a massage. I’m simply doing something you wanted me to do. And when I do that, you pay me money, because you conditioned the money transfer on my doing the thing you wanted me to do. In other words, you’re mixing up the legal side with the economic side. Legally speaking, a sale of labor is only a one-way transaction: it’s a transfer of ownership of money. Economically speaking, it’s an exchange of two things that each person values.

Massages, Staffing Agencies, and the Right to Exclude (1:01:04)

Aaron Murphy: See, I would disagree with that. Because look, all of us have finite resources. The most finite resource we have is time, right? And how we spend that time— We may have a finite resource in our strength and our ability and our intellect, and we’re either using that for ourselves, giving it away to others, or selling it to others. Now, I think what you’re saying is, hey, if I buy your labor, I can’t turn around and sell it to somebody else. Well, of course you can. That’s what a staffing agency does. So I’m seeing property rights that are intangible, and you’re very locked into, hey, if it’s not tangible, you can’t own it. Okay, fair enough. I disagree. I think we have control over a lot more than just what we can hold in our hands.

Stephan Kinsella: The reason I say you can’t own it is because of what ownership means. Ownership in the law— well, people say it means the right to use, but technically it’s narrower than that.

Aaron Murphy: Right to enjoy.

Stephan Kinsella: No, it’s not even that. It’s the right to exclude. It’s the right to prevent someone from using a resource. That’s all it is: the right to exclude. In fact, that’s what patent rights are.

Aaron Murphy: Right. I can prevent you from using my labor. Otherwise I’m a slave.

Stephan Kinsella: No, no, no. That’s not the right way to put it. I know what you’re getting at. The more precise way to put it is: because I’m the owner of my body and I can control it, you don’t have the ability to get me to labor unless you persuade me to do it voluntarily. The only way I’m going to perform the actions you want me to perform is if you motivate me to do so. And you might do that by offering to pay me.

Aaron Murphy: Right. Right.

Stephan Kinsella: That’s why we exchange. And you call that a sale of labor. Legally speaking, it’s not a sale of labor. Legally speaking, it’s a transfer of the money, conditioned upon a certain condition, and the condition is that I perform a certain action. I have the ability to perform that action because I’m the only one who controls my body. And you know there’s no way you’re going to make me perform this massage unless you motivate me to do it, because I’m the one who controls and owns my body.

Aaron Murphy: So I would also throw in there—and not to needle you a little bit, Stephan—but if there were ten masseuses out there, and you were the best one, right, and you wanted to charge the highest price, there would also be some skill involved, right?

Stephan Kinsella: Absolutely. And that’s why economics applies to that price. The law of supply and demand would apply to that. But that’s an economic description. It’s not a legal description. Just because I can perform an action that you value, and you’re willing to transfer some resource to me to get it, doesn’t mean that I own the labor in a legal sense. Let me try one of the— since you’re a lawyer, let— go ahead. Go ahead.

Aaron Murphy: Well, I was going to say: you could also teach a class to other masseuses and charge money for that class.

Stephan Kinsella: Of course. Of course.

Aaron Murphy: To give them your skill, right?

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah, of course. But legally speaking, you’re not selling the course. In a legal sense, what you’re doing is making a deal with someone where they agree to transfer ownership of their money to you if you perform a certain action.

Aaron Murphy: Okay.

Stephan Kinsella: So it’s a one-way sale. It’s like if I—

Aaron Murphy: Distinction without a difference, but that’s okay.

Stephan Kinsella: I know. I know it seems that way, because we’re so used to combining these things. And I’m not attacking you for this. I’m telling you, the IP idea is so confusing. I think my initial case, 20, 25, 30 years ago, was right. But then what people do— You probably don’t know about this, because you don’t know about Austrian economics, but back in the 1920s, Ludwig von Mises, in his article and then his book Socialism, proved that the central planning board of a socialist economy cannot rationally plan. It was a great proof, and at first the entire socialist world was stunned, and they sort of admitted he had a point. But then what did they do? They came back and said, well, we have these new things coming out called computers, and we think they’ll overcome it. In other words, whenever you demolish an idea, the proponents of that idea reassemble, they regroup, and they come back with something else.

And I’ve seen that happen to me with IP. First I explained why scarcity has to be the hallmark of property, and why IP laws are unjust, and everyone kind of said, “Okay, you’re right.” But then they added another wrinkle, and when they did that, I had to come back and rethink it and go, okay, that’s another fallacy; I’ve got to rebut that one. And it keeps happening, in layers and layers. I’m almost out—there’s almost nothing left they can come up with. Every one of them has been busted. My point is, coming up with ways to explain the continuing set of fallacies, some of which recur, forces you to clarify and go back and hone your concepts sometimes.

IP as Negative Servitudes: HOAs, Easements, and Consent (1:06:19)

Stephan Kinsella: But I want to try one more thing with you, as a lawyer. You’re a common lawyer, I guess. What state are you in?

Aaron Murphy: Kentucky. Yeah, it’s a lot based on common law.

Stephan Kinsella: Sure. Okay. Well, I’m from Louisiana, and we have something called servitudes, and the equivalent in the common law is an easement. There are several types of easements, but one type of easement or servitude is a negative easement, and that is the basis of restrictive covenants and homeowners association–type agreements. When you have a neighborhood, some master builder plans a subdivision, and he knows that the people who want to buy a house there want there to be some limitations on everyone’s right to do some things with their own property, because it enhances the value of their property—or so they believe, right? So everyone gets full ownership of their property when they buy a house, but subject to certain limitations in favor of their neighbors. So their neighbors, through the homeowners association or the restrictive covenant, can prevent them from, say, painting their house orange, or building an office building that’s ten stories tall. There are certain limitations. Those are called negative easements, or negative servitudes. They’re totally common. They’re contractual. They’re agreed to. There’s nothing wrong with them. I assume you agree with me on that.

Aaron Murphy: I’m familiar with them. I’ve had HOA rules enforced against me, and changed on me while I was an existing—

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah, that’s a different issue. I’m just saying, let’s say two—

Aaron Murphy: I am familiar with the concept.

Stephan Kinsella: Let’s take a simple case.

Aaron Murphy: Very well.

Stephan Kinsella: Simple case. You and I are neighbors. We both have a farm in the middle of nowhere. We want to leave these farms to our kids, but we don’t want either one to be able to build a ten-story commercial skyscraper or a pig farm, right? We want it to be residential. So we both sign an agreement, and we make it real, so it runs with the land. We both say you or I can block the other from building a building more than three stories tall. Let’s just say that’s a negative easement. That’s all. So if I want to tear my house down and build a new one, I can do whatever I want. I can invite whom I want. You can’t enter my house. You can’t use my house. But you can stop me from building a ten-story building, because I alienated that right by a contract. I gave it to you previously. Okay? You follow me?

Aaron Murphy: Yes.

Stephan Kinsella: That’s the basis of HOAs and of all these restrictive covenants. There’s nothing wrong with that, because it’s voluntarily agreed to. It’s like if we shared a driveway. We have neighboring plots, and I have a driveway, and instead of your building your own driveway, I grant you an easement so you can use my driveway to get to your house, so you don’t have to use your front yard for that. You pay me a little money and everyone’s happy. It’s a way of co-ownership of that driveway. Now, there’s nothing wrong with co-ownership agreements, which is basically what that would be, right? You with me? But if you started using my driveway without my permission, that would be a trespass. And if the state gave you this right without my permission—they just gave it to you; they said, “Hey, Joe, we’re going to grant you an easement over Kinsella’s property so you can drive on his driveway”—don’t you agree that would be a taking of my property?

Aaron Murphy: Yes.

Stephan Kinsella: Okay. Now, they’re both easements. What’s the difference? The difference is the same as the difference between having sex with a girl and raping a girl. They both look like the same act. What’s the difference? Consent, right? That’s how we distinguish. That’s why a boxer in a ring is not guilty of assault and battery, because the other guy consents to it. That’s why football players who get tackled can’t file a lawsuit for assault and battery: because the other guys consented. But if I run up to a guy on the street—

Aaron Murphy: Your example there—

Stephan Kinsella: Why? Tell me why.

Aaron Murphy: You’re drawing a false distinction. It’s not the difference between sex and rape. It’s the difference between murder and execution. All right? Because in one sense, the state is saying you can have these rights, or you can have these rights taken away. And in the other, the person’s voluntarily doing it, right?

Stephan Kinsella: You lost me.

Aaron Murphy: So you’re saying the state is removing the rights. Okay. So it’s not just— well, taking the rights. It’s the state taking the rights, which is different.

Stephan Kinsella: Well, no, the state’s not taking it. The state’s granting it to someone else. The state is changing the law. [It grants it to] someone else; they’re taking it from you.

Aaron Murphy: Correct. And I’m not saying it’s right, by the way. I’m not saying it’s right or that I agree with that. I’m just saying it’s different when the state does it, based on our legal system. So it’s not like— the only way it could be done is with the state, because otherwise there would be a fight. And I mean, I’m just saying there’s a third category for when the state gets together and government does actions.

Stephan Kinsella: I know. And that’s the problem with patent and copyright. Patents and copyrights are exactly that: the state granting these negative easements to people, against the consent of the owner whose property is burdened by them. This is the very nature of a patent and a copyright: they are negative servitudes, or negative easements. And the problem is, they’re not—

Aaron Murphy: You didn’t own the driveway in the sense that it was my story. It was my creation. It was my thing that I worked over and labored over, and now you’re copying it.

Stephan Kinsella: And so we’re back to where we started.

Name, Image, and Likeness; Fraud (1:12:20)

Aaron Murphy: But I did want to ask you about one more thing before we run out of time, because I did want to get your thoughts on this issue of name, image, and likeness. All right? Because I think it’s more of— I think that’s more of a trademark issue, but okay. So if I said, “Hey, you know, Stephan’s joining the law firm. He’s going to be a great attorney here,” and you weren’t—okay—it’d be fraud, right? But I’d be using your name.

Stephan Kinsella: No, no, no. It’d be a lie. Go ahead. It’d be a lie. I don’t know if it’d be fraud. Wait—who are you defrauding, exactly?

Aaron Murphy: The public. Because I was saying, “Hey, Stephan is a great patent attorney. He’s going to be doing all your legal work.” And then it’s just the regular folks doing it, and I’m charging high rates because it’s Stephan. That would be a lie. I’d be making money from it, which is basically fraud, right?

Stephan Kinsella: No, it’s not. Fraud is a carefully defined crime. Fraud means receiving something of value from the owner of the thing by deception or by trick or something like that. So I don’t— I mean—

Aaron Murphy: I think that makes— I would be tricking them by saying Stephan is doing it, right?

Stephan Kinsella: Tricking who? Tricking who?

Aaron Murphy: “Stephan is your patent attorney.” And I’d be using your name and image to defraud the customers into paying a higher rate. Okay. So let’s go to something else. I’ve got a bunch of—

Stephan Kinsella: No, no, no, no. Let’s go with your example. I just want to be clear who the victim of this fraud is. You’re saying that you lie about me in order to persuade people to become your customers. And when you do that, you’re defrauding them, by getting them to give you their money under false pretenses. Something like that?

Aaron Murphy: Sure. Yes. Yeah. I think that’s a type of fraud.

Stephan Kinsella: But number one, that’s already covered by fraud law. And number two—hold on—the victim is the customer who gave you their money, because you’re getting title to their money without their consent. It’s got nothing to do with me. You didn’t violate my rights. You just told the lie, and you took the property of your customers. Okay? So you don’t need trademark law to stop that. You already have fraud law, and contract law would stop that.

Aaron Murphy: So what if I had a bunch of pictures of you, and I said, I’m going to sell a magazine. I’m going to put Stephan’s face on the front, right? Maybe I call it Intellectual Property Law, and I’ve got your face on the front, and you see a bunch of copies on the newsstand. Do you say, “Well, one, I don’t even like Aaron’s definitions of intellectual property. This is ridiculous. And two, people know that I’m a writer on intellectual property. They’re picking this up off the newsstand like crazy. Aaron’s making more money than if he hadn’t put my face on there. That’s unfair”? Or do you say, “No, I don’t care. Aaron’s got a picture of me. That’s his picture. He can reproduce it. He can do whatever he wants with it”?

Stephan Kinsella: Well, whether I care or not is not relevant to whether or not you violated my property rights. I might not like it. I might not like it if you steal my girlfriend. I don’t have a property right in my girlfriend. So what does it matter what I like or what I don’t like? The question is: did you violate my property rights by lying about me?

Now, what I would say is, if you have a deceptive way of advertising your business—if you put my name and my picture on your magazine and you use it to sell the magazine—I don’t think that violates my property rights at all, unless you imply that I authorized you to do that. If you make that statement, implicitly or explicitly—you lie and say Kinsella has authorized the use of his photograph on this (I don’t know why you would say that, because you don’t need my authorization), but let’s say you lie and say Kinsella cooperated in the making of this magazine—now you have committed an immoral act. You’re lying. And you’ve also possibly committed an offense against your customers, because you’re deceiving them. You’re defrauding them out of their money. But you didn’t violate my rights. You violated the public’s rights, and that’s already covered by fraud law. It’s got nothing to do with intellectual property law. Intellectual property law has nothing to do with fraud.

Aaron Murphy: So, right. But I’m really working my way around to—and I think you just answered my question—your image, your face. You’re saying once I’ve got the picture, I can reproduce it as many times as I want, and use it—

Stephan Kinsella: Absolutely. Absolutely.

Aaron Murphy: —any way that I want.

Stephan Kinsella: Unless you defraud people by deceiving them to trick them out of their money. Yes.

Aaron Murphy: So I mean, you would say that people who professionally allow their image to be taken—models, supermodels, people like that who are on magazines—should not expect to exclude other people from using those images, so that they can make more money off of them.

Stephan Kinsella: Well, they should [now], because there’s such a thing as trademark law right now. Are you asking me about a free society, or about today’s state of society?

Aaron Murphy: In a free society.

Stephan Kinsella: I know. In a free society, you know that you have no right to stop people from taking photographs and using images of you. Of course not. You have no right for them not to lie about you. People have the right to lie.

Telephoto Lenses, Drones, and Trespass (1:17:38)

Aaron Murphy: What if I had a long-range telephoto lens, okay? And you’re out by your pool, and maybe you just happen to want to get some sun, full body, and I’m taking pictures of you that you would not like me to take.

Stephan Kinsella: If I don’t want you to take them, I shouldn’t be in public.

Aaron Murphy: No, but you’re not. I mean, you’ve—

Stephan Kinsella: But you just said someone took a picture of me and they’re not on my property. So apparently I made it possible for them to do that. Right?

Aaron Murphy: Now, on the other hand, would you agree that that’s kind of sleazy on my part, and that I probably shouldn’t be doing that?

Stephan Kinsella: Yes. But it’s not a crime.

Aaron Murphy: Well, why is it not a crime, if the three of us are just sitting—

Stephan Kinsella: Because property rights are rights to exclude people from the use of a physical resource which has objective borders—by altering its physical integrity, or by trespassing on or invading that property. And the guy standing on a hillside far away did not invade the borders of my property. He simply took a photograph, using his own camera, of what was in plain public view. And you don’t have a property right in information. So he didn’t commit trespass. He didn’t violate anyone’s rights.

Aaron Murphy: What if he flew a drone in the airspace over your house?

Break-Ins, Unpublished Manuscripts, and Consequential Damages (1:19:05)

Stephan Kinsella: Then that could be trespass, if property rights recognize a certain curtilage over your property. Look: if someone sneaks into my house—they break into my home and take a photograph of me in my bed—then they’ve committed trespass by using my property without my permission, and the damage is that they now have a photograph they couldn’t have gotten otherwise. The reason they have to pay damages to me, based upon what they did, is consequential damages. In other words, the reason we oppose torts is because they have consequences. So the consequences matter.

For example, if you have a novel you’ve written, but it’s unpublished and it’s in your home, and I break into your home and take a photograph of that novel and then publish it on Amazon, then you can sue me—not because you have a copyright in that novel, but because the damage I did to you, as a consequence of my act of trespass, is that I deprived you of the ability to be the first guy to sell the work, or whatever. I’ve harmed you. Just like, for example, if I break into someone’s house and steal their paint and their canvas, or if I steal an already-painted masterwork painting, the damages I have to pay are different, because the value of those things is higher. This is how the law has to work. The law has to take consequences into account. But none of that implies a property right in ideas.

Aaron Murphy: But why wouldn’t you just— After you snuck into my house and stole the book and made some copies and sold them, why wouldn’t you just give me the book back?

Stephan Kinsella: You could.

Aaron Murphy: And then we would be even, under your—

Stephan Kinsella: No, no, no, no, no. Because— well, first of all, why would the guy have to do that? If my book is published, it’s already publicly available. I don’t know why he would break into my house and take a photograph. So we have to be talking about something that’s unpublished.

Aaron Murphy: So once it’s published, then you can copy it?

Stephan Kinsella: Correct. Unless you signed a contract not to.

Aaron Murphy: Well, you couldn’t get everybody to sign a contract. So somebody out there could copy it.

Stephan Kinsella: Exactly. That’s why copyright by contract is not possible. A lot of people say you could do it by contract. A lot of people say, “Oh, Kinsella, you’re right, it’s not a property right, but it’s effectively a contract breach. Because there’s a copyright notice on the book, if you find a book on a park bench and you pick it up, there’s a copyright notice, so you’re violating—” But of course, as you know, that’s not how contract law works. There’s no privity of contract between the guy picking up the book and the original seller of the book. And not only that: what if the copyright page is missing from the book? There’s no way to recreate anything like copyright using contract. So you’re right about that. There’s no way to do it.

But yeah: if I break into your house and make a copy of your Bitcoin key, for example, or make a copy of your unpublished novel and then publish it, then the consequential damages are greater than if I just broke into your house and didn’t take anything. But the crime— go ahead. The crime is trespass: breaking into the house. The amount of damages owed depends upon the harm done to the owner of that resource. That’s how the law always has to work.

Aaron Murphy: I agree with you. But the thing is, under your paradigm: you take the book, make a bunch of copies, sell them on Amazon, and I say, “Hey, you trespassed.” You say, “Great, here’s your book back.” And I say, “Yeah, but you’ve got all those other books too—the copies you made—and you were selling them.” And you say, “Don’t worry. As soon as you published it, somebody else was going to copy it anyway. So those damages don’t exist. You don’t have any damages from me.”

Stephan Kinsella: So look—that might be right. Which is why I don’t know why someone would break into someone’s house in the first place if they’re going to publish it. Your hypothetical makes no sense. I suppose you could come up with a hypothetical where someone has an unpublished manuscript and they’re going to publish it soon, and as soon as they do, everyone can pirate it easily. If someone for some reason breaks into the house anyway and publishes it three days early, the damages are very trivial, because I don’t deprive you of any sales: you would already have been deprived of those sales by people legally pirating it later. You can come up with whatever hypothetical you want.

I would say that in reality, there’s always a first-mover advantage for the innovator of a new invention, or the seller of an original work of art. There’s always a first-mover advantage. If I sell the Harry Potter novel, I can sell it for a higher price initially, until people start pirating it. So there’s an initial period where you can charge a higher price for it, and that initial period is when you make most of your money. So if someone deprives me of the ability to do that by beating me to the launch, then they have caused harm to me by virtue of their act of trespass, and I think they should owe damages.

“Piracy” as a Loaded Term; a Hayek Interlude (1:24:35)

Aaron Murphy: And you used the word “pirate,” which kind of sounds a little negative. So you’re saying it is—

Stephan Kinsella: I don’t like that word either. I’m using one of the loaded terms your side uses, dishonestly. Piracy means stealing things and breaking things, which is a crime already. That’s why your side calls copying piracy: because you want to use a loaded term to make it sound negative.

Kelly Patrick: But Aaron’s becoming a fan of the Austrian school of economics. Good. Now, was Hayek an Austrian economist? The Road to Serfdom.

Stephan Kinsella: He’s under the umbrella, but he’s a different type than me.

Kelly Patrick: Yeah, he’s one of the types of Austrians. I read The Road to Serfdom.

Stephan Kinsella: I’m not a fan. I’m not a fan of Hayek.

Kelly Patrick: You’re not a fan, or you just prefer Mises? You’re not a fan of Hayek?

Stephan Kinsella: Not a fan. No, I’m not a fan.

Kelly Patrick: Okay. Too socialist?

Stephan Kinsella: That’s one problem.

Kelly Patrick: Okay. Sorry, I’ll shut up, Aaron.

Where Do You Draw the Line? Perfume, Fashion, Yoga, and Kimuras (1:25:37)

Aaron Murphy: Yeah, I mean, I guess this difference between us—that you can own intangible things versus you can’t—you’re not going to convince me that I don’t have a property right in songs I might create, in books I might write, in processes. I don’t know. I mean, there are a lot of interesting things about how the laws are enforced, and a lot of times I think they’re unfair, and—

Stephan Kinsella: Let me— So I think you basically take the mainstream legal positivist approach: that this existing body of law that the government has cobbled together and come up with is roughly right. It’s roughly one reasonable attempt to embody the idea that intangible ideas are property. But how do you decide? Let’s say someone says, look, it’s unfair that people can knock off my perfume. Right now there’s no IP right for perfume smells. There’s no IP right in newspaper headlines. There’s no property right in hyperlinks. There’s no property right in newspaper snippets. There’s no property right in fashion design.

Aaron Murphy: Titles, things like that. True.

Stephan Kinsella: Yeah. So Chanel can have a new dress design, this haute couture, whatever they call it, and the next year Walmart can have a knockoff for $20. That’s legal right now, because there’s no IP right that covers fashion designs. And yet people in the fashion industry quite often say, well, we should modify the IP laws; we should add that. Or we should add a database right. Or we should add this. So if you’re generally in favor of intangible property rights, and you’re generally in favor of the current landscape that protects them, how do you decide when it’s gone too far, and how do you decide whether we should add a new one? Because there’s always lobbying to add new ones. How do you decide?

Aaron Murphy: Well, law is the process of drawing lines, right? And there are always getting to be more and more laws, which I’m not a fan of.

Stephan Kinsella: Then join me in abolishing four of them. Four categories.

Aaron Murphy: And so, yeah, I mean, I’m not saying that it’s without difficulty.

Stephan Kinsella: I’m asking you: if you were the king, how would you decide? All these people come to you and say, “Hey, Aaron, it’s not fair that you let the authors have a copyright, and you let the inventors have a patent, and you let Coca-Cola have a trademark. Why don’t you let us in fashion— why don’t you let Dior and Chanel have a fashion design right? Why don’t you legislate and give us a property right, too?” How would you decide?

Kelly Patrick: In jiu-jitsu, should we— we call it the kimura, but catch wrestlers call it the keylock, maybe, or the double wristlock. Aaron, right? We both train jiu-jitsu together, Stephan, by the way.

Stephan Kinsella: Well, there are a lot of yoga disputes, where yoga practitioners have tried to trademark or copyright some of their poses and moves and names. They use intellectual property to bully and censor and protect themselves and to charge higher prices, to the detriment of customers. This is what the whole thing is about. But I’m just asking you: how would you decide whether to grant yet another IP right? Do you have any overriding principle about when it’s gone too far?

Aaron Murphy: That’s a tough—

Stephan Kinsella: You can’t just say “that’s a tough question.” I mean, you’ve got to have a theory.

Aaron Murphy: Well, ultimately, my theory—and I laid it out for you in the beginning—is that value should be protected in the work people put into things.

Stephan Kinsella: Hold on. It takes a lot of work to come up with a new perfume, or a new dress design. So why shouldn’t they have an IP right in perfume smells, and in dress designs and purse designs?

Aaron Murphy: Yeah. If you were asking me honestly, I’d probably just tell them to go back and try a process patent, and how they—

Stephan Kinsella: No, that’s not how patents work. They don’t use patents because they can’t. There’s a reason they can’t do it. So, hey—you’re doing what we call in law school “fighting the hypo,” counselor.

Patent Trolls (1:30:09)

Aaron Murphy: So, you know, ultimately, I don’t think we should throw the baby out with the bathwater. I do think we benefit from intellectual property protections. I think they should be modified. I don’t believe in patent trolling at all. And who knows, maybe we could agree on some shorter term of years.

Stephan Kinsella: But what’s basically wrong with patent trolling?

Aaron Murphy: Well, basically, it isn’t innovation in the sense of production. And I don’t necessarily agree that property is an exclusionary right, although I see where you’re coming from. But patent trolling is the ultimate in just exclusion for exclusion’s sake.

Stephan Kinsella: Right. Well, just so the audience understands: the patent grant is a right to exclude people. In other words, if I come up with a new invention, the patent does not give me the right to practice it. For example, if someone patents a stool—a three- or four-legged platform—and then someone else invents a chair, which is a stool with a back, they could get a patent on the chair, but they couldn’t make it, because that would violate the stool patent. So having a patent doesn’t give you the right to do anything except stop people from doing something. It’s a right to exclude. That’s what patent rights are.

So what a troll is, is someone who gets a patent by inventing something useful and filing a patent on it, or by buying it from someone. But they don’t make it in a factory. They just sue people and say, your product is covered by my patent, so you need to pay me a royalty to keep making it, otherwise I’m going to sue you and shut you down. That’s what a patent troll is. But that’s what every patent lawsuit is. Every patent lawsuit is the owner of the patent threatening you—extorting you—to pay them something so that you can keep using your property as you see fit. I don’t see the difference between a patent troll and a normal user of a patent. What’s the difference?

Aaron Murphy: So, a normal user of a patent is actually manufacturing the thing, making the thing, and recouping the R&D budget.

Stephan Kinsella: But that’s not— well, hold on. You understand that patent law does not require you to make or use the product. In some countries there’s what’s called a working requirement. So are you saying you think the patent law we have now is unjust because it doesn’t have a working requirement, and that in your ideal system there would be a working requirement?

Aaron Murphy: Well, since I’m against patent trolling, it might be a good idea. But what you left out about patent trolling is that it’s done for the purpose of just blocking. A lot of times they won’t actually invent a machine. They’ll just invent something they think will be part of the process in a bunch of other machines, so they can block any future invention somebody makes using that one thing, right?

Stephan Kinsella: But that’s true of all patents. That’s how patent law works. You try to get a patent that covers as many competitors as you can.

The Purpose of Patent Law and the Myth of the Patent Bargain (1:33:27)

Aaron Murphy: So the main purpose of the patent is to allow you to recoup your R&D budget, recoup your labor, recoup your time, recoup the time you’ve paid employees, the resources you’ve put into all the machines you tried along the way—

Stephan Kinsella: Hold on, hold on.

Aaron Murphy: —and make money.

Stephan Kinsella: Hold on. That’s the purpose of patent law. That’s not the purpose of a patent grant. The nature of a patent grant is that it permits you to prevent people from making, using, selling, or importing the process, machine, or article of manufacture covered by the patent. That’s what it is. And in exchange you have to— go ahead.

Aaron Murphy: I don’t know how a patent can be opposite to the purpose of patent law, because the patent would be the product of the patent law. But I see what you’re saying, that it operates—

Stephan Kinsella: Well, what I’m saying is: there is no “purpose” of patent law. What you’re doing is conflating the common justifications given for why we have the system with its stated purpose. The stated purpose of patent law is what’s called the patent bargain: to incentivize people to reveal what they would otherwise keep as a trade secret, in exchange for the right to exclude. So the purpose of patent law is to encourage disclosure. Now, the justification given by people who argue in favor of these laws is that you need them to allow people to recoup their costs in the face of otherwise unfair competition. But that’s not part of the law itself. That’s just the reason people give for why they’re in favor of it.

Aaron Murphy: Okay. I agree with both those points, by the way. But you’re saying that, one, under the current system you don’t think it’s valid that people get to recoup their costs, and two, you don’t think it’s a good thing that people are incentivized to share their new and improved methods of doing things, their inventions.

Stephan Kinsella: Well, the reason I started this off by saying we have to talk about the purpose of law and justice is that the purpose of law is not to run around looking for market failures to fix, with a benevolent government overlord patching things and making sure we have enough incentives and innovation. The purpose of law is to do justice, by recognizing people’s property rights and defining and enforcing and protecting them. That’s all it is. And then let people do what they want with—

Aaron Murphy: I would agree with you. I would agree with you that the overarching purpose of government is not to go around fixing market failures—which we have a government about to go fix some other market failures here pretty soon.

Stephan Kinsella: Don’t get us started on that. Let me say one thing that most nonspecialists, nonpractitioners, don’t understand about the patent system. It is a complete myth that the patent bargain works as claimed. The patent bargain is that if you disclose your invention in a specification which enables someone to make, use, or sell it, then in exchange you get an exclusive right for 17 or so years. But the myth is that this incentivizes disclosure—which you just repeated, because everyone thinks it’s true. It is not true, however, because we still have trade secret law.

See, before patents, the idea is that people would keep their innovations secret as trade secrets as long as they could, and deprive the public of the knowledge in this new technique or this new invention. So the patent system allows them to go ahead and reveal their new invention to the world, but still get the benefit of charging higher prices for it, because no one can compete with them for 17 years. The problem with that theory is that in the modern world—and in fact for all time, in most cases—when you sell a new, innovative product, like a new corn thresher or a printing press or any new invention, the invention is necessarily disclosed, because it’s there in the product. It’s hard to keep it secret. So you’re not disclosing anything when you file a patent on it, because the public would have known it anyway. What happens is that companies that are able to keep some things as trade secrets do that. And for the things they can’t keep as trade secrets, they file patents, and they reveal to the public what the public would have known anyway, and they still get the patent grant. So it’s shafting the public, because the public has to pay higher prices, but they don’t get anything in return. There is no disclosure caused by the patent system. No one learns anything from the patent filings.

Aaron Murphy: I’m not convinced that it doesn’t incentivize extra research and development in some fields, though. I mean—

Stephan Kinsella: Hold on. That’s a different argument. The patent bargain is that it incentivizes disclosure, not that it incentivizes extra innovation and research. That’s sort of the justification for the system, but the bargain itself is to incentivize disclosure. I’m just saying it doesn’t work that way. It doesn’t result in any more disclosure. Now, it might result in more innovation and more research. I don’t think it does—there’s no proof of that—but that’s a different argument.

Wrap-Up: Good Faith, the Gold Standard, and Plugs (1:38:58)

Kelly Patrick: Guys, sorry to interrupt. We are running over on time. One thing I’ll say about today’s debate or conversation is, I do think—and Stephan, I hope you agree—that for the most part we’re coming into this with pretty good faith. Right?

Stephan Kinsella: 100%. Which is unlike almost every other debate I’ve ever had on this. So congratulations to Aaron for being civil and polite and intelligent and sincere.

Kelly Patrick: How about we schedule—

Aaron Murphy: I’ve enjoyed the conversation. I sincerely have.

Kelly Patrick: How about we schedule a part two?

Stephan Kinsella: I don’t know. I mean, I’d be willing to. I don’t know if there’s any need to.

Kelly Patrick: Well, maybe not on IP. But how do you feel about the gold standard stuff?

Stephan Kinsella: What do you mean?

Kelly Patrick: Aaron would debate you about the gold standard.

Aaron Murphy: Kelly asked me, “Would you ever debate somebody on something?” I said, “Well, I would debate them on the gold standard, because that’s a big libertarian issue: we should return to the gold standard and stuff like that.” And he said, “Well, I don’t know—how about IP?” And I said, “Well, okay, I’ll do IP.” Anyway.

Stephan Kinsella: Well, I’m an anarchist, so I would favor abolishing the state. But certainly, even if we have a minimal state or even a constitutional state, I would abolish the central reserve—the Federal Reserve, the central bank—and just have a free market, whatever the free market money is. Now, I think it would be Bitcoin now; in the older era it would be gold. But I would never mandate a gold standard. I do think it would improve the U.S. dollar if the government returned to anchoring money with something it can’t inflate. But that’s already been proven to fail.

Kelly Patrick: [Aaron] would be pro-fiat currency.

Stephan Kinsella: Well, yeah, that’s a debate worth having. I’m totally opposed to fractional reserve banking, fiat currency, and central banking.

Aaron Murphy: Well, I think we’ve got some ideas. I don’t know if it’d be helpful to do another IP discussion, but maybe in the future we might have some other things to talk about.

Kelly Patrick: Doesn’t have to be next week. Maybe we schedule a few—

Aaron Murphy: I’m going to be out of town next week, but at some point down the road maybe we could come back together.

Kelly Patrick: There’s nothing wrong with having good-natured conversation. I appreciate both you guys coming on for this. Thank you very much.

Stephan Kinsella: Enjoyed it. Thanks. Nice meeting you.

Aaron Murphy: I appreciate it. You too. Thank you.

Kelly Patrick: I want to say real quick: medicareusa.com. It’s my business. I’m a health insurance broker, specifically for Medicare. I do business in Texas, Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, and Florida. Send me some referrals—people who need help with Medicare, check me out at medicareusa.com. Stephan, before we wrap things up, do you have any plugs you’d like to mention? If someone’s tuning in and they don’t know anything about you, is there anything in particular, or a call to action you’d like to suggest?

Stephan Kinsella: I’ve been writing a lot lately on another blog: I run the website and the blog for the Property and Freedom Society. All my posts are kind of cross-posted on my site. For the IP stuff, go to C4SIF.org, which is my IP-centered site, but that’s linked from my StephanKinsella.com. I blog a lot. And this year I published—it’s on that website, propertyandfreedom.org—with Hans-Hermann Hoppe, a commemoration volume to Rothbard called Rothbard at 100, on his 100th birthday year, which was this year. So take a look at that book if you’re interested in some of these ideas.

Kelly Patrick: Aaron, anything for you?

Aaron Murphy: No, nothing specific. Thanks for listening to this conversation, if you got that far. I just encourage everybody to keep having an open mind and having discussions, and, you know, I’ll take it. That’s it.

Kelly Patrick: Stephan Kinsella, Aaron Murphy, thank you guys very much. Appreciate you. Thanks to everyone for tuning in. Be sure to join us for another episode of the Kelly Patrick Show, out soon. Thank you.

Stephan Kinsella: Thanks, guys.